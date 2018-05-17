|
Bloody Thursday Solo, First Two-Thirds of the Full Battle
Bloody Thursday is the second of the two Full Battle Scenarios, lasting 14 turns. It simulates the entire battle of Gravelotte-St Privat on Aug 18th, 1870,, with the Prussians threatening Marshal Bazaine's line-of-communications to Metz. The French have very strong defensive positions but can conceivably also take the offensive and threaten to cut the Prussian left wing off from the Moselle river crossings (not on the map, but the roads leading there are present), although this would represent Bazaine taking a much more aggressive and less cautious stance than he did historically, which is represented by the special rules of the scenario, denying the French player the use of Aggressive Posture for his Corps HQs and the French CIC chit unless he spends chits each turn he wants to use them (the more chits the better a chance).
At the time I'm writing this the 5 pm turn is just about to start, and I'm hoping to write a second post detailing the last five turns.
The forces
The forces involved are considerable, although some Corps are much reduced from previous fighting. The Prussian Guard Corps (under Augustus), II Corps (under Fransecky), VII Corps (under Zastrow), VIII Corps (under Goeben), IX Corps (under Manstein) and XII Saxon Corps (under Prince Albert) are more or less full-strength, X Corps (under Voigts-Rhetz) about half-strength, with III Corps (under Alvensleben) and 1st Cavalry Division (under Hartmann) contributing little but a couple of units of artillery and cavalry.
The French have II Corps (under Frossard), III Corps (under LeBoeuf), IV Corps (under Ladmirault) and the Imperial Guard (under Bourbaki) at full strength with numerous infantry brigades (III Corps have eight!), the less-than-elite VI Corps (under Canrobert, with many weak and/or slow units), plus the Army Reserve Artillery (two artillery units, one of them a very strong Horse Artillery unit), with the 1st (under Du Barail) and 3rd (under Forton) Reserve Cavalry Divisions contributing little but a few cavalry units.
The battlefield
The French position is very strong indeed, favored by both terrain and fortifications (a mix of Hasty Works and Entrenchments). High ground allows plunging French artillery fire while the Prussians have to deal with ravines and woods hindering movement and obstructing lines of fire for supporting artillery. The Prussians aim to take the village of Amanvilliers on the French right (controlling one of the two main roads to Metz) and/or the village of Moulin on the French left (controlling the other main road), with an instant Overwhelming Victory awarded if they manage to get a unit all the way to a road hex at the end of the map (the French rear). Should the French play it aggressively they can aim for Gravelotte and/or Ars on the left and center-left respectively.
From top to bottom on the Prussian side (left, grey counters)) we have Prince Albert's Saxon XII Corps (light yellow), the Guard Corps (purple), Manstein's IX Corps (orange), Goeben's XIII Corps (brown) just behind Zastrow's VII Corps (light blue), with Hartmann's 5th Cav (light green) in the rear, while down to the left we have Voigts-Rhetz's half-strength X Corps (dark green) with the sad remains of Alvensleben's III Corps (yellow). Not yet on the map but arriving from the south in the afternoon is Fransecky's II Corps (dark orange). On the French side (right, blue counters) we have from top to bottom Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) with Du Barail's 1st Cav (light green), Ladmirault's IV Corps (green), LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) and Frossard's II Corps (khaki). A lot of that formidable line has Hasty Works or Entrenchments! In the rear we have the Imperial Guard (purple), the Reserve Artillery (white) and Forton's 3rd Cav (light blue). French Control Markers are roughly in the locations of Amanvilliers (hidden under some units), Moulin and the Road to Metz exit hex, Prussian Control Markers on Verneville, Gravelotte, Ars and the Prussian line of communications to the Moselle river crossings.
