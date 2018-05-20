Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 20 2 Posts Where There Is Discord: War in the South Atlantic» Forums » Sessions Subject: Revisting the Falkands in 2018 New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Mike Hoyt blockhead)

Butte

Montana Had a chance to try this again after a several year hiatus. Had to re-learn the system, but was reminded why I fell in love with this game all over again



1-May Clear : SITREP 1 : Event 25 “…she who dares wins, Prime Minister…”

The SAS stage a raid on the Rio Grande airbase, destroying 3 of the 5 Exocet missiles stored there. An excellent start! International Opinion falls by one to 9, Domestic opinion, already at 10, can’t go any higher!



2-May Cloudy: SITREP 2: Event 20 “we are taking the fight to the enemy…”

Emboldened by the previous days success, I agree to an airstrike on the Trelew airbase, home of the Canberra bombers. Five Harriers participate, scoring no hits on the airbase, and losing two of the precious fighters. Shit! What an idiotic move, risking irreplaceable Harriers to buy a turns grace from the Canberras? No comfort in the world agreeing, International Opinion falls two to 7.



The Args fight back with a three plane raid from Trelew, the Canberras are picked up by Nimrod, but they circle around to the north of the Task Force, coming in at station 4, which is guarded only by Antrim. The Destroyer achieves radar lock at 30 miles, but her Seaslug missile system has a maximum range of 20, so they have to watch the Canberras bore in. With only one shot at it, Antrim holds fire until the range is just 1 mile, where she splashes one of the bombers and the other two release bombs but miss.



With the Cloudy weather, getting the Harriers back aboard is a bit dicey, but all are recovered without further loss. Still, two lost Harriers is a bad day, especially as we’ve just had a graphic illustration of how ineffective the Canberras are anyway (hitting on only 1 chance in 12). Happily Antrim was at least on the ball!



3-May Stormy: SITREP 3; Event 4 “…there are commercial considerations”

A ceasefire is implemented, increasing International Opinion to 8 and disappointing domestic opinion, which falls to 9. The Task Force moves closer and takes the opportunity to rest the Harriers and re-arrange the formation a bit.



4-May Fair: SITREP 4: Event 15 “…there is a Bear in the Air…”

A Russian reconnaissance plane is warned off, with a hit to International Opinion which falls to 7. Most of the Harriers are held back for CAP with the blue skies, but one is sent to try and intercept a supply flight to the islands, he fails however. The Args send their submarine Santa Fe[i] to sea in the coastal zone, but launch no air raid and the quiet day ends with no shots fired



5-May Foggy: SITREP 5: Event 1 “…the military balance is not in our favor…”

Argentina offers a cease-fire, which is accepted, causing International Opinion to rise 1 and Domestic Opinion to fall 1, both to 8 now. Domestic Opinion seems singularly uninformed, there isn’t much we could have done to hurt the Args from here anyway, and we did keep steaming on, soll this cease-fire did was give us anther rest day…even the most belligerent must see that helps our chances eh?



6-May – Clear: SITREP 6: Event 34 “…I thought we won the AWI…”

President Reagan holds firm in supporting our cause, but at a cost to International Opinion, now down to 6. The Args are aggressive today, with the submarine [i]San Luis and a Patrol fleet putting to sea, the later heading all the way out to the Search box where they are joined by Santa Fe working her way further out as well. In costal waters both British submarines fail to locate San Luis who attacks Spartan with a torpedo. Spartan deploys a noisemaker and violently dives in a corkscrew maneuver that causes the torpedo to miss but damages the submarine enough that she must return (secretly so as to not hurt domestic opinion) to England. None of the vessels in the Search box detect each other.



Then the Arg submarine Santa Fe slips out of the search box, through the outer Defence zone and attacks the Task Force from the north, where she encounters Antrim (who is having quite the exciting war so far and should perhaps be rotated to a quieter part of the screen?). Both sub and ship fail to hit each other, Santa Fe slipping back to port.



The Argentine air force takes this turn off (unmodified 10), squandering some good weather and a chance to coordinate with the submarine attack on the Task Force



7-May Grey: SITREP 7: Event 22 “…we need to call in some debts…”

Unbeknownst to me, Argentina is able to purchase 4 more Exocets through a shady bank in Italy, thus negating the advantage the SAS had given us with their 1-May exploits. The Entanards are now fully supplied with missiles again….



