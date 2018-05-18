|
Did my first battle with buddy Andreas a few days ago, playing The Afternoon Crisis scenario (5 turns long), with me as the Prussians. Then I soloed the same scenario on my own before launching into Bloody Thursday (14 turns long), also solo (different post).
The Afternoon Crisis Times Two
The battlefield
The Afternoon Crisis scenario is about the French advance across the Fond de la Cuve on August 16th, 1870. The French victory conditions require control of Mars-la-Tour and/or Vionville, the Prussians winning by preventing this. Mars-la-Tours lies out in the open fields to the left, occupied by neither side at the start, with most of the French army having to cross a ravine (which fortunately has a bridge) to get down from the high ground to the north to reach it. Vionville lies to the right at the end of a north-to-south valley with woods on both sides of the valley, with the town itself and the woods occupied by weak Prussian infantry detachments and a single weak artillery unit.
The forces
The French have two corps (III Corps under LeBoeuf and IV Corps under Ladmirault), each with two divisions of two brigades with attached divisional artillery, corps artillery and a couple of cavalry brigades with attached horse artillery, as well as the independent 1st Reserve Cavalry Division (one light cavalry brigade with horse artillery plus a temporarily attached Imperial Guard medium cavalry brigade).
The Prussians have the X Corps under Voigts-Rhetz, of which only a small infantry detachment , a battleworn divisonal artillery unit and the corps artillery are on the field from the start. Three more X Corps infantry brigades (one of them arriving out-of-command way over to the left), another divisional artillery unit and a cavalry brigade arrive from off-map on the first turn, with an out-of-command cavalry brigade with attached horse artillery from the Prussian Guard Corps also arriving from off-map (but much further to the west/left). Also on the field from the start are three further small detachments from III Corps (out-of-command and with Low Ammo) and the 5th (under Rheinbaben) and 6th (under Wilhelm) independent Cavalry Divisions, with a total of five cavalry brigades (one already battleworn) and two horse artillery units.
(Both the III Corps and Guard Corps units on the Prussian side lack HQs and so are always out-of-command during the battle, with the III Corps units also lacking an Activation chit and thus only able to activate in conjunction with Event, Fortunes of War and Prussian General Staff chits.)
As can be seen from the number of full brigades involved (eight infantry and six cavalry vs three infantry and seven cavalry) the French have a clear numerical advantage, but also have the burden of having to take an offensive role in order to win. The Prussians have to rush their cavalry divisions and the better part of X Corps north to establish a defense and/or retake lost ground. A specific limited set of chits are used for this battle, so the French tardiness of the larger scenarios is not a factor. Both sides have access to their CIC chits, enabling them to activate single divisions even if the parent corps has already acted that turn.
The game
In my session against Andreas the French quickly advanced across the bridge, their forwardmost IV Corps infantry brigade entering Mars-la-Tour, while III Corps started funneling down the valley towards Vionville. Since possession of Mars-la-Tour would award the French a Major Victory Voigts-Rhetz's X Corps went left and were quickly able to retake the town with two of their larger (more Strength Points) infantry brigades, the rest of the corps taking up positions next to the town to bombard the advancing French with their superior Krupp artillery. The French never managed to enter the town again and thus Mars-la-Tour remained in Prussian hands.
On the right, before Vionville, Prussian artillery (mostly horse artillery) created absolute carnage among the advancing French. Plunging Krupp gun artillery fire and good die rolls against infantry on the open valley floor saw LeBoeuf's III Corps brigades take hideous losses while the French artillery tried to establish supporting positions on the slopes of the valley's right side. The weak infantry detachments from the Prussian III Corps, out-of-command and with no CIC chits to spare, mostly died in place. Most of the Prussian right-flank defense relied on the 5th and 6th Cavalry Divisions, especially their horse artillery, but with an entire French corps bearing down on them it seemed only a matter of time before sheer weight of numbers would begin to tell.
In the end, the order of chits drawn decided the day. A Fortunes of War chit turned into a Wayward Prussian unit, making the remants of the last Prussian unit in Vionville (the 5th Cav horse artillery, I believe) abandon Vionville. The French III Corps then activated but a fortuitously drawn Prussian Command Initiative Event Chit meant they could not take an Aggressive Posture and could thus not enter Vionville due to the proximity of the recently withdrawn Prussian unit (since that would have required the French unit to Engage, impossible in Defensive Posture), and Vionville thus remained in Prussian possession, even ungarrisoned. With neither Mars-la-Tour nor Vionville in French hands this Small Battle Scenario was a Prussian Victory. I guess French tardiness and the confusion resulting from local commanders misinterpreting orders or making their own decsions played a decisive roll in this scenario after all, and the rules systems to simulate this worked beautifully!
Second session
My second session with this scenario, this time solo, was even bloodier than the first game! The French IV Corps on the left was absolutely annihilated on the plains before Mars-la-Tour, while the out-of-command Prussian Guard Corps cavalry skirmished against their French counterparts on the outskirts of the town in a confused and ultimately futile mess of horses and horse-drawn guns running hither and tither. Over by Vionville I tried a slow but steady advance along the wooded sides of the valley, enveloping the town from two sides before attempting a direct assault. Again, the wrong chit drawn resulted in Vionville becoming suddenly empty of Prussian defenders, but this time there was no Command Initiative Event Chit to prevent the French entering. The Prussian cavalry tried futilely to regain the town but were mown down by defensive fire from all sides, resulting in a Minor French Victory.
A couple of turns into the second session... the French III Corps (red) is pushing back the weak Prussian III and X Corps detachments in the woods, aiming to begin an enveloping movement against Vionville (which is under the 5th Cav Horse Artillery unit). Meanwhile the French IV Corps (green) has crossed the bridge over the ravine and is in a race for Mars-la-Tour against the Prussian X Corps (dark green). An out-of-command X Corps infantry brigade "arriving" from the Verdun road on the far left drew an OOC Frozen chit for the second time and thus hasn't even entered the map yet. The out-of-command Prussian Guard cavalry is preparing to duel with the French 1st Cav on the left while the remaining Prussian cavalry and horse artillery is trying to reinforce Vionville.
Conclusions
In conclusion, the lack of infantry brigades is a serious problem for the Prussian side! With only a single Corps level formation (X Corps, and even that one with part of its strength scattered all over the place) it's very difficult to defend both Mars-la-Tour and Vionville, each town attacked by a full French Corps, each with four infantry brigades. The Prussian infantry brigades, only three in number, are strong (numbering 3900-4800 men, compared with 2400-3900 for the French, according to the Order of Battle in the Play Book) but they cannot be everywhere, and any gaps have to be covered by comparatively weak cavalry.
Had a truly great time! This game is lotsa fun!
- Posted Sun May 13, 2018 6:55 pm
i just finished soloing this, too, Josef. It was a decided Prussian win. The French assaulted Vionville but were repeatedly repulsed. On the Mars-la-Tour side the Prussian cavalry held on until the X Prussian Korps arrived. Great game, and the results can vary from session to session!
Oh, it definitively has replay value! I'll try to upload an image of this scenario to make the positions of the units and the terrain easier to visualize, then edit my original post to include the image. I'm currently waiting for approval of my second session report, on the Bloody Thursday Battle scenario. I'll do the same with that, editing it with images uploaded since I wrote it.