Circumstances
The French are just waking up, having spent the night digging fortifications rather than resting, and so it takes time for their whole army to activate, at a rate of one Corps HQ per turn after the first, meaning it'll take until early afternoon before the last and most tardy French HQ gets put into the draw cup. As previously mentioned, the French player needs to spend chits in order to use anything but Defensive Posture for his HQs or to get the Marshal Bazaine CIC chit, as the good Marshal is very reluctant to abandon his "Position Magnifique". The Prussian II Corps will arrive late in the day from off-map (to the French left) and will have time to accomplish very little (arriving on the last turn by default) unless the Prussian player spends chits to move up the turn of entry. The Prussian Player can also spend chits to try to negate the effect of the Prussian Aggressive Tactics Event Chit if/when it is drawn, the staff effectively reigning in headstrong fools by keeping a tight command. The Bazaine's Malaise Event chit cannot be negated in this scenario, so there is a strong chance at least one French HQ will remain inactive during any particular turn (unless it's drawn among the last chits from the draw cup, which happened a lot to me). Prussian units can also exit the map by road on the French right, appearing on the French right flank some turns later.
First few turns
The first turn is a Prussian Approach March turn, with the Prussians uncertain where the main body of the French really are, so they are limited as to the direction in which they may move. The scenario rules speak of a full movement so I assumed that meant each unit had to use all its movement allowance, meaning some units (cavalry, HQs) tended to end up far to the front, with a risk of units ending up out-of-command unless you were careful/smart.
The terrain the Prussians need to cross is an absolute nightmare, especially in front of the French left! A mere two bridges, on the opposite sides of a long ravine in front of the French line, allow the movement of artillery into effective range; otherwise it's all extended range shots over obscuring terrain against dug-in targets! In the center and on the right it's better but Prussian artillery will still have to funnel through a few chokepoints, crowded by their own advancing infantry who risk blocking or obscuring line-of-sight to the French as they prepare for an assault.
I decided to take the entire Prussian Guard Corps on a flank march, hoping that the slow French VI Corps stationed on the far French right would then be unable to keep up with the quick-marching guardsmen as they went for the French rear. On the French left I would make a concentrated Prussian effort to reach Moulin, using the bridge across the ravine and then pushing along the Moselle river bank into the town, hoping the French Imperial Guard loitering in the back could be hindered from forming an effective response by a few uses of the Bazaine's Malaise Event Chit. Both these decisions may not have been the best ones...
Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) is beginning its march along the ravine in order to help VII Corps (light blue) to break through Frossard's French II Corps (khaki). The Saxon XII Corps (light yellow) and Manstein's IX Corps have their sights set on the French center. Alvensleben (yellow) and Voights-Rhetz (green) are trying to catch up. The Guard Corps (purple) is heading north for a flank march.
The French extreme right, afternoon situation
Four or five turns of marching and the Prussian guardsmen on the French left disappeared off-map for their flank move. It may have turned out they would have been better off tackling the low-quality French VI Corps opposite them head-on. The French Corps in question answered the roll of the drums just in time (being the second most tardy French HQ to get put in the draw cup, outdone in laziness only by one of the Reserve Cavalry Divisions) several turns later to move to block the entry hexes, delaying the Guard Corps' entry, then doing it again the next turn. As the 5 pm turn is about to start the allowed entry hexes have increased in number enough so that I'm almost certain they can't all be blocked, but some re-entry die rolls and bad chit pulls may still confound the Guard's entry into the battle. It's almost a certainty they'll never be able to make an end run against the Metz road exit hex far to the French rear but maybe, just maybe, they can assist in the attack on Amanvillers, rolling up the French flank...
The opposing French VI Corps have numerous units but many are weak and/or slow, and the Corps lacks the heavy fortifications of most of the rest of the French line. The French on the extreme right hold high ground, but the approaches are mostly clear (again unlike the rest of the line), allowing for effective Prussian artillery support in any push.
The French extreme left, afternoon situation
The Prussian VIII Corps under Goeben began the long march along the road next to the wooded ravine paralleling the French left, aiming for the bridge near Ars on the furthest left so they could get their artillery across. Meanwhile the VII Corps under Zastrow pushed their artillery forward on the hill behind VIII Corps' marching columns, while pushing their infantry (most of it already across the ravine) up the wooded slopes of the Bois de Vaux, on top of which the entrenchments of Frossard's II Corps waited. Frossard began thickening his un-fortified extreme left, shifting units to the left against the threat slowly building there. Just as Goeben and Zastrow were getting in position, with Zastrow's artillery (now also joined by artillery from Voigts-Rhetz's half-strength X Corps) lobbing long-range shots across the ravine against Frossard's entrenchments, the French Imperial Guard started moving, clearly intending to form a second line behind Frossard.
