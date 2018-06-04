|
Thomas Fowler
United States
New Mexico
Aircraft Name: Ace of Spades
Base: Clark Field PI
Current Mission #: 1
Mission # for this Aircraft: 1
Target Location: Aparri PI
Target Type: Invasion landing zone
After Action Review:
December 10, 1941
Clark Field, Philippines
B-17C, 40-2086, “Ace of Spades”; one of the few survivors of the Japanese attack on Clark Field on December 8th; initially part of a loose formation of three bombers.
Ace of Spades nose art
Target: Japanese invasion force coming ashore at Aparri PI
B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1 - 12-10-1941 - Aparri, Luzon, PI
PG3.1 - PTO - B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1
G11a - PTO - B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1
Crew:
BOM 2nd Lt. Alan Riding TX
P 1st Lt. Chris Shaw CA
CP 2nd Lt. Harry Brunk TX
ENG MSgt. Dave Appelt NY
RO Sgt. Sam Clawson NY
VG Cpl. Don Street SC
PWG Pfc. Sonny Rhodes CT
SWG Pfc. Brian Schott WA
We scrambled into the air, a small formation of three B-17s, to go bomb a Japanese invasion force coming in at Aparri; our orders were, “Hit whatever you can… “
Shortly after we got up to altitude, one of our bombers started having problems and couldn’t keep up, so we slowed up some. When the first wave of EA hit us, Zeros, about 60 miles NNE of Clark, all three B-17s began using any and all evasive maneuvers to shake off the enemy. The Ace of Spades soon found itself alone, except for a lot of Japanese planes.
During this first attack, we didn’t hit anything, but neither did they, so… Then, for a little while things got quiet.
About 175 miles NNE of Clark, we met another wave of EA, more Zeros. We mostly received lots of superficial damage, but the port waist guns got knocked out, too. We didn’t hit anything, but with all the twisting and turning, that’s no surprise.
As we approached our target, the landing beach near Aparri, it looked like two waves of EA were coming after us, but only one wave actually hit us. Alan (BOM) damaged a Rufe floatplane; another Rufe hit us and knocked out the radio. Some Zeros were mixed in with the Rufes, and Brian (SWG) damaged one. A Rufe came back for a second try, missed, and BOA.
B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1 - entered target zone, before bomb drop - 3 Zeros & 3 Rufes
B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1 - 3 Zeros & 3 Rufes - nose & starboard waist guns defending, port waist guns knocked out
Now we were lining up our bomb run, so no evasive maneuvers (oh ….!); light flak and no hits on the Ace, so we got lucky! The bomb run was fair, on target with 20%. Definitely messed up someone’s day down on the beach.
As we were coming off the target, another wave of EA came after us; must have pissed ‘em off with the bomb drop. Well, we immediately began evading again, but not much good came of that. One Zero knocked out the bomb controls (glad we already dropped those!), and another Zero hit Brian (SWG); fortunately he wasn’t hurt too badly. Lots of shooting and missing, and then another Zero hit us. Sam (RO) was wounded, but still able to fight; Sonny (PWG) was hit bad, and died shortly after. Some of those Zeros came back around, again and again; Brian damaged one of them. Besides more superficial damage, the starboard tailplane root took a hit, as did the SWG’s oxygen system, but it kept working. They also knocked out the starboard elevator.
Then a brief break. And then about 180 miles from Clark, here come two more waves of EA. They must have had other things to do, because after making a single pass, and missing us, they all BOA… except for one of them. During the second wave, Alan (BOM) flamed a Zero coming in at 12 high; it exploded right after.
Another very short period of quiet, until about 145 miles from Clark. A group of nine Zeros tearing after us. Four guns against nine EA… damn. You can believe we did our best to make the Ace into an aerobatic plane. One Zero knocked out the bomb release mechanism (really glad we dropped those already!), and hit the #4 engine, too; it coughed once and died (but we got the prop feathered). Other than that, we mostly got a lot more superficial damage. Oh yeah, we also got some help from a couple of P-40s; they drove off one of the Zeros. Three of those Zeros came around again, but neither we or they hit anything. Don’t know how, but we were still flying afterward. The Ace looked like a sieve.
