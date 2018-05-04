|
-
B Chee
Australia
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
-
HMS Hermes 1232 hrs // Fourth letter home
Dear H and M
How quickly things change. The elation of the successful strike against the Fox Bay supply base, sweetened by the sinking of the Argentinian cargo carrier, quickly turned to a kind of bitter frustration when we returned to the Hermes. As you might remember, RUDDER had taken the other section comprising himself, HAMMER, SNIPER and KONG for combat air patrol whilst we were off on our mission. It never occurred to me that their mission would be anything but successful.
Quote:
For the secondary mission of Day 03, I was executing #58 Fighter Sweep. The target objective was seven bandits, four MiG-23/Super Étendards and three Mirage III/Daggers, with no sites. The other half of the squadron flew this mission: RUDDER, KONG, SNIPER and HAMMER. With limited SOs, I had to be frugal and spent 6 points for 6 Sidewinders, giving them to HAMMER, SNIPER and RUDDER. KONG went along anyway, because he needed the experience.
The enemy have proven to be surprisingly truculent and more than able to put up a scrap. Any expectation that they'd be frightened into timidity when they saw our great big armada headed for them has been proven false. To nobody's surprise, the ARA launched another attack on our task force, and RUDDER's section moved to intercept. What we didn't know, and with no airborne early warning available, was that one of the enemy's corvettes happened to be directly in their ingress path. The window of engagement as the Sea Harriers flashed past could not have been more than a few seconds, and yet that was more than enough for blind, dumb, stupid bad luck for their anti-aircraft guns firing upwards, and clawing RUDDER's Sea Harrier out of the sky.
HAMMER and SNIPER reported that RUDDER did not radio them, they did not see him eject, nor his parachute deploy. One moment RUDDER was there, leading the formation, and then he was gone, fallen to enemy anti-aircraft fire. But they couldn't dally in the area to search for him, or counter-attack the corvette, as they still had other threat bandits to respond to.
Quote:
Target-Bound event was "SAM Vehicles!" launching two attacks. Both of them targeted RUDDER, with no AtG weapons available to mitigate the effects. The first roll was a 5, which inflicted +1 Stress; the second roll was a 10, which meant that RUDDER's aircraft was Destroyed.
The Sea Harriers approached the incoming bandits head-on, like a clatter of jousting knights. With their relatively short-ranged weapons (by which I mean the Sidewinder), there was a lot of time counting down as both sides closed the distance to engagement range. The six incoming bandits split up three ways, with three of them headed at SNIPER, two at KONG, and one at HAMMER.
In his usual indomitable manner, SNIPER acquired his targets and fired his Sidewinders head-on, scoring - what else - two out of two, and achieving ace status. HAMMER also acquired his target, which was the Super Étendard headed at KONG, and took him out with a Sidewinder as well.
Quote:
The Over-Target event was "Pre-Strike", which I used to remove one of the Super Étendards. In Turn 1, none of the aircraft were in combat range. Two Daggers and one Super Étendard headed for SNIPER, one Super Étendard toward HAMMER, and one Dagger and Super Étendard at KONG. Things were not looking good for KONG. At the start of Turn 2, using his SA, SNIPER fired twice, scoring kills on a Super Étendard and a Dagger, and becoming the first ace of the campaign. HAMMER fired on KONG's Super Étendard, also making a kill. In the movement phase, the Dagger enagaged KONG, the Super Étendard on HAMMER, and leaving one Dagger unengaged.
Aerial combat with high-speed jets and short-ranged guns is just about the hardest type of engagement there is, and at the ridiculously high rate of fire of modern aircraft cannons, ammunition gets expended very quickly. The Sea Harrier has at most seven seconds worth of firing time before the ammo runs dry. The upshot of all this was that the bandits and KONG all missed each other.
HAMMER, using his remaining Sidewinder, was able to splash the Super Étendard. I suppose it's almost superfluous at this point to report that SNIPER engaged both remaining Daggers, destroying one with his guns, and chasing the other off. (As it turned out, that bandit failed to return to base, so he must have been more badly damaged than we'd realized - but officially, it remains an unconfirmed kill for SNIPER.)
Quote:
Turn 3. Going first, the Dagger and Super Étendard fired on KONG and HAMMER respectively, both missing. KONG returned fire with guns, also missing. HAMMER fired a Sidewinder, destroying the Super Étendard. SNIPER engaged one of the two Daggers in his area with guns, making yet another kill. Turn 4, the Mirage fired (missing with 1), and SNIPER rolled an 8 +2AtA +1mod for a total of 11, marking his 8th kill.
The three Sea Harriers returned to the last known coordinates where RUDDER had been hit. The enemy corvette must have been more spooked than we were, and had already moved off. It was a clear day, unlimited visibility, and the sea was as flat as could be, but there was no sign of RUDDER - no wreckage, no chute, no raft, no emergency radio signal, nothing. To their credit, they searched for as long as they could, until they were practically hovering on fumes, and reluctantly had to return to the Hermes. Another Sea King arrived to continue the search, and it scoured the area until it was bingo fuel, with no better success than the Sea Harriers.
For many career pilots, the opportunity to go to war (!) means medals, promotions and a chance to do what they are trained and paid to do. What we don't always realize is the true, high cost of these little bits of coloured ribbons and tin. I also worry about the morale of RUDDER's loss to the squadron, although I don't think we're going to have too much time to dwell on it with the conflict still ongoing. I'll have to talk to some of them, especially KONG, who is fresh out of Harrier flight school, and very nearly literally thrown in the deep end.
After I finish this letter, I will have to write some letters to RUDDER's family, which I think is going to be very difficult. This is going to sound like a cliche, but the truth is, we barely knew him and were brought together only by circumstances. We'll just have to pull together and support each other, in the same way I know your love supports me. I miss you both, and can't wait to be home again.
Quote:
Home-Bound event was "Clear Skies", ironically. For RUDDER's search and rescue roll, the dice came up 1, modified +2 target-bound and +2 SAR event card, for a total of 5, which was Missing in Action. With the SAR card already in play, there was no way for RUDDER to be rescued as a future event, which meant he was effectively gone for good. HAMMER had enough experience to promote to Average, but KONG accumulated +4 Stress making him Unfit. This mission normally is worth 2 VP, but with -2 VP for the loss of aircraft and pilot, effectively made it break-even. Kill tally for this mission is SNIPER 4, HAMMER 2.
-
|