TSoH solo scenario V-6: The first US kills



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Michael Allen Meeduluk) United Kingdom The scenario depicts an early Vietnam War battle between two US Navy F-4Bs flying from the carrier USS Midway and a flight of four NVAF MiG-17Fs. The scenario is the first in the book to introduce radar guided missiles and seemed ideal for this purpose, with each side starting with 15 mile separation, well beyond visual range but within the F-4s’ radar search parameters. Historically, the F-4s were flying top cover for a ground strike mission tasked with bombing the Thanh Hoa Bridge in North Vietnam, part of the Rolling Thunder air campaign. The engagement ended with the two F-4s having shot down one MiG each using AiM-7 Sparrow radar homing missiles, which were the very first MiG kills of the war; there were no US losses.



The McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II began service with the US Navy in 1960 as a fleet interceptor. However, its versatility quickly became apparent and was soon adopted into air superiority and ground attack roles. It was a beast of an aircraft, with two thumping J79 engines producing 34 000lb of thrust in afterburner which enabled good acceleration and a phenomenal rate of climb, as well as compensating in part for the significant drag its size generated in tight turns. It was Mach 2 capable and could carry an impressive array of weapons on its nine external stations. Its original mission as an all-weather interceptor meant it that came equipped with state-of-the-art air radar, although for the same reason, and as was to prove controversial during the war, the F-4 carried no gun. Almost certainly the best-known aircraft to serve in Vietnam, the air-to-air record of Navy Phantoms in theatre was excellent at 40 kills to 7 losses (although there were more than 70 USN F-4 combat losses, mostly credited to SAMs and AAA).



The MiG-17F (Fresco C) was a frequent adversary of the F-4 especially during the early years of the war. At the outbreak of war it had already been in Soviet service for more than 13 years, and on paper it was essentially obsolete machinery when compared with the newer US jets of the period. Despite this, its small size, good low speed manoeuvrability and the guerrilla tactics employed by the NVAF meant that it punched well above its weight during combat encounters. It carried a hard-hitting combination of 3 x 23mm cannon and although the MIG-17 was an unstable gun platform at high speeds, when cannon shells did hit their mark the damage could be devastating.



Scenario armament: The F-4Bs carried 2 x AIM-9B Sidewinder infra-red missiles (IRM) and 4 x AIM-7D Sparrow radar homing missiles (RHM). The MiG-17Fs carried no missiles, being cannon-only armed. All a/c begin the scenario with external fuel tanks and are half-dirty configured.



Weather: Conditions were good with clear conditions and no cloud or haze; contrails begin at 33 000ft.



Crew generation rolls: The scenario book gives V, R for the US pilots, and R, R, R, N for the NVAF. Dice rolling resulted in both US pilots having low confidence (which affects initiative). MiG 2 had excellent confidence, while Phantom 2 and MiG 4 had excellent eyesight.



Terrain is at level zero throughout (flat) and north is to the right as viewed in the pictures. Scenario duration is unlimited, victory being dependent on the number of points scored though to claim victory a side must have at least one kill. The F-4 1 and F-4 2 counters that come with the game are camouflaged, and for ease of explanation I decided to stick with these counters for the pictures, but note that being USN a/c they are actually uncamouflaged for all purposes during the scenario. The MiGs are silver.





Sitrep



Thanh Hoa, North Vietnam, 17th June 1965.



Two USN F-4Bs have been vectored by radar operators on the USS Midway to a fast moving contact heading south towards the bridge, which is currently under low level attack by a strike package of A-4 Skyhawks and F-4Bs.





Start



The F-4s are vectored to intercept the unknown radar contact head-on, aiming to merge before the contact can arrive at the bridge.









Turn 1



Phantom lead: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

Phantom 2: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

MiG lead: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 2: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 3: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 4: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L



Visual Sighting Phase. At 15 miles apart the a/c are too far away to sight one another visually.



Initiative. The NVAF roll better than the USN and so the F-4s move first.



