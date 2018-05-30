|
-
Mark Pinner
United Kingdom
London
-
I don’t normally write reviews, but felt compelled to do so following very mixed opinions about this game on other threads.
As background, I bought and enjoyed the original AH game shortly after it was released many years ago, and now have the Kickstarter.
I think the components are wonderful. The map, pieces and counters are beautiful. This is easy to say but should be recognised as making it a visual pleasure to play.
The new dice with symbols do actually speed things up a bit, somewhat surprisingly as while they are attractive, I was a bit sceptical about them while the game was in development. The ‘feel’ and design (colour etc) of the dice are top-notch, although one is a touch big for my liking.
There are a huge number of new cards and new leaders, which I think greatly adds to the game. This is much more than just a simple re-print, it is a substantial improvement on the original game, adding much new flavour and variety. The huge number of new Roman leaders is excellent - before there was a limited pool available while now you can’t play the odds on who is left, and you need to work with the ones you draw. The sequence to draw them and reinforcements is pretty clear, which is good.
The designers have decided to add cards and leaders rather changing the core rules save a couple of sensible minor tweaks (I suspect major changes would have been very controversial). Instead, the authors have made the (probably wise) decision to instead include many options for players - notably the Charles Variant, and many new scenarios and set-ups to try, basically one per year of the war.
Furthermore, Hamilcar is essentially a different game, albeit using a very similar - but not identical - system. Hamilcar could have been issued separately, but issuing together using the double-sided (stunning) map and minis is an excellent idea.
I confess that I was a backer who grumbled about the choice of minis instead of standees (as in the AH version) but, now having the minis, I’m very pleased with them. The game comes with a plastic mould that all the main minis fit in nicely - although not those that come with the expansion packs. Once all the counters are punched out, the game doesn’t quite fit in the box, so the lid doesn’t quite close, and the expansion packs that came with the Kickstarter make this slightly worse. Not a big deal for me though - it’s indicative about the quality of the components and the box is certainly hardly small (also quite attractive, for what it’s worth). I just keep the expansion minis in the two little plastic bags they come with. Finally, some of the minis’ staffs and swords arrived slightly bent, but I followed the advice of the authors about soaking in hot water on another thread which sorted this out very effectively.
I’m glad to have the expansion packs as a Kickstarter reward, but they’re not necessary and I probably wouldn’t buy them if I were to buy the game on retail unless it was a present for someone who already had the game. Is this an issue for retail purchasers? Hardly, consider them as a Kickstarter bonus that is also made available on retail, and no-one should be upset. I think this is more of an issue about expectation management, and would have described them that way rather than as ‘expansions’, which are usually thought of as being much meatier.
A lot of other reviewers have commented on the ineffective proofreading of the rules. I am a fussy person about clear writing and the proofreading is indeed somewhat disappointing in a few places, but the attention given to it on this site is - in my humble opinion - much more than it deserves. This mild weak point should be weighed in contrast to all the great stuff in the game, and to me really isn’t a major issue, especially for anyone who already knows the game.
My assessment: for fans of this game you are badly missing out if you let the few minor issues in this edition detract from buying it. Furthermore, I would wholeheartedly recommend it as one of those light, beautiful wargames that cross over to and are also enjoyed by eurogamers.
Thanks for revisiting and updating this design classic, and also making a new game in the process.
-
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
I don't share the criticism of the rules either. I thought it was a perfectly fine rulebook, but I was already familiar with the game.
The only problem I had was checking the rules over and over again just to confirm that you could place control tokens wherever you wanted and didn't need them to be adjacent to a previously placed token - I was carrying my preconceptions from other games (particularly Washington's War) into this one.
The only other question I had was whether the new Roman Generals had the potential to unbalance the game a bit - it's now possible for the Romans to draw a couple of solid Generals early in the game, and I wondered if the offset one of the inbuilt challenges of the early game for Rome in previous editions.
Regardless, this is an excellent update of the classic and I would say it was a good purchase even without the added bonus of Hamilcar in the box.
-
- Last edited Thu May 31, 2018 1:18 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu May 31, 2018 1:17 pm
-
-
Little Idiot
Scotland
Manhattan
New York
-
As an 'experienced war gamer' but a newcomer to this game I have to say the rules are quite poor in a lot of places. I understand that they have not been updated since previous iterations but this could have been an opportunity to fix that.
Having said that, a successful Kickstarter is made not from rules updates but from (given the empirical evidence I have) miniatures and Cthulhu references. So at least we don't have a Cthulhu dimension to deal with!
I really like the minis, I've been painting them for a week now. Mine are a homage to C&C Ancients with brown carthaginians and grey romans (with blue and red bases). Black on white ratings in the base. I may go full-detail- painting on Hannibal and Scipio.
What were the limitations of Roman general selection in the previous iterations? Seems like something you could bring back quite easily no?
-
-
Martin S
United Kingdom
Bedfordshire
-
Marcus Antonius wrote:
I don’t normally write reviews, but felt compelled to do so following very mixed opinions about this game on other threads.
Well said sir! This is a high quality product and I love playing the games, both of which are new to me.
-
- Last edited Thu May 31, 2018 6:12 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Thu May 31, 2018 6:11 pm
-
-
Sean D.
Canada
Langley
British Columbia
-
Thanks for the review!
-
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
littleidiot wrote:
What were the limitations of Roman general selection in the previous iterations? Seems like something you could bring back quite easily no?
The Romans had fewer Generals to pick from, and until Scipio came out, usually couldn't match Carthage in using low cards to activate armies. This is still the more likely outcome, but adding more Generals does allow for the extreme possibility of Rome having more easily activated Generals on the board during the early game. I'm no expert, so I have no idea if this had the potential to unbalance things. I am merely curious. Also, as you suggest, the manual itself provides the variant which lets you play without all the new Generals if so desired. I will continue to play with the new Generals added.
-
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
Nothing will top the AH edition for game play, it was a perfect 10 for me. However if that wargaming God, Simonitch, thought there could be some improvements, I'm not going to argue. I'm just going to politely disagree.
I got this new edition for the Hamilcar expansion and because it looked lovely. It does look lovely 'in the flesh' as well and my regular ftf opponent and I had fun playing around with the Hamilcar expansion.
There were a couple of minor fumbles on the rules. Finding out what the effect of the lightening symbols on the map wasn't straightforward and the wording was a bit opaque a few times. Nothing that I wouldn't expect in most wargames and an errata will quickly clear up.
A fine effort by Jaro and I'm glad I bought it.
-
|