Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
-
There was not a lot of fighting in my first session, so I was hoping for a change in the winds and die rolls. The game recommends setting a fixed number of turns with victory conditions to see how well you played. I quickly decided to play a more open ended game to just see how my Player Officer progressed. The ship names are also not part of the game, but I’ve added them to enhance the immersion into the narrative.
Lowly midshipman Pip is assigned to the Sloop of War Porcupine, carrying dispatches to Naples. The commanding officer is 1st LT Dandy, whose attributes are lacking in all areas except Social Status. Mr. Pip will need to learn to be humble, as his attributes for the most part exceed his Captain’s.
Up anchor and into the Bay of Biscay, where the Porcupine rides out the storm, thanks to Mr. Pip’s seamanship. The next turn and the Porcupine almost runs into a reef. Again Mr. Pip’s seamanship, to the relief of the crew, saves the day. (Pip’s seamanship is a D10, while the Captain is D6.)
Passing through the Straights of Gibraltar, a merchant convoy is spotted and avoided. The crew grumbles, but the dispatches cannot be delayed.
Next there is a fire on the deck, and Mr. Pip’s leadership and seamanship averts a crisis. He adds 2 more Merit Points.
Finally they sail into Naples. While taking a stroll in the old city, Mr. Pip is attacked by thugs! He drives them off, in spite of the fact that he is wounded. That doesn’t prevent him from going before the Promotion Board and this time he passes, with a good die roll, plus cashing in all his earned Merit.
The freshly promoted 3rd Lieutenant Pip is transferred to a 3rd rate Ship of the Line – the HMS Warspite. A 74-gun veteran that formed the backbone of His Majesty’s fleet. The assignment was Squadron Duty – finally a chance for action and glory in the Eastern Mediterranean.
HMS Warspite leaves Naples to sail off Asia Minor in the Ottoman Empire. They weather a storm off the toe of the Italian boot, and head east towards Anatalya.
South of the Peloponnese, and a strange sail is sighted. It is a French 2nd rate SOL. The Captain tells his crew that 74 guns manned by British Tars should overawe 90-guns manned by Frogs and clears the decks for battle.
Here are the steps:
Naval Combat (SSOG Ref pg 4)
#1 The die roll on the Opposing Ship Table indicates that it is a French 2nd rate SOL. A random French Captain is chosen.
#2 The opposing ship's orders are to engage.
#3 Our orders are to engage.
#4 To the Engagement Table. We win by more than 4, thanks to high, but not maximum, rolls by Pip; therefore, "Winner Fires 2 Broadside Attacks (firing first) while the loser fires one. Winning Ship will then Grapple Opposing Ship if equal or more crew with a +1D6" Attack Die." (I have less crew so I won't want to grapple.)
#4 To the Broadside Attack and Gunnery Table. The directions are, "Roll a D6 per Cannon +1 D6 per NPO Captain and PO’s Successes. Refer to the Gunnery Table below to determine the score required for the Attacking Ship to Hit the Target Ship." My PO rolls a 7 on a D8 for 2 successes. The Captain rolls a 6 on a D8 for 2 successes. So this seems to indicate that I roll 5xD6. Since I need a 4+ to hit, all my cannons hit. The results are 3x Crew, 6x Structure, and 3x no effect results.
Now to my second broadside and the Frenchies' return broadside... again LT. Pip's gunnery skill results in 2 successes...Captain has 1....all guns hit.
When the smoke settles the French SOL is crippled, with 12x Structure hits out of a maximum of 15, and 7x crew hits. The British ship has taken 5x crew hits, 4x structure hits, and 2x Cannons destroyed. Both the Captain and Mr. Pip have minor wounds.
#5 Strike Checks. The French ship is crippled and has 34 crew remaining. The die roll plus the French Captain's successes equals 4! The French ship strikes!
If I would have rolled 5 or higher the battle would have continued. I assume that we could have sunk the French ship next round, though probably getting crippled in return. If there had been a boarding action the sizable French crew would have wiped the decks with us.
So 3rd LT Pip survives his first sea battle, earning glory and two slight wounds. He is too young to take command of the prize, so he stays onboard the Warspite as it sails into the port of Antalya on the next turn. (The game would allow me to seek a posting to another ship, and if I was playing with a limited number of turns that would be the smart thing to do to try and gain more Merit Points. I am going to stay with the Warspite.)
Repairs are begun and Pip’s wounds are healed. In the first turn in Antalya, Mr. Pip’s attributes help in repairing the two destroyed cannons and two structure points on the old ship. As he rolls the maximum possible on one die he earns a Merit. The next round repairs are completed. In the next round, Mr. Pip will need to lead a Press Gang to find recruits for His Majesty’s navy. (Very irregular to impress sailors while in a foreign port, but casualties must be replaced. First he goes before a promotion board and gains a step to 2nd Lieutenant. Now the Press Crew sets out and finds 3 crew points to help replace the 5 who died in the battle against the Frenchies. Pip gains +1 Merit and -1 Wound. I must assume that Pip found some “British citizens” masquerading as American merchantmen in the port. The American captain complains to the Pasha, but the Captain of the Warspite replies that these are British citizens – hey, they speak ENGLISH – and he could hang them for desertion. What are the Americans going to do about it, start another war?)
The next assignment is to sail for Haifa/Acre, still on squadron duty. A pirate is sighted, and attempts to flee, pursued by the Warspite. The Brits get close enough to pour a broadside into the brig. 75% of the Warspite’s cannons hit, resulting in 4 structure and 4 crew hits. The crippled pirate fires doing 2 crew and 2 structure hits to the Warspite. In the exchange the Warspite’s captain suffers a flesh wound while and Lieutenant Pip takes 3 damage, reducing his stamina of 6 to a 3. The Warspite grapples with the brig and the British sailors swarm over the railing, overwhelming the scurvy dogs and forcing them to strike. Pip receives more glory and suffers more injuries. His stamina is down to 1!
(For this battle I did not cut out the counters to track the action. I just made notes of the starting stats on a sheet of paper and tracked the damage. For me at least, it made the combat flow smoother and quicker.)
Arriving in Haifa with her prize, the Warspite undergoes repairs, while Pip also heals. After a turn fully repairing the ship, Mr. Pip’s stamina is up to 4. The next turn he leads an unsuccessful Press Gang, taking a point of damage. Returning to the ship it is discovered that adding insult to injury, one crew point has deserted! (Must have been those Yanks… I mean British citizens who claimed to be Americans.)
The next turn, 2nd LT Pip is given command of a Sloop of War with dispatches to Portsmouth. The HMS Vulture carries 14 guns, and though old looks to be a fast ship for a first command.