Directed by offshore radar, the F-4s sustain climb on a heading towards the radar contact, since silver a/c flying at a lower altitude are easier to spot once within visual sighting range. Their powerful engines allow 8 000ft of ascent in 12 seconds with no drop in speed.



The MiGs are unaware of the Phantoms and continue south at their current speed and altitude.



Air Radar Phase. The F-4s cannot search because they are nose up and the enemy are below them (nose attitude limits).









Turn 2



Phantom lead: 500mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

Phantom 2: 500mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

MiG lead: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 2: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 3: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 4: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L



Visual Sighting Phase. All a/c remain out of visual sighting distance.



Initiative. The NVAF throw poorly this time, and move first.



The MiGs continue south as before.



The F-4s level out at 28 000ft and reduce speed by selecting Idle, hoping to keep some distance in hand when the time comes for RHM shots. This is important because the AIM-7D’s minimum launch distance is a fair way out at 3 miles (9 hexes). Because they are half-dirty configured, Idling the engines means they shed a full 100mph in one step.



Air Radar Phase. Three contacts pop on on the F-4 pilots’ scopes at 8 miles. Each F-4 successfully locks onto his closest bogie - Phantom lead locks up MiG lead, and Phantom 2, MiG 3.









Turn 3



Phantom lead: 400mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

Phantom 2: 400mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

MiG lead: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 2: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 3: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 4: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L



Visual Sighting Phase. The F-4s are just within sighting range of the MiGs which need a dr 4 to sight, but the Vietnamese pilots fail to spot them. The MiGs are too small to be seen by the Americans at this distance.



Initiative. The F-4s have detected the MiGs on radar and remain unsighted themselves, so move last.



The MiGs continue as before, flying unsuspectedly towards the enemy ambush.



To prevent friendly fire incidents, US Rules of Engagement (RoE) state that enemy a/c cannot be engaged until they have been positively identified as non-friendly. However, since the F-4s need to be within 4 miles (16 hexes), they will not be able to visually sight the MiGs until turn 5 at the earliest. So the F-4s decide to loiter, Idling their engines and using speedbrakes, then descend 2 000ft to keep a good horizontal distance.



Air Radar Phase. MiGs lead and 3 remain locked up by the F-4s, though RoE prohibit them from launching missiles this turn.









Turn 4



Phantom lead: 300mph, 26 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

Phantom 2: 300mph, 26 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

MiG lead: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 2: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 3: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L

MiG 4: 600mph, 20 000ft, 2 x 400L



Visual Sighting Phase. The F-4s are now at 6 miles and are spotted by the MiGs, which are still too far away for a visual contact by the Americans.



Initiative. The MiGs are unsighted so move last.



The F-4s keep in Idle to continue to keep their distance, ending the turn at close to stalling speed.



The MiGs release their external drop tanks and are now clean configured. They apply afterburner and zoom climb towards the F-4s’ advantageous perch position. The gain in altitude and high transonic drag scrubs off 50mph of speed.



Air Radar Phase. Because the distance is closing fast, the F-4s decide to attempt to change their lock ons to the furthermost contacts. They switch to search mode and detect the flight of four bogies. Phantom lead is successful with his lock on roll (veteran mod helped) but Phantom 2 fails his roll (dr 6 or less needed).









Turn 5



Phantom lead: 300mph, 26 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

Phantom 2: 300mph, 26 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D, 2200L FT

MiG lead: 550mph, 24 000ft

MiG 2: 550mph, 24 000ft

MiG 3: 550mph, 24 000ft

MiG 4: 550mph, 24 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The MiGs have padlocked the F-4s and have themselves now flown into visual range. Two of the MiGs are sighted by the Phantom crewmen, and the bogies are confirmed as enemy MiG-17s which in keeping with RoE now permits the Americans to engage.



Initiative. No a/c is close enough to be advantaged. MiGs lead and 3 are unsighted so move last.



MiG lead orders his flight to manoeuvre for head on gun attacks at the merge. They keep in afterburner and close in fast, ending co-altitude with the F-4s at 2 miles.



The F-4s lose their external drop tanks and prepare for combat (now clean configured). Phantom 2, who did not gain a radar lock on, realises he is too close for a subsequent RHM shot and goes into afterburner to gain energy (no possibility of flame out due to Rapid Power Response).



