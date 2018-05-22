|
My previous post in the General forum outlined why I purchased this game. This is my first attempt to publicly review a game so let me say up front that this is a really enjoyable game and the designer should be commended for such a well thought out system.
My version is the boxed one though I regularly see a zip lock bagged version as well as a Japanese release on various on-line sites. The game arrived with an almost overwhelming smell of printer ink or perhaps some sort of spray sealer. I suspect it was printed up shortly before it was shrink-wrapped and listed for sale. After looking over the contents I left it in the garage a couple of nights to "air out." It's great that older games can be made available without the tortuous process of forward funding, P500 processes, or long intervals between printing editions.
The components themselves were all fine with the exception of the die-cut counters, which were great. They are thick, easy to read and reminiscent of the pink (Japanese) and light blue (allied) counters in the old Avalon Hill Afrika Korps game. The map was printed on a single 11 by 34 inch unmounted heavy paper sheet. My copy had a couple areas where the paper wrinkled as it fed through the printer, and there were some combat result charts that had words missing or only partially printed. The game came with a players aid card that had all of the required charts printed properly so this didn't present any problem besides esthetics. My one criticism of the entire package is that the map has a couple of locations that seem to be well out of place. Anchorage is placed where Fairbanks should be; Valdez is on the wrong side of the Chugach Mountain Range; and Nome is located six or seven hundred miles south of where it should be. Because the game uses movement areas that are quite large, all of these locations on the game map are only one area off from where they belong. I play-tested the game once with these three towns in the movement areas where they belong and it does not seem to have any impact on the game: Japanese naval air assets seem to be able to bomb Valdez in area A5 as easily as area A4, and allied air assets in Nome seem to be able to join the fight in the Aleutians from area A7 as easily as Area B7. It's only an issue if someone familiar with this region sees the game and their first response is, "Why'd they put Nome down there?" or "Valdez isn't near Bristol Bay."
But that's it for criticisms and given the negligible impact on play, I've probably delved into it too deeply given that there is so much that's really good. The game coveres the Aleutian campaign from June 1942 to August 1943 in 12 turns. It incorporates historical aspects like the early bombing of Dutch Harbor, and simulates the outcome of the Battle of Midway after the first turn. This gets the game going on a historical footing but allows for several variations: What if our dive bombers had not been so successful at Midway? Once the Midway results are known, overall campaign strategy is handed out to the Japanese and allied side. The strategy options range from holding missions to aggressive invasion possibilities. Resources and supply points are different based on how you are directed to prosecute the war. All of my solitaire games have had different combinations of strategies and no two games were alike. In my extremely limited experience, the allied side is likely to do best if they limit combat losses until the last three or four turns when their supply status and troop numbers begin to get overwhelming. In some versions the Japanese side can have a great time in the early game with overwhelming forces available, especially if they manage to disrupt the vital supply base at Valdez. The final stages of the game can be pretty busy for the allies with bombing missions, naval engagements and ground troops to be ejected from remote island locations. For the Japanese side, those precious ground troops need to be used wisely, no matter how tempting it might be to conduct an amphibious assault on locations beyond Adak or Kiska.
One of my favorite aspects of this game is the way the designer manages naval combat. Naval forces are organized into task forces as the player sees fit. As an aside, for face to face play, task force composition is not known to the opposing side - only that a TF marker representing something is in a given area. Only once the TF is successfully located does its composition become known; an excellent fog-of-war aspect of this game. Locating enemy convoys is managed by dice roll but chance is managed by player strategy. More recon assets and task forces searching usually means more success finding. Once combat is called for, the capitol ships are placed in a convoy line on any surface based on the player's combat strategy. Do you protect your transports, air carriers, screen with destroyers, come in strong with battleships? It may depend on the mission. Subs and PT boats might make a surprise appearance, and as always, enemy air units may be within range of the battle. Having two sets of enemy convoy markers approaching each other, with a sub or two at the side and air units poised to strike from the flank just looks cool. It's a great way to dip your toe into the world of table top miniature naval combat, and completely unlike any other game I've played.
And I'd be completely remiss if I didn't mention how well supported this game is on Board Game Geek and the Consimworld site. There are electronic files of players aid cards, AARs, a searchable set of PDF rules, photos and more. I found designer Bruce Costello's excellently illustrated play-through on Consimworld's site (posts 129 to 175 on the game forum) a great way to answer most questions regarding the finer points.
All in all this unique game is still the only one that addresses the overall campaign in Alaska and I believe it does a great job. It's not too difficult to get into play quickly and even if the Aleutians are not an area of specific interest, the game system of combined arms is really well thought out and pushing counters around during the naval engagements is just a blast. I'm posting this review in case anyone else out there is wondering if this older game is still available or if it is a worthwhile purchase. In both cases I'd have to say yes.
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
This was one of the best DTP buys I ever made.
It certainly deserves a new, boxed, bells-and-whistles edition by an established publisher.
I couldn't agree more. My limited experience with war games gives me an expectation that they will come in a boxed, bookshelf style packages with mounted map boards, nice counters, designer notes and all that. Of course those games had a couple of large production runs and are now only available at aftermarket prices on auction sites. The counters on this game version were really quite nice - I should probably post a picture of them as my counters are a little different than the two versions already posted here. This game was boxed but it's only an inch thick so it will be over stuffed once I start adding notes or copies of some of the players aids cards available. I'm glad it's available to this day and that web sites like this help make it accessible to new gamers.
Steve Jones
United States
Michigan
I am making the assumption you are referring to The Aleutian Campaign published by Schutze Games. It is still available in print-on-demand boxed version from us at Blue Panther - and there are also copies at some retailers like Noble Knight and Fine Games. We will also have one or two of these with us at Consimworld in Tempe next month.
As for the counters - the earliest versions of the game counters were die-cut but they have been laser cut and UV printed for several years now. Also, the map has been updated to be a one-piece map on thicker paper.'
Some wargame maps are mounted - some are not. Really depends on the volume. Aleutian Campaign could easily be mounted, but it would likely drive the price up 40-50%.
SJ
You are completely correct Steve, and thank you for your input. I looked up Blue Panther Games and WOW, what a cool concept. Games available for a reasonable price via print-on-demand, and boxed versions with laser cut counters no less. Brilliant! That explains the smell of printing ink or whatever it was. I looked at some of the other games on your site and have to say that map graphics have certainly come along during the last 40 years or so. I'll probably mount my Aleutians Campaign map, or perhaps wait until I can find a suitable map substitute. An Alaskan Coast Guard friend gave me a pretty good version that might just be the thing. In any case, I'm glad that games like this are available in so many formats options. Best of luck with your company!
