HorizonMan wrote:

Very well written and researched first review.



Interesting thoughts on some units doing more than others issue, which is somewhat unrealistic I agree. For the most part I just take it as you do, it all averages out in the end.



What I've come to really like about this game as I start to get into it is the lack of fiddlyness. At the end of the day a more procedural system is often just as unrealistic and at the same time looses the joy of playing the game, so I'm good with the compromises that are made here.



With the die, I'm going to try using 2 d10 and just divide the result in half so there's no need to bother with another chart.



For me, AAC is a huge improvement in playability over the other Blind Swords system game I have, Stonewall's Sword.

At first I was excited by the 1-66 chart and then the 2nd chart for results, but I soon felt that all the extra rolling and charts just weren't worth it, and that in the end put me off SS, however AAC is brilliant in it's simplicity.