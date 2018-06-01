|
I've played Hannibal since 1997, it's an excellent game and this new edition make it available to new players in a renewed way, I really like it.
I knew the scenario on Hamilcar that AH put in its house organ a long ago: it wasn't worth the investement. So I was more than happy to have the complete First Punic War treated as a separate game in this New Edition.
Be aware that it plays differently from Hannibal even if the bulk of the mechanics are the same.
I've played 3 games till now, 2 as Rome and 1 as Chartage, the games went twice to the 5th turn and once to the 6th turn it took 3 hours to complete, but we were struggling with the rulebook. My guess is that after you got the differences right a complete game can be done in 3 hours: so it's shorter than Hannibal. It's a different game where you fight on sea, land and political. Siege are very different affairs from Hannibal they are longer and more decisive. Sicily and Africa will be the main battle sites but the sea will get your attention as well. Basically you'll agonize over each and every OP and card because resource are scarse, and fate governs the lives of men (i.e. expect huge swings of fortune in battles).
Hamilcar roots its difference in Naval Affairs, you better understand the mechanics of naval movement and battle, read and re-read and then be prepared to read again. All in all they are not very difficult but are somewhat counter-intuitive: I'm pleased with the final result but be prepared to big shift of fortune, naval combat cards are really important and they go from doing almost nothing to sink directly enemy vessels (which is huge), also the way in which naval supremacy pass from one contender to the other is good and I like it.
Be aware that: a) you don't need 3OPs cards or Campaign to do a naval movement, you just need to activate a general; b) you can now retreat and withdraw if your general is and admiral; c) you roll the red siege die if you have naval supremacy and you cannot siege Rome, Chartago of Syracuse if you haven't Naval Supremacy; d) only admirals use they tactical rating during Naval battles.
But there is more:
1) War Chest: this is the mechanism I liked more in Hamilcar, basically at the end of the turn players compare the total OP value of the cards they played, the one with lesser quantity can spend the difference in vaious ways (basically the way you spend OP except you cannot move a General); this reduce greatly the swings of fortune that sometimes happen in card games;
2) Supply Trains: you can spend you OPs also in ST, they are a very good new mechanics, they can do the following: a) pay the difference between a general and the card used to activate him for movement; b) spend one ST and one CU to cancel a Siege Point; c) use one to cancel winter attrition for an army; d) balance the difference between OP in the War Chest segment;
3) MIAT: as Chartage be aware that keeping the politicians happy is important for the war to continue, MIAT is important for getting hamilcar into play (and is going to cost you a lot) it gives you more troop and more generals/admirals fill it ASAP and keep it full at all times.
4) once a Consul is not named proconsul he is removed from the game, this make sure all your generals (good or bad) will be played and reduce the swing of fortune.
Hope this help you to take the plunge and play Hamilcar.
