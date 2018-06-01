|
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
Here I Stand
A game for 3-6 players by Ed Beach
Published by GMT Games
"Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree."
- Martin Luther
Introduction
Here I Stand (HIS) is, in a word, a phenomenal game. Six players representing the major factions of the era, each with moderately asymmetrical powers and interests, come together to see if they can have their faction reign supreme.
This game was originally published in 2006, re-released in 2010 to a deluxe edition, and in honour of the 500th anniversary of Luther's (in)famous publication of his 95 Theses (Reviewer gives readers homework), Ed Beach revised his game for this 2017 release that is the subject of this article.
The Game
In a nutshell, HIS pits six major factions against one another. We have:
England, perennial interlopers in the affairs of the continent, with Henry VIII at the helm, wanting to find a new wife to give him an heir.
France, a rising imperial power still a few centuries from its peak, led by prodigious patron of the arts, Francis I.
The Hapsburgs, one of the most powerful imperial houses of Europe, with a finger in every Linzertorte from the gates of Vienna to the exploitation and exploration of the new world, and during this period in history led by Charles V.
The Ottomans, a very powerful empire in the east, under the leadership of Suleiman the Magnificent, looking west to expand their empire and sphere of influence.
The Papacy, an imperial power in its own right, spreading and maintaining the Catholic faith and doctrine from Rome.
The Protestants, spearheaded by Luther, who was excommunicated from the Catholic Church for his refusal to renounce his writings as demanded by the pope, indirectly triggering centuries of religious conflict.
Note: the above colour commentary on each faction is to lend a dramatic element flair, not incite a debate.
The core victory condition for the game are the same for everyone - have the most victory points when the game end is triggered by a player reaching 25VP. Alternately all players save the Protestants win immediately by placing their last square control marker (key) onto the map; the Protestants win immediately upon converting 50 spaces from Catholic to Protestant.
This is a game of grand alliances and negotiations. It also contains a game within the game of the religious wars that both influenced events and were used as excuses by the great powers to execute their wars.
First four factions listed above, the English, French, Hapsburgs, and Ottomans, are all traditional (for some value of traditional) imperial powers looking for ways to maintain and expand their territorial influence on the continent (and beyond). While these four powers fight for mere terrestrial matters, the other two powers are fighting for the spiritual, with the Catholics trying to repudiate and contain the breakaway Protestant factions from wresting control of the hearts and minds of people throughout Europe. While cannonballs and muskets echo outside, the theologians debate.
Each power has their own set of special abilities, and are carefully balanced against one another. Only the Hapsburgs, French, and English can send out explorers and colonies to the New World, and the price is different for each - a reflection of both the capacity to undertake these voyages and the political will to do it. Everyone can raise troops and fight, but the Protestants cannot until the Schmalkaldic League is formed and even then it is mostly a home guard for defense, not conquest. The French want to build chateaus, the Ottomans can use piracy to assist their road to victory, and the English want a healthy baby Edward to follow Henry to the throne.
These few paragraphs alone fail to express the majesty of this game's emergent narrative as the players negotiate, threaten, cajole, argue, form alliances, declare war through what could be an eight hour shared experience.
Yes, you read that right. Here I Stand is one of those epic appointment games where planning ahead is required to herd the cats of six people's conflicting schedules to get them into the same place at the same time to play this magnificent game.
The Play
My commentary here is for changes brought in the 500th anniversary edition, rather than a full review of play of Here I Stand itself, which has been reviewed elsewhere before by others. There is also Ed Beach's amazing Here I Stand in 20 minutes guide for new and old players alike.
However, herewith a very light summary of how each turn unfolds:
- players get their hand of cards
- players engage in negotiations
- players announce deals, starting with the Ottomans. Players follow and announce their deals, and acceptance or rejection of previously announced deals. You can only announce things that change the game state (I loan fleets, I give a card to [faction], I give [key] to ..., I declare peace with ..., I declare an alliance with...).
- Players declare war (and pay cards to do so)
- Players spring deploy a stack
- Players play action cards in round robin fashion using the ops or event on the cards, and can only pass once they've played their home card and don't have more cards left in hand than their faction allows
- Once everyone has passed, units go home for winter
- New World stuff happens
- We check to see if someone has won
I've glossed over a lot of stuff in that sequence of play - the rule book is 44 pages long and covers all the details and nuances and a few special cases.
One of the core strengths of this game is that despite each faction having slightly different powers and means of gaining victory points, unlike many the goal (25VP) is the same for all. This means you can focus on what you're doing, and you only need to watch for the others getting closer to the end game points or being in a position to take that final key (or convert that final pesky Catholic space).
The Ottomans are in some ways the simplest to understand as they have relative straightforward goals - conquest and piracy. How they achieve this is their key challenge, but their natural foe is the Hapsburgs, who will likely be selfish in their desire to hang on to Vienna and prevent the Ottomans access to the west.