Several hours into the fight that developed, Frossard's II Corps had been shattered, reduced to little more than a HQ and some lost-looking cavalrymen, the slopes of Bois de Vaux and the Moselle riverbank running red with the blood of his soldiers, his entrenchments lost to Zastrow's hard-charging infantry. Goeben's VIII Corps had penetrated the gap between Moselle and the Bois de Vaux and emplaced their artillery for a further push but there they now faced a solid wall of Imperial Guardsmen. Before Moulin they had to push past the village cluster of Rozerieulles, St Ruffine and Jussy, now packed with artillery and tall guardsmen wearing bearskin caps. The Bazain's Malaise Event Chit had been drawn too late or the Guard Activation Chit too early to significantly alter the sad fact that the Imperial Guard had arrived well in time to save the day on this flank. Retreated behind the bulwark of the guardsmen Frossard was also now busy rallying and rebuilding his shattered units.
The half-strength X Corps and the now unemployed VII Corps artillery had now also advanced across the other bridge near the farm of St Hubert, closer to the center, in order to assist in dealing with the strong French III Corps. Nevertheless, VIII Corps was locked in place, with no chance of breaking through the Imperial Guard and having to stay where they were in case the Guardsmen entertained any ideas of disrupting the Prussian flank by trying to take Ars.
Fransecky's II Corps had now entered the map, every single roll for moving its time of arrival up successful, the Prussians having invested heavily in chits to make it so. Even so, a Fortunes of War chit just when II Corps was about to arrive turned into a Degrade Next Chit event, with the II Corps Activation Chit being drawn next and put into inactivity, resulting in them not showing up until next turn. I have a hard time seeing that II Corps would even be able to reach and engage the Imperial Guard before the last turn, considering the circuitous route around the ravine involved. Trying to cross the other bridge at St Hubert would involve first facing some still-entrenched and hideously powerful French Army Reserve Artillery before taking on the Guard. Trying to reach the battle around Amanvilliers over at the French center-right also seems farfetched, at least without a bunch of CIC chits. If the French get aggressive and make an attempt for Gravelotte I can imagine Fransecky's II Corps turning up just in time to save the day, but I'm frankly starting to question the heavy investment of chits made to get Fransecky to show up early (the earliest possible is 3 pm, if every Prussian Reinforcements roll succeed, giving them six full turns and a Dusk turn, assuming no FoW events or Command Initiative Event Chits delay or slow them down on the road).
Frossard's II Corps (khaki) has been smashed but the Imperial Guard (purple) is coming to the rescue on the French left. The Prussians and the Saxons in the center are in a bit of a traffic-jam trying to form up at the junction of the French IV and II Corps. The Prussian Guard Corps has left the field and Canrobert's French VI Corps (yellow) has yet to even activate.
The center, afternoon situation
My Prussian plan for the center, facing the powerful French III Corps under LeBoeuf (no less than nine infantry units with a full set of divisional artillery and some bad-ass Corps Artillery plus cavalry and Horse Artillery!) and the very respectable IV Corps under Ladmirault, was basically "Keep them Frenchies busy!" because I had a hard time seeing that I would be able to break such a formidable line and take Amanvilliers. For the job I had Prince Albert's Saxon XII Corps (containing some strong units but with weaker morale than the Prussian units) and Manstein's IX Corps.
A long way to march and a lot of woods to pass through meant things didn't really heat up until early afternoon. The terrain (few approaches) more than anything else led to the Prussians first hitting the junction between III and IV Corps rather than going straight for Amanvilliers. I figured clearing one flank of the important town would mean an easier job of assaulting it later in the day.
