Karl Bown
United Kingdom
Lincoln
Lincolnshire
I had my first go at Korea Fire and Ice yesterday with a friend of mine. Neither of us were particularly familiar with the rules. I’d read them through once, and I don’t think John had managed to finish a complete reading yet. However I always find that sitting down with an opponent and trying a game out is a good way to make sure both of you learn the rules more quickly, it always helps having two people look for references.
Korea Fire and Ice is the first release in Compass Games’ Operational Scale System. This is a brand new system designed to allow you to play large games with a lower than usual pay time. The game comes with three maps that cover the entire Korean peninsula with 7 mile hexes and weekly turns. The counter density is low, and, unusually, counters don’t have factors on them. The Communists mostly consist of divisions, with the UN using mostly regiments and battalions. Both sides also have HQs (very important for doing anything) and air units. There are a lot of markers for such things as SNAFUs (ammo low, incompetent leader and more) which come into play randomly, disruption, rout, trenches, objectives etc., as well as chits, drawn when you have a combat and which give a randomness to the result.
Stacking is 1 unit per hex, with HQs not counting against the limit, so you won’t find many big stacks on the board, even when units start getting disrupted, or out of ammo. The air units are kept off board and allocated to various missions, infrastructure bombing, ground support, top cover etc. in a easy to play, but effective sub game which really shows the differences in capability between the two sides.
We played the first scenario which covers the initial invasion by North Korea. Historically the NK pushed the South back to a small enclave in the southeast of the country knows as the Pusan Perimeter, and then the UN armies pushed the NK all the way back to the Chinese border, so, for the first year at least - which is what the game covers - it was a very mobile war.
The first scenario just uses two of the three maps, the two most southerly ones. As I mentioned counter density is low, a two map game where both sides between them can only muster a couple of dozen units on the entire map looks somewhat odd at first. However the system , though not overly complex, does mean that there’s plenty to think about with even this small number of counters.
Units are activated by flipping a HQ, this can allows up to four combat units to flip, which allows them to move. Combat is declared by spending movement points, from 1 MP for a Meeting Engagement, to all your MPs for a Deliberate Attack. The type of attack determines what kind of chit you draw. The combat chits have four bits of information on them, which die you roll and any modifier, which will be a d6 or a d10 + or - 3, which Random event table you use if you roll a random event (both players roll same natural number), how much support you subtract from the total available, and finally how far you can advance after combat if you win as the attacker.
Each side rolls a die (d10 or d6), adds artillery, tank, air and bombardment support to their die, plus terrain effects, plus bonuses for having units adjacent to the defending hex. Whoever rolls highest wins the combat, and the difference (spread) determines the losses the loser take. This can be in retreats, destroyed units, VPs or replacement points.
The combat is reasonably involved but swiftly becomes second nature, and the chit mechanism makes sure you can’t perfect plan. The more you spend on MPs to start the combat then generally the better it is for the attacker, but there’s no sure things. If you roll a natural 1, or 10 (6 on a d6) one of your units becomes Poor, or Elite, which means the spread will be lower, or higher. And the random events mean you might end up with no tank support as you run out of fuel. It all adds narrative to the combat.
After you’ve activated the HQ and the units, you then have the option to unfold the HQ so you can use it again. This costs Supply points, which you can never have enough of. If you leave the HQ flipped, or move it, then you can only unflip it at the start of the month. It’s always a tough decision to make. Combat units unflip once a week so you’ll never have enough Supply to keep things going, especially once the US B29s start bombing your infrastructure!
There’s lots more to talk about, airfields, cadres, bugging out, Mig Alley, Task Forces, the 7th Fleet, Theatre Commanders etc. but hopefully I’ve given you enough for you to work out if it’s the end of game you’ll like.
I have to say we really, really enjoyed this. There’s been some issues with the rules, and even with the 1.4 version they aren’t well organised, but we found everything we needed in there. i think people have a tendency to give up and over exaggerate problems with rules, there’s always another game to go onto. Don’t let that put you off. The game is very mobile, a lot of fun, and the decision making is tough, which all games should have.
If you’re looking for a game which isn’t your run of the mill, let’s get 3:1 odds to make sure we make the enemy retreat type of thing, and you like highly mobile games with innovative systems, I think you’ll like this one. Only the three maps required for most of the scenarios is going to keep this off the table for some I think.
Highly recommended.
Allen Dickerson
United States
Portland
Oregon
Thank you for this review. I'd seen a video unboxing of this, and have to admit I'm a bit intrigued. This is at a scale usually too abstract for me (I favor tactical stuff, mostly), but I notice it has something in common with the modern-operational Central Front series (by then-SPI): the use of different types of attacks using up ever-greater percentages of a unit's "operational allowance".
I'd also been warned by others that Compass Games tend to suffer from poorly-written/edited/organized/proofread rules, so hearing from you that it's not a trainwreck is also boding well.
If this proves to be worthy of the time investment, here's hoping a Vassal module appears to take the onus of set-up space and time out of the equation.
Cole Spiller
United States
Fairfax
Virginia
Sic Semper Tyrannis
Thanks to your review this is hitting my table next.
