Highland Cow wrote:

pete belli wrote:



A map depicting a mythical landscape can be quite entertaining.



When is the game about the American Civil War going to be published?

The map falls between two stools. It is neither accurate, nor is it efficiently laid out in terms of gameplay. All that useless empty space irks me, especially when you see how congested it is in the NE. In this instance, I feel that gameplay clarity should've received far more priority and attention than map accuracy.