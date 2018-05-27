|
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
Vincent has inspired me to post my own AAR. Please give me feedback on the length of this AAR (Too much or not enough?)
Plans:
In a sleepy hamlet called Krzenowitz, two miles west of Austerlitz, just after midnight on 2 December, 1805, General Weyrother describes his Disposition and attack plan for the Coalition. (randomly chosen plan)
“Napoleon is clearly retreating. Now is the time to attack him, before he falls back on Vienna. Scouts have discovered that the lower Goldbach is weakly-held, so an attack on his right flank should force him to retreat away from his lines of communication with Vienna. A retreat into Bohemia would separate him from his supply lines. With this in mind, First Column will attack Sokolnitz, while Second Column attacks Telnitz. The Advance Guard of the First Column will exploitation the breakthrough, once the Goldbach is forced at either point. The day’s goal is Turas.
Meanwhile, Third Column will protect the Pratzen Heights. Fourth Column shall protect a line from the villages of Pratzen to Blasowitz. These two columns can move forward to the Goldbach near Kolbenitz, depending upon the French deployment. Fifth Column shall provide cavalry support near Blasowitz. The Advance Guard of the Army shall protect the Goldbach Heights and the Post House. The Guard shall remain in reserve near Blasowitz. These forces will move to take the Santon, if the situation warrants it.”
Tsar Alexander: “Very well, General Weyrother. We are done retreating. Kutuzov, you may leave. I’ll let you know if I need anything from you. We shall strike the French hard, just like in Italy; strike him down with the bayonet, the Russian way. Napoleon is as good as defeated already.”
Imperial Camp, Zuran Hill. 2 AM, 2 December, 1805. Napoleon sends out his Imperial aides with the following orders:
“Fifth Corp shall operate with First Corp. Fifth Corp shall attack to take the Goldbach Heights, while the First, on the right flank, shall take the Posoritz Post House. This will be our main attack. The Grenadier Division shall take Blasowitz, while the Reserve Cavalry protects the flank of the First Corp. The Imperial Guard will deploy near Blasowitz as a reserve. These three corps can provide support either to the main attack north or an attack later on the Coalition center.
The Fourth Corp shall assault the village of Pratzen. Once the town is secured, Saint Hilaire’s Division shall hold the village and provide support to Vandamme’s assault south to the Pratzen Heights. The Corp’s 4th cavalry division shall also support this attack. The Third Corp shall defend the lower Goldbach as they arrive.”
Napoleon is not worried about being cut off from Vienna temporarily. “Berthier, I will purposely present a tempting target for the Coalition with my weakly-held right flank and my feigned withdrawal to bring the Coalition into a battle. They demand Belgium! HA! Enough of chasing Kutuzov! The majority of my Grande Army shall destroy the northern half of the Coalition Army and later, I will turn upon the Coalition attack columns.”
Snow is falling and Davout will likely be delayed. (battle variant randomly drawn)
First, my house rules.
1. No coalition foot artillery units can combine fire with another artillery unit. Exceptions are the actual Coalition artillery companies, the 15-strength units. Horse artillery is not subject to this rule. My basis is to prevent Coalition “grand artillery batteries” with regimental guns.
2. Tactical cards are drawn randomly, one per turn and use/lose for that turn.
3. No Coalition “Light” units will receive the -1 DRM when firing. Both the Grenzers and the Jaegars were trained as line infantry at this point in time. The French were clearly superior in this aspect of warfare, even beyond Friedland. The Russians chose their ground at Eylau specifically to factor out the French skirmisher advantage.
Again, feel free to comment on the length of this AAR. Enjoy.
I like this overall coalition plan, a better plan in my opinion than the French one, especially with the event card you have drawn. I don't know yet how it went, but Soult will not have an easy time, Davout will have a real hard time...And Bagration + Lichtenstein + Constantin can hold their ground against Murat, Bernadotte and Lannes.
Looking forward to read the AAR to see how things went...
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
8 AM
The Coalition begins their assault on the lower Goldbach. Langeron’s Kursk regiment takes the western half of the Telnitz, pushing a battalion of the 3rd regiment of Davout back across the Goldbach. The New Ingermanland regiment of Dokhturov’s First Column begins assaulting the Sokolnitz Schloss.
