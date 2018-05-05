|
Tiago Perretto
Brazil
Curitiba
Parana
As per the description, Sekigahara: The Unification of Japan is a 3-hour block game based on the Japanese campaign waged in 1600. The 7-week war (in the game: 7 rounds with two phases), fought along Japan's two major highways and in scattered sieges and backcountry skirmishes. Its major mechanics are hand management, movement and secrecy mixed with bluff aspects.
The production value is great, with a pretty board, sturdy blocks and thematic artwork. The card design is simple, but works well, since the main information is the symbol on them.
Gameplay is clean, easy to have a grasp on and playing is quite smooth, while keeping itself historically authentic, with the ever present uncertainty regarding the power of your opponents and the true alliances of your armies.
Sekigahara: The Unification of Japan uses no dice, going for cards to both movement and battles. For movement, any card will do - one will allow the movement of up to 3 units; with two, all can move, and also a muster happens. I found it great that movement, though it has restrictions with the size of the stack, it isn't hard to go where you want; this is refreshing, since many wargames make movement so hard that simply meeting the enemy is a tough job.
The battles are the main show, however. Though there is luck in the draw of cards, unlike dice, a stack of cards have memory - you know what you already used and what you can still get. More importantly, with the cards in hand, you are aware of your strenght and weakness. Thus, like in the RPG Castle Falkenstein, you have the hand of cards, knowing what you are best at and what you aren't - meaning, with a single card in hand for the Tokugawa army, you won't move it to battle, and if one is near, maybe even move it away.
Playing Sekigahara: The Unification of Japan is like a beautiful dance of units - pressing forward or retreating, preparation and bluff - you can't be sure of how strong your opponent is, since even a small army can win against a larger one, if the loyalties aren't there, and your units simply won't participate in the battle. A mixed units army will allow for more maleability, however, one made of a single daimyo can get greater bonuses, but require its unique cards to work. This made for tough decisions when mustering, moving and going to battle - as there is always tension with the possibility of surprises and upsets.
Sekigahara: The Unification of Japan goes highly recommended for everyone, not just wargamers, as with is small set of rules and mechanics, it plays in many ways like an euro game, but one with a great care to historically authentic in depcting a not often seen theme in boards.
|