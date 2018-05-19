|
Hi from Germany,
Playing a dogfight scenario is a good training ground for the campaign/operation challenge.
Here is an overview of all available dogfight situations.
The game board.
The Set-Up procedure asks the first question.
The Hall of Fame provides this dogfight situation to be played next.
The HoF also provides the points for each side to "buy" aircraft.
Aircraft available for each side.
Aircraft and forces selected (including initial altitudes).
The side with a lower initial point value gets a "point advantage". This forces the stronger side to act aggressively.
The aircraft cards are placed.
The die result makes the Spitfire V act first.
For ease of play I also use Step-by-Step Sequence of Play cards.
Game turn 1
Leader 1 attacks Leader 2; a first "fencing" to get a better attack position is blocked.
Wingman 2 then attacks Leader 1; no effect.
Leader 2 attacks Leader 1, but also without any result.
A typical dogfight start. The leaders "dance" around each other, trying to have the opponent play as many cards as possible. Regaining cards (i.e. options is the name of the game). Performance and altitude are decisive.
Game turn 2
Wingman 1 tries to support his leader. No effect.
Leader 1 attacks Leader 2 again. First attempt blocked.
A direct fire attack fails to hit.
Wingman 2 circles around Leader 1, but without any result.
A direct attack of Leader 2 succeeds
The heavy cannons of the Spitfire IX punch big holes into the enemy.
The superior aircraft seem to be on their way to win this duel.
Game turn 3
Never underestimate your opponent.
Wingman 1 surprises the English pilot and scores first hits.
Now Leader 1 starts to bring himself into a deadly firing position.
Too bad, the British pilot is full of adrenalin (only red cards in his hand).
A second Maneuver results in the best attack position.
Pressing the Fire button turns the enemy into a smoking bird.
Now Wingman 2 turns into the cavalry. Decepting Leader 1 first provides an opportunity to hit again.
Leader 1 is also damaged.
Note: The classic mistake: Ignoring a cannon bonus. Leader 1 now has 5 hits, not 4.
Team work! Leader 1 has run out of cards. Leader 2 has an easy going. Playing 3 Maneuver cards, then the coup-de-grace.
First aircraft down in flames.
The aircraft "switch". The "new" leader 1 starts with 1 card less than his performance.
Fighters must be aggressive. It pays off to destroy an enemy as quickly as possible. Reducing the potential of the enemy fast provides a tremendous advantage.
Game turn 4
Facing two enemy aircraft does not demoralize the guy in the Spitfire V cockpit. On the contrary. Maneuver.
Success.
Fire attack. Blocked.
Another Maneuver.
Enemy tailed.
Now: Redline. The own aircraft suffers a hit, but the pilot gains a chance.
It works.
Down in Flames.
Another aircraft "switch".
The drama in the sky enters its final act.
The "new" Leader 2 outmaneuvers the enemy.
A "full broadside" out of the sun.
A total of 5 hits! Again the classic mistake.
Maneuver plus IMS. No reply?
Doomed!
Game turns 5 and 6 no longer witness any action. The sole survivor just heads home.
Voluntary Disengagement check.
The Spitfire IX is safely home, the pilot can tell another story of Wild Blue Yonder.
The final scores.
I simply like the Down in Flames game system. Each game is different and always a challenge.
Cheers
U.L.H.
