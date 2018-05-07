|
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Setup: English (light and dark blue wings) setup first, and begin with Initiative. They also must setup within the high ground hexes on the south side of the map
1138AD. David I of Scotland decided to take advantage of "The Anarchy", the English quarreling over the throne, to begin annexing land. Stephen of Blois (one of the claimants to the throne) has given William, Count of Aumale, the job of subduing the rebellious Scottish folk. That sets the stage for the battle.
The Scots win by accruing 20 Victory Points. The English win by accruing 30VP. VPs are entirely gained by eliminating enemy units (2VP for a Horse or Veteran Unit, 1VP for a Levy or Infantry, and +2VP if that Unit is a Crown (contains a Noble) Unit). The English start off with 8VPs, and keep those 8VPs as long as they haven't activated their wing of Heavy Horses (dark blue).
Start of Turn 3
The English started by using their bonus marker with their move phase to advance quickly during their first turn, then using their initiative marker (which then gives the initiative marker to the Scots) to conduct a second consecutive turn, and smashing into the Scottish line. The Scots pushed back on the flanks, but as you can see the English held strong in the middle, and eliminated 6 units to the Scots 1.
Start of Turn 5
The English continue to hold the center of the line, but the Scots and their Heavy Horses are pushing on the flanks of the English.
Start of Turn 7
The English right flank has broken/is about to break. The Scots smell blood in the water. Will they roll up the English flank and secure victory on the battlefield and lands for Scotland?
Start of Turn 9
Sacrificing the 8VPs (who needs the "free" VPs if you lose anyway?), the English activate their own Heavy Horses (dark blue), who stabilize the right flank and prevent it from being turned. If you look at unit losses (off map), you can see the Scots are starting to catch up.
Start of Turn 11
Activating those English Heavy Horses was huge. As you can see the right flank is totally stabilized, and it's turning into a back and forth brawl. The Scots activate and move their last unengaged forces (dark green).
Start of Turn 13
The tables have turned. Now the Scottish left flank, where the English Heavy Horses charged, is starting to buckle. Unfortunately for the Scots, they don't have any reserves left. Everyone is committed to the battle at this point. Looking at (off map) unit losses, the English are racking up the Units eliminated.
End of turn 13: Game over
Although outnumbering the English Units, the Scots just didn't have the quality to survive the English committing all of their forces like that. On Turn 13 the English eliminate a Scottish Crown (Noble) Heavy Horse Unit, giving them 30VPs to the Scottish 16VPs. Remember the Scots only needed 20VPs to win, so it was actually a very close battle. But in the end, the English win, just as they did historically.
House of Normandy is my first experience with the Shields & Swords II system, but I know it won't be my last. I enjoy ancients/medieval hex and counter games, especially tactical scale. There is something about recreating battles where men are charging at each other and engaging in hand to hand combat, arrows flying through the air, and men maneuvering by formation. For that reason I love the Great Battles of History Series. But sometimes it (even Simple GBoH) is a little heavy on counter density and rules overhead/game time. S&S II seems to be the solution for that. With a rulebook half the size of even Simple GBoH's "simplified" rules, it is quick to learn and easy to play. This is the true simple great battles of history system.
I look forward to exploring the other battles in this Quad box, and let's be honest likely picking up other games in the series. I believe all of the current releases are medieval era, but I hope the series expands to cover ancients. We need more introductory hex and counter pre-gunpowder era games, and I believe this game system has a lot of room to grow.
