Diary of KptLt Franz Lorenz and U-17 - August 1914 to June 1916
Franz Lorenz captained U-17, a class U-5 submarine, at the start of World War I as a member of Flotilla II. A diary of his patrols exists in the Flotilla III archives at Emden where he finished his war as captain of U-19 the first of this improved design.
I have published below a synopsis of his patrols in U-17 for the first half of the war. All these patrols were conducted in British Isles waters.
August 1914: Patrol 1: So we are at war; for us in our little boat, I believe we will be helping to write a new chapter in maritime history; the crew is well trained and ready. U-17 made a safe passage to our patrol area in the North Sea. However, we did not encounter any enemy shipping on this, our first, patrol. An uneventful return to port and refit saw us ready in a month.
Patrol unsuccessful - 0 ships (Total 0)
October 1914: Patrol 2: After an uneventful transit, in the second week of our patrol we spotted a small warship at night - HMS Niger 800 tons - which I attacked submerged at close range with the stern tubes C35/91; only one hit but it caused sufficient damage to sink the small ship. The following week, just before we were due to finish our patrol, we spotted the submarine HMS E3; attacked at close range with our forward G6; one was a dud and the other caused some non-fatal damage but enough to stop it submerging and escaping; we stayed to try our C/06 after reloading but one missed and the second was a dud so we had to watch the damaged E3 limp away. The passage home was safe and after a month refit we were ready for sea again. Because the patrol was rated a success I was awarded the Iron Cross 2nd Class.
Patrol successful - 1 ship, 800 tons (Total 800 tons, 800 credited)
December 1914: Patrol 3: This patrol was completely uneventful with no enemy shipping sighted. The only incident was that I had a bad nightmare in which I saw myself and all my crew murdered by a British armed merchantman. Naturally I did not mention this to any of the crew but discussed it with our chaplain after our return. The war was not over by Christmas as many were predicting. Ready again in a month.
Patrol unsuccessful - 0 ships, 0 tons (Total 800 tons, 800 credited)
February 1915: Patrol 4: Mid-patrol we found the small 1400 ton Primo which we tried to board. However, with the little 37mm pop-gun we mounted the ship would not stop; so I resorted to torpedoes; unfortunately it took four of them before we sank her. This left 2 C/06 loaded in the forward tubes. As bad luck would have it in the following week we spied three heavy cruisers steaming across our bows and I fired our last two torpedoes at HMS Abourkir (12,000) but only one hit and it was a dud. We managed to avoid detection and began our return. I learned later on reaching port that a sister boat spotted them the next day and sank all three with three torpedoes! That's war. At least our patrol was a success and we returned safely to port where I was awarded the Iron Cross 1st Class.
Patrol successful - 1 ship for 1400 tons (Total 2200 tons, credited 2200 tons)
[Note: Historically the three heavy cruisers Aboukir, Cressy and Houge were lost 22 September, 1914]
April 1915: Patrol 5: Almost immediately on reaching the patrol area we sighted a large and a small freighter sailing together. A close surface torpedo attack saw the 5900 ton "Harpalyce" sink like a stone. I then turned our attention to the small 1200 ton "Seven Seas" trying to board; she quickly surrendered and I put a prize crew aboard. The next day an escorted small freighter 600 "President" appeared at which I fired our two stern from medium range; both hit but both were duds; we avoided detection and I managed to follow and waited for night but sadly lost contact. In our last week another two small freighters appeared during the night and we sank the 1000 tons "Hermes" with the last two torpedoes and the very small 200 tons "Jason" with our pop-gun. Our boat returned safely and undamaged to port for a one month refit. Our "doctor" proved his abilities on the patrol by attending to a number of minor ailments and injuries.
Patrol successful - 4 ships for 8300 tons , one prize (Total 10,500 tons, 11,700 credited)
June 1915: Patrol 6: The first encounter occurred at night during our first week of patrolling - a large freighter the 5000 ton Scottish Monarch with an escort. I engaged with a close submerged stern tube torpedo attack but the escort was very alert and detected us before the shoot; they charged in to ram and caught us a glancing blow which caused some flooding, jammed the aft torpedo doors and threw some crew off their feet killing seaman Arbets and slightly injuring others. (If we had been surfaced I'm sure we would have been sunk). Unable to fire, I dodged away, stopped the flooding and we were able to repair the aft doors while following, making contact again during the day. I made another close, submerged attack but this time we were not detected and I got two C35/91 toredoes away from the after tubes. Both hit - the first failed to explode but the second hit in just the right spot to cause the freighter to sink. The escort once again detected us but this time his ramming attempt failed. After the escort left the area we prepared seaman Arbets body and he was given a burial at sea.
Our second week saw us contact the small 1400 ton Sunlight and when our pop-gun caused no damage I used the two G/6 forward; both hit and caused the samll freighter catastrophic damage.
The third week saw two small freighters appear over the horizon. I engaged on the surface at close range firing our last two torpedoes at the 3500 ton Pelham and our 37mm at the 2600 ton Dania in a warning that we intended to board. The second torpedo hit the Pelham and was sufficient to sink her; the Dania however ignored our warning shot and turned opposite to our course. I decided to try for an additional attack but the Dania had turned to an escort in the vicinity; as we were submerged by then we suffered no attack but we had no torpedoes left and the Dania, now escorted, had to be let go. The return to port was uneventful and, as we had not suffered any hull damage from the ramming, refit was only a month.
