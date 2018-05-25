|
-
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
-
B-17: BLUES IN THE NIGHT
80th Bomber Squadron, 509th Bombardment Group
Night Mission - Bomber Stream
MISSION DATE: NOVEMBER 12, 1944
MISSION NBR. 171 (5th Mission this Bomber)
TARGET: Blechhammer, Poland - Synthetic Oil Refinery
AFTER ACTION REPORT – Using QOTS
Flown using the Night Mission rules from the General magazine, Vol. 28, #4 (1993).
When we weren’t rudely awaken at 3am we assumed we had the day off, though the base was locked down tight. We learned why after lunch when we were informed there would be a briefing. My crew assumed we would be training, but an old timer got a strange look on his face and started muttering, “No, no, no; not a night mission!”
It was a night mission. Flight Lieutenant Lee, on loan from the RAF, seemed to have a smug look on his face as he conducted the briefing. We were going after a synthetic oil plant in Poland. Lee gave us a explanation, probably from experience, about the German night fighters. We were also reminded to pack our Russian phrasebooks in case we needed an emergency airfield to the east. I just hoped all those night fighters were between Berlin and England, because my biggest concern was running into another B-17.
OUTBOUND: The Pathfinder took off at 1634. She would be marking our target with a combination of flares and incendiary bombs. The rest of us were carrying RDX bombs, crammed into a bomb bay partially filled with an additional fuel tank. Whoever dreamed up the idea of putting high-octane aviation fuel and RDX in the same room is not a pilot. Sunset was at 1640, and we took off on schedule at 1652.
It was a stressful trip in the darkness above eastern Europe. Eyes were either on the instruments or watching for other B-17s, or those German night fighters. If everyone was on the same heading, and everybody was at the same airspeed, there would be a mile between each bomber. If…
In Zone 6, west of Budapest, our tail gunner and Ball Gunner spotted flashes behind us. Tracers! Not sure how far back, but we were not alone. Then in Zone 7 it was our turn over Czechoslovakia. Our Tail Gunner spotted a ME-110 Tame Boar coming up behind us. He began screaming and shooting, and I jinxed our bomber a bit to the left. The Kraut missed us, and SGT Carter swears he nicked the fighter. (FCA)
TARGET ZONE: Soon after entering Polish airspace there was a flash maybe 10 miles ahead of us. In our debriefing back in Italy, all the eyewitness accounts pointed to that fireball being the final moments of Captain Lard’s bomber. Approaching the target we could see fires on the ground and searchlights probing the sky. Flak was sporadic and inaccurate, and we saw no enemy aircraft. 2LT Bailey, our Bombardier, swears he put our bombs smack in the center of the flares on the ground. Our ball gunner and Tail gunner report signs of secondary explosions on the ground. (Actual results were 95% of bombs in the target zone.)
INBOUND: No more problems with enemy fighters, but we suffered two mechanical breakdowns. We did spot tracers a couple miles behind us over southern Hungary (Zone 5) where we estimated the Queen of Shippen Point should be. Then we stopped worrying about those tracers as our #3 engine seized up after the oil pressure dropped suddenly. As we couldn’t keep at the assigned airspeed I pulled out of the stream and down to 10,000 feet; I didn’t want another B-17 rear-ending us. In Zone 3, our Chin Turret suffered a power failure.
I was glad they made us practice night landings back in Texas.
Les Brown, 1LT, USAAF, Commanding
B-17: BLUES IN THE NIGHT : B17G-50-44-V8059
80th Bomber Squadron, 509th (H) Bombardment Group
-
- Last edited Fri May 25, 2018 4:56 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed May 23, 2018 6:18 am
-
-
Gil Hansen
United States
Portland
Oregon
-
Another excellent AAR, Stinky Cheese! You certainly spin a great yarn; drawing the reader in all the way.
-
- Last edited Thu May 24, 2018 7:20 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu May 24, 2018 7:19 pm
-
-
Thomas Fowler
United States
New Mexico
-
Wow! 95% of bombs on target! Outstanding!!! Thank you for posting this; inspires me to try a night mission.
-
-
Bryan Laird
United States
Kankakee
Illinois
-
I haven't written up the post yet. But the Colnol is putting the bombardier in for a DFC :)
-
-
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
-
Thank you, on behalf of the crew of Blues in the Night.
-
|