Coromandel Campaign – Battle Two – Negapatam – 25th July 1758
Those who read my first report will know that the French came out of that battle in a bad way, losing two ships. I was going to ‘fudge’ the repair step and let the French get their flagship, the Zodiaque, and their admiral, d’Ache, back. However, I have decided to not follow the campaign rules and just play the battles in order, scoring a win in each battle. So after Cuddalore, the British are one up.
I have been trying in vain to find a reasonably priced copy of Serpents of the Sea but have failed to do so. In this battle, I am going to try and use the Initiative cards by having Vassal open on my computer as I play.
Nagapatam 1758, a few months after their previous engagement the two squadrons met again – only this time the Indiamen had all their guns in place…
With a fair wind behind them, the British approached the French…
Photo – initial positions. The British with the wind gauge approached the French line from a reaching position. The French slowly beat into the wind.
The British split their command with Pocock having the majority of the ships under his command, the French with only d’Ache do not have any options to split their command. Both sides selected Initiative cards that permitted extra movement with the British winning the Initiative. The ships of the Royal Navy all continued to close on the French, moving an extra hex closer due to their, ‘Transfer the Flag,’ Initiative card. The French ships took the option to defensive fire early, after the British ships last moves as they are were not planning on sailing any closer to the British. French guns opened up all along the French line, the Zodiaque and Bourgogne targeted the sails of the British flagship, Yarmouth, and caused enough damage to slow her. The Conde and d’Orleans concentrated their fire on the Salisbury. The three ships at the rear deemed the distance to waste their initial broadside bonus.
Photo – French guns opened fire at the rigging of the British ships. (a small note: I have reduced the length of my custom broadside markers, these can now sit on the counters with the rate and other information still be visible).
French activation saw them continue to beat into the wind.
The British continued to split their command. The British narrowly kept the Initiative as both sides revealed relatively high initiative cards. Steevens at the front of the British column activated first. The Tiger turned to starboard and exchanged broadsides with the Provence. Fire from the Provence caused considerable damage to Tiger’s sails and started a fire, while British shot smashed into the French ship’s hull. The Elizabeth also moved in close on the Provence and fired her initial broadside, but she shot high.
The French played, ‘Rigging Repairs,’ which gave them an extra hex of movement and continued to beat into the wind, saving their fire for the fast approaching British (also the card gave them a -1 firing penalty). The extra hex of movement enabled the Provence to pull ahead and out of range of the prowling HMS Tiger.
Finally, Pocock’s squadron was activated using, ‘Expert Topmen’ giving them +1 fire which together with their initial broadside bonuses should yield some good results. The French Zodiaque failed an attempted bow rake on the slower moving Yarmouth, but still caused some sail damage and started a fire on her deck. The Yarmouth swung around to port and lined up her guns on the d’Orleans, both ships exchanged fire, with the Yarmouth losing even more sail (now on 9 hits, -3 movement). The Weymouth swung into line and exchanged broadsides with the Conde, with the Weymouth getting the better of the exchange. Maras and Saint Louis concentrated their fire on the Cumberland but their fire was far from effective.
Both British ships managed to put out their fires, although the Yarmouth’s fire had caused some damage below decks (-1 hull).
Photo: the two lines were engaged, early French fire had already substantially slowed the Tiger and Yarmouth.
Photo: So far, the Zodiaque had the better of the Yarmouth.
The British maintained their two groups as separate commands. Both players played Initiative cards that provided a movement bonus. The French gained the initiative and choose to move first. The French ships maintained their line and fired at the British sail. The British activated Steeven’s command with, ‘Fire on the Roll,’ which provided a +1 fire bonus.
The Elizabeth continued to reach and managed to get the Provence in its stern rake line, the rake roll was successful but the French then played, ‘Hard Over,’ for its effect that cancelled the rake. The fire was still effective causing 3 hull hits – but it could have been a lot worse for the French ship.
Photo: The Elizabeth was foiled in its attempt at the bow rake at the Comte de Provence by the skilful captaincy of the French ship.
The Elizabeth ended its activation alongside the Bourgogne and delivered another broadside. The Tiger, in irons due to sail damage, performed a successful sternway maneuverer and turned its bow so next turn it could reach.
Pocock then activated his squadron. Pocock, on the Yarmouth, was currently in irons due to sail damage, turned his bow downwind. Along the line, broadsides were exchanged. The Newcastle eventually joined the action and exchanged fire with the Vengeur.
