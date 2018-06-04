B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1 - 12-10-1941 - Aparri, Luzon, PI

PG3.1 - PTO - B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1

G11a - PTO - B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1

B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1 - entered target zone, before bomb drop - 3 Zeros & 3 Rufes

B-17C Ace of Spades mission 1-1 - 3 Zeros & 3 Rufes - nose & starboard waist guns defending, port waist guns knocked out

Help to write up the AAR... behind the scenes work.



Ace of Spades mission chart

Ace of Spades 1-1 EA encountered

Ace of Spades 1-1 CMR

"Old skool" notes become this…

PB-3.a, etc.; click to see full size

B-17C (example thereof)

B-17C Crew placement board; click to see full size