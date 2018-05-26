|
After playing the first three scenarios solo, I got a chance to play my buddy Josh FTF for Scenario 4. Since I was hosting the game, I selected Germans so I could setup ahead of time. I knew it was going to be tough on the Germans from comments made here in the forum so I expected to fight for my life defending the ridge and the scenario lived up to it.
SETUP: Germans are defending 12 deep on the map with the majority of the hexes being shellholes. The Germans control four objectives at the start with the fifth objective in the 1-hex column no man's land between German and French setup areas. There are a few buildings on the far edge of German controlled territory. The Map is dominated by a Level 2 hill in the center while the French enter on another Level 2 area on their right flank and wooded area on their left flank. Behind the main hill in the center there is a valley in the German starting area. But overall the terrain is just dominated by a torn up countryside.
German Initial Setup: I broke my forces up into three fire groups. My main fire group with 4xPlatoons with 1xMG was setup on the Level 2 Hill in the center of the map. I started with 3 Leaders 9/8/7 Morale 2/1/1 respectively. I didn't want to put my HRL up front in this area which I could've done so by chaining 3xPlatoons with a level 1 leader and the MG with another Platoon for cohesion purposes but since these troops were my tip of the spear defense I elected to put the Hauptmann up front stack with a Platoon w/MG to increase their Firepower. They were setup with 4 trenches strung in a L shape covering the front and right of the hill. My other two firegroups consisted of a company (3xPlatoons plus Leader). Both setup up on the first hexes above the valley lip with my left flank getting the Pillbox w/MG and two trenches. The right flank getting three trenches with the Mortar. I would've rather had 3xMGs to cover all approaches with Op Fire but HHQ only allowed us the 2xMGs. Our reinforcements of company of old men and walking wounded (Landsers with only 3MPs) would not arrive until time 5 (game started time 0). My other fortifications of the wire were arrayed in depth around the front of the level 2 hill to slow any French advance head on and force them around the flanks into the lanes of fire from my left and right rear firegroups.
French setup was mainly a wall of troops - 14xPlatoons but with only 3 leaders. After their recon of my setup, it looked like the French plan was the use their left flank and center as main push with their HRL in the center with their one MG.
Pre-game bombardment: 14 random hexes selected for reduction which luckily either none or one hex was effected so that left the German defenses pretty much intact. However the 3 rounds of regular French bombardment reduced two the trenches on the center hill to foxholes while breaking the defenders.
H-Hour commences: With the sound of whistles and bugles, the French en mass conduct an Offensive (they start with one Offensive card). However, without a HMG suppress card in hand, they were moving under optimum Op Fire conditions. The Hptm activated all units on the hill to Op Fire (2 were broken though so didn't add to the total unless the French were to get adjacent). The MG started hammering away - swinging right to left and back across the battlefield. French platoon one after the other succumbed to this incredible carnage across the front. 11 French units were broken and both players had used almost half their decks by this time before the inevitible jamming of the MG. The French player expecting this though was ready to play a Recovery card after the offensive stalled. However to his chagrin, almost 1/3 of his forces did not recover from this initial onslaught.
The game continued for a few time triggers and it was not until reinforcing Ligne troops arrived on Turn 3 did the French resume the major part of their advance. The German MG on the hill broke during repairs leaving the hill without the much needed Firepower but otherwise the 4xPlatoons were holding their ground. The French HRL sent a Runner back behind the lines to advise the General on the status of the attack. The French were starting to feel bogged down but decided to rush forward again with the MG down. Good progress was made on the French left flank as they moved forward into a flanking position on the center hill. Their right flank suffered a severe blow as the company commander on that side was gunned down by the pillbox and a sniper hit. Although again the German MG jammed but this was short lived as this gun was fixed fairly quickly.
However the Germans on the hill knew that they were soon to be overrun as no Fire cards were drawn for a few turns while the French made a push to flank the hill. Two French platoons led by a leader overwelmed two positions on the hill eliminating the Germans, leaving only the Hptm and two platoons now surrounded. The Hptm bravely led his Platoon into Melee with the French leader defeating them in this seesaw battle for the Hill. An event had given the Germans a Gun with a team which helped reinforce the hill but the French knew a threat when they saw one and pushed forward to overwhelm the hill. The brave Hptm and his Platoon died in hand to hand combat in the trenches while taking two French platoons down in mutual and bloody combat but the French were securely in control of the hill with the Germans 60% towards their surrender level of 10. (4xPlatoons, 1xLeader, 1xTeam). French losses had been heavy so far but they were not in jeopardy of surrendering at this point.
As to VPs, the Germans had built a solid base of VPs with two of the objectives controlled that scored points being the ones on their start line - well out of French reach while the lone French objective was only 1VP and was the one the Germans never controlled. Also fate causing blazes in the areas scoring German VPs provided a natural barrier. As we crossed into the 2nd half of the battle, the French player knew he could not win on VPs so he had to eliminate Germans to force a surrender.
The German left flank was secure as the Pillbox and trenches were unscathed and the French on that side leaderless and having to fall back into cohesion with the center. The German landser reinforcements were slowly making their way up the center of the valley but MP of 3 through shellholes was slow going.
