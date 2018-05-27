|
David Murray
United Kingdom
Driffield
The Seven Years War in the Indian Ocean
29th April 1758 – off the Coromandel Coast, India
This is a playing of Mark Barker’s Coromandel Campaign from C3i magazine. The campaign uses proxy ships but I have made counters for each ship for my replay. I believe the campaign will be part of the Deluxe edition of Flying Colors and that will include official counters for each ship involved.
British Vice-Admiral Pocock had been shadowing a French force under Comte d’Ache and after several days managed to gain the wind gauge and decided to engage. The four leading British ships made directly towards the French flagship, the Zodiaque, as was the custom of the day. In the picture below, note the three British ships in the rear, the Cumberland had been handled poorly by its captain, whilst the Newcastle and Weymouth seemed reluctant to close on the French ships. Those three ships began the battle out of command and could only be in command when they were within the command radius of a British commander, they could not make use of formation commands. In addition, the three ships could not use full sail.
The French squadron only had a single Royal French ship, the flagship Zodiaque. The rest of the fleet were ships of the French East India Company, the Compagnie des Indes. Due to the dual-nature of these ships fire was -1 relative rate and they had a -2 modifier to the Hit Result Table as many of their guns were not yet mounted. The Frigate, Sylphide, was in the French battle line and could be freely fired upon by the British. Finally, the Duc de Bourgogne would not close with the British and would move away if she found herself within 5 hexes.
Below: the setup at the start of the battle.
Below: view from the rear of the French line.
d’Ache signalled for the lead ship, the Bien-Aime, to back its sails so he could reduce the distance between the ships and thereby increase his firepower against individual enemies. Pocock also ordered his leading ships to back sails to allow the three British ships in the rear to close the distance between them.
The lead British ships began to sideslip to be able to engage the French centre and rear and isolate the ship at the head of the French line. The poorly handled Cumberland moved within command range of Pocock. The French continued to reduce the distance between their ships, although the British were now in range of the French guns, d’Ache considered the ‘Indianmen’ lacked the ability to make much of an impact.
The British Flagship, Yarmouth, leading the squadron, drew the first fire from d’Ache’s own flagship, the Zodiaque. The French caused damage to Yarmouth’s rigging.
The Elizabeth followed Yarmouth and the two leading British ships continued to sideslip to try and isolate the leading French vessel. Fire was exchanged up and down the line.
The leading ships of both forces continued to exchange fire, the lack of available guns on the French ‘Indiamen’ was beginning to tell as they were receiving more damage than they were giving. A fire broke out on the French ship, Conde, whilst the frigate Syphide pulled out of the line as it could not maintain going toe-to-toe with undamaged ships of the line. The lead French ship, the Bien-Aime, found itself too far advanced to bring her guns to bear and so began to try and circle around to support the fleet.
Looking over the situation, I began to feel d’Ache may have been a little hasty in joining battle with the British. The British have the wind gauge and were successfully driving shot into the hulls of the French. French return fire from the Compagnie des Indes’ ships had been poor. French targeting of the British rigging had had some effect but the French were still not in a state to begin to successfully disengaging.
Turn six and the French wrestled the initiative away from the British. All the action was at the front of the line as the French fired and turned to reaching. The British Tiger and Salisbury began to have their rigging shredded but they gave as good as they got and the Conde, who had managed to put out its fire, suffered enough hull damage to affect the weight of shot it could fire. The four French ships at the rear of the French line turned and began reaching into the wind – today was not the day to take on the British.
Below: the action at the head of the line. Note the Bien-Aime has taken some time to turn around as their sailors on the Compagnie des Indes’ ships were not well drilled in sailing under fire and their ships were not as nimble as dedicated warships (wear costs are +1).
Bottom: the trailing French decided to decline battle – in future battles all their guns would be available – then they would show the British how the ships of the Compagnie des Indes could fight.
Note: observant readers will notice from this point on in the game I changed the French counters. Because the Compagnie des Indes ships always fire with a -1 relative rate, I decided to modify the counters to reflect this – and use a * to remind me that they have other restrictions too.
The British aware that they could not keep up with the French if they withdrew, decided to try and focus their fire on the sails of d’Ache’s flagship, the Zodiaque. Yarmouth sailed between the Saint-Loius and the Zodiaque, fire from the Saint-Loius caused damage to the sails of the British flagship. Pocock, finding himself in a stern raking position on the Zodiaque, ignored his own orders to target sail and fired directly into her hull. Despite not having a wind advantage the fire from the Yarmouth ripped along the length of the French ship causing enormous damage (the Zodiaque was now only 1 point away from being damaged). The Newcastle and Weymouth turned to beat into the wind to try and move within the command radius of a British commander, the Newcastle was successful doing so.
The British now split their command for the first time in the battle, with Steevens taking the leading three ships and Pocock the next three, the Weymouth was still out of command. The British wrestled back the initiative and decided to activate first to slow some of the French ships who looked to be about to try and disengage. Steevens’ forward command activated first. Due to poor coordination the Elizabeth and Salisbury had masked their port and starboard broadsides respectively, this made it very difficult to concentrate fire on the Zodiaque. Instead they decided to concentrate on the next most damaged French ship, the Conde. The Tiger moving between the Conde and Vengeur, backed sails and prepared to fire only to receive a broadside from the Conde first. Both ships did enough sail damage to slow the other. As the Tiger cleared the Conde it drew alongside the Vengeur and fire was exchanged. The Salisbury was temporarily adrift due to sail damage and so fired at the sails of the adjacent Zodiaque, slowing it and causing a fire to break out. The return fire reduced what was left of the British ships sails even further. The Elizabeth whose fire had been blocked by the adrift Salisbury, could do little but turn to reach with the wind for next turn.
