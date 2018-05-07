petrip wrote:

I'd say this kind of a situation (a couple seasons before the end here) is the perfect reason for FWA to spend whatever it takes in economic aid to reach the good shift from 140 morale. Even if it takes 75 commitment.



This kind of victory should be impossible if FWA just spends enough in economic aid before losing. But this is now the second session report where this happened. Well played.



I notice that SVN morale at the end was 51 (!!!) How did that happen, again? Did they get, from bad dice luck, a coup after a coup after a coup, or ..? Was Thieu seen at the scene of the crime?



In my opinion, FWA should never allow a pacification to happen with the bad column shift. Economic aid is there for a reason.