This is the final update for the series. As you may have guessed by now, the NLF achieved an early victory through population control. This covers the final agonizing seasons for the Saigon government as it was soundly defeated in a nation-wide plebiscite.
1967 Year Start Vital Stats:
U.S. Morale - 464
Commitment - 175
SVN Morale - 64
SVN Draft level - 94
Controlled Population - 192
NVA Morale - 156
Commitment - 155
VC Draft Level - 186
Controlled Population - 168
VC Supply Pool - 225
SPRING 1967
Interphase
SVN population fell by 10 points, dropping their total to 182. That put NLF population at 178. We were only 23 points from victory and the momentum seemed to be in our favor. It was at this point that I remember first revealing to Claudio that the NLF was going to try and win during 1967. I predicted that if we did not achieve victory this year the Allies could win the war because 1) the NLF would be completely exhausted, and 2) U.S. comittment would be so low that they could easily maintain a presence until the end. Fortunately for our side, my prediction was never put to the test. But the fact remains that I was going to throw everything onto the table this year. And if it didn’t result in victory we would be left in a very weak position.
Jim (NapTown Jim) made a handy spreadsheet for visually examining population control. I've used it below to show where the population stood after pacification.
Looking at the population control in this manner has caused me to rethink my earlier assessment. Although taking down Thua Thien or making inroads into the provinces southwest of Saigon would certainly make things easier, I’m now thinking that it won’t be absolutely necessary. If I just keep concentrating in the provinces that are almost in NLF control (the orange ones) that should provide the final points needed. I’ll continue pushing with the NVA and VC divisions, but I think the pressure is off for them to achieve something.
Anyway, back to the Interphase…
The Allies bombed only the Trail this season with 89 air points. This reduced the effective level from 8 to 4. Up to this point I have spent 46 CPs on Trail repair. That’s the equivalent of over four NVA divisions that could be on the map. Seeing how Claudio conducted the air war, I am convinced that trail bombing is a better use of aircraft than bombing the North if your goal is to hurt the VC. When you bomb the North, if the NVA didn’t send any trail supply that season your efforts are wasted. When you bomb the Trail with enough force to reduce the optimal level, you cause damage that extends beyond that season. And if the NVA happened to be sending trail supply down that season, so much the better. If you are bombing for political reasons then the North is the better target, since you can accomplish your objectives with pinprick raids.
The Allies did not bring in any new comittment this season. They withdrew a few air and airmobile points to pay for operating costs (replacements and supplies) and kept U.S. comittment at 175. As I’ve mentioned before, low comittment and heavy bombing has the potential to strangle the VC, but you have to be inflicting some casualties at the same time. And that was not happening. The VC were losing less than 10 battalions per season and no amount of air power can keep them from making good on those losses.
VC recruitment this season was heavy. We finished mobilizing all VC regiments. We also dropped some replacements into the pool in anticipation of heavier combat this season. Some NVA replacements were purchased to support the 1st Division which was infiltrating near Thua Thien. The Allies only had a partial division in the area and I had hoped to make quick progress before help arrived.
Operations
For this season, most of the action was at the extreme north and south ends of the country. In the north the battle for I Corps was about to begin. In the south the Allies made their strongest counter-guerilla efforts yet. But the entire center of the country, II Corps and III Corps, was strangely quiet. Clusters of VC roamed from province to province converting population. They were occasionally harrassed by Allied patrols but nowhere in this part of the country was their dominance seriously challenged. Here are some numbers to emphasize the point. There is a total of 100 population points in II and III Corps. SVN controlled only 22 and the NLF controlled 78. If you take away Bien Hoa and Long An provinces (which are almost always SVN controlled), they controlled only 4 points of population in the center of the country.
We pushed into western Thua Thien with the NVA and started migrating all other I Corps VC in that direction. The Allies reinforced Thua Thien with the remainder of the 23rd Division along with elements of the 4th. Half way through the season our forward progress had been halted and we were nowhere close to making an assault on Hue. The gambit had failed. Although we would continue to press, no further progress would be made. Once the U.S. decides to concentrate force it becomes ridiculously expensive to keep attacking.
At the other end of the country, progress in IV Corps was finally being achieved. Although Allied efforts still caused more casualties here than anywhere else, they were simply being overwhelmed. There were five areas of focus for us in the delta. Three were along the border area and the other two were in the southwestern delta region.
In northwestern Kien Giang, the 5th VC division invaded and captured the coastal town of An Binh before being driven back to the border by counterattacks from the 101st Airborne and 1st Marine. We lost a regiment but managed to hold on to the border town of Ha Tien. Combined with Free Fire, we could expect to make progress with the population here next interphase.
On the east end of the border the 8th VC division was probing towards Hau Nghia when it stuck its nose out a little too far and lost the HQ. That took the motivation out of their advance. The surviving units were content with occupying cultivated border hexes in the Parrot’s Beak region.
The best progress was made in the center. Some VC battalions and political sections surrounded the capital city of Cao Lanh, in Kien Phong province. The 9th VC division followed the east bank of Mekong down to the beseiged city and supported the capture. Not only did this facilitate converting the last 5 population points there, but it put the division in great position to drive into the center of the delta next season.
SUMMER 1967
Interphase
SVN’s population control dropped another 9 points, bringing the total to 173. For the first time, the NLF’s controlled population (187) was higher than SVN, and puts us only 14 points shy of victory. The new population numbers also ensured that the VC draft ratio would stay low for quite some time. Thus, even if my losses started going up I could afford to keep up maximum pressure.