Below: after the first British activation, some poor coordination had left the Elizabeth with no targets, however the other two ships’ activation gave a good showing.
d’Ache activated next, his heavily damaged ship was in some trouble, its sails were damaged and its only escape option was to turn its stern towards the adrift Salisbury, but d’Ache calculated he did not even have enough sail to achieve that. d’Ache, now took a chance and attempted to grapple the adrift British ship on his starboard side but the attempt was easily evaded. With only one movement point, the Zodiaque could do little but move forward one hex. The Conde and Vengeur, not wanting to leave their flagship isolated begin the slow process of turning about – these were no streamlined fighting ships! The Saint-Louis was in the best position to help the Zodiaque and sailed towards her. On the way she exchanged fire with the Cumberland, whom she left with her sails in tatters.
Below: the Zodiaque was in trouble!
Pocock then activated his command. The Yarmouth lacking sufficient sail to pass between the Zodiaque and Saint-Louis pulled up alongside the latter, but not before firing upon the stricken Zodiaque. Pulling alongside the Saint-Louis, who had not had time to reload from firing on the Cumberland, Yarmouth unloaded her broadside and caused substantial damage.
Below: this had not been the French plan but somehow d’Ache had got himself embroiled in the British squadron and had no easy way to disengage. Note the tail end of the French fleet had decided to cut and run…
The British split their command again, but many French ships found themselves out of command as the French flagship was being bottled up by the British. Somehow d’Ache managed to get a jump on the British and gained the initiative. He activated his command of three ships: Zodiaque, Saint-Louis and Conde. This time Zodiaque did turn to reach, revealing its stern to the adrift Salisbury. the Salisbury knowing it will not get a better shot fired into the hull of the French flagship. The British ship’s fire ripped through the decks of the Zodiaque causing huge damage, the French flagship was flipped to its damaged side. The Saint-Louis, as she tried to pull clear of the currently adrift Yarmouth, took heavy fire and she too was flipped to her damaged side. The Conde moved away from the fight and unfurled full sails.
Steeven’s activated his command. The Tiger turned to move around the bow of the Zodiaque, an attempted bow rake failed and the resulting shot was poor. The Elizabeth finally managed to clear the adrift Salisbury. The Salisbury undertook a sternway manoeuvre and in doing so swung into a position where she could get a partial broadside on the stricken Zodiaque – the ships of this period had a more restrictive arc of fire than later ships and so this fire had a -2 relative rate modifier.
Below: the British net was closing in on the French flagship.
Pocock’s activation saw his ship perform a sternway and swung behind the Saint-Louis, she discharged her broadside into the stern of the French ship. Shot raked through the already heavily damage ship reducing it to zero hull points, but somehow the crew managed to keep her afloat.
Elsewhere, the out of command ships completed their movement, with many of the French unfurling full sail to escape the British.
Below: the surrounded Zodiaque was still fighting fires that had then spread to the rigging. Despite the condition of the Saint-Louis, the captain was not ready to strike.
Once again, the French gained the initiative. The Zodiaque was in a poor way, damaged and with its sails shredded; the Tiger blocked its forward path. With few options, the Zodiaque pulled alongside the Tiger, but not before the Tiger bow raked the French flagship.
Below: with no way to escape the British, the Zodiaque exchanged broadsides with the Tiger – but by now the fate of the Zodiaque looked clear…
Steeven’s command was activated and the Salisbury and Elizabeth tried to close on the French flagship although their rigging was in a poor state. As Salisbury pulled hard to port to line up a broadside, fire from the Zodiaque nearly dismasted her. Salisbury fired at the heavily damaged and now surely doomed Zodiaque.
Pocock’s ships moved up on the vulnerable Saint-Louis, with the Newcastle successfully grappling the French ship, capturing her, only to realised what a poor state she was in and abandoning her just as she became awash!
Below: taken just before the Zodiaque put out its fires, at this stage the battle was effectively over.
D’Ache, only had the 1 movement point to expend, exchanging fire with the British. Fire from the Salisbury caused the French flagship to become vulnerable. The Tiger moved alongside the Zodiaque and fired her broadside removing the last hull points from the her. At the end of the turn d’Ache stuck his colors…
Below: d’Ache, under the ‘strike’ marker on the Zodiaque, bitterly regretted his decision to stand and fight the British.
Victory points awarded after the battle of Cuddalore, 1758
French: 6VP – they score a VP for each 0.5 movement penalty caused to the British.
British: 19VP - 4VP for the sinking of the Saint-Louis, 12VP for the capture of the Zodiaque and 3VP for d’Ache (a major blunder on my part - and completely avoidable with better play).
Historically it was a mistake for d’Ache to engage the British and I think I compounded that error. I am a little rusty with the tactics and that showed. The lack of ready guns of the French Compagnie des Indes’ ship really meant I should have been far more cautious with the French. Cause some rigging hits and then escaping would have been a more prudent plan.
A die roll indicated that the battle of Negapatam is up next. I might fudge things so d’Ache and the Zodiaque appear in the next scenario – some sort of Hornblower-esque escapade where they overcome a small British prize crew and escape…
Thank you very much for this. Very interesting and very useful to a beginner like me.
Did you use the standard games rules or your quick play rules, please?
Cheers
Glenn
Hi Glenn, I am not the author of the quick play rules, so this game was standard, rules as written, and using the optional defensive fire rule - which I believe should always be used unless playing a truly large fleet action.
Regards David
