Fourth Twilight Imperium Game hosted by me, fourth game report - and a four player game to boot! You can read the first three at the following links:
Hacan has Trade Goods if you have Commodities
Brotherhood of Yin take a spin and score a win
Terror from beyond the Worm Gates
Utilised Special/House Rules:
Set-up was done same way as last time - only since we were only four players, everyone got three race homeworlds, then returned two facedown back into the pile. Galaxy Set-up was done with Homesystems facing downward, so no one knew the selections of other players.
Only house rule was Strategy Card selection - RAW states that after the last player picks his card, the Speaker starts again. We used the third edition rules which mean that the last player picks two and the order reverses until the Speaker takes what is left over. Seemed fairer.
Participants:
Arborec (Green): I had the choice between Winnu, Arborec and Sardak Norr; since I always wanted to play Arborec, it was time to spread the Symphony.
Yssaril (Yellow): Friend of mine with now four games of TI under his belt.
Federation of Sol (Blue): Long time TI4 vet and regular player in my group.
Universities of Jol-Nar (Purple): New TI4 player with 2 games experience so far.
Set-Up:
Nothing much special going on, apart from the abundance of ressources at every race's fingertipsand the almost-complete waste around Mecatol Rex that seems to be a recurring theme with our games.
Round 1:
"Orbital Insertion completed at 05:10. Deployment of Drop Troops completed at 05:32. Target Area secured at 05:46. Primary defensive perimeter established at 05:53. Reinforcements inbound. The Capital is ours."
-Unencrypted Report transmitted from Mecatol Rex to Jord
Round one was the expected land-grab; however, the Federation managed to get enough ressources (Diplomacy secondary) and Technologies (Tech secondary) to mount a succesful expedition to Mecatol Rex (Warfare Primary), taking the Capital first turn and establishing an early lead by executing the "Imperial"-Stragety. Sol further strengthened its foothold on Mecatol Rex by executing two orbital drops before, finally, ending their turn.
The newly instated Agenda Phase saw the as of yet unoccupied border planet Dal Bootha between the Yssaril and the Federation elected as Holy Planet of Ixth (granting an additional VP to its owner), and Executive Sanctions voted as a law, limiting player hand size to three cards.
Leaderboard:
Federation of Sol - 2VP
State of the Board, end of Round 1:
Round 2:
"The Symphony shall uproot the Meat-things from the Capital and bring harmony to this planet, if none of your forces are willing to do so."
-Arborec messenger to the Triad War Council
The occupation of Mecatol Rex by the Federation of Sol was the talk of the table; the three other races agreed that something needed to be done, particularly because Sol managed to grab Imperial again. The only force even remotely in position to do something against the human occupation of Mecatol Rex was a lone Arborec Carrier in the New Albion/Starpoint system thanks to the "Warfare"-Strategy chosen by the Arborec, supported by 4 newly upgraded Letani Warriors II. Originally planned to take possession of Saudor, the Carrier was redirected to empty space next to Mecatol Rex; the Letani Warriors went to work and spawned two Dreadnaughts as well as 2 Fighters, turning a single Carrier into a formidable battle group. The Arborec Player (Me!) unfortunately forgot that there were only 2 Command Counters in his fleet allocation (rookie-mistake!), and had to scrap one newly built Dreadnaught (Sol Player: "Are you done building?" Arborec Player: "Well, yes." Sol Player: "Well then, destroy a ship. You're over fleet cap!"). Unfazed by such setbacks, the Arborec set course for Mecatol Rex, calling in an additional Cruiser who tried to brace the Gravity Rift – and failed miserably. The fleet action of the Arborec against the Sol fleet endet in a disaster; instead of breaking Sol's hold over the space around Mecatol Rex, the fleet only managed to destroy a single Fighter before being completely destroyed by the extraordinarily competent human fleet.
Pictured Below: Arborec Assault on Mecatol Rex
The Agenda Phase saw Fleet Regulations voted into effect, limiting the fleet pool of each race to four tokens; Regulated Conscription was voted against, seeing as limiting the production of infantry would only serve to strengthen the racial ability of the Federation.
Leaderboard:
Federation of Sol - 5VP
Yssaril - 3VP
Arborec/Jol Nar – 1VP
State of the Board, end of Round 2:
Round 3:
„Our dropships went past the Hylar blockade effortlessly, descending on Mecatol Rex unhindered. Our orders were simple: link up with General Riker‘s forces dirtside. The Federation might have lost the high ground to the goblins and fishheads, but we damn sure would keep the planet.
So far, it looked good - neither the Yssaril nor the Hylar had deployed troops to the surface; granted, communications with our units on the ground was cut off, but we assumed jamming from the fishheads.
We were wrong. Terribly wrong. There was no jamming; there simply was no one left to pick up the call - every single human on Mecatol Rex was dead, killed by some tailor-made bioweapon the fishheads had cooked up - and by the looks of the bodies, it was not a particular pleasant way to go.
