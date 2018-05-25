|
-
John McLintock
Scotland
Glasgow
Lanarkshire
"Roll dice and kick ass!"
-
Liam and I continued our GWC odyssey with a game of this, the second, scenario, which features a French attack on a small village in Belgium in August 1914. Random selection gave me the French, with which I was quite happy, since they have the advantage of numbers and leadership.
Liam's two companies set up concentrated in the village in the centre of the map. Against that, I set up a company with my Highest Ranking Leader in open ground in the centre; another five platoon strong company- with my HMG- in the woods on my right; and a weak, two platoon strong company on my left. My plan was to use my HMG company to suppress Liam's Germans on that flank, then to assault up the centre when the time was right (this was always going to be dodgy against the German HMG stacked with a command-2 leader). My weak, left flank platoon had the option of heading for a distant objective that was worth 5VP.
The game opened with an intense artillery barrage on the German positions, as I was dealt a fistful of Artillery Request orders. Soon, there was one eliminated German platoon and two others were broken. Then came the decisive engagement. I had an Offensive order coupled with an Assaults Strategy Card- which enables moving units to enter enemy-occupied hexes, at the cost of becoming Suppressed. So I declared an Offensive with my right-flank company- I chose that one because it could get units into the hexes of broken enemy platoons- and charged. Liam opened up with everything he had, naturally enough. All but one of my platoons got through; my own post-move fire attack proved futile; and I won the two ensuing melees, for double VP, thanks to the 'Bayonet Work' special rule. So I was now ensconced in the village with the VPs even.
Unfortunately for me, Liam was ready with an immediate counter-attack. He rallied his troops; played an Advance using the command chain rule; and advanced in against all my hard-won footholds in the village, including an overstacked melee against my Leader's stack. I played two actions in the hope of turning the tide against Liam's stack of veteran platoons, but it was all to no avail. I lost both the melees, and Liam was in possession of the village again.
By this point I was looking for a surrender victory, and swung my central company right into the woods, from which I hoped to launch an attack on Liam's weaker left flank. I couldn't get moving however, and the game petered out with Liam's suriving units doing a good job of keeping my men pinned with fire attacks, and picking off any vulnerable units he could. He won with 20+ VP on the first Sudden Death roll.
Another painful but enjoyable session, this game showed off more of what is unique to GWC than my first play of the game. The plentiful use of artillery meant that there was quite a lot of terrain downgrading, notably when an errant spotting round delivered the strike right onto my own spotter, and downgraded his woods to shellholes. And the vicious melee in the village which effectively decided the game was pure GWC, relying as it did on the Offensive/Assaults order/Strategy card combo; followed up by the use of the command chain rules to get both Liam's leaders into melee with a single Advance order.
-
-
Pascal TOUPY
France
talence
Aquitaine
-
This game told a nice story. Thanks.
-
|