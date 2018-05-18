|
-
Christopher Wood
United States
Fresno
California
-
========================
LOD Session 2018-05-05ff
========================
TLDR:
The GOOD = Some interesting mechanisms I'd like to explore deeper. Physical production quality is A+.
The BAD = Extreme disconnect between system & theme.
========== Setup ============
Schizo, no bots.
My first play of any COIN. Wanted to do the short game to start out, but that scenario begins after the Treaty Of Alliance, which is half the French faction's experience of the game, so I'm playing the medium duration game, "British Return to New York." The deck is 44 cards.
The flavor names on the Propaganda and Raid identities are great, but it brings me to admit that I rate my knowledge of the history as above Joe Street average, but probably below AmRev gamer average. So I will play these markers randomly, and let the narrative unfold as it will.
========== Turn 01 ============
Eligible: BFIP. (Alpha, and should not be! See below.)
In Play: 92 Cherokees Supplied by the British.
On Deck: 84 Merciless Indian Savages.
--- INDIAN ---
Is it wrong to think in terms of Resources? Indians live off the land! and I can Gather or March for free, for the first use per turn.
The in play gives a free village, the on deck gives 2 free War Parties. Both tempting! I could pass and take the 2 War Parties next turn, and get a resource for it. But it costs 2 war parties to make a village, and I'd lose a turn (half a turn) in passing. If I'm to win, I need villages. This event is too tempting to let by.
EVENT: Village @ Southwest.
--- FRENCH ---
The Indians gave me a full Command plus Specal Action, so I sure won't pass. It's all about the build-up before the TOA, so the obvious move is French Agent Mobilization (FAM) and Préparer La Guerre (PLG).
COMMAND: FAM. Québec and New York are probably lost causes.New Hampshire is a backwater. Best to bolster Massachusetts. And this boing a COIN (-and- the Patriots being Allies who I'd rather beat than give the victory to), I'll put out militia instead of a colonial. 2 Militia @ Massachusetts. Rsc 5>4.
SP.ACT: PLG. Hmm, taking 2 resources is an option here? But no, I can always do that later. I want French Prep above 15 asap. 3 Regulars Unv.>Avl. French Prep 9>12.
========== Turn 02 ============
Eligible: BP.
In Play: 84 Merciless Indian Savages.
On Deck: 41 William Pitt: American Can't Be Conquered.
--- BRITISH ---
Historically, and as the scenario title says, the British gave up Boston and went down to New York. But I don't have to do that. Boston & Massachusetts are the core of the Patriot presence on the map. I'd prefer to crush them completely than to waste time redeploying troops hither & yon. The bold, brave stroke! But, there are three first stes I could take toward that end: buid up forces, fight Washington in NY, or just stab straight at Massachusetts now, where the French have helped to raise Patriot militia, all a bunch of underground rebel rats to be terriered out. If I read the March command right, I can take forces from NY and NYC, straight into MA, in one move: from NY adj to NYC to MA via Boston; and from NYC into MA via Boston. The actual Battle must wait til next turn, but I can use Skirmish with the March, to kill 1-2 rebels and soften them up for the coming Battle. Does me no good to forego the SpAct as the Patriots will get only a LimCom anyway, as the Event is measley for them. Can't use Common Cause to bring the Indians from NY, as I'm moving through cities, but the Indians are good for holding NY majority for control, with a Tory or two. So let's see how much damage I can do in Massachusetts! Battle dice come for threes of units, so I have to count this up efficiently ...
COMMAND: March:
- 2 Reg 1 Tory NY > NYC > Boston > MA, leaving 2 WP 2 Tory 1 Reg.
- 3 Reg & Howe NYC > Boston > MA, leaving 3 Reg & Fort.
- Activate 2 militia. (I have 5 Br.Reg and 1 Tory; I read the rule as that's 6 Br. "cubes.")
- Rsc 5>4.
SP.ACT: Skirmish. I could remove 2 Patriots at the cost of one of my guys, but that would put me under 2 dice in the battle. If I remove 1 militia, the Patriots will get a die in the battle. But if I remove the Continental, they won't have enough for a die ... unless they reinforce by the, which they'll probably do. Still, definitely better to take away that Continental.
- 1 Continental > Casualties.
- CRC 3>4.
- MA Ctrl > British.
--- PATRIOT ---
The Crown has left enough units for now to keep control of NY, but in a Battle it'd be 1 die vs 1 die. If they're intent on taking MA, maybe I should take NY in return. Or, Washington could march into NYC, as the British don't seem keen to do so. But MA has a Fort that's about to be unsupported. I really don't want to lose that Fort, as it's valuable for Victory. But can I save it? The Brits have a LOT of power there: 5 Reg 1 Tory & Howe! I could have at most 3 Cont 3 Mil & Wash. Their 2 dice vs. my 1. It might be wiser, though more painful at least in the short term, to abandon that Fort and rebuild elsewhere. Or, Brilliant Stroke? Could March 3 Cont & Wash to MA, and Rally -3- Militia! for a total of 3 Cont 6 Mil, which is 2 dice in Battle. Following with Partisans, I can take out 2 Br. Regulars at the cost of a single Militia! The Fort might be saved ... at the cost of my Brilliant Stroke. Is the Fort worth it? The Brits instead of Battle might take another turn to build up more forces (and there's no room on this map space—beautiful board, visually, but for gameplay practices it has several gaffs). But maybe I need to take this bold strike, this Brilliant stroke, against the damage they've done in MA already. It might be foolish to blow the whole kitty so early in the game—my first turn!—but I am feeling the need for REVENGE and retribution! and also fearing to fall behind irrecoverably. So be it! ... plus, iiuc, I can't be trumped ... Except, no, just read the rules, and Brilliant Stroke can't be played after the 1st Faction has acted, which they have. So I think I'll have to let that Fort go. At least the Brits must spend an action in destroying it.
LIM.COMMAND: March.
- 3 Mil MA > NY.
- Activate 1 WP.
- Rsc 2>1.
- NY Control > Patriot.
========== Turn 03 ============
Eligible: FI.
In Play: 41 William Pitt: American Can't Be Conquered.
On Deck: 53 French Ports Accept Patriots' Ships.
--- INDIAN ---
Rsc=0. SO hard to think large-scale without thinking of resources. I'd love to Plunder those Patriots in NY, but the Patriots only have Rsc=1, so it'd be a waste. Instead I'll Trade, then Gather. The map indicates that the Europeans will fight it out up North, so any fighting I do should be in the South. NC looks like a proper place to prepare to scalp some Patriots.
SP.ACT: Trade @ Québec.
- British give Rsc=0.
- Activate 1 WP. Rsc 0>1.
COMMAND: GATHER 3 WP @ Southwest.
--- FRENCH ---
Alors, the scurrying Patriots gave up Massachusetts! after I sent them Militia, they ran off the New York! Unreliable provincials.
I like the event on the next card.
PASS. Rsc 4>6.
========== Turn 04 ============
Eligible: BFP.
In Play: 53 French Ports Accept Patriots' Ships.
On Deck: 2 "Common Sense."
--- FRENCH ---
EVENT. Patriot Rsc 1>3. FNI 0>1. [Error: FNI=0 before TOA.]
--- PATRIOT ---
Well well, our turn again and the British haven't had a chance to prepare for the hukabaloo about to break loose in NY. But is Battle my best option? or is Partisans better. Partisans looks awfully powerful: 2 Royalists killed at the cost of a Militia. In combo with Rally, it's 2 Royalists killed at the cost of 1 Rsc. But toerhwise Battle would cost 1 Rsc and give me 2 dice vs. the Brits' 1, yielding killed Brits min 2+2 max 6+2 vs. killed Patriots min 1+2 max 3+2. The Battle could devastate my forces in NY, would kill at least half because of the Indian leader and underground War Party. Not worth it! Partisans is the way to go.
COMMAND: Rally.
- 1 Mil @ NY.
- Rsc 3>2.
SP.ACT: Partisans.
- Activate 2 Mil. (Whew, I actually hadn't counted the required Undergrounds!)
- 1 Reg 1 Tory > Casualties.
- CBC 1>3. French Prep 12>14.
- 1 Mil > Avl.
Maybe I should have considered passing, to get the "Common Sense" event. Now all I can do is hope the French play it for me; but the British could block it. Poor Thomas Paine! That's a powerful card. Seems like a rookie move not to have pounced on it. ... Except, the French aren't even eligible. Poor Thomas Paine!
========== Turn 05 ============
Eligible: BI.
In Play: 2 "Common Sense."
On Deck: 82 Frustrated Shawnee Warriors Attack.
--- BRITISH ---
"Common Sense" will give the Patriots 2 Propaganda markers even from th "pro-British" side of the event. But it would give me 2 Reg 2 Tory and 5 Rsc! Can't let that go by. Where to place the new forces? Could easily take over Philadelphia, and thus surround Washington & his boys in NY. Or I could invade Charles Town, a tough fight but that's the only other kernal of rebellion on the board. I think I have enough forces in New England. Time to hit the South.
EVENT: "Common Sense."
- 2 Reg 2 Tory @ Charles Town.
- Charles Town Ctrl > British.
- Propaganda @ Charles Town: Oliver Wolcott, John Lamb.
- Rsc 4>8!
--- INDIAN ---
The next card has a tempting event! In fact, an irresistable event.
PASS. Rsc 1>2.
Unless winter hits ... Oh, I knew it!
========== Turn 06 ============
WINTER QUARTERS.
In Play: 98 Winter Quarters, Overconfident at home.
On Deck: 82 Frustrated Shawnee Warriors Attack.
---
British Release 6 Reg 6 Tory Unv.>Avl. (I'm not sure what "first Winter Quarters after 1776" means. If they mean the WQ in the 1777 deck, why not say that? Winter marks the end of the year 1776, yes? but not the end of the 1776 deck. Maybe I will look it up some day. Meanwhile I'm releasing the guys now.)
---
VICTORY CHECK: Not even close.
---
SUPPLY
British: SC 2 Tories no Fort, VA 2 Tories no Fort, NY 1 Tory no Fort. Oh, this is painful! Probably best to pay 3 Rsc; or I could save 1 Rsc by letting go that one useless Tory in NY. He's doomed anyway. No supplies for him! - ! Tory NY > Avl., Rsc 8>6 :\
Patriot: 1 Cont @ NYC OOS, and 1 Mil @ Québec. BUT, the singles are exempt due to rounding No losses! ... yet.
French: Not yet on board.
Indian: 1 WP @ NC > Southwest. 2 WP & Brandt @ NY > Northwest.
---
RESOURCES
British: Charles Town 1 + NYC 3 = Rsc 6>9. Huzzah!
Indian: 3 Villages /2 = Rsc 2>3.
Patriot: 3 Spaces (GA,NC,NY) / 2 + 2 Forts = Rsc 2>5.
French: 2 Squadrons x2 = Rsc 6>8.
