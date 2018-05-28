Aekold wrote:

el comandante wrote:



I'd suggest, you'd rather have a look at the game yourselve. Some people actually rate the components higher than just ok. I'd suggest, you'd rather have a look at the game yourselve. Some people actually rate the components higher than just ok.

I guess it depends on what you compare it against. If it's other wargames (like Avalanche Press), then certainly, production quality of this one would be one of the best. However, if you compare it to production of top publishers like Monolith, CMON, or FFG, it is definitely not on the same page.