Even before we could clear out the command stand of dead bodies, the Hylar Dreadnaught in orbit opened fire - the invasion had begun. We were not reinforcements. We were the only soldiers left alive to offer resistance.“
-Excerpt from an interview with one of the few survivors of the „Mecatol-Massacre“
Round 3 started with Federation of Sol still having a firm grip over Mecatol Rex; the desperate assault of the Arborec last round did nothing to loosen Sol dominance over the system. A „Public Disgrace“ stopped them from selecting the Imperial-Strategy again, giving the Alliance time for an assault - and this time, it was better prepared: In a well coordinated attack the Yssaril fleet launched an attack on Mecatol Rex, clearing away the defending fleet. The Jol Nar mustered a small fleet of their own, clustered around a single Dreadnaught, carrying a deadly freight deep in its hold. As soon as the Jol Nar fleet entered the orbit over Mecatol Rex, the Yssaril fleet executed a "Skilled Retreat" without a single shot fired. The Hylar - utilising their Warfare Strategy - removed their command counter from the system, and deployed their new miracle weapon to terrifying effect: warheads filled with X-89 Bacterial Weapons rained down on the planet, wiping out any resistance to Hylarrule. Tailored to human physiology, the weapon killed every human on the planet - soldiers and civilians alike. The Federation used its turn to deploy additional troops to Mecatol Rex, but it was, in the end, futile: the Universities took Mecatol Rex after bringing in an additional Carrier filled with Ground Forces.
Pictured below: Dance of Death above Mecatol Rex
The Universities used the momentary weakness of Sol to further extend their influence, taking the Arinam/Meer system from them.
The Agenda Phase saw the Universities voted in as "Minister of Commerce" by a grateful galaxy, ignoring their atrocious use of WMDs. To strenghten galactic defence, the "Homeland Defense Act" was voted into power, allowing unlimited construction of PDS on planets.
Leaderbord:
Federation of Sol - 6VP
Jol Nar – 5VP
Yssaril - 3VP
Arborec - 2VP
State of the Board, end of Round 3:
Round 4:
„Let us be honest - you didn‘t really believe this would last, did you? We had a good run together, but we have to end this, now.
It‘s nothing personal. Except that it is.“
-Sneak-Leader Ne Ruk, adressing the Director of the Hylar fleet around Mecatol Rex on an open channel
The alliance between the Yssaril, Arborec and Universities of Jol Nar could not outlast the neutralisation of their mutual enemy; as the Federation of Sol hoped, the unified front the races presented in Round 3 shattered in Round 4, as the Yssaril returned in force to Mecatol Rex, taking the system from the Hylar. Sol also retook the Arinam/Meer system from the Hylar; forcing the Universities on the defensive.
Pictured below: The Yssaril fleet returns to Mecatol Rex
The Status Phase saw the reveal of the first Stage II Public Objective - "Conquer the Weak" promised a fun time for everyone involved.
State of the Board, end of Round 4, before the Agenda phase:
The Agenda Phase saw the Arborec-held planet Starpoint subject to a "Terraforming Initiative". The joy of the Arborec was short lived, however, as „Wormhole Research“ was voted for, which cost the Arborec and the Yssaril three fleets, with the Arborec losing their main fleet presence.
Pictured below: Wormhole Research gone wrong, or "Do you want to see a magic trick?"
Leaderbord:
Federation of Sol - 9VP
Jol Nar – 7VP
Arborec - 6VP
Yssaril - 4VP
Round 5:
„Mad science? A risky project with potential dire consequences but an amazing pay-off? Possible civilian casualties?!? That might be fun to boot? Never! What do you take us for? We are against... all that.
As far as this Agenda Item is concerned.“
-Quarran Yu, Head of the Department for Mad Science, Risky Projects, Civilian Casualties and Fun, representative of the Universities to the Council research-subcommittee
Round five quickly developed into an all-out slugfest, as Sol was still close to victory at 9 VP, and the other races clustered at 6 and 7 VP.
Sol attempted an invasion of Dal Bootha - the Holy Planet of Ixth - as a hail-mary pass to reach 10 VP; however, the invading Carrier was shot down by Yssaril PDS-fire from an Experimental Battlestation, which scored a Direct Hit on the Advanced Carrier II (...never go to war with an Yssaril player having his hand full of Action Cards and wearing an evil grin...).
The Universities Jol Nar launched - via Warfare - two expeditions into Sol space to keep the Federation from winning; however, both attempts were easily thwarted. In return, Sol managed to sneak a fleet directly next to Jol Nar and take Vefut II.
The Arborec, trying to score an additional VP, launched an attack on the Yssaril forces on Mecatol Rex, trying to destroy their flagship; the fleet was easily destroyed by the fortified Yssaril.
With Sol at 9VP, their victory seemed certain; however, after everyone passed, the Yssaril played their hand: via Unexpected Action, the fleet based around Mecatol Rex penetrated deep into Sol territory, taking Jord after a fierce battle and thus halting Sol‘s march to victory!
In the Status Phase the Universities and Yssaril scored enough objectives to bring them up to 8VP; next turn, the victory of one race would be assured.
The Agenda phase again mixed things up, as a Mutiny took place in the Council. The Arborec attached a Diplomatic Rider to against; since seeing this Agenda pass was out of the question.