---
SUPPORT
British: Patriots are 2 higher in support. The Population multiplier makes SC, VA, MA the prime targets; but SC and VA have no Regulars, only Tories so it's MA alone. - Rsc. 9>7, MA Act.Opp > Neut., Total Support 3>5. [Error: Should reduce Total Oppostion by 2x2, not increase Total Support. Should be Total Opposition 5>1, Total Support = 3 unchanged.]
Should I even bother spending away that Propaganda in Charles Town? Bah. I prefer powder & shot to fighting paper.
Patriot: I have 5 resources only. I *really* need more forces on the ground. I'd love to maintain a lead on the support/opposition, but at this point I'll keep myself to a policy of holding even, which we now do, 5 to 5.
---
LEADERS
Leader Change: Brant > Cornplanter.
Leader Redeployment:
- Indian: Sure, Cornplanter > Southwest! Prepare for the War Path!
- French: n/a
- British: Send Howe down to Charles Town? What if Washington follows? What if we DON'T send Howe to Charles Town, and Washington goes down there anyway? Best to send him. The forces in New England are strong enough. Howe > Charles Town.
- Patriot: Well I -have- to send Washington to Charles Town now. I can't lose that Fort. Washington > Charles Town.
---
DESERTION
Patriot: Indians choose 1 Cont @ Charles Town, 1 Mil @ GA. GA Ctrl > none.
Tory: Patriots choose 1 Tory @ Charles Town.
---
WQ EVENT
British Rsc 7>4. Yikes!
---
Before the conflict in Charles Town could even play out, Winter swept half the combatants away. But it's a new day! Washington and Howe are staring each other down. Black powder shall soon flare ...
========== Turn 07 ============
Eligible: BFIP.
In Play: 82 Frustrated Shawnee Warriors Attack.
On Deck: 24 Declaration of Independence.
--- INDIAN ---
Seems we've waited forever for this event! And at last it's here!
EVENT. WPs and Raids @ VA, GA, NC, SC! (VA Mohawk, NC Delaware, SC Cayuga, GA Cherokee).
Not that I really wanted to raid the British-controlled SC, but, well, you know how the braves get when things are moving.
--- BRITISH ---
No one can block the Patriots from playing the Declaration of Independence. Oh well.
If I'm to take Charles Town, it must be right now, before the DOI gives Washington 3 more militia and another fort. But what's better: Skirmish, or Battle? Skirmish would remove Washington's single Continental, but leave the Fort. He might mobilize units to protect that fort, unlike the one that I still need to destroy up in MA. Battle will give him no dice, so I risk no units; I'd have one die for min 1+2-2 max 3+2-2, a 66% chance to kill that fort. This is the way to go! And as for the fort in MA, well, I can kill it at the cost of a Reg by Skirmish, or a Rsc by Battle. But ... Patriot Forts hinder the Indians from winning, which I want to do. So why pay to destroy that MA Fort? It's tying up a lot of my forces, though. Better and clearn just to demolish it. I have more Regulars than Resources, but I don't want to lose another Casualty. So ...
COMMAND: Battle @ MA & Charles Town. Rsc 4>2.
- MA
-- Attackers FL 6 > 2d3 = 1,3 +1 -1 = 4 losses, 1 Fort > Avl.
-- Defenders FL 1 > 0d3. No attacker losses.
- Charles Town
-- Attackers FL 3 > 1d3 = 2 +1+1-1-1 = 2 losses, 1 Fort > Avl., 1 Cont > Casualties. CRC 4>5. Washington > NC.
-- WIN THE DAY! Charles Town support > Passive. Total Support 5>6. [Error: Total Support actually should have been 3, so Total Support 3>4.]
-- Defenders FL 2 > 0d3. No attacker losses.
========== Turn 08 ============
Eligible: IP.
In Play: 24 Declaration of Independence.
On Deck: 15 Morgan's Rifles.
--- PATRIOT ---
Oh, Morgan's Rifles on deck; it will hurt to miss that one. But the DOI mustn't be lost!
EVENT: The Declaration Of Independence!
But where to place the bounty? North, the French could help to place more units for larger overall forces. New England is my one remaining large force, which would be good to bolster. South, the Indians are about to rampage, yea already rampaging, and must be countered. And it also seems efffective to scatter single units all over, because they are costly for the enemy to chase down one by one. What a conunrum! I think I will strike some middle ground Iliterally) and place at Penn, MD-DE, and NC. An the fort ... oh ... surely there's an optimal placemnt, but I'm damned if my brain can calculate it. So ...
- 1 Mil @ Penn w/ Propaganda Sam Adams (a Boston boy!). Ctrl > Patriots.
- 1 Mil @ MD-DE w/ Propaganda Joseph Warren (wasn't he killed at Bunker Hill?). Ctrl > Patriots.
- 1 Mil @ NC w/ Propaganda Patrick Henry (kinda thought he was out on the seas, I dunno, I've read so little and forgotten so much).
- 1 Fort @ ... hoo boy, tough decision. Looking @ NY and NC. Forts are purely defensive, and both areas need defense. If the French help me in the North, then my Fort should go south. So it's 1 Fort @ NC.
--- FRENCH ---
I know the Americans want units up North, but I haven't got my >15 yet for the TOA. I will prioritize that. I can't sit on the support sidelines for the whole game! But prioritizing French Prep means PLG, which requires FAM, which gives the Americans units up North. Bah.
COMMAND: FAM. 1 Cont @ NY. Rsc 8>7.
SP.ACT: PLG. The single Squadron would not put me over the 15, so I'll take the 3 Fr.Reg > Avl., French Prep 14>17. C'est accompli, le plus de quinze!
===============================
(Breaking for the evening. Patriots holding some center ground. French ready to enter. Brits doing well in New England plus Charles Town but about to face French Blockades. Indians just beginning to raise hell from Virginia southward. )
========== Turn 09 ============
Eligible: BI.
In Play: 15 Morgan's Rifles.
On Deck: 91 Indians Help British Outside The Colonies.
--- INDIAN ---
The Event is helpful to the Brits in VA, which to be honest I don't care about. I'm ready to go on the Warpath! or maybe do some plundering, whichever benefits more. Plunder works in Rebellion-unoccupied colonies! I think I disregarded Plunder in a previous turn bcz no Patriots were present. But Plunder gives only Rsc 1-2 and disallows Warpath as both are Sp.Acts. Warpath, though, gives Rsc 0. So I can steal or kill, but not both. What I really want to do is destroy that Fort in NC. It's protected by 1 Cont 2 Mil & Washington, so it might take a couple of turns, but my War Parties can do it. This is the Great North Carolina Campaign!
COMMAND: March 4 WP & Cornplanter Southwest > NC. (Rsc-Free from Reserve.)
SP.ACT: Warpath! Activate 2 WP, remove 1 of them, remove 1 Cont > Casualties, 1 Mil > Avl. NC Ctrl > British. CRC 5>6.
--- BRITISH ---
Very thoughtul of the Indians to bash on Washington's NC forces. A strike northward from Charles Town again Wasington would not go amiss now. But, there is a bigger concern: the French any moment will enter the war! They'll have F.Regs all over North America, and ships blockading the port cities (I assume all cities in this game are ports?). I need to Muster all my guys onto the map more or less immediately. I wish I could not worry about the French blockading cities, and just carry the war out into the colonies; but my Rsc come solely through unblockaded cities.
Mustering in 2 cities will bring me to Rsc=0. So I need the Naval Pressure also, which other than controlling cities (and payday is only during Winter) is my only way to generate Rscs afaict, except for Events, which are random and can't be counted on. (Would help to know the statisticality of cards that give British Rscs, though generally I hate playing by deck statistics.)
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure before TOA. d3=2. Rsc 2>4.
EH WAIT ... Cancel that. The damn Indians have left me only a Limited Command. Bah. Bad timing!
LIM.COMMAND: Muster @ ... where shall I muster? I'd like to occupy the West Indies, but can't until after TOA. My concern right now being cities, I see only Boston, Philly, Norfolk, and Savannah; the rest are British occupied & controlled. Philly is Rebel-controlled, so mustering there will not only gain me one but deny them one. So be it!
Muster @ Philadelphia. Rsc 2>1. 6 Reg 2 Tory Avl. > Philadelphia.
Replace 3 cubes with a Fort? That doesn't seem too great a bargain. Forts and cubes both count as 1 point in battle, but Forts can't move. Replace 3 mobile battle points with 1 immobile battle point? Not really seeing the point of that (but I'm new to COIN so there must be a reason somewhere).
There's also a Reward Loyalty option after Muster, which Philly qualifies for, but it would plunge me to Rsc 0, and I'd be hard up next turn to do a damn thing.
So I control 4 cities now: Québec City, NYC, Philly, Chastown. French can blockade 3 max, and I can break blockades. It will be an annoyance, but it seems manageable.
========== Turn 10 ============
Eligible: FP.
In Play: 91 Indians Help British Outside The Colonies.
On Deck: 86 Stockbridge Indians.
(Is it just me, or are we getting a lot of Indian-related cards from the '75-'76 deck? Not a problem, just wondering. Not counting WQ, it's been 5 of 10.)
--- FRENCH ---
The TOA is available. A play example showed the French delaying entry to prepare the ground a little more. Can I enhance my position before playing the TOA? (Also remembering, the TOA, or any Brilliant Stroke, cancels the current card. But the current card is useless to me.)
I have Rsc 7, better than anyone else, relatively wealthy afaict bcz things generally cost 1 Rsc. I have 12 Reg and 2 Squadrons. I further my own cause and that of the Patriots if I bring my armies onto the field and my ships against the British cities. So it's time.
BRILLIANT STROKE: Treaty Of Alliance.
Free Muster: hang on a sec for this part ...
FNI 0>1.
3 Fr.Reg Unv.> West Indies.
3 Br.Reg Avl.> West Indies.
Now the free muster, I can see better where it might help the French cause: the Philly enivrons, where Patriots control 3 colonies (2 of them by the skin of their teeth)? or the West Indies, where suddenly it's 3 Brits vs. 3 French. The West Indies really pay (Rsc 5!) every Winter, so I really want control there. And my movement is free enough on the sea that I can shift guys from the WI to the mainland more or less at will ...
—No I can't. There's no direct movement between the Mainland and the West Indies. Apparently, after a review of rules & BGG forums, the only way to move guys FROM the West Indies is to let them die and resurrect as Available.
But OK, let's fight it out anyway.
Muster 4 Fr.Reg & Rochambeau @ WI.
The Anglais shall NOT have the West Indies!
/End Brillaint Stroke.
--- PATRIOT ---
The French, for Allies, seem somewhat self-interested. But the Patriot spirit is not thereby dimmed!
========== Turn 11 ============
Eligible: BFIP (due to Brilliant Stroke).
In Play: 86 Stockbridge Indians.
On Deck: 50 Admiral d'Estaing, French Fleet Arrives (hah, what timing!).
--- INDIAN ---
I don't want the Patriots to get that Event; but to prevent them from it, I'd have to give up the Command & Sp.Act, which I don't want to do. Anyway, the Patriots won't get the event; the British won't pass. Or will they? They're broke. Bah, who cares, not the Indians! We are busy in the Carolinas, on the Warpath!
