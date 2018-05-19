|
The Inn door slams shut on a bitterly cold night on the French coast. A young French naval lieutenant, shaking the rain from his coat and removing his sodden bicorne, moves to the dimly lit bar. There are few people here on this miserable night in a small fishing village in Brittany.
Ordering a brandy he looks around at his companions at the bar. Next to him stands an older man who has seen better days. Through bleary eyes, he looks wistfully at the lieutenant and breathes rum soaked breathe over him. “Evening mon ami” he murmurs to the officer, “…a cold night out”.
“Oui” replies the officer and settles by the warmth of the bright fire. Steam rises from his damp uniform.
Over the course of the evening the French officer hears that his companion is a former captain in the French Navy, who has been cashiered for misconduct, fleeing the English enemy. He tells the story of his fall, the brave Babet and the best frigate in the world…..
23 April, 1794 – the English Channel….
Captain Desgarceaux’s frigate squadron have been performing marvellously against the old enemy England. Several merchants have been seized and sent off for prize money in the months the ships have been on station here.
“Sail ho” calls the lookout above. Turning the squadron towards the sighting the French naval ships prepare their guns and trim sail. Another Englishman to fall foul of their ships. Captain Desgarceaux is especially proud of his ships as they include the Pomone, one of the most powerful frigates in the world. She has been fitted out with 24-pdrs and the weight of shot she can throw is truly impressive.
As the sails approach, the officers turn their telescopes to make out the identity of the approaching ships. A Royal Navy squadron of frigates … five of them…
Engaging at long range, the French realise that the English are too strong and flee. The English squadron pursue and finally bring the fleeing French squadron to action.
OPENING GAME
The English have the advantage having the weather gage on the French and move to engage. The French remain in line and attempt to force the Royal Navy frigates to cross their line. The HMS Flora, commanded by Captain Sir John Borlase Warren bravely leads the way with the HMS Flora.
Opening moves - French at bottom of picture
Both sides send men aloft to reduce sail, the French to Fighting sail and the English from plain sail, to reduce damage from fighting.
The French frigates close on the Flora and begin to pepper her with roundshot. Things are looking good for the French as they give the English an early black eye and bloody nose. Bon chance mon ami.
French broadsides on the Flora(on right of picture)
The spread out English line makes them look vulnerable and the French are trying to take advantage of this and maintain control.
Suddenly disaster… the last two Royal Navy frigates are running close to each other and final collide, causing significant rigging damage to the HMS Melampus and stopping the HMS Concorde dead in the water. The French sailors cheer – Hurraahhh!!
Royal Navy demolition derby
The advancing French line bring the fouled English ships under fire as they try to cut themselves loose and get underway again. The efficient and well drilled Royal Navy crews make quick work of cutting the fouled rigging, macrame’ing the cut and tangled cables and ropes to decorate the bulwarks of Her Majesty’s ships.
The Pomone’s gunners load like devils as their captain flourishes his sabre and encourages the crew of the best frigate in the world. The French fire is largely ineffective with the Pomone’s heavy weight broadside struggling to find range and the English ships return fire on the Pomone being accurate and effective. The Royal Navy training seems to be providing an edge on this gunnery contest.
Pomone (on right with Resolue) firing on the English frigates
MID GAME
The tide seems to be turning now, as three Royal Navy frigates engage the Pomone as the Resolue turns downwind to avoid a possible collision with her fellow frigate. Again the English fire is accurate thumping into the Pomones’s hull and causing her to take on water. Her crew seeing she is engaging three English frigates lose some of their famous French fighting spirit and she fails a morale check. Her return fire is shaky and causes minor damage to the HMS Concorde.
Meanwhile the Babet and the Engageante trade shots with the Flora. The little Babet is a feisty foe and fires her popgun causing minor damage, while copping a full broadside from the HMS Flora. The Engageante is slightly confused and turns into the wind, with the captain bellowing at his crew to tack. The Babet feeling slightly overwhelmed against her larger foe fails a morale check, dropping to an E.
The Engageante's crew, with significant encouragement from the their captain tack beautifully to re-engage with the Flora.
The Resolue, recovering from her timidity, turns back into the fight, and with Pomone engage the English ships. The Pomone targets the HMS Concorde but is largely ineffective but taking rigging and hull hits. The Resolue is more accurate and shoots out the rigging of the HMS Arethusa. The Royal Navy return fire is extremely accurate and destroys rigging and hull, leaving crew broken over the decks. A morale check sees them dropping a crew quality.
At this stage, Captain Stubing, of the HMS Melampus decides to repair some of the damage from his collision with the Concorde and sails off for a brief interlude. Trying to recover some initiative the French frigates turn back into the body of the English ships. The Babet is in the tick of it, darting around and lashing out with her cannons.