Continued heavy bombing of the trail reduced effectiveness to level 5. I had allocated 6 points to Trail supply and none to Sea. So 60 points of supply got through. This is the second season in a row that there was no bombing of the North. So it would appear that the U.S. has suspended that portion of the air campaign.
After a very chaotic 1966 in the political arena, SVN leadership has settled down somewhat. The government was stable with Thieu still at the helm. Loyalty is all over the place but effectiveness continues to be above average. Considering that SVN’s morale has dropped to 51 (mostly due to population losses) the ARVN leadership wasn’t in bad shape.
Alarm bells may have finally begun to ring in Allied Headquarters. The first new U.S. division since 1965 was introduced, the 1st Infantry. Two brigades and the HQ went to I Corps (Hue). The rest deployed in IV Corps.
It was another turn of heavy recruitment for the VC. We now had all of our battalions and regiments on the map. Their positions were good and we had 28 VC repl in the pool. I had some comittment left over so we mobilized another NVA division and infiltrated into the DMZ. Normally, I would like to keep a little extra NVA comittment available. But since I knew we weren’t going to run any Offensives I could continue to spend everything that’s available.
Operations
With most of the newly arrived U.S. 1st division going to I Corps, there were now elements of three U.S. divisions opposing our force of two NVA divisions, three VC regiments, and around 10 VC battalions. I knew from past experience that Claudio was skillful in battles involving large forces. So I didn’t really expect to make any ground in Thua Thien. The NVA up there was merely to serve as a lightning rod to hold the Allied forces in place.
For the first time in a long time, fighting has flared up in the center of the country. Practically everything between Thua Thien and Bien Hoa was under NLF control… except for Kontum. This peculiar exception always had VC in it. But every pacification phase the Allies just happen to roll high for that province. Most games have one or two provinces that behave this way.
I decided to force the issue. VC from the surrounding provinces closed in and captured Kontum city. The Allies responded with the 1st Cav, 3rd Marine, and the ARVN 9th Division. They quickly drove us out of the capital and forced us back into the mountains of western Kontum. Here’s how it stood at the midpoint of the season.
I thought the Allies might pause and simply secure the populated areas. But they drove straight into our mountain stronghold and caused all kinds of trouble. Our force split into two groups. One sought refuge in the northern part of the province and the other in the south. Losses were heavy but we still had a large VC presence in the province at the end of the season. Kontum would soon see the error of its ways.
In IV Corps, the 5th VC division temporarily captured Tinh Bien, in Chau Doc province, but was quikly driven out. The 9th VC division was forced back into Cambodia with heavy losses. And the 8th continued to be bottled up in the Parrots Beak. Clearly, the Allied reinforcements brought in this season were having an impact. Our total losses this season amounted to 34 battalion equivalents, the highest season total to date.
As you can see from the shot below, the sudden and concentrated application of Allied force in the delta looked like it might be able to bring IV Corps under control next season.
FALL 1967
Interphase
If things started looking up for the Allies last season, it was a classic case of “too little too late”. It would have taken several seasons of successful operations to reverse the decline in population. And the Allies had run out of time.
As we started into pacification I noticed that some of the key rolls were going my way. Before long the NLF had 200 population points. The province that put us over the top was Thua Thien. Apparently, even the threat of an NVA invasion was enough to shake their loyalty. The NLF had reached 201 population and the war was over. Here’s the final population distribution.
Game End Vital Stats:
U.S. Morale - 457
Commitment - 196
SVN Morale - 51
SVN Draft level - 99
Controlled Population - 159
NVA Morale - 204
Commitment - 204
VC Draft Level - 230
Controlled Population - 201
VC Supply Pool - 165
Post Game Analysis
The most important factor in the NLF victory, I think, was their flexibility in adjusting to the changing strategic landscape. Tactically, the Allies got the better of us in every significant engagement. It is tempting sometimes, as the NLF, to want to run and hide when getting pounded by the U.S. Army. And indeed, that may have been exactly what I would have done had certain opportunities not presented themselves in 1966. But a narrow window for a population victory was opened and we jumped through it. As it turned out it worked. But it could have gone the other way.
If the Allies had been a couple seasons quicker with their aggressive response, they might have held on. If they survived 1967 and started inching the poplation back up it might have been very difficult for me later on. I would have had to run a series of expensive Offensives to force the U.S. out. And even then I don’t think they would have left in time for the NVA to launch a proper invasion. The good news is that with the population so low the ARVN would have run out of replacements fairly early. So the NLF still could have won, but the road to get there would have been more difficult.
As for strategic bombing, I can say from the NLF viewpoint that it was quite disrupting to our resource management efforts. During the course of the game I assigned a total of 65 CPs to Trail Supply, and received 406 trail supply points. That’s only 6.2 supply points received for every CP expended. That is the lowest of any game I’ve played as the NLF. But as I mentioned several times during the course of the AAR, it didn’t have the intended strategic impact beause the VC were not taking enough losses. Of course that is the paradox that the U.S. player faces. To make supply starvation meaningful one has to inflict more casualties. To inflict more casualties requires a diversion of air assets to combat duties, which lessens the intensity of the bombing campaign. In the end there is no way to prevent the VC from fielding an army. You can only make it more expensive to do so.