SP.ACT: Warpath. Activate 1 WP @ NC, remove 1 Mil NC > Avl. Now only the Fort remains!
COMMAND: Gather @ NC, replace 2 WP (the active ones haha) w/ Village. We are taking over!
--- BRITISH ---
Damn Indians once more have given me only a Lim.Cmd. How very restrictive!
The French in WI curently have 2d3+Ldr to my 1d3. Battle will be disastrous. Do I send men in there to fight for the WI, or do I give it up? Tough decision! It pays so well. And I really need money. I can pass and take 2 Rsc ... then the French will start Blockading, and probably attack my holding force in WI, and probably win. I suspect the West Indies, while worth fighting for, might not be winnable.
I'm not badly situated, physically. I think I need the money.
PASS. Rsc 1>3.
--- FRENCH ---
The next Event, Adm. d'Estaing, must be played! Therefore I cannot take any action this turn. Next turn, no one can stop d'Estaing.
PASS. Rsc 7>9.
--- PATRIOT ---
Unexpectedly, the Stockbridge Indians have come into the fold! Do I want them in Massachusetts? The Brits have a lot of power there! But 3 insurgent units might disrupt them effectively. Or I could dispatch them into NC, perhaps to save that poor Fort ... my last and only Fort! There are other options, of course, including an insurgen cy in Québec, which might be very interesting. But Québec is a Reserve, always neutral, not a particularly desirable target. I really want to save that Fort, but I think I'll go for the underground war in Masschusetts.
EVENT: Place 3 Mil @ MA.
========== Turn 12 ============
Eligible: BF.
In Play: 50 Admiral d'Estaing, French Fleet Arrives
On Deck: 38 Johnson's Royal Greens.
--- FRENCH ---
Oui oui oui, bienvenue d'Estaing!
EVENT. 2 Cont 2 Fr.Reg ... where? Once long ago I sent American Militia into Massachusetts, and they fled. Now is the chance for redemption! We will march in with proper French and American troops, to join the Stockbridge Indians in their fine blue Patriot militia uniforms, and rain fire down upon the British devils. This, mes amis, is a plan!
2 Cont 2 Fr.Reg Avl. > MA.
(The Massachusetts space is ridiculously small. One of my many complaints about this map is that it's visually beautiful and cartographically proportional, but mechanically problematic for gameplay. I mean, "overflow" areas? Really? And Massachusetts especially is one of the major theaters of the war! We can expect a lot of activity there, yet it's literally the smallest space on the map.)
--- BRITISH ---
At last a Command and Sp.Act.! and I was clever enough to grab a few resources last time, in preparation. So now I'll spend them ... hopefully, not squander them.
No French blockades yet so I needn't worry about that.
The situation in MA is getting out of hand. It was bad enough that all those rebels were sitting next door in NY, but now there's far too many of them not to be dealt with proactively.
COMMAND: March 3 Reg 1 Tory Philadelphia via Boston > MA. Rsc 3>2. Activate 3 Mil. Hah, take that, Stockbridge Indians!
SP.ACT: 1 Fr.Reg > Casualties. CRC 6>7. Yes, I know who was responsible for all this noise, you bloody French. So take that.
I might have delayed to take the Johnson's Royal Greens Event to good effect. But I missed it. Oh well.
========== Turn 13 ============
Eligible: IP
In Play: 38 Johnson's Royal Greens.
On Deck: 26 Josiah Martin, NC Royal Governor, Plots.
--- PATRIOT ---
So much for the Underground war in MA: the Brit march brought the Stockbridgers out from hiding! It might be time to answer that huge British presence with an invasion from NY.
COMMAND: March.
- 3 Mil 3 Cont NY > MA.
- Rsc 5>4.
- MA Ctrl > Patriot!
SP.ACT: Partisans.
- Activate 1 Mil, remove 1 Br.Reg > Casualties.
- CBC 3>4.
(It seems odd that in this "wargame," a force cannot "move & attack." Perhaps it is a concern of scale? A force here can March, and then use one of the secondary attacks, but not Battle. Maybe (certainly!) this is just a feature of the system that players must accommodate to.)
--- INDIAN ---
I've been working so hard to take over North Carolina, and now the moment is upon us, I have only a Lim.Cmd, and can't Warpath against that Fort!
As the British are my Allies, I really ought to take the Johnson's Royal Greens Event, which would give the British control of NY, as the Patriots have left it all but undefended. It does me no good in particular. There are more self-interested actions I could take. But maybe as a concession to cooperation, I'll do the English a favor, and hope that it's returned some day.
EVENT: Johnson's Royal Greens. 2 Reg 2 Tory Avl. > NY. NY Ctrl > British.
========== Turn 14 ============
Eligible: BF.
In Play: 26 Josiah Martin, NC Royal Governor, Plots.
On Deck: 63 French & Spanish Besiege Gibraltar.
--- BRITISH ---
Good Lord, the anti-British event on deck is awful! I only have Rsc 2 but I'd hate to lose them. If I pass, then the French could pass and take that Event. If I act, then the French can pass and take that event. I can't stop the French from taking that event! But they will have to pass to get it. If they don't pass, I will have to pass to suppress that event. But I have to pass before I see whether the French pass. If I pass, I *know* they will take the event. So I must make the event worthless by spending all my resources ... which is not hard to do!
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure. FNI 1>0. No blockade to remove. Next time, I can use this to gain 1d3 Rsc.
COMMAND: Battle @ MA. Rsc. 2>1.
[Patriots: Hmm, if I activate the other 2 Mil, I get one more battle die, but no chance for Partisan next turn. But it's all hands on deck right now! This is the Battle For Massachusetts! Activate 2Mil]
- Attackers 7 Reg 2 Tory > 3d3+1 = 1,2,3 = 6+1 Defender Losses.
- Defenders 1 Fr.Reg 5 Cont. 6 Mil > 3d3 = 1,1,3 = 5 Attacker Losses.
- 2 Cont 1 Fr.Reg > Casualties. CRC 7>10. 1 Mil > Avl.
- 2 Br.Reg 1 Tory > Casualties. CBC 4>7.
Win The Day: British win, 4 Patriot pcs lost, Support Neut > Active! Total Support 4>8. We are well on our way to a victory!
I think I will save my 1 Rsc just in case. I think I've made the Girbaltar event unappealing enough that the French won't bother with it.
--- FRENCH ---
Event or LimCmd or Pass. Event this turn is not appealing. Event next turn is not worth passing for.
NYC and Philly are good targets for Blockades, but that's a Sp.Act that I can't perform this turn. The only worthwhile Commands are Battle @ WI to clear out those 3 Br.Reg, or Muster to get armies on the continent. And to be honest, those 3 Br. Reg. are not really bothering me, so I won't bother them.
But where to muster? Massachusetts again? I think so! There's no action anywhere else within Rebellion control. And I need to destroy that British Support there. It's 4 points!
LIM.COMMAND: Muster @ MA. Rsc 9>7. 4 Fr. Reg. Avl.> MA.
========== Turn 15 ============
Eligible: IP.
In Play: 63 French & Spanish Besiege Gibraltar.
On Deck: 9 Friederich Wilhelm von Steuben.
--- PATRIOT ---
Von Steuben is 3 free skirmishes! The sad part being, I have Continentals in only 3 spaces, and 2 of those are single Cont units. But it would still be a good event to have. I would have to pass now to get it next turn. If I don't, the French would have to limit their activity, to prevent the Brits from taking the same benefit, 3 free skirmishes, which honestly I cannot afford for them to do! I can't trust the French to pass, so I will have to do it myself.
PASS. Rsc 4>5.
--- INDIAN ---
The Gibraltar event is powerfully anti-British ... and not too shabby on the Pro-British side. I know they'd love those 2 Reg out of the WI and into availability. But I did them a favor last turn and they still owe me. I haven't even got blankets or glass beads. And I want NC!
But the problem is, if I take NC, Washington can redeploy to Massachusetts, which the British won't want. But that's their problem! I need to kill that Fort for Victory margin.
COMMAND: Gather @ Southwest. 3 WP (# Villages +1) Avl. > Southwest.
SP.ACT: Warpath! Activate 2 WP; 1 WP > Avl.; 1 Fort > Avl.
Washington > MA.
========== Turn 16 ============
Eligible: BFP.
In Play: 9 Friederich Wilhelm von Steuben.
On Deck: 89 War Damanges Colonies' Economy.
--- PATRIOT ---
EVENT! Skirmish @ 3 spaces:
- NYC: 1 Reg > Casualties. CBC 7>8.
- NY: 1 Reg > Casualties. CBC 8>9.
- MA: 1 Reg > Casualties. CBC 9>10.
Didn't affect control or influence, but was a nice little sweep anyway.
--- FRENCH ---
I will just get the max 3d3 in Battle in MA, if the Patriots pay to join, which they will, or otherwise I would not Battle!; and the Brits are one unit short of a second die. The Battle for Massachusetts might end today in a Victoire Français!
However, peeking at the next Event, I see the Brits could replace 4 Mil with 4 Tory. Yikes. I would have to pass now, to prevent them. All the more reason to strike them hard now in Massachusetts.
But first ...
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure. FNI 0>1. Blockade ... Philly or NYC? I think NYC.
And now ...
COMMAND: Battle @ MA. Rsc 7>6. Patriot Rsc 5>4.
- Attackers: 4 Fr.Reg 3 Cont 5 Mil > 3d3 = 2,2,3 = 7 Def.Loss., +1 Washington, +1 Half Reg = 9. The British have exactly nine points, so they are exactly utterly destroyed.
- Defenders: 4 Br.Reg 1 Tory > 1d3 = 1 Att.Loss., +1 Half Reg = 2. By rights I ought to pay for the loss with a Fr.Reg., and I shall. Noblesse oblige. - 4 Br.Reg 1 Tory > Casualties. CBC 8>13. - 1 Fr. Reg > Casualties. CRC 10>11.
- WIN THE DAY! with Washington! Half 5 is 2, 2 doubled is 4 ... or is it half 5 doubled is 5? I suppose by the strict reading it's 4. So:
-- Influence Act.Supp> Act.Opp! Total Opp 1>5. Total Supp 8>4.
-- Patriot free Rally @ NY Pennsylvania.
-- French free Blockade move n/a.
========== Turn 17 ============
Eligible: BI.
In Play: 89 War Damanges Colonies' Economy.
On Deck: 12 Martha Washington to Valley Forge.
--- INDIAN ---
Not sure, but I think I'm doing well? for my own faction, anyway. But Support and Opposition are neck & neck after the British flubbed Massachusetts. I can only directly alter Influence by Raid, and currently I am not adjacent to provinces at opposition. So I will continue building villages!
COMMAND: Gather @ Northwest, 2 WP > 1 Village.
SP.ACT: Plunder @ NC. Patriot Rsc 4>2. Indian Rsc 3>5 . [Error: Plunder is n/a with Gather, only with Raid.]
That'll teach them to let the Redksins run wild through the colonies!
Plus, youre welcome, Britain: I've set you up to take your Event.
