|
|
|
-
Steven Bensdorp
Netherlands
-
Having finally received the new edition my father and I spend two days setting up the game. We have just completed the first two turns and I will try to keep up with the sessions. I'm playing the Axis thus there might be a bias in attention.
We use 1D10, surface raiders + cruisers in flames. LoS and most other optionals as well. No intelligence and no No zoc.
The french set up heavily against Germany/Belgium and leave the Italian border empty.
Italians deploy against France and Egypt. Japan focuses on the Commies in China. Germany sets up most of the army against Poland except Rundsted and some garrisons in the west. I also break down a motorized corps for two divisions, these are deployed near Denmark.
In the early morning of September 1 the Luftwaffe orders ground strikes on Lodz and Warsaw.
All 5 Polish units as well as a fighter are flipped. The mountain corps destroys the Polish bombers on the ground, while German mechanized elements capture Katowice and destroy the polish cavalry. Lodz is captured automatically with only a small chance of being partially flipped, a 10 dashes the last hopes of Poland surviving the first turn. An amazing start of the war!
The Italians having witnessed the German successes decided that they cant let the Germans overshadow them. Therefore they send their brave transport to pick up an Inf in East Africa. After a long debate it is also decided to move a garrison 1 hex on Sicily.
Japan spotted a mistake in the Chinese set up or so they thought. A 5-1 assault against the 7-3 communist infantry from 4 hexes. 2 planes try to ground strike Mao in Si-an which fails but with only 2x 1 this is not unexpected. More suprising is the complete disaster that befalls the Japanese divisions. A role of 1 sees 2 inf div gone together with the Chinese corps. There was a good chance of not loosing anyone nor being flipped and this would have given great options of taking Si-an or at least forcing the commies to give up some other ground. Now we barely take the hex at the price of 4bp vs 3(actually 2 due to the cadre rule).
Luckily reinforcements have landed in Shanghai and the port to the North, Yamamoto, 2 marines, a militia and the engineers are on their way to bolster the Japanese forces in china. From Manchuria the third HQ and a cav crawl towards the front.
The french reinforce the Italian border with their reserves. Both the French and the CW take a naval and sail some ships sometimes with troops. Russia takes Eastern Poland.
The sun shines when German soldiers take Warsaw but a low roll results in half the army being flipped. Besides Warsaw, Copenhagen and the Northern port in Denmark are both captured. 1 cruiser and 2 conv are sunk in the port. 1 oiler is captured and the remaining ships are either in Iceland or escape to the CW.
Allies complain about lacking options, cant remember what they did exactly so they might have a point.
Germany likes the pace of 1 nation per impulse thus declares war on the Netherlands. 1 German nav with a range of 19 fly's to the Sea zone above Ireland and massacres 3 convoys, sinks 2 cruisers and damages the Rodney and two additional cruisers.
Rundsted had flipped some reserves in an earlier impulse and now 4 good germans walk to Rotterdam and Utrecht to attack Amsterdam. Then all of a sudden a river which had not appeared on the German maps and plans is awkwardly thwarting the automatic victory. Despite me frequently seeing this river in real life I forgot about it. Luckily a few additional planes can be send in as ground support still ensuring the automatic win.
This is not even the best of it. The Dutch transport is captured as well! The allies only get a few convoys and cruisers. Italy and Japan pass. Allies end the turn with only England doing a naval to restore the convoy lines.
Builds
Ge: HQ-arm (Guderian), 2pil, 1 fighter, 1 sup (fu, 2bp)
It: build the marines which is possible due to using all received oil for production.
Jap: 2 light carriers from the construction, 2 inf div (the ones lost in China), 1 manchurian territorial, 1 land plane (2)
CW: 2 pil, inf and they start a new transport.
NOV/DEC 1939
This turn sees German forces moving West. The mining of the Norwegian coast (modified role of a 5 > 1 inf comes next turn when Norway is invaded). The CW reinforces Egypt in a serious manner.
However most note worthy is how the Kriegsmarine manages to sink the Resolution and two cruisers in the storm, as well as 3 or 4 convoys. The British decide that they have to abort the sea zone. All that the Germans loose is 1 aborted Leipzig which also manages to sneak past the French in the North Sea.
The Allies decide to restore the convoy line in the bay of Biscay while also reinforcing the North Sea. Which forces the Kriegsmarine to stay and drop a box.
Builds:
Ge: 3 pil, 1 nav, 1 mil, sub from construction, 1 mech div.
It: Impero from construction, 1 pil.
Ja: start 2 new Carriers, 1 inf, 1 art.
In hindsight I should have build the Japanese refinery.
-
-
United States
Appleton
Wisconsin
-
Nice write-up. I am interested to follow along.
-
-
Vic R
Spain
Tomares (Seville)
Pure mathematics is the world's best game. It is more absorbing than chess, more of a gamble than poker, and lasts longer than Monopoly. It's free. It can be played anywhere - Archimedes did it in a bathtub
-
I have not read the rules yet, so Im probably mistaken, but with the french border with italy empty, Italy should attack if only to put a bit of pressure there. Dont?
-
-
Alberto Natta
Italy
Unspecified
Unspecified
-
In most cases the French ship in the unit from Syria or Morocco with their TRS and deploy reserves before Italy can take any action.
In mountains even a simple 4-1 GARR, flipped, in Nice, is a big roadblock for the scarce and poor Italian forces.
But if the situation remained as it is ... Italy should open with a combined vs France. Move MNT by Marseille (and any other 4 mover), combine that with sea invasion in Marseille plus S.Bombing / Air support against the poor notional and deal with the French Navy already by overrunning them.
But if you let the Italians run free and infiltrate... they can turn in a nasty problem.
-
-
Michael K.
Netherlands
Hoe, hoe, hee, hee!!? Zo werkt dat niet!!
-
Hoi Steven,
Goed om te zien dat de nieuwe editie binnen is gekomen en dat jullie zijn begonnen. Leuk om het verslag te lezen!
Veel plezier en groeten aan James,
Michael
-
-
Steven Bensdorp
Netherlands
-
Loodlood wrote:
Hoi Steven,
Goed om te zien dat de nieuwe editie binnen is gekomen en dat jullie zijn begonnen. Leuk om het verslag te lezen!
Veel plezier en groeten aan James,
Michael
Het was nog even spannend of die uberhaupt zou komen want na wat op en neer mailen bleek dat ze dachten dat we hem al hadden terwijl hij nog niet binnen was ^^.
About the French border, Italy cannot declare war in the first impulse and the French get their reserves in the second impulse. They did indeed fill the gap with some garrisons and the Maroccan inf.
-
|