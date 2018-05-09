sirwhiskers wrote:

I am curious what the WAL did in Norway in May. Did the two armies combine an assault to push the German INF back to Oslo? Using UK Tanks + French INF, I see a +3/+4 attack (assuming German air support to the INF). Not great odds, but still possible to get a DR result.



Similarly, with West Invaded in May, I'm surprised Force H didn't move to Stavanger to threaten German supply lines. From there it's quite possible the German INF would be in Low Supply in June, making an assault a much more attractive proposition. This could be done even without shifting French air north. And by beating up the German convoy, the UK simultaneously protects Britain from invasion. If the convoy has just two sorties at the start of a turn, it will burn one to rebase, one to invade, leaving no sorties to supply the invasion force.