--- BRITISH ---
Thank you, Indians.
EVENT: 3 Cont 1 Mil @ MA > 4 Tories.
========== Turn 18 ============
Eligible: FP.
In Play: 12 Martha Washington to Valley Forge.
On Deck: 60 Comte d'Orvilliers Builds A Fleet At Brest.
--- PATRIOT ---
Massachusetts continues to stick me like a thorn! Now it's the Tories. For gosh sakes, we just liberated you people! Now you're Royalists again! Fickle!
The Event gives me 5 Rsc, very hard not to take. I suspect the British have taken a severe enough hit in Massachusetts, despite this new Tory swell, that they won't be attacking in the next turn. So I'll take the money and hope that I can put it to good use before the next blow falls.
EVENT: Rsc 2>7.
--- FRENCH ---
I cannot believe Massachusetts. Encroyable! Why did the Patriots not Rally after that Tory rising, and send their Militia underground? Mon dieu. :\ OK, well, I will do what I can do. I will pull this Provincial rug out from under the Brits if I have to do it all by myself.
Except, dammit, I have only 2 Reg Avl. It seems a waste of half a Muster, which is costly (2 Rsc). I could Skirmish them, but miss out on another blockade. But then I waste my Command. No, best to Muster even at the expense, plus a blockade.
COMMAND: Muster 2 Fr.Reg @ MA. Rsc 6>4.
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure. Blockade @ Philadelphia. FNI 1>2.
Massachusetts, apparently, is a hill I will die on.
========== Turn 19 ============
WINTER QUARTERS
In Play: 103 WQ "Severe Winter."
On Deck: 60 Comte d'Orvilliers Builds A Fleet At Brest.
(Continuing 2018-05-09-1700)
---
VICTORY CHECK: Still not even close: Opposition (5) & Support (4) are only a single point difference. Obviously the factions have been too busy soldiering to go after the hearts & minds. Of the secondary conditions, the Indians (5) have a strong lead over the Americans (0); the French see 2 more British casualties (13) than the British see Rebellion (11).
---
SUPPLY
British: Brits have only 2 resources. Would like not to spend them on Supply, but 1 Reg 2 Tory in NY, and 4 Tory in MA, cannot be let go. So, Rsc 2>0, and 2 Tory SC 2 Tory FL > Avl. Control remains with British bcz Indians present (for now?). // Oh sorry, I take that back, the Brits had only 1 Rsc. We will take the Opposition shift instead of losing the cubes. NY > Passive Oppose; Total Opp 5>7. Awful!
Patriot: Only the 1 Mil in Québec is OOS, and singles are immune.
French: 4 Fr.Reg MA are in supply.
Indian: 1 WP ea SC and VA > NC. 1 WP GA > Southwest. 2 WP Florida (did I miss these guys last WQ? Why do we have WQ in Florida, anyway?) > Southwest. SC, VA > Unctrl. ... Uh, is that bad?
---
WEST INDIES BATTLE
Ah, the French are so glad that they didn't spend Rsc to fight the Brits in WI.
- Attacker: 7 Fr.Reg & Rochambeau > 2d3 +1 Regs +1 Ldr = 1,3+2=6.
- Defender: 3 Br.Reg > 1d3 +1 Regs = 1+1 = 2.
- 3 Br.Reg 1 Fr.Reg > Casualties. CBC 13>16. CRC 11>12.
---
RESOURCES
British: 2 Forts + 2 Cities = 4; Rsc 0>4.
Indian: 5 Villages > 2; Rsc 5>7.
Patriot: 0 Forts + 3 Spaces > 1; Rsc 7>8.
French: FNI 1 + City Pop 3 + WI 5 = 9; Rsc 4>13!
---
SUPPORT
British: The Patriots are gonna hammer me. I only have Rsc 5 so can only spend a little bit. The 2-population spaces are prime but none have Tories & Regulars except NY. I'm glad I stayed there! NY Passive Oppose > Passive Support. Rsc. 4>2. Total Supp 4>6. Total Opp. 7>5.
Patriot: MD-DE, PA > Active Opposition. Rsc 8>4. Total Opp 5>13.
---
LEADERS
Leader Change: Rochambeau > Lauzun.
Leader Redeployment:
- Indian: n/a
- French: Lauzun WI > MA.
- British: Howe Chastn > NYC.
- Patriot: MA > PA.
- FMI 1>0. Blockade Philadelphia > Squadron WI.
---
DESERTION
- Patriot: 1 Mil MD-DE > Avl. MD-DE > Unctrl.
- British: 9 Tory on the map! Whew! 1 Tory MA > Avl.
---
WQ EVENT
Severe Winter. Indians 1 Village removed! Gah. Will take it from Southwest, where there were two. Villages 5>4. Still ahead!
---
OK now, where were we ...
========== Turn 20 ============
Eligible: BFIP.
In Play: 60 Comte d'Orvilliers Builds A Fleet At Brest.
On Deck: 88 "If it hadn't been so foggy."
--- FRENCH ---
The event is made for me, but it's not the greatest most powerful thing ever. I have Rsc 13 so I think I might act more directly than fiddle about with an event. However, if the Brits (and they're next up) take the event, I lose Rsc 4, which would be bad. I can prevent it by taking only a LimCmd. Rip-off! OR, Brilliant Stroke would discard this card. Do I want to burn my Brillliant Stroke just to burn this stupid event? Bah. I can afford the -4 Rsc, if that's what the Anglais want to waste their turn on. To battle!
COMMAND: Skirmish @ MA. 2 Tory 1 Fr.Reg > Casualties.
COMMAND: Muster 4 Fr. Reg @ NY. Rsc 13>11.
--- BRITISH ---
True, I can hurt the French a little with that Event. But I hurt them only a little, and gian nothing. Instead I think the fight is moving west from MA to NY. Howe is near with some regulars; more are in Philly; but not enough, and they are needed there to hold those cities.
LIM.CMD: Muster 6 Reg 2 Tory @ NY. Rsc 2>1.
Would love to Skirmish that stupid Continental out of NYC, but the Frogs left me only a LimCmd.
========== Turn 21 ============
Eligible: IP.
In Play: 88 "If it hadn't been so foggy."
On Deck: 14 Overmountain Men Fight For NC.
--- INDIAN ---
This is interesting: I see Québec shares a border with NY. I can call some Brits down the Hudson and set them against the French & Colonials there. Fun! But oh, that would leave a Patriot Militia alone in Québec. Must obliterate that guy first.
SP.ACT: Warpath 1WP Québec vs 1 Mil. WP activated; 1 Mil > Avl.
COMMAND: Gather 2 WP @ Northwest. Free (Rsc remains at 7).
--- PATRIOT ---
Washington doing in Pennsylvania? The fight is in NY! But the enemy power there is overwhelming.
If I read the Event right, I can get my militia from Mass to NY, still underground. That looks like the best move. It will give us 2 dice against the British 3, anyway, if they battle us.
EVENT: 4 Mil MA > NY.
========== Turn 22 ============
Eligible: BF.
In Play: 14 Overmountain Men Fight For NC.
On Deck: 55 French Navy Dominates Caribbean.
--- BRITISH ---
Strike while the striking is good! esp. before Lauzun gets here
[Error: French faction had priority over British. Oops!]
COMMAND: Battle @ NY. Rsc 1>0.
- Attackers: 7 Br.Reg 4 Tory +1 Regs. > 3d3 +1 = 2,2,3 +2 = 9.
- Defenders: 4 Fr.Reg 1 Cont 2 Mil > 2d3 +1 Regs +1 Und = 2,2 +1 = 5.
- Rounding kills me! 3 Fr.Reg 1 Cont > Casualties, 2 Mil > Alv.
- 2 Br.Reg 1 Tory > Casualties.
- CBC 16>19. CRC 12>15.
- WIN THE DAY: British! Pasv Sup > Act Sup. Total Sup. 6>8.
SP.ACT: Skirmish @ NYC. 1 Cont > Casualties. Thought I forgot about you there? Nay. CRC 15>16.
--- FRENCH ---
The Americans will not stop running away from Massachusetts. :\ And they provoked a disastrous defeat from the superior Crown force in NY.
The Brits [by cheating] have left me only a LimCmd. I wish I could simply pull the survivors out of NY, but the 2 Mil won't follow a single Fr.Reg. So if I can't abandon the area, I might as well fight for it!
LIM.CMD: March 3 Fr.Reg & Lauzun > NY.
Not enough for 2d3. Just barely not enough.
========== Turn 23 ============
Eligible: PI. (Been putting these in alpha order, which was pointless, and which led to the British moving out of turn.)
In Play: 55 French Navy Dominates Caribbean.
On Deck: 76 Edward Hand Raids Into Indian Country.
--- PATRIOT ---
Bcz Lauzun is in NY, Washington would add no extra battle DRM there, but I think he would add his special ability. And he could bring 2 Mil to give the secon battle die ... but it would leave Pennsylvania undefended. Likewise Muster would give only 1 Mil.
But oh my goodness look at that event! Move 4 Br.Reg to WI!? That can't be let to pass by. (How unthematic that I, the enemy, can simply scoop up 4 Br. Reg from the hotspot NY battle, and carry them off the the West Indies!? I have SERIOUS criticisms of this game's thematicism.)
EVENT: 4 Br.Reg NY > WI. :|
- NY Ctrl > Rebellion.
- Attackers: 4 Br.Reg > 1d3 -1 WI&Sq +1 Regs = 1+1-1 = 1.
- Defenders: 6 Fr.Reg > 2d3 +1 Regs = 2,3 + 1 = 6.
- 3 Br.Reg 1 Fr.Reg > Casualties. CBC 19>22. CRC 16>17.
--- INDIAN ---
COMMAND:
- Gather @ Southwest (Free), 2 WP > Village.
- Gather @ NC, 2 WP > Village. Rsc 7>6.
SP.ACT: Can't Plunder without having Raided :\ so Trade. British give nothing. Rsc 6>7 anyway from the free one.
========== Turn 24 ============
Eligible: BF. (These will be in action order form now on!)
In Play: 76 Edward Hand Raids Into Indian Country.
On Deck: 59 Tronson du Coudray Arrives in America.
--- BRITISH ---
The Coudray event is a can't-miss for the British (normally kills 2 Cont 2 Fr.Reg, tho there are no Cont now, but it's still a nice kill 2 Fr.Reg for free thing); therefore it's a must-suppress for the French. If I pass, they will pass to take the Event, so I can't stop them. But if I act, they won't have to suppress the Event, and can act as well ... though the Indians (whim I owe at least one favor) might then take the Event.
In both Casualties and in Supp/Opp, I am way behind. I really need to kill some Patriots and take influence in some areas. NY looks the most opportune.
Meanwhile, the in-play Edward Hand event is pretty nice! (It says 3 Mil, not "up to" 3 Mil. Vague! :\) What a leg up in NY, and a devastation for poor Washington with his 2 Mil in PA. But I think Muster might be better, and the free Sp.Act.
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure @ NYC. FNI 1>0. Blockade NYC > Squadron WI.