The English on the opposite end of the board have options. There's the ever popular option of war with the French, but they can also explore and conquer the New World, and once Henry gets his divorce from the pope, by hook or by crook, the spread of Protestantism in England will give them some victory points too.
The Hapsburgs, natural allies to the Papacy, are the most complex power to play given they span the map from east to west and into the New World, usually have a large handful of cards, and their biggest challenge is to focus on a strategy and executing it, vs. dabbling in everything and also putting out fires everywhere.
The Papacy has a push-pull relationship with the Protestants. As the latter gains VP for converting spaces, they lose them. Their armies are small and they have limited opportunities for conquest, but they can get VP by building St. Peters. And it's fun to burn Protestant debaters. Hardly a game goes by that doesn't see Tyndale reduced to coal.
The Protestants have one mission - convert or die. They do have some places that are military strongholds, but they don't come into play for a while, and once they do they're vulnerable to Hapsburg interference.
Then... there's the French.
In the original incarnation of the game, the French were a solid power, if unremarkable. They earned VP through taking keys, but beyond that their primary add-on VP was for building chateaus. Every game I've played has seen the French player say, almost every turn, "I build a chateau." Tick goes the clock.
But the French ultimately were one of the less interesting powers to play, and this was linked to the limitations they had in terms of having cards.
In HIS, every turn players get a hand of cards, dependent on how many keys you have on the board. The French frequently are in a position where they are stalled. After (usually) taking Scotland, they have few other places to go.
The Hapsburgs have more cards than anyone on a consistent basis and barring cementing an alliance and cooperation from their fellow players, the French can't take them on easily, and a savvy Hapsburg player will take Metz immediately.
The English, as they've always been, are protected by being an island, and getting naval superiority to invade is tough.
East of them is the Protestants, who have no keys to take, leaving just a narrow corridor into northern Italy and the Papacy, which is possible but hard. This can get them into a rut of "I build a chateau", and doing some minor things like explore the New World.
In the 500th edition, France has been given a definite upgrade in terms of making them an interesting power to play. The former action of playing their home card to build a chateau for 1VP has been changed to "roll a die on this table". This small change has made a significant impact because the French now get something other than a VP - they get an opportunity to gain another card, mid-turn no less, and that means additional options for them.
When you only have three cards plus your home card, you have four action rounds of things to do. Moving a formation of troops to a place you can assault, setting siege to it, executing the siege and winning, that will take several rounds on its own and is a huge high risk investment.
And yes, you could use the ops from your home card instead of getting that guaranteed VP, but that's a gamble - a sure VP vs. a maybe 2VP - and for only as long as you can hold it.
This is literally a game changer for the French. It makes them much more interesting and indeed desirable as a faction to play. It also maintains the careful balance that HIS remarkably has.
The other changes the 500th Anniversary edition brings is some new cards - always fun to see some new cards in a card driven game, a few minor tweaks to streamline and clean up some procedural aspects of the game - largely influence by how well they worked in Virgin Queen, and a few other minor adjustments.
Given how hard it is to make changes to a game without having major ripple effects, these changes are remarkable for how seamless and natural they feel for veteran HIS players.
A note on player count
The game is billed as for 3-6 players, but I can honestly only recommend this as a full six player game. The best alternative is a three player game where each person then has two factions to manage, which balances out nicely.
Any other number leads to difficult management situations. For instance, with five, England also plays the Protestants, which means that player has to manage a religious conflict as well as their usual decisions, and there's the self-serving aspect of wanting the Protestants to do well in England because the English benefit on the VP chart for every pair of English spaces converted.
There is also a two player version, which is managed through a special deck of diplomacy cards originally introduced in C3i and formally incorporated in the the deluxe and 500th anniversary editions. This is useful for learning the game mechanics, but ultimately it lacks the fundamental tension and intrigue of having to negotiate and deal with five other players and their interests.
Upgrade kit for current owners
If you already own the game, the upgrade kit from GMT is definitely worthwhile.
The one caveat I have is that the updated alliance table is printed on a reference card, and said table is a different size (larger) than on the map. If it were me, once I received the upgrade kit I'd scan the reference sheet, scale it to size, print it onto a sheet of sticker paper and then overlay it. This in lieu of needing to find table space for it and/or remember to refer to the new chart.
Conclusions
Here I Stand is one of my favourite games. This edition simply makes a good thing even better. It's unfortunate that I don't get to play this as often as I'd like - indeed, I actually only ever seem to get this to the table at a convention.
For all that it is a long game (the full game, which is my preference, can run 8+ hours, not including breaks), it is one of those games where the experience of playing it transcends the time required.
It is in that class of games like Mega Civilization, Twilight Imperium 4, and a select few others where win or lose you're left feeling you need to do it again.
And soon.
Thank you for reading this latest installment of Roger's Reviews. I've been an avid board gamer all my life and a wargamer for over thirty years. I have a strong preference for well designed games that allow players to focus on trying to make good decisions.
Among my favourites I include Twilight Struggle, the Combat Commander Series, Terraforming Mars, Gloomhaven, War of the Ring, and Power Grid.
