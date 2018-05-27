Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 8 1 Posts Magic Realm» Forums » Sessions Subject: Questing the Realm, Swordsman and Beggar King, Solo, Expansion 1 New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] James Dean Diggy18) United States Goal: 3 quest points in 4 weeks; “first to discover” quests have been removed from the deck



Initial Quests





Initial Map





Spring



Week 1, Warm



With those quest cards, I will be treasure hunting. Pretty straight forward. The map is very long, and there won’t be time to travel to its far reaches.



“You there!” The three men, each with a hooded cloak pulled close against the chill of an early spring night, paused as they walked away from the Inn. “Turn around! And stand there in the light,” ordered the leader of the Patrol as he turned his mount, pointing to the last of the hooded men and indicating a patch of light spilling onto the much trampled dirt before one of the Inn’s windows. The man moved slowly but with no hesitation, and beneath the cloak adjusted his grip on a long blade at his belt. Blood would be spilt this night, and he intended it not be all his. “Take down your hood,” the Patrol leader now said, slowly, and more quietly, as he himself drew his sword. The other two hooded men tensed.



• I spend two days hiring two Rogues for 6 gold total, and see what treasures have (nothing of interest). I record two hide phases each day to play it safe. The Patrol frequent the Inn and they are no friends of mine. Sure enough, the Patrol show up on the second day. Luckily I am hidden. Unfortunately, and I hate when this happens, the second Rogue is NOT hidden. A bloody, confused fight ensues. It’s three on three, though the Patrol is mounted. Immediately a Rogue and the Patrol HQ are cut down. In the second round, another Rogue drops. Now it’s two against one, and I don’t like the odds. I escape into the night, poorer but unscathed.



• I returned to the scene of the crime later, and loot a shield and breastplate, both of value for the gold they’ll fetch soon enough. With the Patrol still at the Inn, it is not worth the trouble to try and hire more Rogues. So, disguised as an itinerant merchant, I head north and sell the ill-gotten armor to the Guard. I overhere the Guards talking angrily of a vile murder a few nights before at the Inn, and here their oaths to skin alive the culprit (me!) should he be found. Luckily my identity remained unknown to them. Along my travels I find 5 gold.





Week 2, Beautiful







The only way out into the world leads through the Dark Forest. You can use the secret paths to enter, but must discover them in order to leave. Once monsters spawn in this tile, it is very easy to get trapped with no monster-free clearings to run to, and no way to leave the tile. This nearly negates the Swordsman’s amazing ability to run away from most trouble. Nevertheless, I foolishly choose to head toward the Chapel, which will require another trip back through the Dark Forest. I intend to try the Candle in the Darkness quest and then also gather enough gold to play the “You Are Rich” card. That would give me my three VPs.



• I venture in, failing two hide roles. There are carrion crawlers, serpents, and dragons in these woods. Luckily, it was the two H serpents that spawned; they appeared on the middle space of the tile, right on top of the 10 gold that is also there.



• A dragon soon joins the serpents on the same day the I find my way out of the forest along the path heading to the NW. Unfortunately, I must come back this way and only know one of the exit paths. . . .



• I arrive at the Chapel and sees the Order is willing to sell a Sacred Statue and Pirate Map. The Swordsman begins the “A Candle in the Darkness” quest



o "The village Dominie pulls you aside, and beseeches you to assist in slowing the advancement of a pall of evil creeping beyond its place of origin. He urges you to take a scroll blessed by the Prelate at the Chapel and, at the very source of this gathering evil, to read it as dawn breaks over the land. The prayer will not turn back the night, but will be as a candle in the darkness, relieving to a small degree the fear and despair upon which this evil pall feeds."





• Now I must acquire a holy relic (there’s a list of potential treasures which satisfy this goal). If I get enough gold, I might come back and try to buy the Sacred Statue from the Order, which would suffice.



Two days had passed since the swordsman left behind the village chapel and entered the murky darkness of the forest, and for the second time the swordsman found himself walking past a stand of birch trees by a spring from which a trickle of water seeped from the ground and ran across a series of rocks. He was lost in this gloomy place, and the occasional crashing of trees in the far distance was a constant reminder that he was also pursued.



• While traveling back east through the Dark Forest intending to move into the Maple Woods if I can find the way out, the dragon catches my scent and moves to my clearing, but I’m hidden. The dragon’s presence makes searching for the secret path quite inconvenient. I will have to search carefully and slowly, and opt to make one hide and search the rest of the day. Unfortunately I evidently was not careful enough, and the dragon found me. Worse, there is nowhere to go; I am stuck between the H Dragon on one end and on the other the two H Serpents and the T Dragon on the other end. So I run back to the H Dragon, hoping I can just continue running until the monster roll changes and the dragon goes away. This is a desperate strategy, but it’s all I can think of.