Airpower made only fleeting appearances in this scenario with only 3 attempts during the game. Don't know if it was a product of the way this map is oriented long ways vs short ways but both French bombing runs found no targets.
French player now made his decision to rush the German right flank to score the four more kills needed for the Germans to surrender. The German right flank having 3xPlatoons, 1xLeader and 1xMTR, tried to hold off the enemy killing some but the main effort of the French was able to succeed into getting into Melee and killing the German leader and platoon. Germans now at surrender level 8 of 10. Time at 7 of 10 but decks were getting low. By killing the German leader that put one Platoon out of cohesion but the other held the MTR. Germans had a Recover and one Move card to play for orders and did both to have the out of cohesion platoon make a break for German starting line. If I had another order I may have tried to have the other platoon make a break for it but all for naught I only had one move card.
The French overwhelm the platoon with the MTR. Germans now at 9 of 10 on surrender track. The French control the central hill and are raining down Artillery on the Landsers who had made it out of the valley floor. The Germans are well ahead on VPs but time was fading away. The French are firing away at the German platoon running away and begin to give chase when fortune provided the Germans with a Hero born of battle who would prove to be the tipping point of this scenario.
We are now at 9 of 10 on Turn Track and I don't remember exactly what event caused it but the French had given up the Initiative that they had held for most of the game. They had the German platoon with the Hero cornered in the lower right of the German held territory. The Germans were down to 4 cards in deck and the French with 6 cards in the deck. German player was holding on to 2xFire Ambush Melee cards and a +2 Fire in Melee for the inevitable advance. The French player had checked his discards and knew he had one advance left.
The final do or die was left to those final card draws. The Germans had another fire card (non-melee ambush) and fired at the French leader and platoon leading the final assault. Forcing them to draw cards in defense. Bam - the final French advance card of their deck comes up for the defense roll. The Germans hold on for another card play round and when the time trigger arrives and sudden death roll for the French with no initiative card. The game ended with an amazing German victory.
The twists and turns of player morale in this game were amazing. The French feeling demoralized in the early parts of the game then it swinging rapidly in their favor as they overwhelm defender after defender in melee. The German low morale on turn 9 after knowing both his time triggers and both French time triggers had been used and not knowing when that final French advance would come.
A great time was had with total play time around 4 hrs.
Hindsight comments:
French player felt a HMG suppress was much needed to start the offensive but does the French player want to wait to get one?
German reinforcements: Those Landsers are slow, low morale and short ranged. Probably best to just keep them defending the building objectives in German rear area.
Airpower was non-factor. German telephone with reinforcements never got a fire mission off as French broke it and destroyed it in short order. Their 6 cards ensure they have a much higher chance of doing so.
French thought about a Creeping Barrage but didn't do one. One of the issues I brought up in another post was the fact that Artillery barrages don't have any lasting effects or LOS hindrances which in real life they would effect visibility and movement through where those barrages were happening. Those kind of effects would've made a difference on a few occasions. Something to look at for an advanced or house rule I suppose.
Strategy cards had little effect although they did turn the tide in one melee. French player felt he could absorb losses better than German so held on to Initiative card as long as possible.
Final Thoughts: I really like this game system and own all the Combat Commander main boxed sets. It has played well for me solo but really shines with the 2 player interaction. Look forward to playing the rest of the scenarios. Thanks for reading!
As T-Mo can testify, I was cursing the cards loudly after that initial recovery where 1/2 my guys didn't recover needing an 8 or less (26/36 chance).
And later in the game when I had 5 broken squads needing an 8 or less and 1 recovered.
I gave up the initiative to stop a time trigger...and T-Mo then drew his second boxcars in a row. Crazy!
Because of the slow progress, I really did feel my only chance to win was the surrender level, and the tension as our decks got thinner and thinner was amazing. I really couldn't take too many shots, because that would let him burn cards. So I had to hope the 1 remaining advance card in my deck came up...which it did, defending against a German fire attack.
What T-Mo doesn't tell you is I gave him the victory. He was going to put his hero with the Landwehr, and I said "It makes more sense to put him with your single guy. If nothing else, it's 2 more points I have to fight in melee, and a guy who can absorb Ambush cards."
As it turned out, I did break the squad that would have given me the victory, and then T-Mo pulled the event "Raid Prisoners", which would have eliminated him, except that he was stacked with a leader!
I really enjoyed it. I don't know the answer to the "Is it Combat Commander with chrome?" question yet. However, even if it is, I don't think that's a bad thing because CC is such a fantastic game. I did definitely see differences. The "Out of Cohesion" rule was a pain all game. The HMG Suppress card can make a huge difference taking enemy crewed weapons out of action. The Offensive card is very high risk, high reward. The strategy cards are not game breakers, and they do provide some interesting twists. A big difference is the relative lack of teams. Having basically 1 unit per hex makes it hard to plan big assaults unless someone is willing to go in with 2 squads and accept that 1 of them will end up dying (or deploying). The lack of LMGs (I realize some come in later scenarios) changes tactics a lot.
I look forward to more plays of this game. It is definitely a worthy offspring of it's parent.
Very informative and entertaining AAR. Thank you for sharing.
