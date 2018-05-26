There was not a lot of fighting in my first session, so I was hoping for a change in the winds and die rolls. The game recommends setting a fixed number of turns with victory conditions to see how well you played. I quickly decided to play a more open ended game to just see how my Player Officer progressed. The ship names are also not part of the game, but I’ve added them to enhance the immersion into the narrative.



(The game would allow me to seek a posting to another ship, and if I was playing with a limited number of turns that would be the smart thing to do to try and gain more Merit Points. I am going to stay with the Warspite.)

(For this battle I did not cut out the counters to track the action. I just made notes of the starting stats on a sheet of paper and tracked the damage. For me at least, it made the combat flow smoother and quicker.)