Meanwhile, some of Soult’s dragoons performing reconnaissance enter the undefended village of Pratze. Due to the friction of war, Prebyshevsky’s Third Column has already moved up to its position past Pratze to the Pratzen Heights, but Kolowrat’s Fourth Column had not roused itself yet. Whether it was the snow, Allied lethargy, or their attention focused on the lower Goldbach (or maybe 3 activations TOTAL for this turn!), the Fourth Column has not taken up position to defend the village. Can Soult’s corps take advantage of this?
9 AM
Langeron continues his attack on the eastern half of Telnitz. Both attacks against the two battalions of Davout’s 3rd regiment are repulsed, with part of the Kursk regiment routed, while the Viborg regiment retreats. Davout’s effective artillery fire routs several First Column regiments, causing heavy casualties among the Fanogorie regiment forming to assault through the Goldbach bridge to Sokolnitz. Davout recaptures western Telnitz. Davout’s superior musket training becomes evident, as the Tirailleurs rout the New Ingermanland at the walls of the Sokolnitz Castle with heavy losses, leaving no Coalition forces on the left bank of the Goldbach.
Soult manages to deploy, partially within the environs of Pratze. Soult sends the 10th Legere to Vandamme. Murat, Duroc and Liechtenstein race towards Blaziowitz while the Kolowrat deploys east of Pratze. They are in no position to contest St. Hilaire’s division. Yet. Murat captures Blaziowitz, pushing aside Firth Column pickets. Liechtenstein deploys further south of the ridgeline, out of sight of the village. Soult begins the execution of the next part of his orders – hold the Pratze with St. Hilaire’s division and begin attacking south to take the Pratzen Heights with Vandamme’s reinforced division, including Beaumont’s 3rd Dragoon Division. Vandamme’s 10th Legere and 4th Ligne push back the Podolia regiment with losses, but do not advance into the teeth of Coalition artillery. Kolowrat’s long range artillery manages to rout the “La Terrible” 57th Ligne.
Further north, Lannes and Bagration eye each other and deploy across the ridge lines south of Bosewitz.
Comments:
All units are now in position, pictures show the three fronts to begin the 10AM turn. Coalition forces in the center are in good position to fend off Soult and Murat. Bagration is in a good position to confront Lannes. Bernadotte will attempt to move along Bagration’s left flank. However, the Russian Guard’s position is worrisome to them. Vandamme has a difficult task ahead of him to take the Pratzen Heights, but Prebyshevsky barely has 5000 men to defend it. The Tsar has moved south to take command of the attack columns from Buxhowden, but the Tsar will likely spend his time rallying several regiments. No doubt, he’ll order artillery preparations while consolidating his routed regiments.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
10 AM
Lannes begins implementing the main French attack with a major assault on Bagration’s line, sending Caferrili’s division to attack the hill position east of Bosenitz and the Russian right flank, while Suchet’s division attacks Bagration’s center and left flank. The Russians hold the line, but take heavy losses. Bagration moves his 6th Jaegar from his reserve into the line on the left, and launches 4 cavalry regiments to shore up his right flank. The entire 17th Ligne take heavy losses and are sent scurrying back to Bosenitz. Lannes follows up his attacks, successfully grabbing the hill on the right flank and again punishing the left and center of the Russian line with heavy casualties. Bernadotte moves his corps up onto Bagration’s faltering left flank, eliminating the 6th Jaegar. The I corps now has a straight shot to the Post House only a mile away. Kutuzov, realizing Bagration’s left flank is crumbling, gallops over to Prince Constantine of the Guard and orders him to plug the huge mile-wide opening on the Russian northern flank. Murat, Duroc and Bessieres mill about Blasowitz and are in a position to attack North or South.
Soult continues his attacks on the southern and central portion of the Pratzen Heights. Vandamme attacks with the 10th Legere, 18th and 24th Ligne regiments, supported by artillery. After heavy losses, Prebyshevsky’s Galician Musketeer and 7th Jaegar regiments are forced to retreat. The 7th Jaegar counterattacks, however, and successfully regains some lost ground and routs a battalion of the 10th Legere. With elements of the 3rd Dragoon moving to outflank the Heights, the Butyrsk Musketeer regiment is destroyed by the 24th Legere. Further attacks on the 7th Jaegar continue to punish the Jaegars, but they do well and hold the line. Meanwhile, St. Hilaire and Kolowrat continue to bombard each other from long-range.