COMMAND: Muster @ NY. Rsc 1>0 . 6 Reg 2 Tory Avl. > NY. NY Ctrl > Brit.
(If I had "Marched" forces into NY, I could activate the Patriot Militia there. But I "Mustered," which does not reveal the enemy militia. What, thematically, is the difference in the 2 actions? In both case, British forces moved into the area. It doesn't make much sense to me.)
--- FRENCH ---
The Edward Hand event seems to say that I can force the British to choose 2 Indian villages to remove. But honestly the Villages are between the Americans and the Indians. I just need to kill British and destroy their control & influence.
The NY muster was awful. Mon dieu, they can pour so many soliders into an area, so fast! I can't raise more than a single die for Battle, vs. their 3. I do have Lauzun, though, who's an automatic +2 loss (1 Br.Reg). Still, with their 3d3, they'd wipe me out.
I have 5 good Fr.Reg stuck in WI for no reason. and nothing allows me to move them to the mainland.
I have 2 Squadrons in the WI, which I can't mobilize, simply because of the SOP.
I have an incredible amount of resources, and nothing to spend them on, except to transfer them to the Patriots. ... Actually, that would allow them to flood the map with Militia. However, to protect my forces in NY, I have to march them out first.
LIM.CMD: March 4 Fr.Reg 2 Mil & Lauzun NY > MA. A tactical retreat only! We do not concede any British supriority whatsoever. Rsc 11>10.
>>> To come: Roderigue Hortalez et Cie!
========== Turn 25 ============
Eligible: IP.
In Play: 59 Tronson du Coudray Arrives in America.
On Deck: 77 General Burgoyne Cracks Down.
--- INDIAN ---
The on-deck event, Burgoyne, would give me a Village in Québec. But it would cost me 2 turns: pass now, Event next turn. Not a good deal.
I'm far ahead for now in Villages vs. Patriot forst, so I'd like to work on the other (primary) victory condition, which is Support; however, I cannot create Support; I can only reduce Opposition. TO that end, I think I'll wreak havoc, starting in Virginia bcz I can consolidate lots of adjacent WP; then moving up through MD-DE and PA, both of which are at Active Opp ... for now.
And I really don't need a Sp.Act, so I'll do the Cmd Only just to stifle the Patriots.
COMMAND: March 3 WP Northwest, 2 WP Southwest, 1 WP & Cornplanter NC > VA. Rsc 7>6. VA Ctrl > British. NC > Unctrl.
--- PATRIOT ---
The Burgoyne Event is not worth passing for, The du Coudray event is a nice 3 Rsc, but my French allies advise me that money is coming. Otherwise I can take only a LimCmd this turn. NY is a lost cause; if I use Partisan ops, it would be in Philly. So I need to move those NY Mil where they can do some good against the Indian incursions sweeping up from VA.
LIM.CMD: March 2 Mil NY > PA. Rsc 4>3.
========== Turn 26 ============
Eligible: FB.
In Play: 77 General Burgoyne Cracks Down.
On Deck: 61 Minister Comte de Vergennes.
--- FRENCH ---
OK, let's finance this Rebellion!
COMMAND: Roderigue Hortalez et Cie! Fr.Resc 10>4. Pat.Rsc 3>9.
Also ...
SP.ACT: Skirmish @ MA. 1 Tory > Avl. CBC 22>23.
Massachusetts, ici c'est la France!
--- BRITISH ---
Bloody French in Massachusetts. It's ridiculous! From NY, I could squash them like bugs. But on the other side is Washington and some militia. But the Indians are coming for Washington. I need to crush these Frenchies, for both Casualties & Support.
I have only a LimCmd, but that's enough. March now, fight later. (Because apparently the system really doesn't allow move-and-fight).
LIM.CMD: March 2 Reg Philly via Boston > MA, 1 Reg 7 Howe NYC via Philly > MA, 3 Reg 3 Tory NY > MA. This gives 3d3 in MA and still leaves some forces behind as occupiers, esp. in Philly where if that annoying Mil reveals himself, I can KILL him. Also, Ctrl MA > British.
========== Turn 27 ============
Eligible: PI.
In Play: 61 Minister Comte de Vergennes.
On Deck: 5 William Alexander, Lord Stirling.
(Just as I said the system doesn't allow move-and-fight, here's Wm Alexander with "Patriots may free March to and Battle in 1 space." But it's an exception, literally not a rule.)
--- PATRIOT ---
Let's spend that French money! Would like to raise a militia in VA, but that's suicide in a province overrun with Indians. Can't raise in NY as too much Support. I have 9 Rsc and can only spend 1 per provicen, so I'm thinking 4 provinces per turn for 2 turns, with 1 Rsc left over for a rainy day.
COMMAND: Rally @ PA 2 Mil > Fort; and NJ, Philly(! haha), CT-RI. Rsc 9>5. Ctrl NJ & CT-RI > Patriot.
And now ...
SP.ACT: Partisans @ Philadelphia. Activate 2 Mil, 1 Mil > Avl., 1 Reg 1 Tory > Casualties. Ctrl Philly > Patriot . CBC 23>25.
Philadelphiaaa!
--- INDIAN ---
LIM.CMD: March 5 WP & Cornplanter VA > MD-DE. Rsc 7>6. Ctrl MD-DE > British.
========== Turn 28 ============
Eligible: BF.
In Play: 5 William Alexander, Lord Stirling.
On Deck: 58 Marquis de Lafayette Arrives in Colonies.
--- BRITISH ---
Considering that the French have not had a turn since my last one, and I will now attack, does that constitute move-and-fight? It's not really dependable, just a resolution of the faction order on consecutive cards.
COMMAND: Battle @ MA.
- Attackers: 6 Br.Reg 3 Tory +1 Howe +1 Regs > 3d3+2 = 1,1,2+2 = 6.
- Defenders: 5 Fr.Reg +1 Lauzun > 1d3+1 = 3+1 = 4.
- 3 Fr.Reg 1 Br.Reg 1 Tory > Casualties. CBC 25>27. CRC 17>20.
- Win the day, British! MA > Pasv.Opp. Total Opp 13>11.
[Error: The British just cheated again by conducting a Battle without having the Rsc to pay for it. But I can't be bothered to rewind it.]
--- FRENCH ---
Cheat! Unfair!
And now I can't even raise 1 battle die in Massachusetts. Oh the will to fight and fight and fight for this place, it wanes.
I feel the need just to kill Anglais.
LIM.CMD: Battle @ WI.
- Rsc 4>3. Voici, France does not cheat!
- Attackers 5 Fr.Reg > 1d3 = 2.
- Defenders 1 Br.Reg > 0d3 = 0.
- 1 Br. Reg > Casulaties. CBC 27>28.
========== Turn 29 ============
Eligible: IP.
In Play: 58 Marquis de Lafayette Arrives in Colonies.
On Deck: 93 Wyoming Massacre.
--- INDIAN ---
The Event is Pat.Rsc -4. But I am moving a huge Indian army! Nothing must pull or sights away from the moment at hand!
COMMAND: Raid @ 2 Provinces. Rsc 6>4.
- [Seneca] 1 WP VA activated > PA. PA > Psv.Opp. Total Opp 11>10.
- [Choctaw] 1 WP MD-DE activated. PA > Psv.Opp. Total Opp 10>9.
SP.ACT: Plunder @ MD-DE. Ind.Rsc 4>6. Pat.Rec 5>3.
--- PATRIOT ---
Damn Indians took some of the French money I was using to raise Militia! Well, I still have some of it. This is the rainy day.
LIM.CMD: Rally 3 Mil @ PA (Fort+Pop2), 1 Mil NJ, 1 Mil CT-RI. Rsc 3>0.
Washington to French allies: Please look at that Wyoming event!
========== Turn 30 ============
WINTER QUARTERS
In Play: 100 WQ "India conflict goes the other way."
On Deck: 93 Wyoming Massacre.
---
VICTORY CHECK: Opp/Sup difference is only 2 :|
---
SUPPLY
British: Absurd that my occupation of NYC does not thematically supply my men in the NY province! But oh well. Can't afford to remove cubes from NY or MA. Thus, must shift Influence 1 notch each: NY > PasvSup, MA > ActOpp, Total Supp 8>6, Total Opp 10>12.
Patriot: All in supply! thru no foresight of my own
French: This is gamey but I will use the "out of supply" rule to move 2 Fr.Reg & Lauzun > PA. At last the British may claim lordship of Massachusetts, once and for all. The scrapping for it, c'est fini.
Indian: 1 WP VA, 4 WP & Cornplanter MD-DE, 1 WP PA > Northwest. VA & MD-DE > Unctrl. Also, I think I forgot about these guys last Winter: 2 WP FL > Southwest.
---
WEST INDIES BATTLE: n/a.
---
RESOURCES
British: 3 Forts + Pop4 Cities = 7. Rsc 0>7. Ah, some sterling. Excellent!
Indian: 5 Villages / 2 = 2. Rsc 6>8.
Patriot: 1 Fort / 2 = 0. 4 Spaces = 4. Rsc 0>4.
French: FNI 0. Pop Non-Brit Cities = 5. WI = 5. Rsc. 3>13.
---
SUPPORT
British:
- NY > ActSup, Rsc 7>6, TtlSup 6>8.
- MA > Neut, Rsc 6>4, TtlOpp 12>8.
Patriot:
- Washington to French: I am using my meager coffers now for Support. Please send more money imeediately or sooner. Merci, mes amis.
- PA > ActOpp. Rsc 4>3. TtlOpp 8>10.
- CT-RI > ActOpp. Rsc 3>1. TtlOpp 10>14
- And why not: NJ > PsvOpp. Rsc 1>0, TtlOpp 14>15.
---
LEADERS
Leader Change: Cornplanter > Dragging Canoe.
Leader Redeployment:
- Indian: n/a.
- French: n/a.
- British: Howe MA > NY.
- Patriot: n/a.
- FMI-1: 0.
---
DESERTION
- Patriot: 10 Mil on map. 1 Mil PA > Avl. Philly > Unctrl. 1 Mil NJ > Avl.
- British: 6 Tories on map. 1 Tory NY > Avl.
---
WQ EVENT:
CRC=20, CBC=28, diff=8, CBC 28>24.
========== Turn 31 ============
Eligible: IFPB.
In Play: 93 Wyoming Massacre.
On Deck: 34 Lord Sandwich, First Lord of the Admiralty.
--- INDIAN ---
The French must not be allowed the Wyoming event! So I must take the Event, or a Command only. The Event is good for our side: a net -4 TtlOpp, which is currently 7 below TtlSup. Or, as a Cmd Only, I can raid with Dragging Canoe as far as CT-RI; can reach 3 spaces, can achieve a net -6 Opp, but at a cost of 3 Rsc and no Plunder, which works only in combination with the Raid command (I played that wrong previously once). But I can always Raid and Plunder next time.
EVENT:
- MD-DE Opp -1 > Neut. TtlOpp 15>13.
- PA Opp -1 > PsvOpp. TtlOpp 13>11.
--- FRENCH ---
It worked before, it should work again. Let's finance this Rebellion!
