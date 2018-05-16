blockhead wrote:

David, you have two options for uploading photosIf you upload to the Game's gallery then they have to go through moderation, which is where othe volunteers judge if they are worthy or not. This can take awhile and with session reports you run the risk that somebody will decide the phtos are "too similiar", to people who don't play the game one photo of chariots on a track looks a lot like another.My preference with session report photos is to load them to my personal gallery. No moderation and I can name/number them in the order I plan to use them in the session report. Then to insert them into the session report you edit your post and use the icon that looks like a camera (Insert Geek Image)You'll need the number of the picture you want (upper left corner of the image page, or in the URL), so write those down on a scratch pad prior to editing. I also like to make my pictures larger, so insert the word medium.To see how I did it with the cover image below, hit quote like you were quoting this post and look at the code