Dokhturov (1C) attacks the western portion of Sokolnitz and is again repulsed with losses. Langeron (2C) launches a major attack on the entire village of Telnitz, but the 3rd Ligne regiment (III) again proves the value of their excellent training, as the entire Perm Musketeer regiment routs, while Kamensky’s 2nd Bridage (the excellent Fanagorie and Riazan regiments) take heavy losses and retreat. The Allied offense has stalled again, while staff officers and even the Tsar himself attempt to reform the two attack Columns.
Commentary:
The French are moving as planned in the North. Bagration has little choice but to fall back, with half of his infantry (8 steps of 18 left, with one more routing) hors de combat. He still retains a strong cavalry force, and this will be needed to keep the French at bay. The French are being careful in advancing after combat, to prevent counterattacks from strong Russian cavalry forces. Such attacks, without the benefit of forming square, would be disastrous. Although Bernadotte’s forces have a wide open shot at the Post Office, the Russian Guard is moving to attack Bernadotte. However, Murat and Duroc are within striking distance and will force part of the Russian Guard to watch the French there. In the center, Soult has turned the flank of Prebyshevsky. These Coalition force have taken heavy losses (7 of 14 left), as half of their infantry has become casualties. Clearly, Kolowrat is going to have to adjust his lines to take this into account. An attack on the village of Pratze is out of the question, as Napoleon’s best troops are milling around Kolowrat’s rear. Lichtenstein (5C) would not be able to entirely stop this force. The Coalition’s attack in the south has failed abysmally, as not one VP has been taken by the Coalition. Davout’s artillery has been extremely successful in breaking up attacks, leaving Coalition forces often attacking at even odds. A choice will have to be made with Keinmayer’s exploitation forces – continue awaiting a breakthrough across the Goldbach or attack the French north of St. Anton to rescue Prebyshevsky. Given Davout’s increasing strength and bad Coalition luck, time is slipping away to successfully gaining the left bank of the Goldbach.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
11 AM
Russian Guard begins their plodding journey towards Krug. Napoleon sees this and orders Murat to follow. Bernadotte captures the Post Office and begins setting up on the southern ridge to defend against the Russian Guards’ inevitable advance.
Prebyshevsky begins pulling back towards the northeast. Soult launches a major assault on Coalition Third Column positions. The Azov regiment covers itself in glory by nearly demolishing the entire 24 Legere. However, the 75th and 4th Ligne eliminate the remnants of the 7th Jaeger. The French have almost cleared the Heights, but at a bloody cost to both sides. Vandamme can afford these losses, but Prebyshevsky’s Column is nearly shattered.
12 AM
Lannes cannisters some Cosssacks. Suchet’s division continues attacking Bagration’s left flank and prepares for the incoming Russian Guard. Lannes continues pressuring the entire line, sending the 2nd Dragoon division to watch the Russian right. The 51st Ligne is repulsed on this flank by Jaegers and horse artillery, while the French continue to grind forward with attacks from the 34th and 40th Ligne (Suchet) and the 17th and 61st Ligne (Caferelli). Bagration continues to hold the line, but infantry losses continue to mount. Bernadotte begins pressuring Bagration’s left flank and threatens to encircle this exposed flank. The Guard is almost in position to assault Bernadotte’s positions along the ridge line.
Soult continues mopping up. The Dragoons are too much for Azov’s regiment, and they retreat. The remnants of Prebyshevsky’s column are surrounded. Kolowrat begins to fall back out of artillery range, but before doing so, blasts a battalion of the 28th Ligne, providing a retreat path for the demoralized Third Column to retreat Northeast.
For the last two hours, little has taken place along the lower Goldbach.
