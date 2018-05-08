|
Kamfgruppe is one of those groundbreaking sets of rules. The go to choice for our gaming group since Brian Andreasson introduced us all to KGC back in 2003. The second edition was a great revision of the artillery rules.
Third edition is the best of them all. Not only has the content been polished and shined up, but Studio Capitan puts out FANTASTIC rulesbooks.
The rulebook is pure eye candy. Color illustrations throughout and the COLOR unit cards and data cards are absolutely fantastic. Good to finally have vehicle data cards with all the game info on one card. The color formation cards look great.
One of the great things is that the designer has “kept his ear to the ground” and has incorporated very good information from the yahoo group and these are probably the finest artillery rules for the WW2 period that I am aware of.
The main beauty of this game system is the constant interaction between players and the ability to orchestrate your attacks as they were done historically.
The game system involves you spending command “Pips” to conduct actions with units or groups of units and also allows you to activate units multiple times if you have enough pips. THIS is what allows you to orchestrate suppressive fire before you move in. The ability to bounce back and forth between commanders allows you to thereby create breaches that you can exploit. This is the main feature that my group has always loved about this game system, the ability to orchestrate your attacks and then have a built in exploitation phase.
The flip side of this is the ability in the game to make response actions for the non-phasing player. An astute player will minimize his losses by using the fall-back option to save what he can from a hopeless situation.
Another great feature in the game as well is the use of saving throws to keep the defending player involved. Always great to make your saving throws when you’re in good cover.
Some of the actions are great to have as well such as the Recover Hits action which is extra incentive to get chewed up units out while you can...
The icing on top is the back of the book with good scenarios from all of the major gamed areas (Eastern front, Post Dday Western front, North Africa). This cross section of scenarios gives you a good basis on which to create your own scenarios. Another great added feature are the color formation cards along with formation costs to enable you to create scenarios for each of the major combatants. The OOBs at different levels for the major combatants as well as the weapon and equipment data is very well laid out.
Very glad to see this beautiful color rulebook for this extremely playable game system that we have enjoyed for many years. Very well thought out set of rules and you are constantly engaged the whole time. Great set of rules for regimental/division sized battles using stands= platoon (or half company for Soviets).
Frank
