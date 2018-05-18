|
Liam and I started our play-through of GWC's published scenrios at square one, with a game of this scenario, which features a young Lieutenant Rommel. The scenario has a reputation of being strongly pro-German, so naturally enough, random selection gave me the French. There wasn't much to choose from in my setup because all of my platoons' deployment hexes were predesignated. I put my command-2 leader with the HMG on the right, in a position from which I could move to cover a likely German move through the fields in the centre of the map. My command-1 leader went on the left, from where I hoped he'd be able to pull together some platoons to form a coherent company. The rest of my platoons were scattered around the map, in positions in which they'd immediately be Out of Cohesion, and so become Suppressed. At least they were in decent cover.
Liam decided not to take advantage of the command chain rules, and set up one company, of four platoons, in the centre; and another company, of three platoons with the HMG, on his right.
The game started with Liam's HMG company opening fire on one of my isolated platoons, which promptly broke, a condition it was to endure for most of the game until it was eventually eliminated. Soon enough, Liam got his centre company moving. One platoon moved to reinforce the HMG company. I managed to break it with OpFire, but it survived to rally later. This was to prove the high point of my fire attacks against Liam's ML8 Fusilier platoons. The rest of the company moved forward to a position in which they were just out of range of my isolated Suppressed platoon covering that flank.
In response to this, I brought up my command-2 leader and his platoon with the HMG, only for the platoon to break under OpFire. I didn't have a Recover in hand; the HMG platoon never rallied; and it was soon eliminated by a pesky sniper. The action was mainly on this flank during the mid-game, with Liam playing two Offensive orders to good effect- putting his company in a position from which it could launch an overstacked melee, and moving his Runner well on the way to exiting for another VP (a later Runner order saw it exit safely). I played a Counterattack against one of these Offensive's fire attack, only for Liam to play an immediate Recover. Liam also made a couple of Air Assaults, one of them from the Dog Fights Strategy Card. Liam picked off one of my Suppressed platoons in melee, with an Ambush that was too much for my Bayonets. Finally regrouped, I managed to play a Hidden Position, giving me a team w/75mm cannon to bolster my command-2 leader's stack. Unfortunately, Liam Counterattacked when I opened up with the stack's firegroup- I was holding the cannon for a follow-up shot- so that the cannon's team was Suppressed. Gah! Shortly after, the cannon broke due to a Malfunction event. Double gah! Meanwhile, as the battle raged on in this corner of the map, Liam's other company ran up to grab Objective 5 (which I knew would give him 5VP thanks to my secret objective, so putting him in the lead), and then launched an Offensive. One platoon ran off the map for a couple more VP, while the rest closed in on my central position (which had already been weakened when another pesky sniper eliminated a broken platoon). These Formations at least survived the fire attack thanks to their Pillbox.
The game ended on the first Sudden Death roll, and Liam won with a handy 9VP.
And that was my first game of GWC. The question is: how does the game feel to play? Is it just CC:E with the serial numbers filed off? My answer to this so far is no. Although we didn't see the command chain rules in action, we did see enough new orders and actions to give the game a feel of its own. And the Strategy Cards saw a lot of use too. Based on this one play of the introductory scenario then, Liam and I are happy with GWC.
I have played this scenario multiple times (each time to introduce new players to the system) and have seen both sides win (not always the new player). Much depends on set up and initial hand. Do the Germans have an HMG Suppress and an Offensive card? Do the French have any Fire cards? In mid-game do the French have the Hidden Position card to to place a 75mm gun in the objective hex? A lot depends on the cards and churning through the deck.
We have seen Rommel standing around in the middle of the field wondering what happened when the sniper nailed him. We have seen wire placed on an exit hex just in time to prevent Germans from exiting for the win. A lot can happen.