COMMAND: Roderigue Hortalez et Cie! Fr.Resc 13>6. Pat.Rsc 0>7.
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure @ NYC. 1 Sq WI > Blockade NYC. FNI 0>1.
========== Turn 32 ============
Eligible: BP.
In Play: 34 Lord Sandwich, First Lord of the Admiralty.
On Deck: 44 Earl of Mansfield Recalled from Paris.
--- BRITISH ---
The 6 Rsc from the Event are too good to pass up.
EVENT. Rsc 4>10. FNI 1>0.
--- PATRIOT ---
The Frenchies have financed us again. Let's raise the militias!
RALLY:
- 4 Mil PA > 4 Cont.
- 1 Mil ea > NJ, MD-DE, VA, NC, CT-RI. Rsc 7>2. Ctrl NC, VA, MD-DE > Patriot.
SP.ACT: Persuasion @ MD-DE, VA, NC, though Indian raids are expected to cancel these efforts ... or are we in advance cancelling theirs?
- MC: 1 Mil activated, Opp+1 > PsvOpp, Propaganda (Oliver Wolcott).
- VA: 1 Mil activated, Opp+1 > PsvOpp, Propaganda (Joseph Warren).
- MD-DE: 1 Mil activated, Opp+1 > PsvOpp, Propaganda (Samuel Adams).
- TtlOpp +6 = 11>17.
========== Turn 33 ============
Eligible: IF
In Play: 44 Earl of Mansfield Recalled from Paris.
On Deck: 95 Ohio Country Frontier Erupts.
--- INDIAN ---
The Ohio event would be drastic for Dragging Canoe's forces. I can preempt it, but only by passing this turn and taking Event of Lim.Cmd next turn. And if I pass this turn, the weird concatenation of the 2 cards this turn would allow the French to use Mansfield make me ineligible to preempt the Ohio Event next turn.
My only play is to make Dragging Canoe's forces less vulnerable to the Ohio (Northwest) event ... which I cna't do, because the one thing that would be destroyed is the one thing I can't move: the Village. I can't save that Village.
And the Militia in MD-DE, VA, and NC suddenly makes me realize, the Raid & Plunder plan will take two turns.
Only a single WP can Raid, and gets activated; Plunder requires WP > Mil, plus a Raid marker, plus 1 WP underground. So in each province with a single Mil, I need to Raid first to put 1 WP and a Raid marker; then next turn I can March 1 more WP into each provice to achieve the requirements for Plunder. -- ASSUMING nothing changes in the meantime, which is a huge, weak assumption.
But I don't know what else I can do right now, so ...
COMMAND: Raid.
- 1 WP @ Northwest > MD-DE, activated. Raid (Mohawk). Rsc 7>6.
- 1 WP @ Northwest > VA, activated. Raid (Seneca). Rsc 6>5.
- 1 WP @ Southwest > NC, activated. Raid (Wyandot). Rsc 5>4.
Each Opp-1 > Neut. TtlOpp -6 = 17>11. Undone, Patriots!
Will decline a Sp.Act to deny the French some leeway. (Awesome abstract mechanism but thematically bonkers.)
--- FRENCH ---
Those middle colonies are worth supporting against the Indians. I don't know what the British are cookin up in New England, but I think I have a turn to wait & see.
LIM.CMD: Muster. Rsc 6>4. 4 Reg Avl > MD-DE. 2 Reg > Fort. PatRsc 2>1.
========== Turn 34 ============
Eligible: PB.
In Play: 95 Ohio Country Frontier Erupts.
On Deck: 16 Mercy Warren's "The Motley Assembly."
--- PATRIOT ---
I would love to use Mercy Warren against NYC. And as I only have 1 Rsc, maybe passing is a good idea. The French are more likely to Muster than to worry about Mercy Warren.
PASS. Rsc 1>2.
--- BRITISH ---
I like the 3 friendlies for free in Northwest.
EVENT. 3 Reg Avl > Northwest.
========== Turn 35 ============
Eligible: PFI.
In Play: 16 Mercy Warren's "The Motley Assembly."
On Deck: 40 Battle of the Chesapeake.
--- PATRIOT ---
EVENT. ... Oh no wait! Mercy Warren must work in a CITY. :\ Oh, stupid, I wanted her in New York colony. Bah. She'll have to do her good deeds in NYC itself.
NYC PsvSup > PsvOpp. TtlSup-2 = 8>6. TtlOpp+2 = 7>9.
--- FRENCH ---
Trying to predict what the Indians will do. They can plunder VA & NC. But they could also Scout from the Northwest, and destroy my 2 Fr.Reg in MD-DE. I think I'd like to reinforce MD-DE.
But I see another opportunity. Let's try this instead ...
COMMAND: Muster 4 Reg @ NC. Rsc. 4>2.
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure 1 Squadron WI > Blockade Charles Town. FNI+1 = 0>1.
========== Turn 36 ============
Eligible: BI.
In Play: 40 Battle of the Chesapeake.
On Deck: 81 Creek and Seminole Active in South.
--- INDIAN ---
That Creek & Seminole card is meant for me!
PASS. Rsc 4>5.
--- BRITISH ---
You bloody Indians, you were supposed to Scout for us against MD-DE or even VA. Ugh, worthless savages.
[Error: I think I've been playing the Br.March rule wrong, by combining adjacent-province moves with city-to-city moves; I notice is says "~or~" :\ Oops. The British are cheating A LOT in this session! Evah so sorreh.]
Now we've finally explained to the upstart French that Massachusetts is the King's land, it's time for a big fight'em-up to explain the same thing again in Pennsylvania.
Movement problem. I want:
- Regs & Howe from NY province, adjacent to PA.
- Regs & WP from Northwest, adjacent to PA.
- Regs & Tories from MA, via Boston-Philly.
So all three forces are capable of moving there this turn. But I can't move them all, bcz of action limits.
The Brilliant Stroke would work, but I -think- lost my chance when the dang Injuns passed to get the jump on the Creek event. Rules says can play a Brilliant Stroke if "the 1st Eligible Faction has not yet taken an action." The Indians PASSED. Is that an action? It is: https://boardgamegeek.com/article/22487886#22487886 ... okay, no Brilliant Stroke.
Question now is, shall I get those MA troops moving toward PA, or should I simply muster up other troops closer? The troops in MA are a valuable occupying force, maybe larger than I need, but doing a job. The troops in Available are doing nothing. Muster it is. And I must Muster in a province adjacent to an unblockaded city. That leaves out NY and NJ. And it must be adjacent to PA, if they are to fight in PA. So it's Philadelphia.
COMMAND: Muster 6 Reg 2 Tory @ Philadephia. Rsc 10>9. Ctrl > British.
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure @ NYC. (Problem: am I playing the FNI wrong? It's moved sometimes independently of the number of Blockades. Now the Naval Pressure action says "if FNI>0 ... remove a Blockade." FNI=0 but there is a Blockade. I can't believe, and won't play, that a Blockade can't be pressed away just bcz FNI=0.) 1 Blockade NYC > 1 Sqaudron WI.
========== Turn 37 ============
Eligible: IPF.
In Play: 81 Creek and Seminole Active in South.
On Deck: 64 The Affair of Fielding and Bylandt.
--- INDIAN ---
EVENT! 2 WP & Raid (Seminole [hah!]) & 1 Village > SC. SC Ctrl > British.
--- PATRIOT ---
The troop-massing appears to be aimed at PA, but the Brits might change focus at any moment. NJ and even CT-RI are not well-defended, nor is VA. I could get 2 dice to 1 if I attacked NY ... but I'd have to march in first, and then the enemy has a cahnce to reinforce, and I'd then have to attack a larger force. The lack of move-and-strike really hurts! But it is what it is.
The two Forts are helping my presence. I'll supercharge them in hopes od defending again The Big Attack.
COMMAND: Rally.
- 3 Mil > MD-DE; then 3 Mil > 3 Cont. Rsc 2>1.
- 3 Mil > PA; then 3 Mil > 3 Cont. Rsc 1>0.
Broke but fired up! Let the British come!
========== Turn 38 ============
Eligible: FB.
In Play: 64 The Affair of Fielding and Bylandt.
On Deck: 18 "If it hadn't been so stormy ..."
--- FRENCH ---
Where will the British hammer fall? Probably PA. We have max battle dice there already. I can do little to increase the defenses there. But MA and Philly troops might swoop into MD-DE instead. I can help there with a muster.
--- BRITISH ---
Halt! BRILLIANT STROKE.
--- FRENCH ---
No, we can't allow that to happen. Brits could use city-city AND adjacency march, both. No, sorry.
BRILLIANT STROKE trumps British Brilliant Stroke.
Well, the rotten Anglais have made me use up my Brilliant Stroke card defensively. And I have to use one of my commands with Lauzun, who's in PA. But I have a plan ...
- LIM.CMD: Muster 2 Reg @ PA. Rsc 4>2. So expensive!
- LIM.CMD: March 2 Reg & Lauzun PA > MD-DE. Rsc 2>1.
- SP.ACT: Naval Pressure 1 Squadron WI > Blockade @ Philly.
Not too bad. We are déjà preparée pour la guerre.
========== Turn 39 ============
Eligible: PIBF.
In Play: 18 "If it hadn't been so stormy ..."
On Deck: 70 British Gain from French in India.
--- PATRIOT ---
We are as ready as we can be for the British attack. Nothing to do, really, but hold steady.
PASS. Rsc 0>1.
--- INDIAN ---
The rumor is that the British will drag our war parties from Northwest into the big attack vs. PA. We could Scout, to soften up the resistance. Or, being faithless allies and untrustworthy red savages who are owed at least one favor that we never expect to see repaid, we might use this moment to our own interests.
However, we don't want to scuttle the British plans completely. After all, if they can't raise Total Support, we can't win. They must use 2 Marches to pile all their guys into PA. Therefore, I can't limit them to a LimCmd. I must use a Command only. [No. Wrong.]
COMMAND: Scout.
- Ind.Rsc 5>4. Br.Rsc 9>8.
- 2 WP 3 Br.Reg Northwest > VA.
- Skirmish 1 Mil > Avl.
- Ctrl VA > British.
King George, you're welcome.
--- BRITISH ---
You dumb bloody savages, you've limited us to a LimCmd Can you not read the SOP? Still, the work in VA was not an utter loss.
And now Philly is blockaded again, so we cannot use the city-city movement via Boston into PA.
But, I can still move by adjacency, and get Howe plus max dice. So here it comes ...
LIM.CMD: March 2 Reg & Howe NY, 5 Reg 2 Tory Philly > PA. Rsc 8>7.
========== Turn 40 ============
Eligible: FP
In Play: 70 British Gain from French in India.
On Deck: 1 Waxhaws Massacre.
--- FRENCH ---
Did the local British not notice what's going on in India?
I really want to use this event to shift my some of my 5 stuck guys out of WI. But I believe I must cooperate with the PA rebels and turn the great British attack on its ear.
EVENT: 3 Br.Reg PA > Avl.
