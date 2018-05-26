|
|
|
-
Jerry Woodfield
United States
Michigan
-
Battle of Medellin – AtB
The Battle of Medellin begins with virtually no units on the map and since I play with a house rule of variable entry, it made for an interesting predicament for both sides. (My house rule is that I roll dice to determine when scheduled reinforcements arrive on the map – up to 3 turns early or 3 turns late) Due to some very unlikely rolls of the dice, it took Victor 3 extra turns to get his 1st Corps onto the map. Latour and his 1st Cavalry were also delayed a turn, while the Army of the Extremedura was delayed a turn as well. Given that the weather was rain and thunderstorms, perhaps these delays made for a more realistic scenario. The Spanish, being outnumbered with the standard order of battle, now have a predicament of deciding to move forward and heavily defend Medellin/Mengabril or stay back and prepare entrenchments around Don Benito. Ultimately, the delay in French arrival is too good of an opportunity to swing this battle towards a Spanish victory and they decide to move full speed ahead in defending Medellin/Mengabril.
As the battle moved onto March 28th, the weather was great and so were the French die rolls. A 1 SP bombardment resulted in the Vanguard’s cavalry being pushed from defending the bridge across the Rio Guadiana, making the French advance all that much easier. At 9 am, the French troops begin pouring over the bridge and into Medellin. Victor and the 1st Corps were able to control Medellin and advance into the orchards where the Spanish had decided to make their stand, using the Rio Ortiga stream for defense. The Spanish took the opportunity to play their “March to the Sound of Guns” card after the successful French bombardment at 8 am, putting Portago’s low initiative on the sidelines as the 3rd Division moves its way towards Medellin to bolster the Spanish defense. The French have superior cavalry (in strength and skill), but it is muted by the terrain flush with orchards.
By noon, the French have made only light progress in their pursuit to Don Benito and in capturing Mengabril. They had horrible luck getting the back end of their line in command and thus reinforcing the ranks as they pushed forward. But in the early afternoon, disaster struck the French as Victor was moving across his formations, trying to shore up his lines; Henestrosa’s Vanguard attacks, pushing his units back and giving Victor a fatal bullet to the gut. The Vanguard continued their path of destruction by pushing Porbeck’s brigade to surrender with their backs against the Rio Guadiana and pushing the 1st Corps all the way back to Medellin by 2 pm.
The French continue to scramble as they remain leaderless while the Spanish push ever closer to surrounding Medellin and a likely retreat over the Guadiana. By 5 pm, the French simply hope to hold their position in Medellin and not be forced to retreat from whence they came. Victor’s replacement (Rapp) moves the remainder of the 1st Corps into Medellin while Milhaud leads the 3rd Cavalry the long way around to make a last attempt (along with Latour and the 1st Cavalry) at securing Mengabril. With the threat from Milhaud’s Cavalry, the Spanish swing Frias’ 2nd Division back to Mengabril to assist Albuquerque’s Andalucia’s Division in holding the vital city. Meanwhile, Cuesta decides to move over and direct one last attempt at taking Medellin before night falls.
Rapp decides to make a very risky maneuver by leaving some of his troops to defend Medellin and moving forward to help the French Cavalry in taking Mengabril, forcing the Spanish to retreat across the Rio Ortiga, making this battle half-successful at least. But after a very successful counterattack by the Spanish on Milhaud’s Cavalry, Frias decides to meet Rapp on the road to Mengabril. Meanwhile, Cuesta’s attack on Medellin goes better than could have been anticipated, pushing the 1st Corps troops that remained there across the Rio Guadiana, while the Vanguard moves into the city, a disastrous result for the French. With the fall of Medellin and the repulse of Milhaud & Rapp’s efforts, the French decide to retreat back towards Medellin with the hopes of salvaging at least that before nightfall.
As the sun is setting, Rapp leads a large force into Medellin in hopes of pushing out Henestrosa and the Spanish Vanguard. While Henestrosa bravely leads his men against the French attack (Henestrosa was forced from the battlefield for the remainder of the day with a saber-slashed injured arm), they are forced to retreat into the orchards, giving the city of Medellin back to the French. As night settles with a few minor skirmishes (one that was costly to the French as a bullet to Latour’s neck kills him, knocking him out of future battles in the campaign), the Spanish celebrate a resounding opening victory to the campaign.
Final VP assessment below, but I wanted to discuss my overall post-battle feelings. This is the first battle I’ve played where the French didn’t win (admittedly, I’ve only done a handful of battles in this series) and that surprised me given the additional reinforcements the French got early and the early success they had. I was expecting another sound French victory and that may have biased my playing of them. The orchards really have a massive impact in these battles because there are so many of them and since they cut Cavalry and Artillery SPs in half, it prevents the large French advantage they have there from being a true advantage.
I’m always tinkering with various house rules with this series to create what feels like a more realistic (and also more fair) game. The majority of the house rules I play with come from Carl Paradis’ alternate ruleset. The one that I enjoy the most is the DR2+ (or AR2+) that causes a unit to be “reforming” the following turn and thus, unable to move (hence all the sideways green "Reorganizing" chits you see in the pics). I’ve altered that rule slightly by allowing a unit to roll for initiative in order to not have the penalty, but that’s only if it’s a DR2 or AR2. A DR3 or AR3 and a successful initiative roll allows them to move 1 hex. I also provide a one column shift benefit to any unit/stack going against Reforming units. I also used the CRT from Paradis’ rules, but I may switch back to the original CRT after this game. Something I may institute in the next game as well is a mini-orders system. When the Spanish took Medellin, I immediately pulled Milhaud’s cavalry back to Medellin, which I just don’t see happening without some sort of delay for a courier to reach Milhaud to tell him the news.
Overall, a very enjoyable and surprising start to the campaign of games.
-
-
Kevin Zucker
United States
Baltimore
Maryland
-
Hi
Great to see the French get hammered once in a while!
The French win most of the time.
Remember that your French troops were delayed for three turns.
That made a big big difference.
-
-
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
-
Thank you for sharing.
-
-
Jerry Woodfield
United States
Michigan
-
kzucker wrote:
Hi
Great to see the French get hammered once in a while!
The French win most of the time.
Remember that your French troops were delayed for three turns.
That made a big big difference.
Agree, but there were a few mitigating circumstances. 1) The Spanish were also delayed a turn, so it was really a 2 turn French delay and 2) the battle is supposed to end after the 5 pm (I believe?) turn but I played it all the way through until nightfall. But it definitely impacted their ability to easily get across the bridge and perhaps take both Medellin & Mengabril while preparing their best plan to assault the Spanish on their way to Don Benito.
Part of the reason I play with the variable entry house rule is for unique situations like this. Creates an alternative history that shows how important timing can be. It also creates a situation where it's hard, as a player, to plan for particular reinforcements at a particular time. Granted, it's rare to get a 3 turn delay....
Variable Reinforcement Entry (Roll 2 dice)
2 - 3 turns early
3 - 2 turns early
4 or 5 - 1 turn early
6 thru 8 - As scheduled
9 or 10 - 1 turn late
11 - 2 turns late
12 - 3 turns late
Thanks for reading and creating a great series of games!
-
|