Now, with the 5 pm turn about to start, Amanvilliers is still in French hands but every single on of the IV Corps units that had held the positions south of the town were simply gone. III Corps had also taken heavy casualties, losing about two brigade's worth of infantry and some artillery, but is still strong enough to start sending units north to support the defense of Amanvilliers as the Prussians and Saxons were shifting the focus of their attacks towards the town. One attack had already been repulsed when the Prussian artillery failed to make an impression (a Town hex with Hasty Works is a tough nut to assault!), with two Saxon brigades falling back. The Prussians have plenty of powerful artillery but it's really hard to position all of it for maximum effectiveness. My main concern for the Prussians right now is running out of fresh infantry brigades before French III Corps units start trickling in to cause distractions and replace lost defenders.
The fighting in the center also saw one of the only two noteworthy uses of cavalry units in the game so far, with a IX Corps light cav unit trying to screen a Prussian infantry unit lining up for a go at the Amanvilliers line, attempting to block line of sight to it. It was almost instantly blown away by Defensive Fire! The other earlier occasion was when a French III Corps medium cavalry unit ended up in a Cavalry Opportunity Charge against a Prussian VII Corps unit infantry brigade which proceeded to send the cavalrymen on a three-hex retreat.
The French center has taken a terrific pounding but Amanvilliers is still in French hands. Moulin is still well protected by the Imperial Guard but maybe the newly arrived Prussian II Corps (dark orange) will have something to say about that. The French VI Corps to the far right has finally activated and is currently blocking the Prussian Guards from entering the map.
Thoughts before 5 pm...
It all stands or falls with possession of Amanvilliers, it seems... if the Prussians take it it's a Major Victory for them. If not it's possibly a Minor Victory if some more Town and Farm hexes fall to the Prussians on the extreme right.
If the Prussian Guard Corps can arrive properly and manage to punch through the weak French far right it's possible they'll manage to tip the balance at Amanvilliers. I still maintain that the Guard should have made a frontal assault rather than go on a flank march...
With four turns plus a Dusk turn remaining it'll take a lot for Fransecky's II Corps to make an impression in the battle, there's just not enough time. I'll probably try to go for Amanvilliers, maybe Fransecky'll manage to distract III Corps at a crucial time?
I'll probably try to take my remaining infantry brigades from IX and XII Corps out of the immediate vicinity of French artillery, Mitrailleuses and Chassepots for a couple of turns and hope my plentiful Prussian artillery can reduce the defenders before a final assault.
Conclusions
I love this game!
Last edited Thu May 17, 2018 1:41 pm
Posted Sun May 13, 2018 7:18 pm
SIMONE DONNINI
Italy
Varese
VA
Great post!
Do you think the scenario is balanced? It seems the Prussians have a though task ahead
5 pm turn
Multiple French Corps activations including both Ladmirault's IV Corps at Amanvilliers (who shot a Prussian IX Corps brigade to pieces, breaking it), the Reserve Artillery (who continued pummeling the Prussian troops manning the old French positions in the center) and Frossard's II Corps (who rallied even more broken brigades), was followed by the Fortunes of War chit which promptly degraded/cancelled Bazain's Malaise. Not a good start for the Prussians... their XII Corps then proceeded to first use a couple of Krupp's Guns chits to rearrange their artillery line only to then completely fail to hit any of the defenders inside Amanvilliers!
About half the Prussian Guard Corps did show up and demonstrated their mettle by assaulting and wiping out a French VI Corps artillery unit, also forcing one brigade to retreat. Most of the Guard Cavalry showed up which would in theory make a run for the Metz road exit hex in the French rear an alternative, but Frossard's newly rebuilt units would probably make it there first so the Guards will be going for Amanvilliers and/or the Jerusalem Farm and the town of St Privat (to increase the chances of a Minor Victory in case Amanvilliers holds).
Their counterparts in the French Imperial Guard on their own activation absolutely devastated Goeben's gun line, wrecking one full brigade and almost half the VIII Corps artillery. If the French start paying the chits to get out of their "Position Magnifique" and go into Aggressive Posture, the Imperial Guard may well have a go at Ars and will have to face II Corps while doing so! (Hur-hur-hur, I said "Ars"...)