Phantom lead selects Mil power and throws out speedbrakes, fine tuning his speed and keeping at optimum distance for missile launch.



Air-to-Air Missile Launch Phase. Phantom lead has MiG 2 locked up, selects two Sparrow RHM and presses the launch button (needs a dr 8 or less)…but both missiles are duds, dropping away lifelessly beneath the a/c.



Air Radar Phase. MiG 2 remains locked up on Phantom lead’s radar. Phantom 2 attempts to lock onto MiG 4 and fails again (dr 6 or less required).









Turn 6



Phantom lead: 300mph, 26 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 2 x AIM-7D

Phantom 2: 350mph, 26 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 550mph, 26 000ft

MiG 2: 550mph, 26 000ft

MiG 3: 550mph, 26 000ft

MiG 4: 550mph, 26 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The Phantoms have been padlocked by the MiGs. MiGs 2 and 4 are padlocked, MiG 3 is sighted but lead is not.



Initiative. MiG lead is unsighted so moves last. Otherwise, the NVAF roll poorly, and the rest of the MiGs move before the US a/c.



MIG 3 moves first, heading straight for Phantom 2 who having the higher initiative, decides to preempt. He zoom climbs above the fast approaching MiG ending up outside of gunshot parameters (two levels higher). MiG 3 ends the turn with a right BT.



MiG 2 sustain climbs to gain altitude advantage.



MiG 4 sees how Phantom 2 has outmanoeuvred his element lead and climbs to close with the F-4, ending with a right TT.



Phantom lead is virtually at a stall so turns on afterburner in level flight to gain energy. He did not want to dive otherwise the MiGs may give chase, being able to accelerate almost as quickly at the F-4 in the descent.



MiG lead, still unsighted, flies directly at Phantom lead and with a joint closing speed of over 800mph executes a slashing head on gun attack. The shot is low odds (dr 3 or less needed), though the MiG’s cannons successfully hit the F-4, and gain a lucky kill on the damage table (dr 2). No mid-air collision occurred due to overstacking. The mortally wounded Phantom spirals towards the ground but only a single parachute deploys, the unfortunate RIO failing to eject due to the suddenness of the attack.



MiGs lead, 3 and 4 end the turn with wings banked right (to avoid LRR penalty for establishing bank during the next game turn).



Air Radar Phase. Phantom 2 once again fails to lock up MiG 4.









Turn 7



Phantom lead: KIA

Phantom 2: 350mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 600mph, 26 000ft

MiG 2: 550mph, 29 000ft

MiG 3: 550mph, 26 000ft

MiG 4: 550mph, 30 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The remaining F4 is padlocked and has himself padlocked MiGs 2 and 4. The F-4 sights MiG lead but MiG 3 is in blind arc.



Initiative. The US side rolls well, and the F-4 will move second to last. All a/c are non-advantaged but MiG 3 is unsighted and undetected so moves last.



MiG 4 continues his zoom climb to gain altitude, ending with a left HT.



MiG lead begins a zoom climb to come around on the Phantom. He ascends 4 000ft, break turning with High Transonic Drag and consequently bleeds off 150mph in 12 seconds. At these speeds and this altitude, turning a LRR a/c becomes a drawn-out process.



MiG 2 zoom climbs and turns into the F-4 now at his 7 o’clock.



Phantom 2 is in a difficult position. He has very low energy, only 50mph above stall speed, and turning at anything but TT might bring on a stall. His one advantage is that all the enemy a/c are on southerly-facing headings which means it would be some time before they could turn around onto his tail. He could dive for the deck to gain speed but the MiGs would merely follow suit, and since they are currently at higher speeds than him could potentially catch up and attack with guns. The F-4’s strength is rate of climb, but he cannot sustain climb which would bring about significant vertical separation because his speed is too low to build up the required momentum. If he zoom climbs then this would take him to the same altitude as the nearest MiGs, which would again put him in danger of gun attack. So he decides to gain energy in level flight and try to stretch out a lead. Any pursuing MiGs would find it difficult to catch up because of their current headings. He ends his run with a left TT and gains 50mph.



