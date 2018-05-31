|
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
B-17: KNUCKLE SANDWICH
314TH Bomber Squadron, 87th Bombardment Group
Target: Sfax, Tunisia - Power Station
Date: 5 January 1943
Squadron Position: Low Bomber Position: TAIL
AFTER ACTION REPORT:
Some members of the Spare Pool were given the opportunity to take up Knuckle Sandwich for a mission; the catch was they were Tail End Charlie.
In Zone 3B, the Elevator system began to give us difficulty. If the Gremlins were attacking us before we even saw an enemy fighter, what next?
We found out what next about 40 miles later. Three waves attacked – two of them getting through to the Sandwich. The first wave saw three Italian C.205s converge on our bomber. The lone fighter that got past the escort hit us for some superficial damage, came around for another pass at us, and was turned into a fireball by the combined fire of our Top Turret and Port Waist Gun. The second wave didn’t impact the low squadron. Then came the third wave… A 190 dove at us and kept on going, but the 109 coming from behind walked hits down our wings. The #1 engine burst into flames, quickly followed by the #2 engine going through its death spasms and the #3 engine seizing up. We dropped out of the formation like a rock. I shouted at the Bombardier to jettison the bombs, and when the Navigator started yelling “No, No. No!” I thought he must have been wounded. Then the 109 was back and this time he sprayed the nose, wounding both our Navigator and Bombardier. On the 109s third pass the Tail guns were able to nick him, and we can only assume that the minor damage threw the Kraut’s aim off.
After we got control of the situation the Navigator apologized for his outburst, but stated that we were still over American held Algeria. I only hope that our bombs didn’t land on any friendly forces, but it would have been worse if a fully loaded B-17 landed on them. We could only see rocks and sand below us, but wondering where our bombs landed was the least of our concerns as we were losing altitude fast with only one engine running.
Fortunately there was a new B-25 base just 40 miles north of our flight path, so we headed to Berteaux. The crew started jettisoning anything that wasn't bolted down. Before the final approach everyone successfully bailed out except for the two pilots, and we landed the bomber in spite of the rain, the damage, and the shorter runway.
I have played hundreds of games of B-17 Queen of the Skies or Target for Today. I don’t believe I’ve ever landed on only one engine before, and to lose three engines in one fighter pass was a shock.
CREW
Position – Rank (Current Mission) [Previous Kills]
Pilots: 1LT Robert Connor (06) AM
Copilots: 2LT Wilson McFadden (02)
Navigators: 2LT Christopher Petersen (03) [1.5] PH - LW
Bombardiers: 2LT Thomas Pickart (02) PH - LW
Engineers: MSG Forrest Kenly (02)[00] ½
Radio Operators: SGT Sergio Dominquez (03)
Ball Gunners: SGT Lindell Thorson (04)[0.5]
P. Waist Gunners: SGT Willy Brown (04) [01] ½
S. Waist Gunners: SGT Zack Thomas (06) [1.5]PH AM
Tail Gunners: SGT Wilbur McCalmont (02)
Bomb Run: DNB
Casualties: 2LT Christopher Petersen = Light Wound - in Hospital RTD 9 Jan 43
2LT Thomas Pickart = Light Wound - in Hospital RTD 9 Jan 43
B-17 Damage:
Superficial x3 (3)
#1 engine out +fire (25+25)
#2 engine out (25)
#3 engine out (25)
Elevator controls inop (10) Mechanical Failure
Light Wound x2 (4)
Peckham Points: 117
Landing: Emergency Landing at Berteaux
Total # of Enemy Encountered: 6
1x Bf-109: 1 Damaged
1x FW-190: untouched
3x C.205: 1 destroyed, 2 Run Off
Claims: Kills = 1 Claim/ 1 Confirmed
Award/Promotion Requests:
Purple Heart - 2LT Christopher Petersen, 2LT Thomas Pickart
Thanks for sharing all that. Pretty exciting stuff at the end.
Mine is still shrink wrap but that will change in a few days and I'll start reading the rules while finishing up another game. Posts like that get me even more jacked.
