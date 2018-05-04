"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

For the secondary mission of Day 03, I was executing #58 Fighter Sweep. The target objective was seven bandits, four MiG-23/Super Étendards and three Mirage III/Daggers, with no sites. The other half of the squadron flew this mission: RUDDER, KONG, SNIPER and HAMMER. With limited SOs, I had to be frugal and spent 6 points for 6 Sidewinders, giving them to HAMMER, SNIPER and RUDDER. KONG went along anyway, because he needed the experience.

Target-Bound event was "SAM Vehicles!" launching two attacks. Both of them targeted RUDDER, with no AtG weapons available to mitigate the effects. The first roll was a 5, which inflicted +1 Stress; the second roll was a 10, which meant that RUDDER's aircraft was Destroyed.

The Over-Target event was "Pre-Strike", which I used to remove one of the Super Étendards. In Turn 1, none of the aircraft were in combat range. Two Daggers and one Super Étendard headed for SNIPER, one Super Étendard toward HAMMER, and one Dagger and Super Étendard at KONG. Things were not looking good for KONG. At the start of Turn 2, using his SA, SNIPER fired twice, scoring kills on a Super Étendard and a Dagger, and becoming the first ace of the campaign. HAMMER fired on KONG's Super Étendard, also making a kill. In the movement phase, the Dagger enagaged KONG, the Super Étendard on HAMMER, and leaving one Dagger unengaged.

Turn 3. Going first, the Dagger and Super Étendard fired on KONG and HAMMER respectively, both missing. KONG returned fire with guns, also missing. HAMMER fired a Sidewinder, destroying the Super Étendard. SNIPER engaged one of the two Daggers in his area with guns, making yet another kill. Turn 4, the Mirage fired (missing with 1), and SNIPER rolled an 8 +2AtA +1mod for a total of 11, marking his 8th kill.

Home-Bound event was "Clear Skies", ironically. For RUDDER's search and rescue roll, the dice came up 1, modified +2 target-bound and +2 SAR event card, for a total of 5, which was Missing in Action. With the SAR card already in play, there was no way for RUDDER to be rescued as a future event, which meant he was effectively gone for good. HAMMER had enough experience to promote to Average, but KONG accumulated +4 Stress making him Unfit. This mission normally is worth 2 VP, but with -2 VP for the loss of aircraft and pilot, effectively made it break-even. Kill tally for this mission is SNIPER 4, HAMMER 2.