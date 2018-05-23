|
Sam B
United Kingdom
Coventry
West Midlands
Today was my birthday, and I didn't have much else to do in the evening, so I treated myself to a Nice Game of nuclear chess.
Playing as US +2, and I opted for the Marshall Plan setup with Iran at 2 and Italy at 4. My foe opened with Socialist Governments and couped into Italy for control. Alcide De Gasperi was very sad at this turn of events, and I was forced to play deep into France, De Gaulle be damned.
My opponent then quickly amassed a 14 point lead thanks to:
-a glorious Northern victory in the Korean War, and a united communist Korean peninsula
-a decidedly communist Europe after the Italian debacle
-Western Asia being as red as their northerly neighbors
-and a sprint up the space race track so efficient that Elon Musk would probably have had to stick to
not making Teslas.
Luckily I had managed to hang on in the Middle East, which, as the US, always makes me feel like I've got a Muslim Revolution shaped sword hanging over my head. Even so, if Asia scoring was drawn again on turn 4 or 5, it would have been curtains for me. My saving grace was an active Norad for the entire game which caused my opponent no end of headaches, but it was only just keeping me above water in these early stages.
In the midwar the US fightback began, slowly at first. The Destalinization process never got off the ground and so South America was out of action, and a military Junta into Nicaragua convinced Fidel that maybe there was more to life than running communist Cuba, and to go write that novel he always talked about. The Western world, at least, was looking nice and stable, if not particularly blue.
Most of the early midwar action happened in Africa, but the big turning point came when Nixon played the China Card during Turn 5, followed by an AR7 Voice of America that stripped most Soviet battlegrounds in Asia of their control. My turn 6 draw? Ussuri River Skirmish and Asia Scoring. Well then. The thaw in Sino-American relations was more like a blow-torch to an ice-cube, and on AR1 I scored a huge domination in Asia to bring the game much closer - still within Wargames territory but not in danger of the -20 auto-loss.
Of course, I still had Lone Gunman burning a huge hole in my hand, as if I didn't have enough to worry about.
A few clever influence placements in some non-battlegrounds along with juicy realignments secured US Domination in both Africa and Central America, finally bringing the game to an even tilt. The Bear knew he was running out of steam, but he had one last trick up his sleeve. I had had to play the China card to secure my position in Asia, and by the Late War I could no longer ignore the nuclear threat posed by Lee Harvey Oswald.
As if on cue, the Red's Turn 8 headline was Mr. Aldrich Ames. Game over, surely? Not quite, because there's a Missile Crisis in Cuba about 15 years late, and ex-president JFK isn't going to let the end of the world happen on his watch, even if he has to get shot in the process. It's a beautiful thing, playing a safe Lone Gunman thanks to an active Cuban MC, especially the moment when you show your opponent the hand they have already seen with Aldrich, while they are unable to coup because they don't have the influence in Cuba. Such a weird edge case at the tail end of an already dramatic game.
The final two turns were the usual jockeying for points across the board, though my opponent knew the writing was on the wall. I was now at +4, and had domination in three regions. Which three? Africa, Middle East and Central America, aka the three hardest regions for the US to hold onto. And my opponent's only solid region throughout the game? Europe. Talk about alternate history.
A Turn 10 Panama Canal stripped my opponent of South America domination, and the game ended in final scoring with the US victorious at +7. Turns out my birthday gift to myself was the best, weirdest game of TS I can recall playing.
Len K
United States
Westford
Massachusetts
You were expecting something witty?
-
Excellent session report and congrats! Once again we prove the maxim that it ain't over till it's over. Keep calm and play Voice of America!
Awesome game and narrative.
Randy Evans
United States
Richmond
Virginia
-
Thanks for the session report.
I'm a little confused about one thing. How is it that Cuban Missile Crisiss makes playing Lone Gunman safe? And what is the significance of lack of influence in Cuba to that?
Alex Drazen
United States
Massachusetts
-
Quote:
I'm a little confused about one thing. How is it that Cuban Missile Crisiss makes playing Lone Gunman safe? And what is the significance of lack of influence in Cuba to that?
Cuban Missile Crisis makes it so the opponent cannot coup any country without removing 2 influence from Cuba (USSR) or West Germany/Turkey (USA) first, or else they automatically lose.
Normally the USSR could just coup a Mid War battleground to win. But CMC makes them unable to coup at all without removing influence from Cuba. So if Cuba begins the turn empty and remains that way, the USSR will not be able to coup for the entire Turn.
If USSR coups under CMC without removing 2 from Cuba, it's DEFCON 1 and they lose -- even if they're not the phasing player. It's the one exception to the rule about the Phasing Player being determined to be the one to trigger nuclear war.
