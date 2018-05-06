|
Scenario 14 caught my eye as it is, in my opinion, the most unique in the MBT lineup. Lightly equipped German forces defend their airfield against Soviet troops, many of whom are carried in helicopters. The scenario also includes the more advanced Leopard 1A5 and Leopard 2A4s.
The Germans deployed first fairly spread out. Milan armed infantry positioned in patches of woods throughout the center of the map. The FlkRkPz 1 positioned itself in an alleyway covering the central part of the map. The Gepard found a convenient patch of scrub in the Southern end of the map. The Leopards parked in the rear, covered by the the MANPAAD team, ready to counter the advance of Soviet T-72s.
Turn 1
The Soviets won initiative. The vast majority of German units fell into overwatch, waiting for the Soviets to drive onto the table. The Soviets all moved on but managed to keep behind hills and woods. No shooting.
Turn 2
Germans won initiative. The Soviets pushed further onto the map. Most of the Soviets drove along the Northern road. T-72s lead the BMPs along the road, right in front of Milan toting infantry and Jaguar ATGM vehicles. These all fired in overwatch dealing no damage. The Hind flew across an open field and attracted fire from the FlkRkPz 1. The Roland missile missed and the Hind could then spot the vehicle. In the second air phase the Hind fired a Spiral missile on the move and managed to KO the FlkRkPz. The shot was surprisingly reasonable due to the P range and the +2 size of the target. The Hind slipped behind a hill following the shot and stayed alive.
Turn 3
German initiative again. The Hind positioned itself behind a patch of woods, readying a pop-up attack against the Gepard. The Leopards fired against the T-72s and managed to track one of them. Milans again fired against the T-72s but were defeated by ERA. The T-72s then fired back at the Leopards while on the move. They missed. The BMPs moved within 4 hexes of the Milan teams and dismounted their infantry. The 2nd air phase arrived and the Hind executed its pop-up attack. The Gepard's overwatch had no effect due to the -30 modifier against a pop-up attack. The Hind's missile shot struck home, brewing up the Gepard. With their way clear the Mi-8s zipped along the bottom of the board towards the airfield.
Turn 4
Soviets seize the initiative. The Hind re-positioned to the North preparing to attack the Leopards. The Mi-8s dropped off their 6 infantry behind the Southern treeline. The mobile T-72s fired on the move against the Leopards scoring one hit against the turret front. Fortunately for the German at medium range this bounced off harmlessly. The BMPs and infantry fired on the nearby Milan squads cutting them to ribbons. Both were reduced to half squads and suppressed. Their return fire was understandably ineffective. The Leopards fired at the T-72s and managed to damage on of them, slowing down their advance. The Hind then fired rockets against the Leopards, suppressing one and killing the MANPAAD section in their hex.
Turn 5
Germans win the initiative roll off. The Leopards fired again, damaging the last intact T-72 and brewing up the previously damaged one. The suppressed infantry on the Northern road missed the BMPs. The return fire from the BMPs finished off the infantry. The remaining T-72 fired and missed. The Hind fired its third missile against a Leopard and missed. The Mi-8s flew over the airfield and began harassing infantry units with their MMGs.
Turn 6
The Soviets won initiative. The Hind fired, using a second rocket attack, this time a Leopard brewed up, suppressing its comrades. The remaining tracked and damaged T-72s fired but hit nothing, their sights impeded by brew up smoke. The suppressed Leopards as well as a few Milan squads fired but hit nothing. The two large stacks of infantry delivered by the Mi-8s pushed out onto the airfield, headed towards the tower.
It was at this point that I called it quits, I just didn't have the heart to keep playing alone. A couple questions and observations did come up during my play time though. First, the Hind is extremely effective, the Germans may need to concentrate their AA fire rather than spread it out. Second the Leopard 1A5 has a decent gun but terrible armor, it would be a good idea to try and get them hull down. The turret front isn't so bad. I did forget the CIS rules, most of their shots should have had a chance of a second shot on another target.
I initially placed the Jaguars in the town in the Northwest but I had some issues with line of sight. If they were positioned in BB8 (map 9) can they see down the road onto maps 4 and 18? Or does the Northern line of level 1 hills (BB4-BB8) on map 14 prevent them from seeing downwards? I throw myself through a loop when it comes to hills vs obstacles when drawing LOS. Furthermore I am correct in my understanding that they would be unable to see down through Z9 or AA9 yes? Seeing down non-continuous slopes like those has been a point of contention with friends while playing MBT in the past.
ncg789 wrote:
If they were positioned in BB8 (map 9) can they see down the road onto maps 4 and 18? Or does the Northern line of level 1 hills (BB4-BB8) on map 14 prevent them from seeing downwards?
There is a 5 hex blind zone: hexes 14BB9, 14BB10, 4F10, 4F9, and 4F8. Reference section 4.1.4.2.4 Obstacle Higher and Lower, Lower by 1 Height. The range from hex 9BB8 to hex 14BB8 is 10. 10 divided by 2 is 5.
ncg789 wrote:
I throw myself through a loop when it comes to hills vs obstacles when drawing LOS. Furthermore, I am correct in my understanding that they would be unable to see down through Z9 or AA9 yes? Seeing down non-continuous slopes like those has been a point of contention with friends while playing MBT in the past.
Reference section 4.1.4.1.5.1 Continuous Slopes. Correct, targets located in hexes 9Y9, 9Z10 and 9AA10 can't be spotted from hex 9BB8.
