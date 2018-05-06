|
Filip Labarque
Belgium
Kortrijk
Blocks in Afrika is known to be the game in the Blocks series that allows the players to play the entire European theatre. But it also contains some very nice short scenarios.
These short scenarios also function as an introduction to the larger campaigns, they allow you to play certain situations that are very likely to come up during a campaign.
Punta Stilo:
The first scenario we play is Punta Stilo, the objective for the Britis is to try and kill the Italian ground unit being transported by the fleet. In order to accomplish this, they need to inflict at least 3 hits on the Italian fleet (each hit on the fleet is also a hit on the ground unit).
The combat lasts for one turn, but there will be 4 rounds each time activating more ships.
In the first round of combat the Carrier, Battleship and Submarines will activate. The British will get to fire first, since they have air superiority (thanks to the carrier).
A six is needed for a hit and the carriers get a hit. The rest of the fleet misses.
The next round of combat the cruisers join the fight, but first the carrier and the battleship gets to fire.
In total, this round, the British inflict 2 more hits on the Italians. Only one more hit is need to win the scenario. But in the Italian activation they inflict serious losses on the British cruisers.
But in the final round of combat, the British manage to inflict the final hit on the Italian fleet and win the game.
I like how well integrated the need to have a mixed fleet is into the game. Submarines are nice to have since the attack can chose were to allocate their hits. Carriers are very nice, allow you to hit first. Destroyers are also needed in order to be able to hit enemy submarines. And having battleships and cruisers could provide you with a hit bonus, providing the enemy fleet doesn't have those ships.
Capo Teulada:
In this scenario the Italian fleet is trying to sink at least 2 production points that the British fleet is transporting.
In the first round, the British fleet gets no hits, but neither do the Italians.
In the next round, no hits are rolled for either side, but the British lose one of their planes due to anti-air fire (the carrier rolled a 1).
The Italian anti-air is finding their mark, the next round an other 1 is rolled by the carrier. This means that the British no longer fire first.
But anyway the scenario is a British win, since the Italian fleet did not manage to sink the two production points the British were transporting.
Capo Matapan:
This time the British are transporting a ground unit, while the Italian fleet is trying to sink it. The British also have the technological advantage, which means they can shield one hit. This could be usefull in order to protect their ground unit.
In the first round of combat the British battleship hits the Italian fleet.
In the next round the carriers roll 2 sixes!
And here is the result for the final round. The British just needed to use their technological advantage to protect their ground unit from one hit.
Harpoon:
In the final short naval scenario, the Italian fleet is again trying to sink at least 2 British production points.
This time the Italians have a battleship present, while the British don't. But the British have 2 carriers.
In the first round, the British carriers get no hits. And neither does the Italian fleet.
In the next round the cruisers are added. Again, due to very accurate Italian AA fire, the British carriers lose 2 aircraft steps. While the British cruisers are able to inflict a hit uppon the Italian fleet, it gets shielded (as indicated by the die on top of the Italian cruiser). The Italians inflict one hit on the British fleet, and as a consequence the British lose one of their PP.
In the final round, the Italians get the second hit on the British fleet and manage to win this scenario. (sorry for the blurred pic).
These short naval scenarios are quite fun, they perfectly illustrate the strength of having a combined force and speciaaly the strength of having a carrier. This would a good idea for the Italians.
Chris Buhl
United States
Leeds
Massachusetts
Awesome AAR. I keep thinking about getting back to my campaign game, maybe I'll do that some time soon.