You can subscribe to my reviews at this geeklist: [Roger's Reviews] The Complete Collection
It's wonderful to read your review now, as my copy of Here I Stand arrived two days ago, and at this moment it is spread out in a solo game.
Regarding player count, this is such a colorful game that I think I would love seeing it unfold with fewer players, even if that were less competitively balanced, or even if my diplomatic experience wasn't as tense as it could be. Part of what I love about board games, apart from the competitive and social rewards, is simply handling the pieces and watching a story unfold incarnated in cardboard. And HIS amply gratifies that part of me. But I can understand how it might be hard for a group of people to dedicate 8 hours for anything less than the fullest experience.
Tim K
United States
Palatine
Illinois
I am responding to Roger's assertion that the French were uninteresting before the 500th anniversary edition changes to their home card.
I could not disagree more. The French have always been richly interesting, although their original home card was not. The French have no direct stake in the Papacy/Protestant rivalry, so they can play both sides. They also usually have a very fluid game, switching between war with England and war with the Hapsburgs. I always found them a challenge, though, and have never seen them nor the Papacy win in about 20 games of HIS. To me the new home card addresses this lack of play balance, while coincidentally addressing the fact the original home card was uninteresting.
Oliver Paul
Iceland
Reykjavik
None
Great review, Roger!
I actually prefer the game at 3p, where each person controls 2 powers. Sure, there’s less diplomacy/negotiation, but the downtime is also drastically reduced, which I prefer.
Plus, it’s almost impossible to get 5 other people interested in wargames to play a 8+ hour game in Iceland
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
htjester wrote:
I am responding to Roger's assertion that the French were uninteresting before the 500th anniversary edition changes to their home card.
Not what I said.
I can agree with the rest though, since it echoes pretty much exactly what I did say.
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
-
JM Moore 27 wrote:
It's wonderful to read your review now, as my copy of Here I Stand arrived two days ago, and at this moment it is spread out in a solo game.
It's truly a remarkable game. Getting it played at all is an achievement.
-
Chad Hensley
United States
Kansas City
Missouri
I wish that I could get this game to the table. I pre-ordered the 500th Anniversary Edition and have read through the rules multiple times, separated everything up into baggies, and made multiple attempts to garner interest. The thing is that, while it' possible to get more than enough players involved, they cannot all play on the same day. I've read elsewhere that the game plays best with a full complement of players and I'm glad to read that your review agrees with this assertion. Now I'm moving and will have to make an attempt to find an entirely new group who may or may not be willing to play a heavier game like this. Maybe I'll have to go visit my friend who lives in Vancouver and look you up for a game.
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
Nice work.
Quote:
The Hapsburgs, one of the most powerful imperial houses of Europe, with a finger in every Linzertorte...
Linzertorte (?)
Visited Wikipedia. Learned a new word!
I'm also hungry now.
-
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
-
pete belli wrote:
Nice work.
Quote:
The Hapsburgs, one of the most powerful imperial houses of Europe, with a finger in every Linzertorte... Linzertorte
(?)
Visited Wikipedia. Learned a new word!
I'm also hungry now.
-
Steve Herron
United States
Johnson City
Tennessee
Never play block wargames with a dentist, they have those little mirrors to peek behind the block.
-
I would love to play that game, never have. I had church history when I was in college, it was the toughest college course I ever had. If the game was out back then I probably would have gotten a better handle on the subject.
-
Mike Willner
United States
Brooklyn
New York
We're working through a full, 6 player game at Metropolitan Wargamers of NYC. We "zipped" through 3 turns in one session, and expect to play another session later this month ... the French player assures us (with a wink) that we won't need another session!
Appreciate the review, agree with the positive comments. Some of the mechanics are a little opaque (I'm thinking marital status) but all in all its clear and manageable. The diplomacy is a real challenge for newbies, as we don't really know what we should be insisting on and what's OK to give away. As the Hapsburg player I'm having an interesting time trying to work out *some* basis of mutual benefit with the Ottoman which doesn't involve me and him batting our heads all game long.
All in all, lots of fun, worth the logistical and organizational challenge of getting 6 players together.
-
Adam Deverell
Australia
Melbourne
Victoria
Although I do love a CDG, I've balked at this and Virgin Queen because of the difficulty in EVER getting six players to the table.
However, I've noted there's plenty of games going on ACTS - and perhaps Vassal too, I'm not sure. Can anyone confirm that it works well via PbeM? In some ways I prefer playing these long games via PBeM because of my dislike of downtime and sitting in a chair for eight hours at a time!
-
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
-
red_gamster wrote:
Can anyone confirm that it works well via PbeM? In some ways I prefer playing these long games via PBeM because of my dislike of downtime and sitting in a chair for eight hours at a time!
My plays of it pbem have been mixed, usually because the negotiations/deals part of it gets short shrift - that isn't to say it can't be good, but on average across my pbem games it's been kinda meh.