Comments:
Vandamme will mop up the remnants of the 3C. Then, Soult will begin attacking Kolowrat’s 4C. The objective is not to take the Stare Vinohradi, but to inflict maximum casualties on this Column. The key battle is about to begin in the North as the Russian Guard are nearly in position, while Bagration attempts to extract what’s left of his command and draw off Lannes’ units from helping Bernadotte. Bernadotte will not be able to withstand the Guard alone, so Murat has to provide support to draw off the Russian Guard’s cavalry. After consultation with the staff, (determined by coin flip) Alexander decides to continue his attack on Davout, but the weather may not allow much more activity, given the threats in the North. (snow DRM to end of turn rolls)
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
1 PM
Lannes sends the 2nd Dragoons to outflank the 5th Jaegar while the 30th Ligne attacks from the front, but the Jaegars continue to impress. The Arkhangelgorod regiment, under the personal leadership of General Bagration, also hold their ground. But the center of the Russian line cannot withstand Suchet’s attack and the Old Ingermanland Musketeers flee for their lives. Lannes is content to grind the Russian infantry and not advance too quickly and risk Russian cavalry counterattacks. Artillery takes its toll on the Tver Dragoon regiment. Massed infantry columns force the Russian cavalry to give ground towards the foot of the Goldbach Heights. The 2nd Dragoons wipe out some Cossacks on the Russian far right flank, while the 5th Jaegar is finally destroyed. Bagration’s defense has finally collapsed, except for his cavalry and the Arkhangelgorod making their last stand. Bernadotte makes a spoiling attack with artillery on the Russian Guard and causes some casualties to General Constantine’s infantry. The 45th Ligne holds a forward position in some groves on a hilltop. The Russian Guard successfully assault this position and rout the 45th. Apparently these men are more than just parade ground troops! Meanwhile, the 95th Ligne is also routed by massive artillery fire, leaving behind dismounted guns. However, the 54th Ligne successfully holds off the Grenadier Guards near the Post House.
The remnants of General Prebyshevsky men escape to join General Kolowrat’s line, leaving a few cannons to delay Vandamme’s advance. These cannons manage to extract some casualties from the 18th Ligne, but the capture of the Pratzen Heights is completed. The 3rd Dragoon division charges the remnants of Prebyshevsky’s regiments, but a spirited defense doesn’t make things easy for General Beaumont’s dragoons. The Azov regiment is destroyed and its battle flags are captured.
General Dokhturov breaks the serene calm in the south with a heavy cannonade on Sokolnitz and Schloss Sokolnitz. Despite overwhelming odds and a determined attack, the Italian Tirailleurs hold the Castle and the village remains in the hands of Davout.
Comments:
Bernadotte’s forces are in trouble, but Lannes and Murat are in immediate range to provide support. Prebyshevsky did his best to hold the Pratzen Heights, but Vandamme’s infantry was just too much. Now with the Heights cleared, Soult plans on attacking Kolowart with the intent of causing casualties on the many newly-formed rookie Austrian regiments. The French Imperial Guard is in position to attack Kolowrat from the rear, but he would have to contend with Liechtenstein’s solid cavalry and horse artillery. With Duroc and Murat heading off to attack the Russian Guard, Napoleon doesn’t have the horse to attack Liechtenstein effectively without drawing into a battle of attrition.
Victory calculations:
French
+5 VP locations
Captured 2 Flags
Gained 154 VP in Coalition Casualties
Coalition
Gained 33 VP in French Casualties.
French will attempt Major Victory.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
2 PM
Duroc abandons Blaziowitz and marches to Krug. The Preobrazhensky and Semenovsky Guard regiments attack the Bernadotte’s 8th Ligne. The French struggle to hold after taking heavy casualties. The Grenadier Guards’ second attack successfully forces the 54th Ligne back near the Post House. Murat, seeing Bernadotte’s desperate situation, sends Nansouty, Milhaud and Kellerman at the Russian Guard and keeps them engaged while Lannes’ artillery blasts away at the Preobrazhensky regiment. This staggers the Russian Guards, who are then subsequently overwhelmed by Lannes’ 88th Ligne, a true combined arms assault (Cavalry ZOC prevents retreat). Lannes continues to send tight columns towards the Russian cavalry, forcing them to retreat. Walther’s 2nd Dragoon division again overthrows and routs Russian cavalry, this time, the Pavlograd Hussars on Bagration’s right flank. The Arkhangelgorod regiment continues to remain a thorn in Lannes rear.
Langeron again attacks Telnitz, this time inflicting heavy casualties on the 3rd regiments’ two battalions. However, Colonel Schobert’s fine regiment continues to keep his French inside the village. The Yaroslav Musketeers of First Column FINALLY take the Sokolnitz Schloss. However, the attack on the village itself is again repulsed, an the Vladimir musketeers taking heavy losses.
Comments
The weather is definitely slowing down the pace of movement, but the attacks along the lower Goldbach and east of Klug have not diminished in ferocity. While the Russian Guard has a good chance of taking the Post House back from Bernadotte, the battle east of Klug may overwhelm this portion of the Guard. Bagration’s cavalry may end up being a wildcard, as they are in a position to perform an all-or-nothing breakout towards the Post House. The Coalition attacks in the south continue, but Davout is awaiting a good time to counterattack. Will Soult move forward or be content with their gains? Will Murat be needed to head east towards the Post House? Grenadier Division, double time!