MiG 3, like MiG lead, pulls his a/c around into the F-4 in a zoom climbing right turn, ending with 2 BT carry.



Air Radar Phase. None of the MiGs are in the F-4’s radar arc.









Turn 8



Phantom lead: Shot down

Phantom 2: 400mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 450mph, 30 000ft

MiG 2: 500mph, 32 000ft

MiG 3: 500mph, 29 000ft

MiG 4: 450mph, 33 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The Phantom remains sighted by the NVAF flight, has himself padlocked MiG 2, and spots MiG lead at his 7 o’clock.



Initiative. The US throw well again and the F-4 moves third. MiGs 3 and 4 and unsighted so will move last.



MiG lead continues to come around, steep diving to tighten the horizontal radius of his turn. Because he climbed last turn the first half of his move must be HFP.



MiG 2 has some altitude in hand but cannot try a preferred half roll and dive manoeuvre when nose up because his speed is too high. He instead uses his speed and tries a Vertical Climb with Vertical Rolls in order to change facing quickly, since he sees the F-4 making ground and flying off towards the north.



The Phantom continues in level flight steadily gaining energy ending the move at 500mph.



MiG 4 also tries a Vertical Climb, ending a mile away from the F-4 off his rear right quarter. Being Novice he rolled for Disorientation but remained in full control of the a/c.



MiG 3 had 2 x BT carry from last game turn and levels out at 29 000ft.









Turn 9



Phantom lead: Shot down

Phantom 2: 500mph, 28 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 450mph, 28 000ft

MiG 2: 400mph, 35 000ft

MiG 3: 500mph, 29 000ft

MiG 4: 350mph, 36 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. All of the MiGs are in the F-4’s blind arc and the Americans are padlocked by the NVAF flight.



Initiative. The Phantom has become disadvantaged so moves first. MiGs 2 and 4 have advantage so move last.



Phantom 2 now feels safe in the knowledge that the MiGs will not catch him since his closest pursuers have lost speed during their Vertical Climbs. He unloaded dives down to 23 000ft to put both vertical and horizontal distance between himself and the MiGs. He plans to fly far enough away to put the enemy a/c back in RHM parameters that would enable Sparrow missile launch.



MiGs lead and 3 continue their gradual arcing path towards the F-4, now 5 miles distant.



MiGs 2 and 4 have to fly level because they VCed last turn. They end up with a speed deficit on their quarry but have height advantage. MiG 4 is now flying in the Very High altitude band and so his afterburner thrust is 2/3 of normal, which inhibits his acceleration.









Turn 10



Phantom lead: Shot down

Phantom 2: 600mph, 23 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 450mph, 28 000ft

MiG 2: 400mph, 35 000ft

MiG 3: 500mph, 29 000ft

MiG 4: 350mph, 36 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The MiGs are still in the F-4’s blind arc while the F-4 stays padlocked.



Initiative. The Phantom remains disadvantaged so moves first.



With two of the MiGs now 4 miles distant, Phantom 2 sees a chance of missile attack. He selects Idle and performs 5 x BT in a zoom climb into the two most distant MiGs at his 7 o’clock. He bleeds off 250mph in 12 seconds.



MiGs lead and 3 spot the danger and rapidly close vertical and horizontal distance on the F-4.



MiGs 2 and 4 continue to regain speed, entering level left turns (MiG 4 has a free level change to exit the VH band).



Air Radar Phase. Phantom 2’s RIO searches and locates two contacts 4 miles to the south west. They have been previously identified as enemy and MiG 3 (the furthest contact) is successfully locked up in preparation for missile launch next game turn.









Turn 11



Phantom lead: Shot down

Phantom 2: 300mph, 25 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 4 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 500mph, 26 000ft

MiG 2: 450mph, 35 000ft

MiG 3: 500mph, 25 000ft

MiG 4: 400mph, 35 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The F-4 is padlocked. All MiGs are visually spotted by the Phantom (the US pilot’s excellent eyesight mod helped).



