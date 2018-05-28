|
-
-
I've just received the game the other day, so haven't got time to play, but wanted to give my impressions anyway.
Miniatures
The minis are good by today's standard. The swords and spears are all drooping, but otherwise the details are okay (yes, I am spoiled by Mythic Battles: Pantheon). The poses and silhouettes are diverse enough to distinguish different generals.
Counters
The counters are probably subpar for today's standards. The design/artwork on most of them is borderline okay by today's standard. The weakest choice is for the unit counters: while one side counters have white background, the other's have a very pale yellow, virtually indistinguishable if they are in a space without a general. The artwork for different denominations is very tiny and different, so there is no reliable way of telling two sides apart.
Map
The map is really beautiful, and has a lot of useful charts on it. The are two problems:
-Provinces are hardly distinguishable, hence a standalone minimap
-Mauretania needs to be ignored if played without the variant (initially it should have been an overlay, but probably didn't work out too well)
Expansions
Kickstarter edition included expansions for free. They are incredibly overpriced and completely unnecessary. The Roman dude could be used only in Hamilcar game (though his 'Let them drink' line is really cool). The Carthage dude could come into play only with a certain event (9A). They come with 2 extra strategy cards each - which are also somewhat unneeded, since there are already plenty extra ones there in the base game.
Cards
The artwork is okay and the overall design is really good. It was a good decision to put a reminder of which cards could be used to raise troops/naval transport as icons.
Rules
Probably, the weakest component in the new edition. While playbook (aka quickstart guide) is a nice addition, the positive things end there. First, the formatting is done lamely: sometimes the paragraphs are not aligned, there are one sentence paragraphs, there could be one non-bold character in a word written in bold etc. This is simply annoying, as all of that could be fixed just by outsourcing an editor. The rules also lack illustrations, usually being just a wall of poorly-written text.
The main issue though is that, while not afraid of adding variants and extra cards, the authors of the reprint were apparently afraid of actually streamlining the game up to the modern standards (and not to the ones of 20 years ago/hardcore wargaming's). All 'streamlining' was simply putting icons on cards and giving a few special dice.
It is not much of an improvement, though. For attrition, you still need to cross-reference a table, while siege/retreat rolls have so many exceptions/special rules, that the new dice simply obfuscate it. E.g., the same symbol on a retreat die can have different meaning depending on the last battle card played.
Player aid is not of a big help. Again, it consists of a wall of text which is not a good quick reference.
As for the rules themselves, they are not very hard by today's standards: I think the complexity is Rising Sun-comparable. However, they are just laid out as badly as 20 years ago: a lot of details could have gone to FAQ/reference book, the common rules discuss particular cards. Instead of giving a feeling of the game spirit, they just go into details with legal-style hyperspecific special case discussions.
Resume
The new edition of the game looks way nicer than the original one and is careful to keep the game mechanics intact. However, it fails to live up to quality of the modern game standards due to poor visual design at some places, awkward rules layout, unwillingness to accommodate minimal game design changes to further streamline the experience, and a lack of proofreading.
-
-
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
Aekold wrote:
unwillingness to accommodate minimal game design changes to further streamline the experience
FWIW I think it was an obvious good call not to change the rules. It's an established wargame which has a couple of prior existing editions with the same rules, tournaments, a Vassal module, many existing strategy + rule articles and discussions, etc; it would be bad to break all that compatibility just to "streamline the experience". If someone wants a modern simpler shorter wargame, there are many other existing options.
Similar to how if I buy a recently published edition of a classic novel, I don't want it "streamlined".
-
-
Jim Fardette
United States
Lawrenceville
Pennsylvania
-
Thanks for the review. You've convinced me that there is absolutely no reason to upgrade my 25 year old AH version.
-
-
-
russ wrote:
FWIW I think it was an obvious good call not
to change the rules. It's an established wargame which has a couple of prior existing editions with the same rules, tournaments, a Vassal module, many existing strategy + rule articles and discussions, etc; it would be bad to break all that compatibility just to "streamline the experience". If someone wants a modern simpler shorter wargame, there are many other existing options.
Similar to how if I buy a recently published edition of a classic novel, I don't want it "streamlined".
I don't agree. By streamlining I don't mean a massive overhaul, but rather a simplification at places where unnecessary: in 2018 I don't want to cross-reference a table, I want to roll one or more dice, where 1 symbol has exactly one meaning. It's like rolling d20 in D&D and cross-referencing several tables vs rolling a couple of custom dice in Descent and getting a visual result immediately. If it would result, for instance, in a less granular battle outcome - I can live with it. If I want a perfect bookkeeping, I'd play a video game, anyway. I don't think this would have resulted in a massive strategy change.
As for the compatibility, I understand your point, but I personally don't care - it could have been anyway left as one of the variants.
As for the novels, from a new edition you probably expect the grammar errors to be fixed and a better translation, for instance.
-
-
John Smales
United States
Rome
New York
Colonel Peter Gansevoort (1749 – 1812) Defender of Ft. Stanwix, Rome, N.Y., 1777
-
I have been playing this game for 22 years and this is the ONLY edition I want to play. I wore out the AH version and never liked the VG printing at all--puzzle maps don't do it for me. I cherish this version of the game and place it on a par with WOTR AE. So glad to have this work of art on my shelf--a true labor of love and a permanent part of my collection.
-
- Last edited Mon May 28, 2018 11:22 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon May 28, 2018 11:20 pm
-
-
roger miller
United States
California
-
As a designer there can be big differences in using custom dice versus a table. It would have taken a lot of care and testing to get custom dice to be close to original and a good chance of messing it up. Glad they left it alone.
-
-
-
jfardette wrote:
Thanks for the review. You've convinced me that there is absolutely no reason to upgrade my 25 year old AH version.
I'd suggest, you'd rather have a look at the game yourselve. Some people actually rate the components higher than just ok.
-
-
Matt Irsik
United States
Clearfield
Utah
-
I think the components were of pretty good quality and you certainly get a lot of stuff in the box. However, you can certainly debate the design of the components, sizes of the rules and playbook, the extra cards, etc. I found the overall package to be excellent and a good value for the money, but after one play I'm not sure about some of the design decisions, particularly all of the variant cards.
-
-
-
Well. I've met at least one individual who plays the game using all the variant card and says they help the story telling and enrich the experience. So maybe these are worth trying?
-
-
-
el comandante wrote:
I'd suggest, you'd rather have a look at the game yourselve. Some people actually rate the components higher than just ok.
I guess it depends on what you compare it against. If it's other wargames (like Avalanche Press), then certainly, production quality of this one would be one of the best. However, if you compare it to production of top publishers like Monolith, CMON, or FFG, it is definitely not on the same page.
-
-
-
And btw the reference map is provided, so players may find a province which is for example listed on the card, without searching the map, which could give a clue regarding their hand. I think, at least compared to earlier editions, the provinces borders are quite easy to tell.
I disagree on the quality Vs leading producers being worse and such was the opinion of most of people I've heard/seen.
-
-
Erik Rensberger
United States
Maryland
-
russ wrote:
FWIW I think it was an obvious good call not
to change the rules. It's an established wargame which has a couple of prior existing editions with the same rules, tournaments, a Vassal module, many existing strategy + rule articles and discussions, etc; it would be bad to break all that compatibility just to "streamline the experience". If someone wants a modern simpler shorter wargame, there are many other existing options.
Similar to how if I buy a recently published edition of a classic novel, I don't want it "streamlined".
To be fair, some may want a simpler system, but the common objections to the rules have been about the written presentation, not the function.
It should be possible to reorganize and polish a ruleset without changing gameplay at all (except to make it faster by reducing referencing time), and without breaking any compatibilty with other published elements (except explicit page and section referrals, if any).
If you buy a recently published edition of a classic novel in translation, having found the last one to be a chore in its unfluency and sloppy typography, you'd be pretty annoyed to find that nothing had changed but the cover and binding.
-
-
Christian Letourneau
Canada
St-Lambert
Quebec
-
Aekold wrote:
el comandante wrote:
I'd suggest, you'd rather have a look at the game yourselve. Some people actually rate the components higher than just ok.
I guess it depends on what you compare it against. If it's other wargames (like Avalanche Press), then certainly, production quality of this one would be one of the best. However, if you compare it to production of top publishers like Monolith, CMON, or FFG, it is definitely not on the same page.
This is nonsense. The production quality is up there with all of them.
-
-
Brad Miller
United States
Seattle
Washington
-
Yikes!
Wish I had an AH version.
Glad I got a Valley version before they went rogue.
Doesn't sound like this is a version I need...
-
-
Steve Duke
United States
Georgetown
Texas
-
I just got my copy.
I owned both the AH version and the Valley Games version.
The PHALANX version is much nicer imo.
To each his own...
-
-
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
-
I don't buy a car for the chrome, but for what is under the hood. I buy games for playability and enjoyment, not only for components. The last three words in the review were the red flag that got my attention... "lack of proofreading".
-
-
Aron
Netherlands
Life is game, you gotta enjoy the journey.
Life may knock you down sometimes. Its up to you if you stand up and live your life to the fullest.
-
I believe the quality of the game is very good. Also, the map looks like its the best from all editions.
Valley games version, i have that one too, is great but map is really busy.
Newest version is great!
(Altough for the cover i loved the 1st Edition.
Ps. Its 2 games in one box!
-
-
-
Limburger59 wrote:
I don't buy a car for the chrome, but for what is under the hood. I buy games for playability and enjoyment, not only for components. The last three words in the review were the red flag that got my attention... "lack of proofreading".
I guess then there is no reason for you to update, unless you want to get the Hamilcar game and more cards variants.
For me, both the engine and design are important in board games. I'm not saying this edition is bad, I just outline where I think it could have been much better.
-
-
-
You simply don't realize how much the game had been improved. Hopefully I can find some time to guide you through the list of the improvements. Or, actually, last play a game Everyone. One Victory Point per improvement listed. The winner gets prize. You have time until Tuesday.
Jaro
-
-
-
el comandante wrote:
You simply don't realize how much the game had been improved. Hopefully I can find some time to guide you through the list of the improvements. Or, actually, last play a game Everyone. One Victory Point per improvement listed. The winner gets prize. You have time until Tuesday.
Jaro
Lol dude, I'm not gonna compete with you in your imaginary contest If you're unable to handle a non-100% positive feedback on your work, it's your issue, not mine. You got your opinion, I got mine, take it easy.
-
- Last edited Thu May 31, 2018 8:25 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu May 31, 2018 8:25 pm
-
-
-
I'm able to handle feedback but that based on more just a glimpse at my work. I bet you are now selling your game?
-
-
-
el comandante wrote:
I'm able to handle feedback but that based on more just a glimpse at my work. I bet you are now selling your game?
Not yet, I think it's still a fairly good production value game, and I am going to give it a few tries. How is it relevant anyway?
-
-
-
You telling others it's not worth their interest. So, your are a keeper while the review is quite shallow for you claim no streamlining had been done but are actually not able to spot it. Have fun exploring the game!
-
-
Terry Maciw
United Kingdom
Thatcham
Berkshire
-
For what it's worth, I have the Valley version and the kickstarter version. I prefer the Valley version. For me the cards are nicer, the counter nicer and the map is nicer. I always wanted the Valley minis add on which are long since unavailable, but now I have the kick starter minis which I think are awesome, so very pleased with both my versions.
-
|