|
-
Edward Kowynia
United States
Bedford
TX
-
Hello all, I have been enjoying the many postings of B-17 sessions from several BGG members over the past couple of weeks. I have been playing this game since the mid-80’s, so I guess it is my turn to share one with the group.
Please find a report of my last game. I had been flying a ship called “Special Delivery.” On its 4th mission, a runaway #2 engine, caused by a flak hit during the bomb run on the railyard at Amiens, forced the crew to bail out over France. Most of the crew was captured by the Germans. However, Lt. Michael Sean, Navigator and Sgt. Matt West, Tail Gunner were aided by the French Resistance and returned to England where they rejoined their Group and were reassigned to a ship called the “Peggy Sue” commanded by Cpt. Joseph Mitton. The “Peggy Sue” was also fairly new to the Group, and had lost its Navigator, Tail Gunner and Ball Turret Gunner on its last mission. We welcomed aboard two new shipmates. Well new to our ship. They joined the 45th about the same time we did, but their ship, the Special Delivery, got shot down over Amiens on their last mission. The whole crew was captured except these two guys, Lt. Sean and Sgt. West. Timing was weird though as we had lost our Navigator and Tail Gunner on our last mission and here we go, an experienced Navigator and Tail Gunner. We also had to replace our Ball Gunner and got this little guy from someplace in Iowa called Sioux City, all of about 5' 2" and maybe 110 pounds, so we started calling him "Tiny".
AAR: SN 441540
Date: September 8, 1942
Mission: Amiens, FR
Target: railyard and facilities
TO Time: 06:00
Alt: 32,900'
Speed: 155kn
Today, we flew another mission to Amiens, since apparently not enough damage was done on the last mission flown there. We were feeling pretty good though since we were flying middle position of the middle squadron. Hopefully a pretty safe spot today and our fighter cover is supposed to be good for the whole mission. We took off at 06:05. There was some fighter opposition right off the bat over the channel, and 3 Me-109's penetrated the squadron to our position. Sgt. Rathman, "Tiny", got one of them. The others were driven off by some heavy fire from the group.
Flak was very heavy. We took several hits to the port wing, including a big hit to #2 engine, which prompted Lt. Sean, the Navigator's comment, "Here we go again West, same place, same way, same engine!" Sgt West, from the tail, said he was pretty badly wounded in the leg from flak and won't be bailing out again. We asked how he was and he reported he thought he got the bleeding stopped. Sgt. Johnson, our port waist gunner, crawled back and said West had passed out, but that it did look like the bleeding was stopped. He said the wound was pretty bad and he was going to try and drag Sgt. West out of his position so someone else could get in there.
The engine, which had been losing oil pressure, self-sealed and the pressure slowly started climbing again. Luckily we were able to maintain speed with a little more power to the other three engines and stay in position with the group since we were already nearly at Bombardier takeover point. Apparently Lt. Davis, Tom, our Bombardier, had had enough though, took control of the ship, and he put 95% of the bomb load on target. We really creamed them. On egress we had a Me-110 on a vertical climb and then a FW-190 on a vertical dive. Our gunners missed both, but fortunately, they missed us too, and flew off. The rest of the trip was uneventful. We cared for Sgt. West as best we could. We signal flared on approach and were given priority, landing at 13:11. On first inspection, our crew chief reports minor damage and that we should be ready for the next mission.
Submitted: September 8, 1942 at 16:00 hrs.
Cpt. Joseph Mitton, PiC
SN: 441540 - "Peggy Sue", 72nd Squadron,
45th Bomb Group, 189th Bombardment Wing, 8th AF.
Addendum to report:
Word from hospital is that Sgt. West's wound was not quite as serious as it first appeared. He lost a lot of blood but will be recovered in time for our next mission.
Submitted, September 9, 1942.
Cpt. J. Mitton, PiC.
SN 441540. 72nd Squadron,
45th Bomb Group, 189th Bombardment Wing, 8th AF.
I hope you enjoyed the report. This really is a great game for those of you that like narrative type games. Give it a try. Just about everything you need to play is in the file sections as it is getting hard to find a production copy of this gem. Thanks Group, for indulging me.
-
-
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
-
I always appreciate a good B-17 AAR. Thank you for sharing.
-
-
Thomas Fowler
United States
New Mexico
-
"I always appreciate a good B-17 AAR."
I second that.
Thank you for sharing this AAR; these always keep me inspired to go at it again.
-
-
Edward Kowynia
United States
Bedford
TX
-
I keep trying even thought I have never finished a full 25 since I started this game back in 85 or so. Still though, I keep playing.
It is just that good a game. Made it to mission 24 once and then took a bomb bay hit prior to bomb drop. That of course did not end well.
Ed
-
|