Initiative. No a/c is advantaged so order of flight comes down to the initiative dr. The US roll is the worst, so the Phantom moves first.



Phantom 2 tries to loiter in level flight, reducing speed by selecting Idle and using speedbrakes to try to keep distance in hand that would permit RHM launch.



MiGs 2 and 4 enter steep dives, aiming to get onto the rear of the close-to-stalling F-4.



MiG lead Idles his engine to scrub off speed to below LRR limits in preparation for the ensuing dogfight, but still closes the range enough to get his a/c out of the F-4’s RHM parameters.



MiG 3 is locked up (but is not aware of this since the a/c has no RWR). He plans a head on gunshot at the merge next game turn and so slides to the left, moving to line up on the F-4’s nose.



Air-to-air missile phase. The Phantom has a radar lock on MiG 3 and launches two Sparrows. The target is now too close to be in RHM minimum limits but he attempts an out of envelope shot anyway with a +3 mod. One missile duds and drops away from the rail but the other launches successfully (he rolled a dr 2).









Turn 12



Phantom lead: Shot down

Phantom 2: 300mph, 25 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 2 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 350mph, 26 000ft

MiG 2: 450mph, 31 000ft

MiG 3: 550mph, 25 000ft

MiG 4: 400mph, 31 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The F-4 is padlocked. MiGs lead and 3 are padlocked, MiG 2 is visually spotted though MiG 4 is in blind arc. MiG 3 automatically spots the white plume of the missile as it shoots away from the F-4’s wing rail.



Initiative. MiG 3 will be engaging the missile and Phantom 2 will be illuminating MiG 3 therefore the missile’s flight will be resolved before any other move. MiGs 2 and 4 have advantage so will move last.



Proportional movement. MiG 3 is engaging the missile so will move first, followed by the missile, then by the illuminating F-4. MiG 3 keeps in afterburner to maintain energy in case the Phantom decides to give chase (he has to survive the missile attack first!). He undertakes violent evasive manoeuvres, performing a right ET (survives GLOC) which takes him 2 hexes to complete due to LRR. The missile spends 1 HFP arming then moves 1 HFP in level flight, dropping 2 000ft (1 free level change per HFP). Phantom 2 HT to keep the target illuminated. At the completion of the MiG’s ET, the missile climbs 2 000ft to the same altitude at the target, vertical rolling towards the target’s path (missiles are permitted a single vertical roll per game turn if they spend > 1 FP in the same hex). The MiG pilot pulls hard on the stick continuing the ET, at which point he blacks out (GLOC). The missile flies 1 HFP into the target’s hex but the 90 degree angle off mod and the MiG’s size mod combine to make for a low odds attack roll, and the missile harmlessly whizzes past the MiG’s tail. The now GLOCed MiG enters random disoriented flight and goes into a maximum steep dive, dropping 6 000ft. The F-4 cannot turn to chase the disoriented MiG because his low airspeed limits his rate of turn.



MiG lead Idles, bringing his speed down to 350mph which means he is no longer LRR. He sustained BTs which brings him immediately behind the F-4 and within gun range. His BT means that a hit is unlikely (dr 2 needed). But the MiG’s speed has dropped to 250mph which means the F-4 could potentially power away out of range next game turn, so he shoots…and misses (he has one shot remaining).



MiGs 2 and 4 wheel around in a left arc to line up the F-4’s rear quarter.



Air Radar Phase. None of the MiGs are in the F-4’s radar arc.









Turn 13



Phantom lead: Shot down

Phantom 2: 300mph, 25 000ft, 2 x AIM-9B, 2 x AIM-7D

MiG lead: 250mph, 25 000ft

MiG 2: 500mph, 31 000ft

MiG 3: 400mph, 19 000ft (GLOC)

MiG 4: 450mph, 31 000ft



Visual Sighting Phase. The F-4 and MiGs 2 and 3 are padlocked. MiGs lead and 4 are in blind arc.



Initiative. MiG 3 will be GLOCed until turn 14 with no chance of early recovery. The F-4 is disadvantaged so moves second, while MiGs lead and 4 are undetected and move last.



