20Xty6 wrote:

Something I've been wondering lately, is it worth getting Rex turn one if it's possible. I have managed to do it in a couple of game and took a really nice lead. Came close to winning those games but ultimately lost. I find it's hard to catch up with everybody elses fleets when I spend so much on Rex and have to give up the opprotunity to get better resource planets.

In this game however, Sol would have won if it wasn't for the clutch play from Yssaril. So I don't know.