How do you like that, Howe?
--- PATRIOT ---
Skirmish would kill 2 Reg at the cost of 1 Cont. But it would cost both sides a die. I can cost the British a die without losing one myself.
The way is clear ...
SP.ACT: Partisans. Actv 1 Mil. 1 Reg > Casualties. CBC 24>25.
COMMAND: Battle.
- Attacker 7 Cont 2 Fr.Reg +1 Regs +1 Ldr > 3d3+2 = 1,1,1+2 = 5.
[Error: Continentals are not Regulars.]
- Defender 3 Br.Reg 2 Tory +1 Regs +1 Ldr = 1d3+2 = 1+2 = 3.
- 2 Br.Reg 1 Tory > Casualties. CBC 25>28.
- 1 Fr.Reg 1 Cont > Casualties. CRC 20>22.
WIN THE DAY x2 Washington! PA > ActOpp. TtlOpp 9>11.
========== Turn 41 ============
Eligible: BI.
In Play: 1 Waxhaws Massacre.
On Deck: 45 Adam Smith ~ Wealth Of Nations.
--- BRITISH ---
That was ruin! We marched into Death
I will counterattack. Honor demands it!
BRILLIANT STROKE!
Howe, who must be included in the operation, is in PA, and so this will be slightly tricky, but doable.
LIM.CMD: March 1 Reg & Howe PA, 3 Reg 1 Tory MA, 1 Reg 1 Tory Québec, 1 Reg NYC, all to > NY.
LIM.CMD: March 7 Reg 1 Tory & Howe NY > PA.
SP.ACT: Skirmish 1 bloody froggy Fr.Reg > Casulaties. CRC 22>23.
Brilliant!
========== Turn 42 ============
Eligible: BIFP.
In Play: 45 Adam Smith ~ Wealth Of Nations.
On Deck: 25 British Prison Ships.
--- BRITISH ---
If I'd brought ONE more piece, I could have sacrified him for a doble Skirmish. But no matter: the Patriots still lose a battle die — wait, I can't Skirmish in a Battle space. Have I played that wrong before? So be it. Let fall the hammer as it is.
SP.ACT: Naval Pressure Blockade @ Philly > Squadron @ WI.
COMMAND: Battle!
- Attacker 7 Reg 2 Tory +1 Regs +1 Ldr = 3d3+2 = 1,1,3+2=7.
- Defender 6 Cont +1 Ldr +1 Fort -1 Washington = 2d3+2-1 = 3,3+2-1=7.
Good lord, the dice have betrayed us!
- 3 Cont > Casualties. CRC 23>26. 1 Mil > Avl.
- 3 Reg 2 Tory > Casualties. CBC 28>33.
Ruin! Ruin!
Win The Day x2 Washington. Shift = 5/2 = 2. MD-DE > ActOpp. TtlOpp+4 = 11>15.
But actually, Ctrl > Neut.
--- INDIAN ---
The Br.Rsc+6 event is not interesting to me, sorry. I am carrying fire through the land!
LIM.CMD: Raid! 1 WP Northwest activated > PA. Opp>PsvOpp. TtlOpp-2 = 15>13. Raid (Cayuga). Rsc 4>3. (https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1852580/assumptions-rules-p...).
PA Ctrl > British.
========== Turn 43 ============
WINTER QUARTERS
In Play: 104 WQ Hurricane hits the South.
On Deck: n/a (was 25 British Prison Ships).
---
VICTORY CHECK:
Total Opposition 13 - Total Support 8 = diff 5.
Double-checking vs. map state, I get:
Total Opposition 14 - Total Support 6 = diff 8.
---
SUPPLY
British: VA, PA, NY, MA: Rsc 7>3.
Patriot: A-OK Those Forts save the day!
French: A-OK
Indian: 3 WP VA, 1 WP MD-DE, 1 WP PA > Northwest. PA Ctrl > Neut.
---
WEST INDIES BATTLE: n/a.
---
RESOURCES
British: 3 Forts + 4 Pop = Rsc 7>14.
Indian: 6 Villages = Rsc 4>7.
Patriot: 3 Forts + 4/2 Spaces = Rsc 1>6.
French: FNI 0 + 3 Pop = Rsc 1>4.
---
SUPPORT
British:
- QC PsvSup > ActSup. Rsc 14>13. TtlSup 6>7.
- MA Neut > ActSup. Rsc 13>11. 7>11.
- Chastn PsvSup > ActSup. Rsc 11>10. TtlSup 11>12.
Patriot:
- NJ PsvOpp > ActOpp. Rsc 6>5. TtlOpp 14>15.
- NC -1 Raid. Rsc 5>4.
- NC Neut > ActOpp. Rsc 4>2. TtlOpp.15>19.
---
VICTORY
British: TtlSup 11 - TtlOpp 19 + CRC 26 - CBC 33 = 11-19+26-33 = -15.
Patriots: TtlOpp 19 - TtlSup 11 + Forts 2 +3(?) - Villages 6 = 19-11+2+3-6 = 7.
French: TtlOpp 19 - TtlSup 11 + CBC 33 - CRC 26 = 19-11+33-26 = 15.
Indian: TtlSup 11 - TtlOpp 19 + Villages 6 -3(?) - Forts 2 = 11-19+6-3+2 = -3.
---
============ After Action ===============
Not gonna sugarcoat it: this was a rough first play. Several times I found myself wanting to quit, which is never a good sign. But from somewhere I mustered up the will to see it through. And part of the bottom line is that I'd play a COIN again, maybe even this one.
I do find the Insurgent mechanism interesting: i.e., a unit can go underground, in which state it has certain unique powers/benefits for its mother Faction such as being bascially "invisible" in combat but still adding damage to the enemy; it can reveal itself by attacking directly, or an enemy can reveal it by what amounts to a dragnet, in which revealed state the insurgent acts more like regular military albeit lower-quality. I would like to experiment more with this particular aspect of the series. Tbh, the Insurgents and the SOP/Eligibility are the only two points of novelty for me from pre-play study and from this first play.
Play seems to fluctuate for each faction: things look up, then there's a blow, then a recovery, then things look down, then there's a surge, then disaster. I remember the same effect in Academy's 1775 & 1754. It's emotionally a roller coaster, but I think objectively it indicates a good game balance, because what -looks- like an irrecoverable tragedy, isn't.
Except for AP, things move very quickly during the regular turns.
Using different words for the same thing is really, really annoying. I know they were trying to add flavor, but it's disruptive to play, and imho one does not sacrifice gameplay lightly. I bet this game refers to more than a half-dozen things by multiple names. Annoying! Maybe some of it is intentional, e.g., Patriot (American) vs. Rebellion (American & French), or Space vs. Province vs. City vs. Colony. I'd like to think that's the case, and they wree miticulous. But the same thing applies to the Faction Commands and Sp.Acts: some have different names, but do almost the same thing ... okay, they want some flavor to disnguish the difference ... but then some have the same name, but still do different things. Again, was it all intentional and meticulous? It didn't feel that way in this first play. I could bewrong.
My one HUGE complaint is that mechanism and theme are VERY much not integrated. I think I said somewhere that the discrepancy doesn't bother me, but tbh it does bother me when I can't explain why some mechanism is doing what it's doing. It's disruptive to narrative. Some points at which theme & mechanism are disconnected here:
- The Plunder is weird. Say it's againsta British-controlled space, and not an American in sight. According to the rules, I get 2 Rsc from the Patriots? Thematically I am plundering the country people, I guess. But the 2 Rsc come directly from the Patriot money track, presumably in Washington's coffers and on his wagons, despite there being no Rebel forces in the whole province.
- West Indies abstracted as a holding area. Why can Br/Fr forces not sail from the West Indies to the mainland? The only way to "move" them is to let them die, go to Casualties, then be mustered to the mainland. (And, another gaff of theme, minor but typical: if the French control the West Indies, we mark it with the Patriot flag. The Patriots aren't even allowed in the WI.)
- SOP/Eligibility (common across the entire COIN series iiuc), while very clever and unique, is utterly abstract. I find no thematic explanation whatsoever. Maybe in the original design, it played some concrete purpose? I dunno. I get the "friction" of high command, the difficulty of coordinating forces across large areas, of limited oxygen for getting everybody going at once. But the choice of the "1st faction" dictates the opportunities of the "2nd faction" ... in a 4-faction game! It's incomprehensible, thematically, imho.
- Blockades don't affect British supply? Really? so Philadelphia & New York City, blockaded, are IN supply, but South Carolina, under British control and adjacent to an unblockaded city under British control, is OUT of supply? That seems weird. It makes me think that the designer wants to force me to build forts because they are cool game pieces and part of the bits inventory, rather than because they have anything to do with supply. How does a Fort provide supply, anyway? Does a Fort itself not need to BE supplied? // Furthermore, this rule is titled "6.2.1 Extended Supply Lines" ... but there is nothing in the mechanism to indicate a supply LINE. There is nothing about adjacency whatsoever. // Furthermore furthermore, as a BGG poster points out, if I have 12 cubes OOS in South Carolina, but only 1 cube OOS in Virginia, the cost to put them "back in supply" is 1 Rsc PER SPACE. How does that make any sense? // Ditto the March rule. It costs 1 Rsc per destination space, whether I move 1 cube from a neighbor space, or 9 cubes each from 4 neighbor spaces.
- And others that I listed above, unless I didn't.
Look what I found: "A game or simulation by its nature is a massive abstraction. The fact that a victory condition may lead to an odd occurance from time to time is ok." — Harold Buchanan. ... I must disagree with that, from the perspective coming from the strong-simulation wargames of the late 70s and onward. I feel, and probably have always felt, that theme is extremely important in a game with a theme. The "pasted on" themes seem rather pointless to me. Why not just play an abstract? But I suppose I can accept a pasted-on theme, for flavor and color, as long as the underlying mechanisms at least don't disrupt the theme. To theme a game, and then break the theme, seems folly.
============ LAST WORD ===============
I really struggled with this one. It wasn't the complexity of the rules—I've played more complicated games, I can deal with that, I made errors but I was learning, and can learn this system (and would like to learn it better). It was the mechanisms vs. theme. I was expecting more of a simulation, like all the wargames I've played for so many years before. I'm only a year-plus back to gaming from a long break, and "wargames" have diverged greatly from the tradition that I knew so well, and that is still going strong in places like ATOM, VPG, and yes even GMT. My attitude was wrong for this session; I admit that; I'll know better next time. ... But that doesn't fix the theme problem here.
============ /END ===============
-
- Last edited Fri May 18, 2018 4:19 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon May 14, 2018 12:19 am
-
-
-
I think Liberty of Death is not a good first COIN game. Fire in the Lake is the perfect marriage between the COIN mechanic and the theme.
-
-
Christopher Wood
United States
Fresno
California
-
Race Bannon wrote:
Liberty of Death is not a good first COIN
Is it a good not-first COIN, though?
-
- Last edited Fri May 18, 2018 4:53 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Fri May 18, 2018 4:12 am
-
-
Jason Lindsay
United States
Soquel
California
Total randomly Braxton...