HMS Melampus takes a breather
The HMS Flora has sailed through the French line and is down wind and to the South. She turns north to re-engage the French, trading fire with the Pomone. The Babet stands toe to toe with the HMS Arethusa, not caring that she is totally outgunned by the English 38 gunner. The Resolue and HMS Concorde trade blows to the north.
Babet is looking a little worse for wear now, losing more rigging and suffering hull hits. Her crew however continue to work feverishly, loading and firing her guns. She skips through her moral checks - a hero ship.
The Pomone takes more hull and crew damage, while putting a few small holes in the HMS Flora’s sails. Her crew seeing the poor accuracy of their fire, and the quickly deteriorating status of the greatest frigate in the world, fail more morale checks and her crew quality rapidly falls – making her gunnery even worse.
Having tidied up her rigging the HMS Melampus again moves to again join the fray. This time it is the French turn to take a pit stop, with the Resolue heading out with crew repairing rigging. Once she is a little further from the fray her captain orders more sail on. He has seen enough blood shed today – next stop France.
Resolue off to greener pastures...
Twisting and turning in the middle of the fight, the Babet finds herself being targeted by raking broadsides from the HMS Flora and the Melampus. When the smoke clears she is still afloat, but her masts are shot to pieces and she moves slowly in the water. Her brave crew still sail on, looking for a way to sail her out of this inferno.
Not a fair fight for poor Babet (middle of picture)
END GAME
The Arethusa continues to pepper the Babet while she desperately weaves and jibes trying to escape. The HMS Arethusa flails at her but the Babet’s dancing manoeuvres keep the larger English ship at bay and extremely frustrated.
The Pomone however has been cornered by the HMS Melampus and HMS Concorde and they deal shortly with her and she strikes her colours.
What a fate for the most powerful frigate in the world… oh the shame….
Alas and alack the fate of the best frigate in the world
The Engageante, largely fresh and unharmed, prepares boarders and rams the Flora, hoping to carry the day with a boarding action against the battered English ship. The grappling hooks bite and the French sailors pour over the side – HUZZAARR!!!! The Royal Marines and sturdy English Jack Tars grab cutlasses, pistols and knives and leap to defend their ship. After a furious struggle where the English lose more men than the French, including all their Lobsters, the boarders are hurled from the blood soaked decks of the HMS Flora.
Boarders away!
The Babet’s luck seems to have finally failed her though as the three Royal Navy frigates close on the slow and battered French corvette. English broadsides roll in and still trying to fight, she finally strikes as a ball takes the French flag from the stub of her mast and she starts to settle in the water her captain proudly standing at what remains of her wheel.
Brave Babet strikes
In a last throw of the dice, the crew of the Flora surge over her side and try and take the Engageante. Tired and weary the sailors and marines fight a life and death battle on the decks of the French frigate. The French are victorious this time and the retreating English sailors cut the grappling lines as they scuttle back to the HMS Flora.
EPILOGUE
A great game that went both ways. The Pomone did well early in the game with her high firepower, but continued morale failures eroded her potential and effectiveness.
The Royal Navy has a real edge in terms of crew quality (Royal Navy B vs French D) which could be seen in the gunfire duels between ships.
The French only really needed to cause one Royal Navy ship to strike to win (special victory condition), and came close with the boarding of the HMS Flora. If perhaps the French had managed to concentrate their fire on one or two ships this may have helped them.
The loss of co-ordination, as well as the decision of the captain of the Resolue that discretion is the better part of valour definitely reduced their effectiveness, but also ensured that the French did score some VP for their side.
TOTAL FRENCH VP = 11
TOTAL ENGLISH VP = 47
Royal Navy victory. C’est la guerre.
(Apologies for my poor French....)
HISTORICAL NOTES:
The Pomone (one of the most powerful frigates in the world at the time) was captured in this engagement and was refurbished and refitted, as well as copied to make the Royal Navy’s best frigates. The Resolue fled from this battle for Morlaix and her captain was cashiered for misconduct. The captains of the Arethusa (Pellew) and Concorde (Strachan) went on to great things in the Royal Navy, while Captain Sir John Borlase Warren commanded Royal Navy operations in the United States in 1812 and 1813.
We were amazed at how closely this followed history. Even down to the Resolue leaving the battle....
Feel free to comment.
Great AAR!!
I hope to read more as you move on to Scenario 2 ("Isle Ronde") and beyond.
-
Nigel66 wrote:
Great AAR!!
I hope to read more as you move on to Scenario 2 ("Isle Ronde") and beyond.
Thanks Nigel...and thanks for the gg too.
-
what models are those?
Navwar 1/3000. Veeeerry small. 😀
The models... Even with my poor painting make the game very thematic.