Invincible sends Trident flight, three planes, to interdict supply into the islands, knocking the total down one.



The Args get the Battle Group ready to sail. The British submarine Splendid pulls back from the coast into the Search box hoping to find the Argentinean Patrol ships, which went the other way, back into costal waters. Consequently, no action at sea and the Arg air force does not come out either.



8-May Grey: SITREP 8: Event 41 “…those Whitehall pen pushers…”

The Event requires us to check the World Opinion Display (WOD) which is the average of the current Domestic and International opinions, a 7 and we roll a 6, so can proceed. Had we failed, we would not be able to turnover a new SITREP card, in effect being told to not continue the advance. However….



The British submarines close into the Costal waters in pursuit of the Patrol Group, which is joined by a cruiser task force centered around General Belgrano and second submarine. The subs all fail to detect each other, but the British subs do see both surface groups. The British subs miss, but the now alerted Argentine surface groups flee back to port, so the threat to the Task Force is nullified for now



Two Canberra’s come out for a bombing run. Since I have no more Harriers on deck, they are unmolested as they come in from the south. Antrim had indeed been rotated out of the north for a break, so nu luck, she’s the target again! And she can not get radar lock at 30 miles, not 20, nor 10 nor even at 1 mile as the bombers bore in…fortunately they both miss with their bombs and no harm done to either side.



9-May grey: SITREP 9: Event 34 “…what’s that in the water…”

There is a threat of Argentine frog men attacking ships at Gibraltar. With all my reinforcements yet to sail I impose strict security at the Rock, and International Opinion falls to 5.



I hated being caught with no Harriers on deck to respond yesterday, so I post no CAP this morning, send two planes to interdict supply (they fail) and I have four Harriers ready to scramble.



The first Argentine sortie is two Canberra’s who loop all the way around and attack from the East, where Broadsword waits alone. A single Harrier is scrambled to help, but misses the bombers, Broadsword holds fire to 1-mile range but the miserable Sea Wolf system fails to hit. Fortunately, the Canberra’s also miss with their bomb runs.



And it appears that was a diversion! The second sortie is another two plane Canberra attack, but they target the central task force (12) and with no CAP they come in undetected. No Harriers in the air, no time to scramble any and the surface ships are caught by surprise, so nothing to fire at the incoming bombers, who nevertheless manage to miss everybody. Whew!



10-May Cloudy: SITREP 10: Event 18 “…gentlemen we have a war to fight…”

Some harsh words between the carrier captains causes Admiral Woodward (me!) to step in, Domestic Opinion falls 1 when this squabble is leaked to the press. (The alternative would have been to only have one carrier per day able to conduct air operations, somewhat tempting as I’m only flying roughly half of my planes per day anyway, but it is too early to lose capability…)



Considerable action in the Costal waters as the British submarines mix it up with the Argentine subs and General Belgrano, but while detections are made, but no hits. General Belgrano goes back to port. No air raids are launched with the cloudy weather, except that the British did successfully interdict the supply flight again.



11-May Grey: SITREP 11: event 33 “…while the cat’s away…”

Trouble in Northern Ireland means the 3rd Paras won’t be joining as they are diverted to deal with that problem…



And nothing much happens. The subs can’t find each other and the Args launch yet another two plane Canberra attack that hits nothing….



12-May Grey: SITREP 12: Event 17 “…as ever, the French are proving to be stanch allies…”

We decline a generous offer from France to mock dogfight with their Mirage and Dagger aircraft. Although the enhanced practice might prove valuable later, we can’t afford to be seen as ganging up on Argentina…



Splendid finds and sinks General Belgrano in Coastal waters! The Patrol Group fails to find Splendid and the Arg ships do not find the Task Force and no air raids are launched



13-May Misty: SITREP 13; Event is a San Carlos Event to be resolved later

Reinforcements arrive, the fleet is gathering. Argentina readies both the surface Patrol Group and the Carrier Group for possible revenge for General Belgrano. The submarines off the coast cannot find each other and Argentina launches no air raid



14-May Misty: SITREP 14: Event 16 “…we must mention this to the Germans…”

German contractors are helping maintain the radar sets the Args are using, we could call them on it, but it would hurt International Opinion, so we decide to live with it for now.