The British Tiger and Yarmouth could no longer maintain their position in the line and had to turn to reach, to maintain contact with the French, this, in turn, put the Cumberland and Newcastle out of command.
After several turns, neither side had gained a clear advantage. The French had successfully slowed several of the British ships, but the British were getting close to damaging several of the French vessels.
At this point in the battle, the wind shifted slightly, 1 point clockwise, putting the French and British lines reaching in the wind.
When replenishing their cards the French drew a chain-shot and other cards with high initiative. The French won the Initiative and asked the British to activate first.
The British would like to get their out of command ships activated but in doing so they would have to move up the line and mask the fire of the ships in front. So, Steevens activated first and taking advantage of the improved wind, sailed directly ahead, moving alongside the Provence. Steevens, on the Elizabeth, tried to pass-through the Provence on her leeward side allowing Elizabeth’s port broadside to be used later in the turn, when or if the Bourgogne moved adjacent. The Provence managed to thwart the Elizabeth and she passed on the windward side. Both ships fired multiple broadsides at each other, with the French using their, ‘Fog of War’ card to load chain-shot. The Comte de Provence came off worst as she suffered enough hull damage to be flipped to her damaged side.
Photo: just after the two ships had exchanged broadsides. The French using chain-shot reduced the rigging of the Elizabeth, but steady British fire had started a fire and damaged the Provence. The green die was used to indicate how many MP the Elizabeth had used so far.
The Elizabeth, after clearing the Provence, had to back sails to ensure that the Tiger could still read her flag signals. The Tiger and Bourgogne fired at each other with the French ship creeping ever close to being damaged.
Next, the French activation. d’Ache had a tough choice. The French had 3½ VP (they gain ½ VP for each movement penalty caused to the British. The British had 2½ VP due to the damaged Provence. d’Arch considered it unlikely they would be able to maintain a VP lead due a couple of the French ships nearing their damage threshold. The battle could also end as quickly as this turn as the tournament break off rules were in effect.
d’Ache decided now was the time to try and disengage as the wind would provide him with enough movement to get some distance between him and the British.
Photo: the situation just before the French turned and attempted to disengage.
Broadsides were fired as the French line turned to port. The Tiger lost another movement factor due to sail loss. The Conde, in an attempt to further damage the rigging on the Yarmouth was caught by the Weymouth and became damaged. The damage to the Conde eliminated the French VP lead. French 4 to British 4½. The undamaged French ships raised their full sails
Pocock activated his command. The Weymouth now had so much sail damage that even when running with the wind made very little progress. Pocock’s squadron turned to chase the French, the Salisbury managing to get within range for a partial broadside at the Maras but with the limited gun traverse of the time, the shot was not very effective. Pocock briefly considered ordering raising of full sails but decided against it as it would increase their vulnerability too much.
Photo: Pocock’s ships turned to chase the French.
The Provence managed to put out the damaging fire raging below her decks.
Both sides wanted to win the Initiative, with the British just pipping the French using their ‘Repeaters’ card. However, their haste came with the drawback of a -3 firing modifier. Pocock activated the three ships currently under his command, as they had the best chance of engaging the retreating French.
Weymouth had her starboard broadside masked by the Yarmouth and so attempted to pass along the Conde on its port side, however, Conde evaded and the Weymouth passed harmlessly to Conde’s starboard. The captain of the Weymouth started preparations to make sure when Conde passed her it would be on her un-masked port side. As Weymouth cleared Conde the d’Orleans opened fire on her and caused enough rigging damage that the two sides were now on parity with VPs. The Salisbury and Maras exchanged fire and despite being at full sail the French ship caused another movement factor loss on the British.
Photo: the Salisbury and Maras exchange close range broadsides.
The French, under full sail, continued to disengage. Both admirals eyes were trained on the Conde as she tried to move past the Weymouth on her starboard side before she had a chance to reload her guns. The two ships played cat and mouse for a while before Conde managed to move past the Weymouth on its starboard side and fire her own broadside, narrowly missing gaining another ½ VP.
Photo: the French were beginning to see clear blue water between them and the British.
To be continued…
Nicely done!!! Looking forward to the continuation . . .
Love, love, LOVE those broadside markers!!! Well *done*, good sir!!!
Brisk action, I dare say, and causing me to cast sidelong glances at my copies of FC/SotL and WCBE...
-
Thanks guys, I have finished the game but away with work - will post the conclusion later this week