-
I agree about mechanic and theme for FitL but I wouldn't recommend it to new players as it is on the heavier side, IMO.
I'd recommend Cuba Libre or Andean Abyss to get the basic mechanics down.
-
-
Jerod S.
United States
Mount Vernon
Washington
-
I think that Liberty or Death (LoD) is an EXCELLENT first COIN. But then again it depends on where you are from and what you are familiar with. As a U.S. citizen I am more familiar with this theme than most of the others, Even Fire in the Lake (FitL) for that matter. There is no real hurdle for me to jump as I know the factions, their basic relationship and the conflict in general. It isn't the Same for AA, FitL etc.
I have never played Cuba Libre (CL). But (most) everyone says it is the one to start with. But again I am not as familiar with the theme in CL as I am with LoD.
The biggest disappointment was FitL. I really wanted to like it because of the theme. But I was a total flop. I felt that some of the cards were horribly unbalanced. Just a COMPLETE swing-and-a-miss of what could have been an awesome game, but simply isn't. A true shame!
Edit: I know I am in the minority. But oh well that's my 2 cents. It has nothing to do with the level of diffulty either, as some claim this to be the hardest to grasp.
-
- Last edited Fri May 18, 2018 6:44 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri May 18, 2018 6:40 am
-
-
Randall Monk
United States
Leesburg
Virginia
-
I've played Liberty or Death a handful of times. I think it's thematically very sound.
-
-
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Vote Often!
-
Agree with Chistopher ... The theme and gameplay don't seem to mesh...
-
-
-
christopherwood wrote:
Race Bannon wrote:
Liberty of Death is not a good first COIN
Is it a good not-first COIN, though?
It is a good game. But I have some criticisms about the alignment of the victory conditions and the theme. It is also one of the more random combat resolutions
-
-
Oerjan Ariander
Sweden
HUDDINGE
-
Some comments:
christopherwood wrote:
Using different words for the same thing is really, really annoying. I know they were trying to add flavor, but it's disruptive to play, and imho one does not sacrifice gameplay lightly. I bet this game refers to more than a half-dozen things by multiple names.
Not really. When the same thing is referred to in two different ways, then the second one is usually the definition of the first... but when two different terms are used, there is some sort of difference between the features. For example:
Quote:
Maybe some of it is intentional, e.g., Patriot (American) vs. Rebellion (American & French),
First of all, "American" is not a term used in the rules; and more importantly it is not synonymous with "Patriot". The Tories fighting loyally for the Crown are just as "American" in the sense of being born and raised in (or naturalized immigrants into) the Colonial society as the local rebel scum calling themselves "Patriots" ever were.
Second, "Patriots" is not the same thing as "Patriots and/or French in any combination". Some actions and Events only affect the Patriots, some only affect the French, and some can affect both. This is why there is a separate collective term "Rebellion" that includes both the Patriot and French Factions; and while "Rebellion" could be replaced by the phrase "Patriot and/or French" throughout the rules doing so would make a number of rules rather awkward to read.
Quote:
or Space vs. Province vs. City vs. Colony.
In a hex-and-counter wargame, do you distinguish between hexes with different terrain types ("town", "open", "woods", "mountain" etc.)? If so, why? All of them are hexes after all, so it would seem unnecessary to have separate terms for the different terrain types, right?
Or maybe it might be useful to have a separate term for each of the different types of space, in addition to the overall term "space" that includes all of the types - just like "hex" includes all types of hex on a hex map regardless of what terrain type each such hex holds. Without those more specific terms it can get a bit tricky to describe rules that only apply to some terrain types rather than to all of them.
Quote:
But the same thing applies to the Faction Commands and Sp.Acts: some have different names, but do almost the same thing ... okay, they want some flavor to disnguish the difference ... but then some have the same name, but still do different things. Again, was it all intentional and meticulous?
It was very much intentional, yes. Can't say I agree with the logic - OK, I don't really mind the "Gather" vs "Rally" vs "Muster" terms since there are quite significant differences between them even though all of them are about getting pieces onto the map, but in that case why not give the French "Muster" its own name too?
Quote:
My one HUGE complaint is that mechanism and theme are VERY much not integrated. I think I said somewhere that the discrepancy doesn't bother me, but tbh it does bother me when I can't explain why some mechanism is doing what it's doing. It's disruptive to narrative. Some points at which theme & mechanism are disconnected here:
- The Plunder is weird. Say it's againsta British-controlled space, and not an American in sight.
Yes, there are. There might not be any significant rebel military forces in the space, but there are thousands of civilians. It is the political sympathies of those civilians that are represented by the "Opposition" marker in the space that allowed the Indians to Raid it in the first place, and it is from those civilians the Resources are taken - Resources that would otherwise end up in Washington's stores and war treasury.
Now, I agree that it would be more thematic if Raids and/or Plunder reduced the amount of Resources the Patriots could gain from the space via Persuasion and Winter earnings rather than take them from the Patriot Faction immediately; but from a game-flow point of view that would also take quite a few extra rules for something that only happens quite rarely. Once the Patriot player figures out that he needs to keep a unit or two in each potential Raid target space, the Indians' chances to take Plunder at all become very limited.
Quote:
- West Indies abstracted as a holding area. Why can Br/Fr forces not sail from the West Indies to the mainland?
Because both the French and the British treated the West Indies as a separate theater of war, with separate commanders who were not subordinate to those in the Colonies on the mainland. The British and (after the Treaty of Alliance) French players in LoD play the roles of commanders in chief in the American mainland theater; they really should have no influence at all over what happens in the West Indies... but what happened in the WI did influence the war in the Colonies too, and because it did Harold didn't want to leave developments in the WI entirely to random die rolls.
Quote:
- SOP/Eligibility (common across the entire COIN series iiuc), while very clever and unique, is utterly abstract. I find no thematic explanation whatsoever.
It is a simple and abstract way to represent the ebb and flow of initiative between multiple Factions, including all those minor snags and delays that often cause real-world operations and campaigns to grind to a halt even without enemy interference. Of course it would be possible to model all such snags explicitly instead... but then you'd end up with somethibg closer to "The Campaign in North Africa" Which might be more your cup of tea, of course, if you are as firmly rooted in the old hex-and-counter style of games as you indicate. (I started in that tradition too back in the day, but have mostly left it nowadays since I can no longer easily read the data on detailed counters...)
Quote:
- Blockades don't affect British supply? Really?
Not in the sense of forcing the British to withdraw their forces or causing them to starve to death in large numbers during winter, no - which is what the LoD "Supply" rules represent. Blockades during the non-Winter months OTOH affect British combat efficiency, representing among other things temporary ammunition shortages.
Quote:
so Philadelphia & New York City, blockaded, are IN supply, but South Carolina, under British control and adjacent to an unblockaded city under British control, is OUT of supply?
Yes. Cities have secure storage areas and a relative abundance of decent winter quarters; the countryside far from major cities do not... unless you have preparedsuch storage and quarters there beforehand, represented in the game by placing a Fort piece in the space.
As for "supply lines", please keep in mind that the non-City map spaces represent huge swathes of land, and that transport was extremely limited during the winter months. Keeping a supply line open from the coast to inland Pennsylvania or upstate New York is hard enough without trying to go cross-country into other states as well
Regards,
Oerjan
-
-
Keith Griffin
United States
Thibodaux
LA
-
LoD was my first COIN game. Once I got a few plays in it went rather smooth. As an American I am very familiar with the theme and think it works very well. It actually makes me look at the War for Independence in a new way. The problem I have is switching to other COIN games. After LoD I went to ADP. I find that ADP may not be to my liking because of the way LoD plays it's Winter Quarter's cards as compared to ADP's propoganda and I have the most difficult time with LOC's for some damn reason LOL.
-
-
Christopher Wood
United States
Fresno
California
-
Thanks for the comments, everyone. Oerjan, some good points, thanks for taking the time to punch all that in. I will refer back to your post on my next play. Sometimes a little attitude adjustment goes far.
-
-
Chris Laudermilk
United States
Orange County
California
-
LoD is a tough one as the first COIN. I trod that path myself. I never had a problem with mechanisms vs theme or abstracting details since this is more of an operational level game. What killed me (and is still a struggle) is first, how to get from game start position to victory condition--it's not obvious. Second the bots; I had a heck of a time figuring them out. Until I got and played Pendragon, then the whole concept made sense and I went back to LoD and they made sense.
It struck me the terminology was carefully chosen and makes logical sense. For example: Rebellion is Patriots + French, Royalists is British + Indians. So, something affecting "Rebellion" hits both Patriots and French; something affecting "Patriots" only affects that faction. Cities vs colonies makes sense--different spaces on the board.
The LoD rule book isn't the easiest read, but it does make sense after some dedicated study.
-
-
-
LoD was my first COIN game and it got me almost instantly hooked on the entire series. For me, the integration of theme and mechanics works because I don't think of it as an objective, historical simulation, but rather as an effort to approach the theme from the perspective of counter-insurgency. As an American, that's not how we typically frame that period of history -- we tend to think of it as war in the more conventional sense. But if you think of LoD as a kind of alternative history, not in terms of the specific events, but in terms of the lens upon which the game is considering the systems that govern how those events could unfold, it makes a lot more sense. Of course, it is also necessarily abstracted in a lot of ways, as most games ought to be.
If I have any complaint at all about LoD it's that when playing one-handed solo against 3 bots it can be really difficult to outscore your ally faction because there are few mechanisms in place that allow you to mess with them directly. I've come to the point where I just count any game with a positive victory score as a win.
-
-
-
I do not care for cumulative casualties being one of the measures of victory condition, because they can't be reversed.
And the Patriots actually have some perverse incentives to expend Patriot casualties (to beat the French).
Here's a thread where I put down most of my thoughts about the victory condition critique:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1955717/game-i-love-victory...
-
-
Andy Daglish
United Kingdom
Cheadle
Cheshire
-
christopherwood wrote:
Race Bannon wrote:
Liberty of Death is not a good first COIN
Is it a good not-first COIN, though?
NO...
-
-
-
LoD was my first COIN. I'd read that it was difficult especially the bots and considering I only play solitaire that was important. So I made up my mind that I'd just take my time and not be frustrated because I couldn't just open the box and play within a few minutes. I found I didn't mind spending days learning the game because I found the whole game concept and the theme so compelling.
I don't tend to worry much about if the victory conditions are correct or that events in COIN games might happen out of actual historical sequence. I figure the designer probably knows more about the topic than I do. I don't worry about realism level either. I don't worry about if a game is an accurate "simulation" or not. I can't imagine that any board game or computer game could ever be an actual simulation of real world events. Everything is obviously abstracted to a great deal. I judge games on a very simple formula: do I like the theme/subject and is it fun to play. Others have their criteria for liking games and that's fine. To me, LoD (1) looks like the American Revolution (map, pieces, cards evoke images of the event) (2) Has taught me things about the Revolution I didn't know (3) has made me want to read more about the actual event (4) Sold me on the COIN series (5) It's fun.
It's a game I keep going back to. Just my 2 cents.
-
|