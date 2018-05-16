|
David Gotteri
The crowds are roaring, the horses frenzied and sweating. Riders are poised on their chariots, whip in hand. They each have their tactics for the race, and are ready to win by fair means or foul...
The race has begun and it's anyone's chance at first place.
The Charioteers are:
Argutus - "The Cruel Lash"
Oriens - "Hit and Run" Racer
Valerius - The Opportunist; and
Apollinaris - lightening quick reflexes
The race is on...
CHARIOTS OF ROME!!!
...
Oriens (Blue - Faction Veneti) has taken a clear lead, finishing his first lap, well... first! But all is not lost for the others!
...
Argutus is stuck on the bend following a series of vicious whip attacks from his opponents. He is good and rattled.
But Oriens, although out in front, needs to watch out. He's really rattled. 2 points more and he'll crash his chariot out of the race... He needs to, ahem, rein it in...
...
Currently in 3rd place is Valerius, rattled too, but holding steady and in a good position to charge forward up the straight, eslecially knowing Blue has to take it easy this turn.
Apollinaris (green) in 2nd place, is in a great position. Hardly rattled at all, plenty of endurance left, he can afford to canter forward and go out front for the final bend...
...
First up next round is Apollinaris.
Fate smiles as the gods bestow all riders an additional endurance point.
A crucial recovery!
He flies past Oriens, attempting a cruel "ram" attack as he passes, but the gods turn against him. Oriens is knocked aside but takes no other punishment, while he loses that endurance, rocked by the manouver.
He's out in front, but everyone else is still to go this turn...
...
Oriens is up next. He has no tactics to play (the green counter) so can either press on at full pelt into the final bend, or slow his pace, recover a bit, but risk Apollinaris getting another advantage...
He decides to stay full pelt but move towards the centre of the track, to hit the shortest route round the corner on his next turn. It's a gamble...
...
3rd this turn is Argutus, woefully last at the moment. He needs to be smart if he's going to save honour and not lose by a lap! But... He's already in the corner so won't suffer any possible risks if he speeds up, which may help him regain some track.
He prays to his god, whips the horses harder, sending them into the bend full pelt. Playing a tactic point he works the horses even harder*, gaining an extra 2 spaces.
*Yes, even faster than full pelt. 😀
...
Shock!!!
Next round and while Apollinaris flew around the corner into the lead, Argutus, previously losing, managed to catch up with Oriens and in a cruel twist, delivered a devastating whip attack as he passed, causing Oriens to lose control of his chariot which crashes forwards leaving deadly debris for the other racers to avoid. The gods take pity on him and he manages to leap free as the chariot crashes ahead. He lives to race another day, but this race is over for him.
...
Another shock!
The crowd goes wild!!
Valerius, desperate to catch the others, risks everything, going into the corner like a bat out of hell! He takes 6 Corner penalties for going in so hard and ends up crashing his chariot and gaining a near mortal wound! However the gods smile on him. Will there be no deaths today?
He is out of the race, fighting for his life from his injuries, as Apollinaris and Argutus come into the final straight neck and neck.
Who will win?
...
Final stretch.
Fate intervenes. Charioteers can spend 1 Tactic Point to discard an Action card and avoid its effect.
Apollinaris gets the initiative. With no tactics points to spare he has no choice but to race flat out for the finish line. Spending 1 Endurance instead to chivvy the horses, he figures he has nothing to lose. Except the race.
Tactics 0
Rattle 1
Endurance 8
Speed 10.
He rolls the Tri Dice, which lets him move a total of 13 spaces...
He's crossed the finish line, but...
Argutus can still win. Just.
Tactics 1
Rattle 1
Endurance 8
He spends his last Tactic point to work the horses harder. Only gets a 1.
Spends an Endurance to maintain top speed...
11 spaces in total...
He crosses the line, too.
...
Apollinaris wins!
He got furthest past the finish line.
Had Argutus got the initiative that round he could have gone for a ram or whip attack amd might have won. It came down to the last turn.
And the noise from the crowd is defeaning.
The injured Valerius watches from the sidelines. Oriens is nowhere to be seen, but a trail of blood in the sand suggests he may have managed to retreat to safety...
...
Now.to figure out how to add ohotos to this!
Last edited Wed May 16, 2018 7:19 am
Posted Fri May 11, 2018 9:41 pm
- Posted Fri May 11, 2018 9:41 pm
Alan Emrich
What a great narrative replay!
-
Sean Young
Every time I read peoples reports of a race, I can totally see the drama unfolding in my head like a Hollywood movie! Glad you like the game!
David, you have two options for uploading photos
If you upload to the Game's gallery then they have to go through moderation, which is where othe volunteers judge if they are worthy or not. This can take awhile and with session reports you run the risk that somebody will decide the phtos are "too similiar", to people who don't play the game one photo of chariots on a track looks a lot like another.
My preference with session report photos is to load them to my personal gallery. No moderation and I can name/number them in the order I plan to use them in the session report. Then to insert them into the session report you edit your post and use the icon that looks like a camera (Insert Geek Image)You'll need the number of the picture you want (upper left corner of the image page, or in the URL), so write those down on a scratch pad prior to editing. I also like to make my pictures larger, so insert the word medium.
To see how I did it with the cover image below, hit quote like you were quoting this post and look at the code
David Gotteri
Thanks Alan!
I'll try to do more with my VPG games! Love them!
David
David Gotteri
It's a great game, Sean. I wondered how you would keep the tension going based on speed and quick decisions when you have to wait your turn, but it works!
The ever changing initiative keeps you thinking on your feet (chariot), too.
Thanks for seeing it thru to completion, and for your help clarifying rules, too!
David Gotteri
Got it Mike, thanks!
I'll fire up tue laptop and give it a go.
Cheers
David
|