Patrol successful - 3 ships for 9900 tons (Total 20,400 tons 21,600 credited)
August 1915: Patrol 7: Two small ships, 800 ton Disa, and 900 ton Maj, sighted off the British Isles, were quickly dispatched with fore and aft torpedoes; I really didn't want to waste our torpedoes on such small fry but I had lost faith in our pop-gun.
We then encountered the escorted 4000 ton Ruel and our last two torpedoes (one a dud) caused only slight damage. The escort did not detect us, so I followed hoping the escort would leave but it was not to be and we had to let the damaged Ruel go on its way.
Our last week and return to port saw no encounters and only a one month refit. After a year of war the pace of these patrols is grueling on the officers and crew. Not surprisingly I did not receive a promotion.
Patrol successful - 2 ships for 1700 tons (Total 22,100 tons, 23,300 credited)
October 1915: Patrol 8: This patrol was a total wash-out for sightings but on the way home just as we were entering the port channel our lookout spotted a mine luckily in time to avoid it.
Patrol unsuccessful - 0 ships for 0 tons (Total 22,100 tons, 23,300 credited)
December 1915: Patrol 9: This patrol looked like it was going to be the same as our last outing but just before turning for home the 800 ton Ingstad appeared and I tried to capture her; this time our pop-gun proved threatening enough and the Ingstand was taken as a prize. By now the crew was confident enough and they are exhibiting all the signs of being veterans.
Patrol successful - 1 ship for 800 tons as Prize (Total 22,900 tons, 24,900 credited)
February 1916: Patrol 10: One ship sighted on this patrol but it was the large unescorted freighter Maloja (12,400 tons). A close surface attack with fore and aft torpedoes saw her sent to the bottom; but that was the only encounter of this patrol.
Patrol successful - 1 ship for 12,400 tons (Total 35,300 tons, 37,300 credited)
April 1916: Patrol 11: More excitement as we left port on our 11th patrol; another mine in the channel. We avoided it, but only just, thanks to our veteran lookouts.
Our patrol had nearly ended before we saw our first ships - two freighters 3500 ton Sneaton and 2300 ton Adamton. Not wanting to waste time trying for a prize with our pop-gun, I fired torpedoes. The first two torpedoes from forward at Sneaton were duds; turning to fire our aft tubes one fish was a miss and the other exploded but failed to finish her off. Having to rely on our pop-gun one salvo hit and caused enough damage at the waterline to sink her. We reloaded forward and tried for the second ship - one torpedo hit for one damage. We missed with both gun salvos; taking a further chance now on escorts arriving and with no torpedoes we tried gunnery again watching the little shells hit but not causing significant damage. Feeling frustrated I tried again - no escorts appeared and this time our 37mm managed enough to finish the Adamton off. No encounters on our return voyage saw an undamaged refit of 1 month.
Patrol successful: 2 ships for 5800 tons (Total 41, 100 tons, 43,100 credited)
June 1916: Patrol 12: This is to be our last patrol in U-17; the old "U-5 class" submarines are to be withdrawn from front line service. We are to be reassigned if we return from this patrol.
We had no sooner reached our patrol area when, cursed luck, the Gyro-compass failed. The engineer was unable to repair it so we were forced to abandon our patrol. Not expecting any further engagements in U-17, we were surprised to see the 3000 ton freighter Olga in what were effectively our waters. We tried boarding but again our gun failed to impress. I fired four torpedoes at her but two were duds, a third missed but the fourth was sufficient to destroy her. It was enough to give U-17 a good total for her service but it was just short of enough to get me the Hanseatic Cross. However, our Engineer received an upgrade in rating.
Patrol successful - 1 ship for 3000 tons (Total 44, 100 tons, 47,100 credited)
Thus ended U-17's service. KptLt Franz Lorenz and his veteran crew were to transfer to the new and slightly larger U-19 assigned to III Flotilla at Emden. She carried the same torpedo load but mounted a much larger gun (88mm). After some well earned leave the captain and crew took over their new charge for training and after 5 weeks were ready for sea again in December 1916. The training with Baltic Flotilla in the Baltic Sea included three patrols there. (U-19's service forms the second half of KptLt Franz Lorenz's diary to be published at a later date).
Very well written report. This game has that immersive quality that really makes for a great story. I am still playing my first mission, started in a U-19 in August 1914, so I might not survive the whole war, but already I can see this hitting the table a lot more often than some other games.
Looking forward to reading your next report.
Great report! Looks like you had more than your share of mine encounters there - that must have been tense.
-
Brilliant stuff, thanks for sharing.
Excellent AAR. Thank you for sharing.
Beery wrote:
Great report! Looks like you had more than your share of mine encounters there - that must have been tense.
Yes, Ian! This I find is the most hair-raising part of "Raiders.."; its just about a 50-50 dice shot.
If you're dodging escorts you always have the feeling that next detection phase you can escape, but Mines - mis-roll and you're meeting Davey Jones.
-