The second Agenda was the decision regarding the research of an Ixthian Artefact; hotly debated, the Arborec were willing to put their entire diplomatic weight behind pushing that agenda through; however, before a vote could be called, their Representative was Assassinated and could not vote. In the end, the Universities Jol Nar as Speakers decided on that matter and voted against that research initiative - despite being wide outside the potential blast zone, but fearing that the potential technological advancement would give too much power to the lesser races.
Leaderbord:
Federation of Sol - 9VP
Jol Nar/Yssaril – 8VP
Arborec - 6VP
State of the Board, end of Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 6 was short; since the Jol Nar could (as Speakers) grab Imperial, the only relevant action was a futile attack from the Arborec against the Jol Nar home system - the fleet was easily brushed aside, however. The Jol Nar finally scored their last objective, and won.
Final Result:
Jol Nar -10VP
Federation of Sol - 9VP
Yssaril – 8VP
Arborec - 6VP
Lessons Learned/Summary:
What a fun game! From the unexpected move of Sol in round 1, to the King-of-the-Hill scenario midgame, to the perfectly executed fleet action in round 3, to the inevitable betrayal next round, to the perfectly timed Yssaril attack on the Sol homeworld and the heartbeat finish! A tense and suspenseful game, and I'm really happy for the Jol-Nar player winning; it was just his third game, and he nailed it like a pro.
My only personal sorrow is that I utterly failed to get into the game with my Arborec; I really made a lot of rookie mistakes. Not gonna happen again! But apart from my incompetence, they have potential; however, they are SLOOOOOW - not just "first turn skillz"-slow, but also movement-wise; it takes ages to get blue tech (if you want to), and until then, you're stuck with slow carriers. Brrrr.
But the main lesson learned: 4 player games are FAST. We might be playing up to 14 VPs next time we are just four.
Excellent write up - thanks for sharing!
I look forward to reading the earlier ones soon.
Excellent writing! This was fun to read! How long did this game take?
-
monkeyhandz wrote:
Excellent write up - thanks for sharing!
I look forward to reading the earlier ones soon.
Thanks; I do believe I‘m getting better at this
lebowskiachiever wrote:
Excellent writing! This was fun to read! How long did this game take?
Thanks, it was also a really fun game, which made it essier. Set up started at 1100; according to my phone I took the final picture at 17:42, so I guess about seven hours including a lunch break.
Excellent write up! I've got a game of this coming up in two weeks, and this has totally whet my appetite for it.
Out of curiosity, how did Sol manage to reach Mecatol Rex on the first round? Where did it find the resources to both buy tech secondary and pay of the custodians?
Weloi Avala wrote:
Excellent write up! I've got a game of this coming up in two weeks, and this has totally whet my appetite for it.
Out of curiosity, how did Sol manage to reach Mecatol Rex on the first round? Where did it find the resources to both buy tech secondary and pay of the custodians?
Tech secondary was paid with their homesystem (4 ressources) for Gravity Drive; they used Diplomacy Secondary to refresh Arinam/Meer, which together provided 6 influence. Via Warfare, they removed the CC from arinam Meer, and activated MR, which they reached via Grav Drive with a single Carrier and a Destroyer.
That‘s two Command Counters for three tactical actions total (Warfare), two Command Counters for Strategic Actions, and two for Component Actions (Orbital drop), rearranged via Warfare Primary.
Glad you liked it, and best of luck for your game!
Something I've been wondering lately, is it worth getting Rex turn one if it's possible. I have managed to do it in a couple of game and took a really nice lead. Came close to winning those games but ultimately lost. I find it's hard to catch up with everybody elses fleets when I spend so much on Rex and have to give up the opprotunity to get better resource planets.
In this game however, Sol would have won if it wasn't for the clutch play from Yssaril. So I don't know.
20Xty6 wrote:
Something I've been wondering lately, is it worth getting Rex turn one if it's possible. I have managed to do it in a couple of game and took a really nice lead. Came close to winning those games but ultimately lost. I find it's hard to catch up with everybody elses fleets when I spend so much on Rex and have to give up the opprotunity to get better resource planets.
In this game however, Sol would have won if it wasn't for the clutch play from Yssaril. So I don't know.
Well, Sol was close to winning. But usually, when you take MR first turn, you have the entire table against you - and that attention is not likely to shift any time soon. If you can weather that, that‘s good (I think Sol with Orbital Drop is actually one of the best factions for this). Sol was curbstomped later on, and Jol Nar and Yssaril did not really stop until the last turn. The argument „hey guys, you do realise player XY is gonna score if you keep ganging up on me?“ is moot at that point. Someone‘s gonna win anyway, and from a psychological level, it is doubtful that someone who spends 3-4 turns stopping a player from winning then all of a sudden turns his fleet back and says „hey, you know what? I‘m gonna concentrate on that guy know!“ and accepts that the player he tried to keep from winning actually wins. Players are mentally committed at that point to not see that one player win.
You‘ve got to try this for yourself, but I doubt it is the wisest choice to nab MR turn 1.