About 75 miles from Clark, and six more Zeros. The attack began with us not hitting anything, then those two P-40s drove off another Zero, and then one of the remaining Zeros set our port wing inboard fuel tank on fire. We were very lucky the fuel didn’t explode, so we were able to make a controlled bail out. Unfortunately, not all of our guys were successful making the jump. We came down in friendly territory, and got back to the base not long after.
Notes: Alan Riding, BOM, Bailed Out-ok; Chris Shaw, P, Bailed Out-ok; Harry Brunk, CP, Bailed Out-ok; Dave Appelt, ENG, Bailed Out-died; Sam Clawson, RO, Bailed Out-died; Don Street, VG, Bailed Out-ok; Sonny Rhodes, PWG, KIA; Brian Schott, SWG, Bailed Out-ok, recovers from his wounds. B-17 MIA. Another B-17 to be assigned-PENDING. New crew assigned: ENG, Gary Ness; RO, Nick Vetter; PWG, Greg Faldi.
Enemy fighters destroyed: BOM Zero x1
Enemy fighters damaged: BOM Rufe x1; SWG Zero x2
Mission Notes:
Help to write up the AAR... behind the scenes work.
Ace of Spades mission chart
Ace of Spades 1-1 EA encountered
Ace of Spades 1-1 CMR
"Old skool" notes become this…
Base 0, No EA
Zone 1, No EA
Zone 2, 1 wave (31)
Evasive maneuver; 1-Zero12H, BOM miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero12H, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero12H, EA miss, BOA
Zone 3, No EA
Zone 4, 1 wave (13)
Evasive maneuver; 1-Zero12H, BOM miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero9H, PWG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero9L, EA hits x3, T-sd1,
RR-sd1, sd1; 1-Zero3H, SWG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero1:30H, EA miss, BOA
2nd pass, 1-Zero6L, VG miss, PWG miss, SWG miss, EA hits x2, W-1 PW guns inop., PW-1 flap-no effect
3rd pass, 1-Zero9L, EA hits x1, PW-1 #1 eng. sd1
Zone 5, 2 waves, Evasive maneuver;
1st wave (61)
1-Rufe12H, BOM hits, EA -2 dmg, EA miss, BOA; 1-Rufe12L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Rufe3H, EA hits x1, RR-1 radio out;
1-Zero9L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3H, SWG hits, EA -1 dmg, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero1:30H, EA miss, BOA
2nd pass, 1-Rufe9H, EA miss, BOA
2nd wave, No EA
Zone 5, No Evasive maneuver; Over target-Light flak, 0 hits. Bomb run on target-20%
Zone 5, 1 wave (13)
Evasive maneuver; 1-Zero12H, BOM miss, EA hits x1, N-1 bomb controls inop.; 1-Zero9H, EA hits x2, RR-sd1, W-1 SWG lw;
1-Zero9L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3H, SWG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3L, EA hits x3, RR-1 RO lw, SW-#4 eng. sd1, W-1 PWG KIA; 1-Zero1:30H,
EA miss, BOA.
2nd pass, 1-Zero6L, SWG hits, EA -1 dmg, EA hits x4, sd1, T-sd2, starboard tailplane root-1; 1-Zero6H, RO miss, EA hits x5, W-sd1, SWG oxy-1,
T-sd2, RR-sd1; 1-Zero12L, BOM miss, EA hits x2, sd2
3rd pass, 1-Zero9H, -1 dmg, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3H, SWG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero9H, EA hits x3, T-sd2, starboard elevator inop.
