Well, finally made it through this game, played the full campaign and I thought I would share some impressions and also opinions and thoughts on stratetgy for the different countries. I sure have some opinions on what the priorities should be.
First of all, this is a great game! It has it all, from planning multi-step attrittional attacks on the Western front, to hunting down German auxilliary cruisers in the South Atlantic or Indian Oceans, suppressing insurgents in South Africa and Ireland, the game is a fantastic recreation of WW1, and also playable. One of the things missing from the predessor, FA2, the global scale, is incorporated in a way that works. WW1 was also a war in the colonies and the naval war raged on all oceans. I also like the way Japan and China are brought into the game, and the special rules make sense. In my game, Japan ended up on the side of the Central Powers and fought a separate war with China. I also like the special rules for the Russian civil war, in other games, Russia just drops out, but in FA3, there is a civil war between the Reds and Whites. And special rules concerning objectives make sure both the Entente and Central Powers should be concerned about who wins the Russian civil war, and they may also intervene (well, the entente may intervene). All this gives the game an impression of a truly global scope and a geopolitical aspect.
The combat rules work well, I think. In FA2, there was stacking limit of 3 corps, but only 2 could attck out of a hex. That made attcking and advancing difficult, and 1/2 hex gains was normal once the war settled. I antcipated something similar in FA3. But the game recreates attrition and slow advance well without the 1/2 hex rules. Automatic flipping if advancing after combat (unless Cav, Mech, Arm or Mot) means your units are vulnerable to counterattck, and players really have to consider the risk of that before advancing. This means that hexes often are left empty, and then either the defender will rush forward in his next impulse, filling the hole in the line, or, more rarely, the attacker may actually capture the hex on his next impulse. That, in my opinion, is a brilliant way of recreating the slow pace of the war, especially in the West, and leaves the opposing sides with only one option, until more advanced units arrive: Attack to kill enemy units. In the East, where the line is longer, there is more possibility for some sweeping advances, but no WW2-ish blitzkrieg will happen here either.
So, what about flaws? Not many. But if I should mention some things, I would like to have a Ge "Mackensen" HQ, one of the best German generals of WW1. I know it has nothing to say for gameplay, but as war history geek, I would love to have Mackensen spearhead a combined German/Austro-Hungarian offensive against Russia in Poland durng 1915.I have also mentioned in another discussion that there maybe could have been some rules to suppress mutinies, but this is just chrome.
But I would like to say something about Russia. In my opinion, after having played the full war, Russia is hard to break. I know that in many other WW1 games, Russia breaks too easily, and right on time, and I'm happy that is not the case here. But historically, Russia had severe problems in supllying their armies during the first two years. In FA3, Russian production is huge, even with their modest PM. But they have so many resources and factories, and will normally get some bonus production from units lost in the home country and enemy occupation. Russia produced offensive points at the same rate as Germany and Britain, and this seems a bit ahistorical. Maybe a way to get around this is some limits on Russia's ability to produce OPs, and maybe making it something Britain and France would have to give them via lend-lease, IE, the Cw and France pay for Russia's ablity to wage an offensive war. This means a convoy lane must be established to Russia, and the shortest way would be through the Black Sea, maybe providing a motivation for launching a Gallipoli campaign...
Maybe it's just me and how I managed Germany's and A-H's war on the Eastern front, but my first impression is that Russia is a bit too strong. What do you guys think?
Ok, that's it for this first part, I will write another one soon and let you know how my game went, some thoughts about why and some general player's notes.
Happy for all feedbacks!
Jon, great write-up, looking forward to hearing more about your game playthrough. Getting Russia right in a WWI game is probably hard, they can't be push overs but still need to be able to be knocked out of the war (or at least go Civil War itself). In my very first game of FA my opponent playing the Central Powers thought Russia was too strong as well, but then we weren't playing the game 100% correctly anyhow. Plus, I was playing Russia, if that counts for anything (ha!). He did an East-First strategy (didn't even invade Belgium!) so I made use of strategic retreats to avoid the loss of a lot of units, which stalled initial morale drops but the loss of territory eventually led to harder/faster morale drops later on I believe.
I think Russia's staying power depends on a number of things so it would be good to know more details of your game to see how things shook out. I'm sure there is a chance of outlier games.
Did Russia go to Civil War? If so, when did it happen? Were you playing with the latest rules which includes extra war weariness and the potential Lenin event? Did any of that come into play? Was any subversion or partisan sponsoring occurring?
Russian production is huge, but they still can only spend 40% of a turn's production on morale boosting, all their other production is spent on maintain all those INF on the front lines that are getting blasted away. I haven't done a full counter analysis but I do think Russia's average combat factors per INF is lower than Germany at the very least, which contributes to them being pushed back over time. I try to keep in mind the historical Tannenberg was close to something like rolling snake-eyes on an attack roll in FA terms. Similarly maybe the historical Russia was not building O-points and thus suffered that extra morale loss.
Totally agree on the awesomeness of this game and how it deals with the Russian Civil War and providing an incentive for the Allies to intervene. Very clever indeed. My only gripe is that maybe the randomness of red vs white territory instead of a more historical set-up but that would require a whole lot more verbiage and rules to get right so its fine as-is.
Oh by the way, the '3 Corps in a hex' rule sort of exists in FA3's latest rules as a optional rule, where the 3rd corps is sitting in the hex as 'reserves' and don't take part in combat while they are '3rd' but are shattered when those attack results come up.
Anyways, looking forward to more discussion!
Thanks for your reply, I really appreciate it. I'm writing on a part 2, where I will give a brief summary of how the war unfolded. But I'll answer some of your questions first.
Russia: I guess more playing needs to be done to get a clear picture of Russia's strength and whether Russia is a bit too strong or not. What I did like was the fact that you just cannot assume that Russia will enter revolution in 1917. Germany set up heavily in the west at start, and maybe a bit too weak in the east. Germany had no problems fighting the defensive war against Russia, but I think one of the mistakes Germany made was not shifting east with enough force after the war in France stalemated. And you are correct, German unit strength is higher than Russian, while the Russians are slightly stronger than Austria-Hungary, on average. All this seems right and a potent Russia, able to launch offensives even late in the war, is something I find historically correct, and also soemthing that is missing from other ww1 games.
But I'm not sure if Russia's ability to so quickly build up it's stockpile of offensive points is totally accurate. O-points is the gathering of supplies before major offensives, and that was Russia's main problem, they had more than enough troops (well, until 1916, at least), but they just could not supply them all properly from their own factories. In 1915, Russia was 200 000 rifles short each month. And the way this could be built into the game is by having some restrictions on Russia's production of O-points. Instead, they could maybe get them from their allies, as happened historically.
And yes, once the war drags on, Russia will have problems maintaining it's morale. Russia entered civil war, but not until March/April 1918. And I played with Lenin and war weariness, plus some subversion. I found it really hard, as the Central powers, to bring down Russia. But once again, this is my first go at this game, and the reason may very well be how especially Germany failed to put enough steady pressure on Russia. More on this in an upcoming second part where I will give a resume of the gameplay (in general terms).
And yes, you are right, the 3 corps stacking limit is brought back into the game, but the difference from FA2 is that the 3rd unit doesn't contribute when defending. In FA2, all 3 units in a hex took part when attacked. So it was very difficult to get good odds against a single hex, since only 2 units could attack out of a hex.