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
3 PM
The Semenovsky Russian Guard Regiment attacks and destroys the 8th Ligne battalion opposing it, but does not advance into the exposed position, with Murat’s cavalry nearby. Further east, the Grenadier Guards and General Depreradovich’s elite Guard Cavalry brigade attack the 27th Legere and 54 Ligne regiments near the Post House. The 27th cannot form square, but the well-trained men shoot down a number of the Chevalier Garde’s men. The 27th remain engaged, but the Grenadiers are more successful, routing the 54th and surrounding the 27th Legere. Seeing this, Bernadotte sends his 94th Ligne, the last reserves, to counterattack the Grenadier Guard Regiment #2. Meanwhile, the 27th Legere continues to extract casualties, this time on the Grenadiers. This breakout attempt becomes the largest fight of the battle, well over 5000 men involved. The Grenadiers hold, but take heavy casualties. Murat moves further east to support these men at the Post House, especially considering Bagration’s cavalry could become a nuisance. Bagration mulls over attacking Nansouty’s heavy cavalry, but a counter-charge with Russian hussars would yield a +3 DRM. As such, Bagration’s cavalry heads to the road east of the Goldbach Heights.
Soult continues to cannonade the Austrian lines. Vandamme attacks the southern portion of Kolowrat’s line while St. Hilaire’s 36th and 14th Ligne attack the center. Prebyshevsky still remains a force in existence and causes casualties to the French, as the 4th and 75th Ligne both suffer losses. St. Hilaire’s attacks cause heavy loss of life, but the IR49, under the personal direction of Kolowrat, hold the line. The French dragoons crush the Austrian Erzherzog Johann #1 screen. Vandamme finally finishes the destruction of the Coalition Third Column.
Dokhturov launches the remnants of 3 regiments at Sokolnitz and elements of the 108th Ligne demolish them, repelling the Kiev grenadiers and the Vladimir musketeers. This leaves First Column with barely 2000 infantry. However, Dokhturov has plenty of artillery and moves it closer to bombard Sokolnitz.
Commentary:
The Russian Guard simply does not have enough men to fend off Bernadotte and Murat, plus the occasional Lannes harassment. The Guard does foil the French’s plan to get to the exit hex on the east edge, that was the French plan. I had thought about being more aggressive with Bagration’s cavalry, but if the move was not successful vs Lannes’ large formed stack, the follow up infantry would have spelled disaster for them, as they could have worked to surround the fatigued cavalry (if there were not successful in mauling the big stack). As I explained earlier, I usually didn’t advance after combat when Russian cavalry was nearby. The battle around the Post House was epic, with the 27th Legere getting surrounded and then being rescued, somewhat. Given the brittleness of the 4th Austrian Column units, it would have been better to start St. Hilaire an hour earlier. Further south along the Goldbach, the Austrians just can’t get a break.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
4 PM
Lannes’ artillery obliterates the remnants of the Arkhangelgorod regiment. Lannes directs Suchet to hold the southern flank near Krug, supporting Bernadotte, while Caferelli, with the 34th and 17th Ligne, mop up the Goldbach Heights. Bagration is left with a mere 2400 horse, but are still a dangerous force, not to be ignored. Bernadotte’s 94th Ligne again provides a dazzling display of musketry, destroying the Guard Grenadier regiment #2, which allows units to advance and solidify the line near the Post House. The Guard sees that the time to take the Post House is gone, and retreats south to the Raussnitz Brook.
Kolowrat artillery severely canisters the 16th Dragoon in a puff of smoke. His artillery causes 4 steps of French casualties. Soult returns the favor, blasting 3 Austrian steps into oblivion. Soult continues his attacks into the center and south of Kolowrat’s line. The Austrian IR9 and IR24 are charged and cannot get into square, but they successfully fend off the French Dragoons. Several Austrian units are drubbed and routed with losses, as are several more Russian regiments, although they do not entirely flee. St. Hilaire’s 14th and 36th regiments destroy the Austrian IR 38 and IR 49 in the center of the line and Kolowrat is captured during this combat. Overall, it is quite the bloody combat but the Fourth Column is collapsing south of the Stare Vinohradi.