Zone 4, 2 waves, Evasive maneuver;
1st wave (14)
1-Zero3H, SWG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero1:30H, EA miss, BOA
2nd wave (11)
1-Zero12H, BOM hits, EA destroyed; 1-Zero12L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero12Lw, EA miss, BOA
Zone 3, 1 wave (42)
Evasive maneuver; 1-Zero6H, RR miss, EA hits x3, BB-1 bomb release mech. Inop., SW-1 #4 eng. out-feathered, PW-1 #1 eng. sd1; 1-Zero6H, EA hits x4, PW-sd1, T-sd1, sd1, PC-sd1; 1-Zero6H, EA hits x5, W-sd1, T-sd1, PW-sd1, SW-sd1, PC-sd1; 1-Zero9H, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero9L, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero10:30H, FC drives off; 1-Zero9Lw, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero6Lw, VG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3L, SWG miss, EA miss, BOA
2nd pass, 1-Zero6H, RR miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero3H, SWG miss, EA miss, BOA; 1-Zero9L, EA miss, BOA
Zone 2, 1 wave (13)
Evasive maneuver; 1-Zero12H, BOM miss, ---; 1-Zero9H, FC drives off; 1-Zero9L, EA hits x2, sd1, PW-1 inboard fuel tank fire-Bail out-Controlled;
1-Zero3H, SWG miss, ---; 1-Zero3L, ---; 1-Zero1:30H, ---
A few items of possible interest:
-The Nakajima A6M2-N (Rufe) was a single-crew floatplane based on the Mitsubishi A6M Zero Model 11. It was not actually deployed until 1942, and was nowhere near the Philippines in 1941. However, I chose to utilize “gamer’s license” (similar to poetic/artistic license), and include the Rufe because I like it, and it helps increase the variety of EA encountered on chart PB-3.a.
PB-3.a, etc.; click to see full size
PB-3.a is a modified chart B-3; "P" = PTO, and “a” because there is a PB-3.b for additional EA encounter variety.
-Early in the war many (perhaps most) B-17s did not have nose art, or even names; a lot of them were referred to by the last few digits of the tail number. However, I like to name my B-17s… and give them nose art.
-Early on in the Pacific theater, enemy aircraft (EA) attacks were possible in Zone 1, as well as on and over the bomber’s base.
-The B-17C, like its immediate successor the B-17D, did not have a top turret, or a tail gun position, and instead of a remote belly (Bendix) turret or manned ball (Sperry) turret, these early B-17s had a bathtub shaped ventral gun position, good mainly for fending off 6:00 level and low attacks.
B-17C (example thereof)
-The information I have access to indicates the B-17C did not originally have a Navigator assigned; the Pilot and Co-Pilot did their own navigating. The B-17D included a NAV position, and I suppose any surviving B-17Cs were upgraded to “D” specs at the same time the “D” became available.
B-17C Crew placement board; click to see full size
-Flying alone, or in small, loose formations, the B-17s in the PTO would use evasive maneuvering to throw off an enemy pilot’s aim. Sometimes it worked, but it also threw off the defensive fire from the bomber. Some players swear by spray fire, but in my experience ammunition is usually in short supply; spray fire uses it up fast, and it increases the chance of jamming. In an attempt to make my ammunition last and avoid jams, I don’t use spray fire very often; so when performing evasive maneuvering, my gunners tend to miss a lot. I have had awful luck using spray fire and constantly having the guns jam, usually permanently; the unjamming dice hate me.
-One last item, since this is my first attempt at a B-17QotS mission in the Pacific theater, I am still seeing how all this will work out. The original rule that states that a lone B-17 will be attacked three times by each EA in a wave, even by EA that missed… well, what with the lack of guns on the B-17C, and this first mission is against the initial Japanese landing forces (they were somewhat busy with other things… that’s my take), I thought a lot about it, and decided to allow the EA that missed to BOA. On later missions I may try treating this as an “out-of-formation” situation, but with the somewhat larger waves of EA that can occur here in the PTO, well… I look forward to getting the B-17E… tail guns!!! And top and bottom turrets!!! (tears of happiness)
Edward Kowynia
United States
Bedford
TX
Nice AAR and nice analysis. I will be interested to hear about future thoughts and replays in the P.T.O.
-
Thomas Fowler
United States
New Mexico
Thank you! I appreciate the feedback. I will get these AARs up as often as possible.
-
