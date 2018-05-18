christopherwood wrote:

Using different words for the same thing is really, really annoying. I know they were trying to add flavor, but it's disruptive to play, and imho one does not sacrifice gameplay lightly. I bet this game refers to more than a half-dozen things by multiple names.

Maybe some of it is intentional, e.g., Patriot (American) vs. Rebellion (American & French),

or Space vs. Province vs. City vs. Colony.

But the same thing applies to the Faction Commands and Sp.Acts: some have different names, but do almost the same thing ... okay, they want some flavor to disnguish the difference ... but then some have the same name, but still do different things. Again, was it all intentional and meticulous?

My one HUGE complaint is that mechanism and theme are VERY much not integrated. I think I said somewhere that the discrepancy doesn't bother me, but tbh it does bother me when I can't explain why some mechanism is doing what it's doing. It's disruptive to narrative. Some points at which theme & mechanism are disconnected here:



- The Plunder is weird. Say it's againsta British-controlled space, and not an American in sight.

- West Indies abstracted as a holding area. Why can Br/Fr forces not sail from the West Indies to the mainland?

- SOP/Eligibility (common across the entire COIN series iiuc), while very clever and unique, is utterly abstract. I find no thematic explanation whatsoever.

- Blockades don't affect British supply? Really?

so Philadelphia & New York City, blockaded, are IN supply, but South Carolina, under British control and adjacent to an unblockaded city under British control, is OUT of supply?