The subs and Patrol Group continue to avoid each other, and our supply interdiction flight failed…. No air raids this turn either



15-May Misty; SITREP 15: Event 9 “...we have Cabinet responsibility…”

A squabble within the government causes Domestic Opinion to fall and International Opinion to rise by one each, both now at 6. With that little bit of cushion, we ask the Germans to remove their contractors, and with them the -1 to the Sortie roll. IO now at 5



The Argintine carrier comes out into costal waters, but none of the opposing submarines and ships can locate each other, and the Arg air force does fly again.



16-May Misty: SITREP 15: Event 5 “..our American friends…”

We accept the US proposed ceasefire for the next two turns, causing International Opinion to rise by 1 and Domestic Opinion to decline by 1 to 6 and 5 respectively. One submarine joins the Task Force, but there is no other activity with the ceasefire, including we cannot advance the SITREP card for the first time



17-May Misty: SITREP 15: No Event – Ceasefire in place



[b]18-May Grey: SITREP 16: Event 31 “…we’ll be out as long as it takes…”

A strike at British shipyards means the submarine Onyx will not be joining us as scheduled for 28-May.



Having sailed around peacefully for two days the Argentine carrier and patrol groups stayi Costal water with their submarines and two British submarines in attendance. Splendid finds the carrier group and lines up a nice shot, but the torpedo malfunctions and none of the vessels in the coastal waters are damaged. [i]Venti Cinco de Mayo and the rest of the Argintine ships and subs make a half-hearted approach towards the islands, but can’t find the British TF, which in turn does not find the Args.



The first of 4 possible sorties sees three Daggers coming at the Task Force from the north. Hermes, with a warning from Nimrod, sends up a Harrier, which can’t hit any of the incoming planes which also miss him. Glamorgan gets radar lock at 20 miles but fails to hit any of he Daggers with her Sea Slug system, and one of the Daggers scores a direct hit, sinking the destroyer and opening a hole in the screen.



The second sortie is two Mirages against three ships in the defence zone, who get radar lock at 10 miles and decide to fire rather than risk not holding the radar down to 1 mile, they hit one of the Mirage and unnerve the other enough that he misses with his bombs.



And that is the end of the day



19-May Grey: SITREP 16: Event 32 “…you have your islands to defend…”

We lose Active, a scheduled reinforcement, as she is delivered to Chile instead. Would love to turn over the SITREP card and begin the landings, but that is not allowed (game rule) until the 21st, so here we sit….



Argentina makes a maximum effort with four air raids, but all of them are ineffective and there are no casualties on either side



20-May Grey: SITREP 16: Event 13 “…Houston we have a problem…”

We pressure the US into not sharing satellite information with Argentina, at the cost of International Opinion dropping to 5.



One of the British subs comes close enough to the Argentine carrier Vienticinco de mayo]/i] to make the Admirals nervous and all Argintine naval units return to port.



The Argintine air force makes no appearance at all today. So the stage is set of the landings



21-May Fair: Operation Sutton commences. Event 7 “…stick it up your Junta…”

The British press has been to jingoistic for International consumption, International Opinion falls to 4, alongside that of Domestic Opinion.



We have one Operation Sutton card to resolve, which reveals the landing beaches are mined. We decide to go ahead anyway, landing three regiments, with landing ship support and two Type 21s providing support, and two Harriers overhead.



The Argentine navy response aggressively, both the Carrier and Patrol groups head into costal waters and the submarine [i]San Luis slips out to the Search box. Again, the British submarines force the Arg ships back to port, but San Luis slips past and targets Exeter a Type 42 destroyer holding down the North side of the TF. Both vessels miss with their shots at each other.



The first air raid of the day is a flight of two Canberra’s, one of which is shot down by the Harriers over San Carlos Water, the other heads for the landing ship Intrepid, who is not screened by the Type 42s, but misses.



