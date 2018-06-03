|
A friend came over yesterday, and we played ASL on the new deluxe boards from the WO Bonus Pack #9: ASL Scenario Bonus Pack for Winter Offensive 2018 ... an Italian assault on a Russian position - great, I even won it!
We then did some BBQing, and had a little time left. So I browsed through my scenario folder for a small skirmish, and we found this one, from an old On All Fronts magazine: DEAD MAN’S CORNER.
The action is on board 6, but not on the chateau side, but in a corner of the other half of that board. The orchard road. Now the hedges are bocage and the walls are hedges, but otherwise that's it. Then we suddenly struggled - oh, that's not ASL, that's an old Squad Leader scenario! No prob, I immediately salvaged my old Panzerfaust counters from SL and we decided that the German sniper equals a SAN3, and the US boys should stay at SAN2.
I won’t bore you with details, but I split my force in two – one platoon with my little tank, and the rest assaulted the Germans head on. The mission: clear the road! What a game. It saw breaking Americans and a quick dead of my 8-0, overrun Germans, and my stupid tank breaking down while driving through the bocage and breaking his gun while firing intensive. With only four turns, I had to press forward, and it went well. The road was cleared, except for a stupid small German squad sitting in a foxhole with an US paratrooper on top of it in CC. No ambush. 1:2 for the Germans, 3:2 for the GIs. Last turn. I had to win that combat, the Germans simply needed to survive. At they did, and therefore won the scenario.
I haven’t had that much fun with a scenario in a long time. There was a lot of trash talk, all moves and fire actions were commented by us in strange English and German dialects.
The scenario is from 1987 … 31 years old! Nostalgia set in, as we saw that typewriter font and that old and tried board 6. We decided to play more of these old dogs in the future. They are from a time, when everything was a little simpler, slower, and easier. Or do I image all this, just because I’m becoming an old fart now?
Thanks for reading.
There is an excellent museum now in the house on that corner with the new US airborne museum just behind it, both well worth a visit