Manstein's IX Corps artillery at last managed to put some Morale Hits on Amanvilliers' defenders (whose infantry had first been weakened by harassing fire from XII Corps, courtesy of a Cloud of Skirmishers chit) and spent the rest of the turn setting up even more of their artillery for the next turn. Double units of artillery from two Corps and a Cavalry Division form a solid gun line four hexes long, cannon lining up hub to hub, with even more at the nearby Montigny farm!
The Montigny position turned out to be too exposed however, as LeBoeuf's III Corps proceeded to shoot both the Saxon infantry brigade and the IX Corps artillery unit occupying the farm buildings to pieces, repeated rolls of the dice at low odds coming up all nines and tens! Both units were left with shattered morale and reduced strength...
Goeben's VIII Corps shook up some Imperial Guardsmen and Canrobert's VI Corps did the same to some Prussian Guard cavalry. The last activation of the turn was the Prussian General Staff chit, activating Georg's division of the Saxon Corps, first putting some extra hurt on the defenders at Amanvilliers (reducing an infantry brigade and disrupting its artillery), then rallying the disrupted reduced infantry brigade at Montigny.
Goeben (brown) and the Imperial Guard (purple) are really putting the hurt on each other. The French Army Reserve Artillery has stiffened up LeBoeuf's III Corps considerably, making sure the Prussians of VII (light blue) and X Corps (green) will have a hard time gaining further ground.
The truly impressive stuff in this picture is the Prussian gun line in front of Amanvilliers at the top of the image! A stretch something like a whole mile across, with guns packed in hub to hub, preparing to reduce that vital village to ruin!
6 pm turn
Ladmirault's IV Corp activated first, shaking parts of the Prussian artillery line with its fire, then shuffled units around a bit, shifting a still intact infantry brigade into Amanvilliers, extended their line a bit, and finished with some rallying of the now somewhat flagging morale in the line. Some of the smaller Corps and Divisions exchanged fire to only minor effect, then suddenly LeBoeuf was confused by contradictory orders (Bazain's Malaise) and so the III Corps did very little. A threat to the III Corps positions around Moscou and Chatel St Germain in the center was forming up in the shape of Fransecky's II Corps, the greater part of whose artillery was crossing the ravine bridge and deploying opposite the French Reserve Artillery. From there Fransecky could choose to go either north-east against III Corps or south-east against the Imperial Guard, but most of his Corps was still west of the ravine.
Due to yet another misplaced order the brigade in Amanvilliers suddently withdrew from the town (due to rolling Wayward French Unit for the Fortunes of War chit), leaving only some artillery and mitrailleuses who were subsequently disrupted by the fire from Saxon skirmishers (Harassing Fire), leaving the defense of the vital town in a sorry state. Then Goeben's men had their revenge on the Imperial Guardsmen, reducing one of their brigades and its artillery. A Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit then had the rather surprising result of Goeben's sole remaining infantry brigade emerging from the Vaux town hex, charging unscathed through the fire of no less than three French artillery and one infantry units to hurl back a bloodied and reduced Imperial Guard brigade.
The Prussian Guard Corps activated before any chits had been placed on the Prussian Reinforcements track and the off-map portion of it thus remained so, while the rest attempted less-than-successful assaults (even rolling a 1 on an >+8 assault!), managing to do little but lose most of its cavalry. The French of VI Corps then slowly moved to strengthen the defense of the local farm hexes, with the Guardsmen not being able to do much about it yet.
Then it was the Saxon XII Corps' turn... Some of its plentiful artillery blew away the last artillery and mitrailleuses in Amanvilliers, the rest of the artillery support (helped by a Panic Test chit) being only moderately successful in suppressing the surrounding French positions. The large 45th brigade from Georg's division, XII Corps' only remaining fresh brigade, then took possession of the town, weathering Defensive Fire from three surrounding hexes without wavering. A Saxon cavalry charge against some horse artillery emplaced in the Jerusalem farm, on the other hand, was hurled back in confusion. Now could the Saxons hold on to the town? A few useful Prussian chits (a couple of Krupp's Guns and an Auftragstaktik) thinned the French ranks immediately around the town, hurling them back from the southern periphery.