The second air raid is also missed by the Nimrod crews and three Daggers attack Antrim on the southern side of the TF, missing with their bombs



The third air raid is a fight of three Skyhawks against the western most part of the TF, they sink Sheffield, domestic Opinion drops to 3



The 4th air raid is a lone Dagger who heads for San Carlos water and is shot down by a Harrier on CAP



The 5th air raid is two more Skyhawks against the TF, again with no warning, but they also miss.



The Welsh Guards and Ghurkas are landed without issue, the Blue & Royals stumble into the minefield and lose two steps, and are then immediately counter-attacked by the Argentine 10th HQ, which is eliminated in 5 rounds with no loss to the Blues 7 Royals.



22-May Fair

Second day of the landings. Argentina reacts with all five air raids, three targeted at the Task Force where they sink the frigate Argonaut and two raids at the San Carlos water area which are beaten off my Harriers on CAP, although this strips the area of the Harriers and allows the Argentine Pucaras to make ground attacks.



The British 42nd Commando go ashore unopposed from Canberra, then Argentina launches two counter-attacks. The Gurkhas easily repeal their attackers, but the Welsh Guards find themselves in a tough fight without air or naval support. They take three hits before finally driving off the Argentine 1st Infantry.



23-May Grey

QE2 arrives with three more troops and plenty of escorts. I pack San Carlos Sound with Type 21s and for the first time feel like I have sufficient ships to protect the task force.



For air raids, all against the TF, which are handled rather easily until two Skyhawks catch the SW corner of the screen, sinking Yarmouth, which drops Domestic Opinion to 2. I’m most afraid of losing the war at home!



The landings are unopposed, but the Argentine counter-attacks are brutal, badly damaging the Blues and Royals, and then the Argentine elite Commandos destroy the Scots Guards who have just come ashore and not had time to set up proper liaison with the naval gunfire support. Interestingly, this loss does not affect domestic opinion at all. At this time, we are holding five of the ten landing zones, but two of them are defended by troops on their last legs.



23-May Foggy

There is only one air raid today, three Skyhawks attack San Carlos water, two are driven off and the third misses his bomb run. QE2 lands the SBS regiment in place of the 3rd Paras unopposed. Argentina launches another counter-attack on the Welsh Guards, who beat it off with the help of naval fire support. All the Harriers land safely despite the poor visibility. Now holding six landing zones.



24-May Grey

Again, only one air raid against San Carlos Water, which does no damage



The British land two more regiments, the 40th Commando making an opposed landing against the Argentine 3rd Artillery. Argentina brings in the 8th Infantry to reinforce the artillery, who are only using a D4 against the British D8. But the 3rd Art. manages to defeat the Commandos on their own and hold the zone. Across the bay, the Argentine 5th Marines make an assault on the Gurkhas, driving them back into the water and claiming the zone. The British now hold only six zones and have no more troops to land.



After Action Review

At this point I called it. The prospect of doing three more days of up to five air attacks per turn, with no real decisions left for the British seemed an exercise in tedium. Going to guess Argentina would have sunk one more British ship possibly, which would make this an outright Argentina victory, or possibly taken a beach leaving the British with a stalemate. Not worth playing out, but I had a lot of fun to this point and would like to try again.



Clearly one of the important considerations is the timing. By arriving early, no landings allowed until 21-May, I subjected the Task Force to more air raids than necessary. On the other hand, it meant my first landings were unopposed and several of the Argentine regiments had to counter-attack instead of take up defensive positions, which was usually to their detriment.



Releasing the 3rd Paras to Northern Ireland meant giving up a possible landing zone, something I didn’t appreciate was that each British regiment can only fight for one zone, no way to move laterally. I also did not realize the only way to improve Domestic Opinion is through the event cards, I was assuming that successes would let me gain some of those points back eventually.



Next time I may delay the Task Force a bit, do more to interdict the Argintine Supply and may not give up a Domestic Opinion point at any cost!

25 2.00 Posted Sun May 20, 2018 1:21 am

Posted Sun May 20, 2018 1:21 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls David Griffin carbon_dragon) United States

Marietta

Georgia The designer claims this isn't intended as a simulation but that's hard to believe because it's such a good one. You almost want to bring this game back to 1979 or so and give it to the British to practice with. 4 Posted Wed May 23, 2018 1:45 pm

Posted Wed May 23, 2018 1:45 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls