I especially like the way the game designer manages naval surface combat. To better explain this aspect, I thought I'd show how the basic game can be used to simulate historical naval encounters from that theater. This is a reenactment of the Battle of Komandoeski Island, the last big naval daylight surface gunnery contest of WW2 without subs or aircraft.
Here our Japanese player is trying to supply Attu - - perhaps a labor battalion would help speed up progress on their airstrip? They encounter an American task force deployed to interdict Japanese supply efforts. The rules call for opposing task forces to stop for the current turn if they enter the same movement area. If the dice gods are willing, we will see combat.
Not all detection attempts are successful but for this exercise I'll assume successful detection by one side or the other took place. Once detected the composition of the task forces are revealed to the opposing players. The game has all of the capitol ships for this historical battle, and just about any reasonable "what if" possibilities as well. Destroyer squadrons are not named but I've placed DD markers based on my limited knowledge of the historical convoy make up/order. The game rules require the opposing task forces to be set up in convoy or picket line formation based on the players combat strategy. I've used the historical order of the capitol ships and placed transports and DDs where I think they were based on the information I've read. Since the Japanese side has slower transports, they get a -1 DRM for their reduced speed of engagement. The side with the higher dice differential may move forward that many ship spaces for battle. Of course, the side who "wins" the movement dice roll is not obligated to attack: The winner can stay put, advance a lesser number of spaces, or even pull back to avoid engaging stronger forces. The American convoy rolls for a difference of +2 (including the DRM) and advances to engage the transport and escorting DD.
Combat is normally restricted to units abreast of each other but there are options to widen the firing arc on (rare) clear weather days. In this case the American DD fires and misses the transport. The transport has no offensive weapons and cannot return fire. The lead Japanese DD fires torpedoes at light cruiser Richmond (who must wait to return fire, presumably because he's busy taking evasive action). Torpedo attacks go first; if the Japanese DD and the Richmond had exchanged cannon fire, the dice rolls would be simultaneous as would be any damage inflicted. Both the Japanese torpedo attack and the American guns miss.
Each task force engagement goes for three rounds after which the opposing task forces both retire from the battle. During the second round the Japanese side gets a one movement advantage (after the -1 DRM), and moves forward to continue the attack.
This time the dice were hot and both sides inflicted damage. The Nachi's +1 DRM was ignored as the U.S. attack was carried out using torpedoes. The lucky Japanese transport was again missed.
During the final movement roll the allied side got a +1 differential (with transports on the Japanese side and a damaged ship on the American side there were no more DRMs).
Realizing the enemy convoy greatly outnumbered their own, the American side chose to use their one movement point to begin their withdrawal. No additional hits were scored and at this point in history, the Japanese TF commander chose to abort his supply mission due the possibility that US air assets might attack. For his lack of aggression he was recalled to Japan and forced to retire.
Obviously this little paper engagement did not exactly match the real event - my Salt Lake City was unharmed and never got to unleash her 8" guns. But in broad terms, an American convoy met a superior sized Japanese supply convoy, engaged them and continued to fight during a retiring action, took damage but lost no ships, and prevented the Japanese supply run to Attu. This is the historical outcome.
The damaged ships return to the game based on a dice roll (for the allies) or a dice roll +2 (for the Japanese as their repair capabilities were more stressed). I'm sure any proper table top naval gamers would cringe at the simplified movement and gunnery rules, but for a game which includes air and ground play, the naval combat system seems entirely adequate to me. Thanks for reading, I found the naval battle process in this game really interesting and wanted to highlight it for others who might be considering this game.
Nice description! Note - it's the "Battle of the Komandorski Islands" (there's more than one, it's a small group in close proximity).
Thank you for the correction - it is "Islands," and the U.S. side was lucky to get away with no ships lost. If you don't mind (I believe I saw in your profile you were a play tester for this game), I'll post a question or two in the rules forum. Perhaps someone can fill me in on a fine point or two.
And I ought to post a thank you and apology to the moderators for my clumsy first attempt to include images in a forum post. I tried to use images too large and then divided up the session into multiple posts which on their own lacked coherency... In the end I reduced the image size and got it into a single post. Thank you moderators for your patience!