5PM
Murat attacks Bagration’s cavalry, again leaving one division in reserve. Nansouty and the Russian Hussars engage. Bagration attempts to lead a counter-charge against General d’ Hautpoul’s Cuirassiers. This attack is uphill, but at even odds. This counter-charge is absolutely demolished, and d’Hautpoul with Kellerman follow up, destroying the Leib-Cuirassier “Tsar” and the St. Petersburg Dragoon regiments.
Soult continues to press, working Vandamme to surround the center and right flank of the Fourth Column. However, Coalition artillery is still active, killing two more French steps. The Austrian IR 9, 24 and 58 hang on despite being surrounded. The Russian first battalion of the Novgorod musketeers and the second battalion of the Apsheron musketeers are not so lucky. The large first battalion of the Salzbug IR 23 is routed with heavy losses inflicted by the 14th Ligne.
Langeron tries to salvage the Coalition situation and finally destroys the 3rd Ligne regiment and takes Telnitz on the last turn.
Final Victory:
French:
Four net VP hexes
1 Captured leader (Kolowrat)
3 Battle flags
1C 42 Inf
2C 20 Inf
3C 41 Inf, 20 Art
4C 55 inf, 17 Art, 1 Cav
LW 68 inf, 23 Cav
Guard 19 inf, 18 Art
Total routed off map 10 inf, 7 Cav, 4 Art
Total French VP 689
Coalition:
Davout lost 19 Inf VP (16 on last turn…)
Bernadotte lost 9 inf, 12 Art, 16 infantry routed.
Soult lost 21 Inf VP, 3 Cav and 17 Inf routed.
Total Coalition 95
594, 6 shy of a Major French Victory.
Comments:
Murat’s destruction of much of Bagration’s cavalry was the result of very bad luck during the initial counter-charge of d’Hauptoul’s units. Turns out that despite this, the taking of Telnitz and the destruction of the 3rd Ligne on the very last activation swung the VP balance to the Coalition.
I have played the full game five times previously, and this was my worst performance as the French/best as the Coalition. I think there are several reasons – the defense of the Pratzen Heights was good and delayed the French enough that by the time they took on the Fourth Column, it was too late to extract enough casualties. Also, the Imperial Guard was not aggressive enough, perhaps they could have done better by attacking 5 Column and threaten Kolowrat’s rear. The problem with that is that 5 Column has plenty of artillery, and a few lucky rolls would have been disastrous for the smallish French Guard (and VP-wise). In other games, Murat took on the 5th Column, charging the horse artillery line, allowing the French Guard to attack the Fourth Column. This time, Murat had to rescue Bernadotte quickly. I think sending the French Grenadiers with Bernadotte would have been a better idea to hold off the Russian Guard and the French then could have concentrated on taking the exit hex nearby. The Russian Guard nearly broke up Bernadotte’s mission of taking the Post House. There just is not enough quality units in I Corps, he you would need to attack the Russian with 3-1 odds just to break even due to the quality difference. Also, French Corp artillery is not very plentiful. Duroc would have evened the odds there.
Bagration has a good unit, but he has too much ground to defend. Either he defends Krug or Bosewitz. And with the high quality French units around Blasowitz, any early Russian Guard movement north would have allowed the French to thoroughly destroy the Coalition center. I think I should try to be more aggressive with Bagration’s cavalry, but by Lannes not advancing after combat in most cases, this becomes more difficult and the Russians would likely be relegated to attacking the northern or southern flank (which did happen in this AAR)
Keinmayer sat idle due to lack of activations and priority within the bigger scheme of the battle. In previous battles, I did use him historically, but he doesn’t have much infantry. One bad assault and he becomes a cavalry force that can only threaten the bridge south of Telnitz. Because of the weather and the lack of urgency, Davout never built up too many forces to be more active in counterattacking. I do think that 3C is better as a defensive force on the Heights, as attacking in the South, they just get in the way.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
I have to say, I have never put in so much time into a game as this one. The replay value is huge in this one. The cavalry rules are peculiar, but they do work well.
I have not found a reason to order an entire formation into defense mode, I am not sure when I would want to use this, except maybe as the Coalition when Murat is nearby.
The activation rules are great. I wish they carried over into the scenarios. The full game plays a LOT different than the individual scenarios, as you never know when your turn will end, so you have to prioritize. Maybe bad dice rolling, but I rarely had a force activate twice in this particular game.
Good job with this one. I think a Jena/Auerstadt game would be awesome!
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
Great AAR. Thank you for sharing.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
Lou,
Thanks, I hope it wasn't too long.
Joe
|