Fransecky's Prussian II Corps (dark orange) has arrived, just as Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) is starting to look a bit thin on the ground against the French Imperial Guard.
Amanvilliers in Prussian hands, the 45th brigade from Georg's division sitting on it in the center of the image! Meanwhile, a still badly understrength Prussian Guard Corps is facing unexpectedly tough resistance after their flanking movement...
The French will now have to invest chits on the Position Magnifique track in order to try to retake Amanvilliers and/or threaten Ars...
Two more full turns before dusk! Stay tuned!
simone007 wrote:
Great post!
Do you think the scenario is balanced? It seems the Prussians have a though task ahead
I was definitely intimidated when I looked at the French line! That said, so far (still a couple of turns to go) it seems very well balanced. The French are very tough on the defensive but will have a hard time regaining any vital lost ground due to the Position Magnifique scenario rule and the Bazaine's Malaise chit (a given Planned Event chit in this scenario!). It's not impossible to go all Aggressive Posture as the French player but it'll not be the smoothly coordinated advance of the Prussians!
The Prussian player will need to try to preserve his valuable infantry brigades fresh, not wasting them trying to assault through massive Defensive Fire. Let the artillery do its job first. Krupp's Guns chits are your friends! Don't use them just to fire; use them to re-position artillery units before the next activation. That's how I achieved the massive Prussian gun line in front of Amanvilliers; it'd taken me at least an extra turn or two to arrange it without those extra Krupp's Guns chits.
"A Prussian artillery officer who had fought in the Second Schleswig War later noted in his diary that not even the Danes in the Dybbøl Redoubts had received such a heavy weight of shells over such a short time as the Frenchmen in and around Amanvilliers..."
- Unknown Source
SIMONE DONNINI
Italy
Varese
VA
Very interesting
The first thing I had to do before starting the 7 pm turn was backtrack Fransecky's II Corps a bit, having used Road Movement improperly, so that Corps actually has yet to cross the ravine. It's all too easy to overlook the potential traffic jams intermingled units from different Corps can cause, as that means you're likely to stack at points along roads, which may be where the road crosses a town hex or a bridge or goes through woods (which would not slow down infantry that much but artillery would come to a crashing stop). So make sure to keep the roads clear for any following formations!
(I may have made myself guilty of similar improper Road Movement at earlier points in the game... but hey, this is my first proper battle with this system! Still learning!)
-
-
HERMANN LUTTMANN
United States
New York
-
Yes - proper Road March discipline is one of the "hidden" tactics that need to be mastered in the game. One badly placed unit in that line of march can cause all sorts of problems and delays!
Thanks for the great, great AAR Josef!
Herm
Great post indeed. And thanks for sharing all the pics. You've got a lot on your hands there.
MaxFool
United States
Dallas
Texas
-
Beautiful...
I love the designer (not just because we are both Mets fans ) and the map/chits look gorgeous.
Thank you for your dedication to your presentation structure and detail. The battlefield progression is interesting.
Did you come across and hindrances to playing this solo? Either the game in general or this scenario?
I am close to pulling the trigger on this purchase.
Thanks in advance for answering.
Ron Freda
United States
Indiana
Pennsylvania
-
Josef
Great AAR! Looking forward to the next moves.
maxfool wrote:
Did you come across and hindrances to playing this solo? Either the game in general or this scenario?
With only this scenario and one Small Battle scenario (Afternoon Crisis) under my belt, I feel that the system lends itself very well to solo play. You make a plan and then try to implement it as fate, fortune and subordinate commanders mess with it. You still get to make the important commander's calls, such as when and where to put in the reserves, etc.
ronfreda wrote:
Josef
Great AAR! Looking forward to the next moves.
It may be a week or so as I'm currently celebrating my first anniversary (yup, ended up marrying my Somali girlfriend mentioned in some other threads of mine). Comments about misguided priorities welcome 😁