Week 3, Showers



• In the Dark Forest there is now: T Dragon, T Serpent, H Dragon, and 2x H Serpents. After days of running back and forth on the paths, finally I am set upon by all the monsters, and I fail to escape. The Dragon breaths fire and kills me. I really should have found a couple exits the first time I went into the Dark Forest, or perhaps I never should have tried going to the Chapel.



The vest and pants he wore may have at one time been fine cloths of bright colors, when worn by their previous owner, but days and months spent in less than genteel conditions caused fraying and stains. His breastplate was dirty and bore a dent on the upper right shoulder. The axe hanging at his side had a finely honed edge; the handle was sturdy oak, wrapped in a leather bands. While still on the road he’d heard news of the fight with the patrol only a few nights before, and like a vulture to carrion he came, whispering with the wild haired ostler behind the stables before slipping through the Inn’s kitchen door.



• Enter another vagabond, the Beggar King:







I start with the following quest cards and the “Teleport” spell (it’s a Type VI requiring purple magic, so I can cast it myself):







• My first order of business is to loot some of the items dropped by the Patrol HQ earlier. None of the patrol are here at the moment. I pick up the Ancient Telescope and the Ancient Slate (which has gets a random assortment of 4x spells, and this game it has a II, VI, VII, and VIII spell). That night, the Company come. If only I had more money at the moment, I’d hire them. In any case, after swapping cards while at the Inn, I now have:









• I play the “A Short Swordsman Joins You ” card in the presence of the Company to gain a short swordsman companion. The replacement card is “A Squire Joins You”, which I immediately play to have a roge assassin join me as a second companion. Pretty good luck so far. I think I’ll await the Patrol in order to 1) play the “You Free a Bashkar From Custondy” card and 2) begin the Den of Thieves quest. That quest would give me all I need.



• It takes a few days, but finally the Patrol arrive! They’d have killed me if I hadn’t been hidden. Anyway, I first play the Den of Thieves card to start the quest, then the Free a Bashkar card (the latter giving me a Bashkar companion AND a horse).



“The village sheriff announces the Patrol is seeking assistance in finding a haven for cut-purses and murderers, worse even than the vermin frequenting the Inn. The Patrol request your assistance in locating a den of thieves, and in confirming the presence of one particularly cunning, unscrupulous blackguard. You must visit the Thieves Guild and confirm the presence of this blackguard, then return to the Patrol.”



• The merry band then flees the Inn with the following:















Week 4, Showers



Off we go. Our path takes us through the Dark Forest. We tread carefully, mindful of the swordsman’s fate.



• Right away we are set upon by the Serpents. It’s the two H and the T. Really, I think they could take the two H, but not the T. Fortunately, we are hidden.



• They merry band, after retreating back into Dark Valley, makes another attempt to slip by the Serpents and the T dragon.







• We make it to the middle space. Next we’ll need to find our way out without being eaten.



The sky was yet aglow in orange and pink hues, but there beneath the canopy of leaves and among the never-ending sea of trunks, darkness had already arrived. And still the group was no closer to finding their way out. They’d taken great care to move slowly and quietly, having seen near the path the previous day the sloughed-off skin of a serpent whose length must have been twice the height of an average man, and having heard the distant roar of a dragon. And of more immediate concern, was the realization that they were being watched, that something had been following them just as quietly and carefully as they themselves sought to move. They saw its long, low dark form scurrying now through the shadows of the ferns and amongst the dead, fallen leaves on the forest floor, circling their little camp.



• While hidden on space 1, two carrion crawlers appear. These, we shall fight. Leaping from the shadows, the beggar king swings his axe and kills one. The Short Swordsman gets the second one.



• We’ve got to get out of here, and will risk running right into the ghosts of Evil Valley just to escape the deadly gloom of the Dark Forest.



• As luck would have it, our band of ruffians finds the secret path out to Evil Valley while remaining hidden from the ghosts. We move along into the Putrid Swamp, where we stop for a brief rest. The Beggar King fatigued a chit in the fight with the carrion crawlers.



Week 5, Showers



• The swamp is plagued by man-eating plants, though none spawn. Moving further north, into the Pine Woods, we see evidence of Vipers, but again we are able to move forward unmolested.