The GLOCed MiG 3 continues his random flight with the a/c levelling out with a right BT.



Phantom 2’s energy remains very low at close to stall speed. He sees a chance of firing missiles at the GLOCed MiG 3 before it can recover and turns into him as tightly as he can at his present speed, which is only TT, descending 1 000ft. His airspeed improves by 50mph.



Keen to get a shot away with the Phantom’s airspeed so low, MIG 2 attempts to get close in behind the F-4 and decides to ET, and blacks out! The GLOCed a/c continues in random level flight heading away from the battle.



MiGs lead and 4 fly ever closer to their prey. MiG lead switches from Idle to afterburner, avoiding a flame out dr. He slots in behind the F-4 and with just 1 shot remaining, fires guns needing a dr 5 or less. His 23mm cannon shells smash into a critical area of the target - the fuselage of the F-4 bursts into flame… both pilot and RIO eject safely.





Result: NVAF overwhelming victory.









Postscript



I enjoyed this scenario despite the fact it did not in any sense live up to its title! During the first quarter of the game the MiGs were lucky to escape the F-4s’ Sparrows, due to Phantom 2 repeatedly failing his lock on rolls, and Phantom lead’s two simultaneous duds (he only needed to roll dr 8 or less for successful launches). I guess this reflects the well-documented poor reliability of the earlier generations of air-to-air missiles. Historically, the four MiGs turned aggressively into the two approaching F-4s which lined them up nicely for head-on Sparrow shots by the Americans. The Sparrows were launched at absolute minimum range because of the high closing speed of the MiGs and the visual confirmation RoE, which was also apparent in this game with the MiGs only being in RHM parameters for a very short period.



To help overcome this problem in future I might try flying a scout a/c well ahead of the main US force. The scout could visually identify the radar contacts as enemy which would allow his compatriots following at some distance behind to launch RHM beyond visual range. I’m not sure this would be legal however, and it might unbalance a scenario by giving RHM-equipped US a/c the opportunity to kill MiGs before they can get anywhere close enough to dogfight them. But the unreliability of the RHMs might make up for this, with many missiles potentially failing their launch or attack rolls. In the current scenario, once the first missile attacks had failed and the distance closed, the advantages of the MiGs became apparent. Something I did learn was to try to lock onto the furthest contact out. In turn 4 I realised that the two MiGs the F-4s had already locked up would quickly be within minimum launch range, and so had to switch to the two furthest contacts instead. As Phantom 2 did towards the end of the scenario, an a/c can actually launch RHM outside of envelope (within half of minimum distance) but with a +3 launch mod which makes for low odds rolls and a probable wasteful use of munitions.



I also learned with the MiGs to use turn carry and ending the game turn with wings banked, which went some way to negating the LRR penalty associated with the MiG-17. This helped them to position onto the F-4’s tail near the end of the scenario and apply the killing gunshot. In this kind of low speed turning engagement the F-4 is outclassed, and the lack of a gun meant that it is very difficult for the F-4 to fight back at such close range. Carrying a Vulcan 20mm cannon (as did the later USAF F-4s) might have allowed Phantom lead to return fire at the merge on the MiG that shot him down, with a 50% chance of a hit.



I did take a lot away from the scenario that will help inform my future play, but I reckon the most important lesson was not to allow F-4s to lose their speed advantage against MiGs since this is a valuable asset. At midgame, Phantom 2 was not able to sustain climb away and stretch out a good lead on the pursuing MiGs because of low speed, and also his ultimate demise was because he was flying at near to stall speed he could not manoeuvre away in time to avoid the MiGs’ guns. I think it might have been von Richthofen who said something along the lines of...for a fighter pilot, speed means life. For at least one of the F-4s in this scenario, this was certainly the case.

Hi Mike. Broke rule #1: never get into an angles fight with an energy fighter...the F-4s should be using only vertical maneuvers; half rolls w dives ect...the MiGs can't follow.

The F-4 is great attaining energy with the burner lit..lotta power.



Last edited Wed May 9, 2018 2:30 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)

