Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
I was Austria Hungary, Don was Russia, Gary was Germany, Jean was France, and Trevor was UK.
Austria Hungary plays Royal Hungarian Honved to build in Tyrol, Russia builds in Ukraine, Germany plays 9th army to play Big Bertha and build in Prussia, a good start. France builds in Picardy, while UK plays Asquith Sends Ultimatum to put down Pals Battalion and build a navy in the English Channel.
On turn 2, AH builds in the Italian Alps. Russia plays Russia Mobilizes to builds in Galicia and Poland. Germany plays Triple Trench Lines. France builds in Rome, UK builds in the US.
On turn 3, AH recruits in Bulgaria and put an objective token there. Russia builds in Romania, Germnay builds in Belgium, France plays the status card Troops Colonidia, UK plays the Grand Fleet to build in the North Sea. The score is tied at 9, and the game could go either way here.
The wheels slowly come off on the next few turns. Germany plays a few status cards, one that lets you look at an opponents prepared cards and discard one, then you discard the status card, the one that lets you prepare a card a turn, and the Ireland status card. Meanwhile France and UK are knocking into Western Germany. The score is Entente 19-Central 18.
I build into Western Germany to relieve the pressure on Germany. But I am exposed on a lot of fronts. I l lose the Italian Alps to the Italians, and by saving Germany, I can’t go into Persia or the Middle East. Russia has got a fleet in the Black Sea and taken over Azerbaijan. The position looks lost, and I suggest conceding, after I lose Tyrol to the Italians, but Germany thinks it is worth continuing. The score is Entente 29-Central 28.
UK gets down Girl with the Yellow Hands. The Central lose Western Germany. I don’t have much defense left for Vienna, and I’m surprised the Entente can’t take over Vienna quite yet, but the Italians used up all their land battles, and so the focus is on Germany. The fourth round scoring is Entente 40, Central 38.
On the last round, I get knocked out of Vienna, but the Entente cannot occupy it. After Peace, Land and Bread by Russia, the Entente surge ahead by 5 pts. The Entente end up with a 12 pt win, 58 to 46.
Vienna is empty and the Entente are encroaching on too many fronts.
I’m not sure what the Germans could have done to overcome the mid game malaise. Expanding westwards by drafting build armies might have slowed the western advance of the Entente, but the game was lost after the second scoring round.
Game 2: Jean is Austria Hungary, Gary is Russia, Trevor is Germany, I am France and Don is UK.
Austria Hungary plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged to take over Serbia, Russia builds in Ukraine, Germany forces UK to discard 5 cards, France plays Sunny Days of May to builds in Rome, while UK recruits in Greece.
On turn 2, AH builds in Tyrol. Russia plays Russia Mobilizes to builds in Poland and Galicia. Germany plays the Easter Rising of Ireland. France builds in the Italian Alps, UK builds in Ireland.
On turn 3, AH attacks Galicia and builds there with an event card, which Russia knocks out using an event card to land battle into Galicia. Germany continues with an economic warfare card, France builds in Picardy and UK recruits in Belgium.
The score is Entente 10, Central 9 but Germany has no board position.
As France, I get down Renaud FT Tanks (use a prepared land battle and bring it back into your hand). Germany gets a fleet into the North Sea using Weltpolitik drives Political Expansion and attacks into the English Channel. UK is forced to scramble around a bit.
The score is Entente 23, Central 19.
I get down La Revanche, and I am able to launch 4 land battles into Western Germany to score 4 VP for the Entente. In addition, by removing the German army in Western Germany, the fleet in the North Sea is out of supply giving UK some time to build back into the English Channel, which they eventually do. Russia is in Prussia, attacking into Berlin a couple times. The game mercifully ends in an autovictory, Entente 40, Central 26.
Autovictory by the Entente, with France earning 4 VPs with La Revanche.
Again, Germany got too many economic warfare cards and couldn’t get started which led to the early defeat. If I was in Germany’s position, I don’t know what I could have done to avoid their fate. Perhaps draft a build army to get a presence on the board, and hope good status cards show up.
