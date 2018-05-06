|
Hi all,
First of all, I feel lucky to know about Battle of Midway, June 1942: Minigame (2016) by Mr. Coatney. As a newcomer in board game world, some of the game I played including Axis & Allies. Hence I started to look for naval battle game.
I'm excited to try BoM: Minigame and especially awe with the revised graphics possiblity: https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1789743/2017-revised-graphi...
Too eager to test play the game, I end up do my own redesign of the board to test the visual look of 3D feels of the game map. (Mr. Coatney do an incredibly original design by the way, kudos). I also manage to build the carriers paper model to complete the game experience.
Before going too much about the design, thank you for Mr. Coatney warm support and discussion regarding my question about the game rules. This post is to fulfill my promise to comment about the game
For those who like a naval game, that is simple but covering the essence of the historical event, you have to try BoM: Minigame. The thing that I find amazing are:
1. Unknown enemy position, the surface taskforce of both USN and IJN have to be upturned and we can use dummy. Even if we manage to guess which is the true taskforce, player need to ID it by sending recon airplace - this simulate the real condition.
2. The feature to detach damaged carrier, so it won't slow down the rest of the task force - believe me, slow speed surface unit in this game, really snailing that unit.
3. The element of day and night which determine the probability of submarine attack and task force ability to disappear from enemy tracking.
4. The naval battle is not the only skirmish in this game, the capture of midway by landing the Japanese Troops is another game by it self. That's the beauty of it, a game that cover naval battle and invasion initiatives.
5. The use of carrier marker, this inspire me to build a mini paper model to simulate the grand fleet of Kido Butai and USN fearsome flattop.
Well I guess that's some of it, hope you guys find the opportunity to try this well designed game.
cheers.
attached are some image of adjusted component of the game.
Lou Coatney
GLAD you are enjoying the game, T.
Thanks for your comments.
And you make BEAUTIFUL components.
