So, back to the game I have completed. I had to play it all the way to the May/June 1919 turn, so it was a close run, that much can be said before revealing who won. I will start by giving a quick resume of how the war actually went.
1914.
Austria-Hungary has split its forces. One army group comanded by Conrad is set up to invade Serbia, and another commanded by Friedrich takes up defensive positions in Galicia. Due to some language problems within this multi-national army, Hungarians are set up in Galicia and mostly Austrians are set up against Serbia. A-H realizes its initial inferiority against Russia, and sets up along the Carpathians, but with a 2 unit speed bump in Lemberg.
A-H then invades Serbia. Serbia defends Belgrade, but the defenders are crushed. A-H takes the city and pursues the Serbians south, before the front stabilizes halfway between Belgrade and Skopje. The line remains stagnant for the next year.
Russia moves next and invades Galicia. Lemberg is taken, but an assault on the fortified city of Krakow fails.
Germany then launches the Schlieffen plan. All 3 HQs are set up in the west to provide momentum to the offensive and hopefully bring a quick and decisisve victory by crushing France. Belgium is overrun, but the French send troops to halt the Germans as far away from Paris as possible. The result is a series of confused and costly battles in Belgium and northern France. Both sides suffer heavy casualties, but the Germans can better afford them. Germany is soon entering France and making headway. Germany has deployed most of its army in the west, and has no plans of any immediate offensive actions in the East. But they have set up a defnsive line to protect Konigsberg, and some of the reserves are set up FD in cities in Eastern Germany.
The war is very intense during these first impulses. Wast armies march forward and clash into each other in epic battles, and losses are high on both sides. Russia continues its advance against the Austro-Hungarians, and also invades East Prussia. They take some ground, but at a high cost. The attacks leave some Russian units in vulnerable positions, and German counterattacks kill off some of them. But Germany also suffers some losses, and they are not able to exploit. By the end of the turn, Russia has gained some ground in East Prussia, but they have not caused enough trouble for the Germans to make them shift forces from France. And even A-H has been able to eliminate some lone, FD Russian units. However, the Russians have overrun Friedrich’s HQ, making supply for A-H very difficult on this front. Supplies are spent by all sides to boost their armies.
Finally, in impulse 6, the Cw also enters, after deciding it is in their national interest to protect the world from German imperialism and authoritarianism. The German invasion of Belgium serves as a casus bellum.
Britain sends out its navy and sends the BEF to the continent. The British, under Sir John French, take up positions at Ostend in Belgium. In Asia, the Australians take Rabaul.
In September and October, the offensives in both the West and East continue. Russia moves deeper into Galicia. But Germany has sent some support to their ally, and manages to stabilize the front in the Krakow sector.
In the West, both sides make attacks, and both Germany and France have some success. But the Germans are still not halted, and France is begging its allies to take some of the burden off of them. Russia answers and launches new attacks in East Prussia, but they fail.
In November an December, things start to settle down, but there is still some action. In Poland, a succesful German attack captures Lodz. In France, a part of the BEF has taken up defensive positions in Lille. But Germany is closing in on the city from 3 sides, and OPs are allocated to Moltke to ensure the capture of this important city. The Germans quickly overrun the totally inadequate British defenses, taking the city and inflicting a crushing defeat on the British. Two corps lost, almost 50% of the current British force deployed to Europe. The advancing units are reorganized by Moltke and are ready for further advances later.
The Ottomans also joined the Central Powers in November, opening new fronts in the Middle East and the Caucasus. The Ottomans capture Batum, but keep some distance to the British forces in Egypt, for now. The British have Kitchener and a couple of units staioned in Egypt to protect the Suez, and the Royal navy patrols the coastline, ready to support the army. Imperial troops from India are also shipped in, and India also sends a force to Kuwait and East Africa. In Africa, Maritz spreads fears of a revolt among some Afrikaaners who by no means have forgotten the Boer war. Fears are sustained by the fact that anti-british partisans have already sabotaged vital supplies that were earmarked for shipment to British factories, and there have also been disiplinary problems in the South African army, as troops refuse to fight. In addition, German forces invade Rhodesia.
But the real action and drama is on the Western front. Having shaken the British at the Battle of Lille, German forces are now making plans to throw the British out. The BEF has drawn a line at Ostend. Here they will either halt the German advance, or be totally eliminated. General French studies the reasons for the disaster at Lille, and tries to set up a better defence this time. But desperation spreads all the way back to London, as the Germans close in. Bulow is in overall command of the attacking forces, and has been allocated extra supplies. The Royal navy sends two Dreadnoughts to provide artillery support for the defenders, and this proves to be the decisive factor. Even if only 2 combat factors can be allocated, it is enough to drop the levels. It is still 5:1, but the modified result is 16. The accuracy of the professional soldiers in the BEF makes the day, and even if 1 British Mil is lost, the Germans loose more units and fail. Had the British been forced to retreat, they would have had nowhere to go (No Cw HQs in France) and would have been eliminated. This is one of the most decisive battles of the entire war. Ostend will remain in British hands throughout the war, despite another German attack the following spring. This means that Germany is unable to straighten the line. Up to 6 German corps would have been freed up for other offensive actions if Ostend had fallen. Now they must man the front line.
This attack marks the final German attempt at winning the war in the West quickly. The line now settles. Germany has conquered Belgium except Ostend. The Western front runs from Antwerp, east of Ostend, and into France. The line in France runs from Lille through hexes 1232, 1331 an 1231. The BEF holds Ostend and Calais, the rest of the line is held by the French. In the east, the line runs roughly 1 hex west of the pre-war border in East Prussia, then straight through Poland (Lodz is in German hands) and along the Carpathians.
Well, I guess that will do for now. Despite 1914 only has 3 full turns, most of the fast-paced action happens during this period. I should be able to cover the rest of the war in another entry. (not exactly a «quick» resume)
Thats it for now, hope you enjoy it! Sorry for any misspellings or bad grammar
Last edited Mon May 28, 2018 10:24 pm
Posted Fri May 25, 2018 4:28 pm
Great report out Jon, hope you had as much fun playing it as I just did reading it! Those first turns in 1914 are quite active.
Sounds like if the Germans never take Ostend pressure would never really mount against the French. Will be interesting to see how the rest of the war pans out. Looking forward to the next post!
Thanks Steven. Yeah, I really enjoyed those first turns of 1914. The game starts off with a bang, and there's so much happening. And still I haven't mentioned the naval war, which is also at its most intense in this period, at leats in the game I played. I enjoyed the game right away. During these first turns, it felt as if it could go either way, and I was stunned by the intensity of the battles that were fought and how the major powers involved just could keep on feeding the battlefields with units, until winter, shortage of supplies and the inevitable exhaustion set in at the end of the year.
And yes, Ostend in Cw hands became a problem for Germany. It shaped the front line in a way that required a lot of units to hold it, and in addition, denied the Germans of a forward U-boat base. Also, the German line in the west formed a large bulge, so that later on, the French and British were able to make attacks from up to 3 hexes. And as I will explain in my next entry, Germany committed itself to defending its gains and retake lost hexes, putting even more strains on its manpower.
In a player's note for Germany, it should be stressed that Ostend must be taken and the front anchored at the coast. Even better if Germany also could take Calais, but Ostend is a must.
