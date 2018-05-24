|
For the perspective my ASL experience limit to a few scenarios with ASL-SK, so my comparison will be limited, I'm sorry for that.
The rationale to have chosen Retro instead of playing full ASL was the rule overhead and the fact that I couldn't apply the "ASL lifestyle" to my hobby time, especially since I also learning another game in the same time (MBT).
But of course I liked my experience with ASL-SK and bought four core modules, a few action packs, some ASL Journals, a few Bounding Fire sweetness stuff and of course the 2nd ed. rulebook
Anyway, so I finally bought Retro 5th edition, knowing it was a fast and cool alternative ruleset that allowed to play most ASL products, and I decided to explore it.
Until now I played a bunch of ASL-SK scenarios with Retro + some rules from ASL + some house rules I found here and I must say that I had a blast!
Not only it encompass the core mechanics in a few pages, it is also open to extension (as long it stay in the Retro spirit) and the play through is really fast! I even find it more "in the flow" than what I found in SK rules.
The cool thing are also the myriad of optional rules throughout the book that add flavor without really becoming a ASL by itself.
Of course I know that it is not pure ASL BUT, but, the collateral fun it also induced was it "pushed" me, in some way, to learn part of ASL rules like the rules for LOS, a fair part of terrains (buildings, streams/depressions, elevations), CX (even if it is already in SK), the buildings and floors (I made a Retro port of building levels with stairwells and also LOS obstacle height), a small part for the AFVs (I'm curious you know) and also some in the PTO chapter (my final play objective... in some time). And doing that was a great amount of fun!
I seen that in the end, reading ASL rules (and trying to understand the mechanics) is not so difficult, it is just the amount of these that seems titan-sized.
At this moment you could think "wait! If you start to learn ASL, why not playing it?". Well it is because I like the fast, and pretty intense, flowing of a gaming session with Retro; the hesitation rules, if not perfect, are pretty interesting in term of solo-friendly "achtung! stop here!" action. And frankly I had even more fun by playing with Retro than with the SK rules, so yeah.
ASL stays a monument of wargaming, and Retro allows to delve in it by a small door with a light hearted way of playing.
But yes, like someone on the forums said, ASL and Retro are two distinctive games and that's OK as it is.
As TL;DR and final words I know that I can play most of the ASL material I have with this ruleset and its adaptations, without being full hardcore on it.
Retro is like a casual mode, with the full experience, of a hardcore game, without sacrificing much in term of fun even if of course it is less simulation. Additionally it represents a little backdoor to the big realm of a venerable wargaming system.
Thanks to ASL designers to have created this game system, thanks to Minden Games to allow us to manage them more casually, without sacrificing the fun! I will continue to support both of you!
Great work!
I appreciate your enthusiasm for this rule set, but you really haven’t told us anything about how it plays? How does it work? Can you give a rules summary and maybe compare with ASL mechanics? I learned you like Retro but I didn’t learn how Retro even works.
I ran across Retro in a list which led to a blog and was a bit intrigued. I’d like to know more.
First, thanks and sorry for the delay in answering. Basically the core rules, outside of AFVs and any optional rule included in the game, is contained in a few pages. The play of a scenario is articulRe: A small review from a ASL/Retro Newbie of Retro 5
First, thanks and sorry for the delay in answering, I will try to compare to ASL but as said previously I'm a very newbie, so bear with me for lack of details.
Also I don't play yet the full rules, even if I included many optional/house ones. The ones I need to play with in the near future (after 4/5 scenarios) are ordnance, OBA and AFVs.
Basically the core rules, outside of AFVs, OBA, ordnance and any optional rule included in the game, is contained in about seven pages. You can add about six more for AFV/ordance. In total it's 24 pages (including all situational, optional and house rules) of rules to play mostly any ASL scenarios.
The play of a scenario is articulated around a turn in 5 phases that are close to those in ASL in a I-Go/You-Go style:
1/ rally phase 2/ Movement Phase 3/ Fire Phase 4/ Defensive Fire Phase 5/ Close Combat Phase
The two fire phases encompass all you need to know to fire to other units in the game, and the Retro-specific hesitation rule encompass a sort of reaction/zone of control style without much overhead and much interaction between the players; at the contrary of ASL when a unit move and the other player can interrupt it at any time. Here, the rules make the process pretty automatic and it is more solo-friendly than ASL.
As you can see in other posts this Hesitation rule is far to be perfect, nothing is in the end, but can be and is expanded via some option rules in the book.
Of course since it is an alternative set, you need the original rules to fill the gap by either to use them directly or to adapt them in a Retro style.
You will need (And it is even specified in the rulebook) at least to know the rules about Line Of Sight, counter ratings, the use of leaders, the rallying/morale (without routing since it is simplified already in Retro) and the abbreviations.
I use specific points of ASL terrain rules, especially for the buildings and their levels, that I simplified and imported as Retro house rules.
I also use ASL fire groups rules.
Outside of that the combat, in a stripped-down version, works like the rules in ASL; we use a IFT which is about the same as the ASL basic IFT, excepted that a KIA is a KIA for the whole stack, and no DR is made to test moral.
For ex: if you have a FF of 18 (column 16), with a modified DR of 7, the result will be 8, meaning that any unit of the targeted stack that have a moral <=8 will be broken. And if already broken, it is destroyed.
The system is fast and pretty "violent" like this. Even if you add the house rule (proposed by someone in this forum) that if you roll a DR giving the minimum KIA of the colum, it's only 1KIA (one unit is KIA, chosen randomely like in ASL).
Cowering exists in Retro.
Close combat is also basically calculated the same as ASL with as deadly results, even if again you can tamper it with some house rules, it can flip pretty fast a tactical situation, which add in the fun.
They are also of course the use of SW, including repairs like in ASL.
Stacking is the same too.
But really the changes in the combat is the suppression of multiple fire phases (no prep/final and so on), which speed up greatly a game (experience from my play with ASL-SK) and less difficult to grasp.
The Defensive fire phase is pretty on rail; any non-broken enemy unit with a LOS within 3 hexes must fire to the nearest active target.
If two targets are at the same distance, the one to fire upon is decided randomely. So as you can see the process stay pretty procedural and automated.
The ELR is present and act in the great lines like in ASL, with replacing to a lesser quality unit.
Berserk and surrendering are also included.
Heroes and comissars are present too with specific Retro rules. I cannot say much since I haven't used them yet (hard to make a DR of 2 for a hero...)
What can I say vs my very little experience with the ASL-SK system, is that I can play an infantry scenario w/ SW of 7 turns in an afternoon/evening, and the action can be pretty deadly, making the winning side changing some times during a play.
You need to think about the situation and try to not stacking too much (like in ASL) which is a common newbie problem I had even in ASL/SK.
Of course Retro sacrifices a deep down simulation for a faster play, but all the basic elements are here (smoke / night / rubbles/ snipers/wire/sewers/OBA/weather/desert dust/Fire-Blaze/bunkers/minefields/paratroops)and the action is pretty tense and deadly.
The main work to fill the gap IMHO are with LOS, terrain (especially levels/heights/ and cliffs), any water action (with boats), airforce and of course specific points with PTO.
So we need to have the hands in the ASL grease to fill the points. But at least for me it is part of the fun, because here and here over the time I learn little bits about ASL.
My two cents of explanation. If you need other information, don't hesitate