The band of cut-throats had by late afternoon grown weary of the rainy climb up a seemingly endless slope. The path up the crag had soon become too rough to remain mounted, and so they continued all on foot, leading the horse and pony through the twists and turns and blind corners of the way forward. Or so they hoped they were moving forward, though they hadn’t quite been able to tell since earlier in the morning. The path had become a crevice wide enough for three men to stand abreast that wound through the jagged stones, open to the gray sky and rain above but hemmed in on two sides. The overall effect was to make it hard to see where they’d been and harder still to see where they were headed. The group opted to take action before their weariness turned to exhaustion.



The pony and horse cried terribly, almost sounding human, as they strained at the ropes securing them to a rock-outcropping at a wider portion of the path that formed an open, roughly circular space . A man the size of an ogre, standing at least two heads above the tallest of the travelers, strode slowly around the corner eyeing the mounts carefully and noting the rain-soaked cloak thrown on the ground before them. It held in one hand an ax with an immense head consisting of two separate blades, each long and curved, on either side of the shaft. Its other carried a small iron shield (it was only small relative to the immense girth of the beast; in the hands of a normal man the shield would have been large indeed) with a spike in its center. The beast’s head was that of a bull. A gold ring hung from its left ear, and an iron bar pierced through nostrils that were belching steam. It approached the cloak, looked around and saw nothing else unusual in the gathering evening shadows and rain. When the beast bent a knee and placed its ax on the ground in order to examine the cloak, the leader of the travelers sprung forward from the gloom with his hand-ax raised high above and behind him. Any noise he may have made in so doing was obscured by the cries of the pony and horse. The murderous blow struck the beast’s skull with a crack that nearly jarred the ax from the man’s grip, and only then did the attacker cry “NOW!”, thus bringing forth the other three men from their hiding places around the clearing as he himself scrambled away from the thing to prepare for a fight. But the beast only slumped forward, dead.



• We rest a night in the woods then at dawn we begin the climb up the crag. The Thieves Guild, our destination, is at the highest point. On our way up, we wander directly into his trap. Fortunately we are all hidden and are able to attack from ambush, cleaving the thing’s skull in two. Just as we are busy looting some of the Minotaur’s treasure, and giant comes along to rain on our parade. And the only treasure found so far has been the Dragon Essence, so in addition to Giants and Minotaurs, there will be dragons flying about. The giant, however, is killed just as easily as the Minotaur.



• Greed and hubris overtake the group, and we continue looting rather than moving toward our goal, and ANOTHER giant comes. This time we are caught unawares, in awe of the Sacred Grail one of the vagabond has just pulled from a large, iron-bound chest.



• The giant’s club will strike first, meaning there’s a 1/3 chance whoever lures will be struck (and very possibly killed). The Assassin lures, flipping to his L2 move side in hopes of lessening the strength of the blow should he be hit. The BK readies his axe and swings with the H3**. The nimble rogue avoids the giant’s club and the BK strikes true again. The band moves out of the maze then spends some time resting, only to be attacked by two flying dragons drawn to the crag by the Dagon Essence. The group is thrown into confusion, having imbibed too much of the Minotaur’s mead, and the BK loses his breastplate and takes a wound. Amazingly, the two dragons are killed the second round. Fortune is on our side.









Week 6, Warm



With the horse and pony tied some ways further down the path, the four men lay quiet and still beneath the pine trees and among the ferns. Further up the rocky path there was another copse of pines, much like the one in which they now hid, standing before a wall of stone that rose twice as high as the trees . The men had been searching the area all morning, taking great pains to move undetected, and now there within the shadows of the pines ahead they barely detected the outline of an opening in the cliff. Their suspicions were confirmed when they a figure emerge from that opening and walk beneath the trees over to another path the travelers had not hitherto seen.



• It is the beginning of a new week, the weather is good, and there are no monsters on the chart that can appear!



• As we finally reach the top of the crag, we now have a map drawn of the area and can earn 2 VP by going back to the House (the first player to travel a few “difficult” routes is able to earn VPs if they return to the proper dwelling). We will not be distracted any more than we’ve been already by the Minotaur’s treasure. We’ll continue with the Den of Thieves quest.



• With some searching, we find the Thieves Guild’s exact location (you must discover it, like a treasure chit) and confirm the blackguard sought by the Patrol is indeed there. Back to the Inn.



Week 7, Showers



The four mean returned to the Inn to fulfil the terms of their agreement with the patrol. They never asked the patrol’s intentions having now learned of the thieves’ secret hideaway. And they never did say anything of the minotaur guarding the way up the crag, nor of the giants that lived there.



• We have an uneventful trip back to the Inn, where the patrol can still be found. With that, I earn the 3VP (completing this quest also causes me to lose a level of friendliness with the Rogues and gain a level with the Patrol).







10 10.00 Posted Sun May 27, 2018 2:38 am

Posted Sun May 27, 2018 2:38 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls