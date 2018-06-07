|
Got in a game of Belisarius's War this evening. I was the Vandals, and my constant opponent Kenneth was the Romans.
So, the Romans always start this one massed in Syracuse. One tall stack. Gelimer and his Vandals, on the other hand, have free rein to pretty much set up anywhere they want, as long as no more than two units occupy each starting space. For these purposes, we assumed that both leaders and fleets counted towards that limit.
I started in Carthage, Hippo Regium, and Septem - I put Gelimer in Septem, far away from where much of the action would be (like any good manager).
The Romans get to select their opening card. Kenneth chose the card that allows the Romans to place two garrisons in any fortress or town - even if enemy occupied! Yikes. He surprised me by choosing only one fortress, placing both garrisons there (Hippo Regium). My cavalry was forced to flee in the face of armed pro-Roman uprising. He next used the three fleet moves granted by the same card to sidle old Belisarius up next to Forum Traiani; his other fleets rolled a 4 and 1, limiting his invasion of Carthage to one force. The guys who rolled the 1 were stuck in Syracuse.
I would like to say my brave Vandals repelled the Roman attack on Carthage. However, they did not. They got their butts kicked, big time. Romans hit on a four or more! That's rough.
A word about the cards. The mix is interesting. The Romans have more recruiting capacity, as well as a better army. They also start with the Huns as allies, who are pretty tough. This is a fragile alliance, however, as both sides have cards in their deck that can flip allies of the enemy over to their side. This happened a couple of times in our game.
The power to pull from the discard pile - that most rad ability afforded by the presence of your supreme leader - is more important to the Vandal player. This is because the Vandal deck has a fair number of cards that do not provide recruits; a bad run of these cards at an inopportune time can be crippling.
There were a few turns where I had lost all of my armies in the east, maintaining only one force waaaaaay over in Septem. Here I was compelled to bide my time; after all, to win the Romans had to get all the way across the map to seize Septem. I could simply sit tight and hope for a draw.
But such is not the way of Gelimer. Oh no. Gelimer may sound like a nerdy accountant, but he is in fact a great warrior and so he decided to shoot over towards Hippo Regium to go for the Big Win, leaving a few units in Septem to defend against the sure to arrive Roman invasion. The Vandals must hold two fortresses at the end of the game to win, so my lousy single fort wasn't going to cut it. Gelimer and his cavalry - powerful horsemen who chuck 4 dice in combat and can probably do lots of cool horse jumps over big rocks and stuff - rode towards Hippo Regium, facing some harassment from the Roman Moor allies along the way (yup, they'd turned on me, the ingrates!)
Meanwhile, Belisarius, who had taken Forum Traiani, rolled a nice fleet roll and impudently decided to invade the now lightly defended Septem! Was it a dumb move to have Gelimer leave Septem with so few defenders? Probably!! But like I said, I felt I had to try for the win, because that's just how Gelimer conducts his affairs.
Sadly, Belisarius took Septem after a bloody and close run battle. Now the Romans had all five fortresses! Even worse, there were only a few turns remaining in the game (it only lasts 9 turns). Gelimer was too far away to get back in time. But wait! I drew a fleet card. I rolled: 4! Enough movement to zap old Gelimer right back to Septem, to attempt to reclaim the draw!
The battle that followed was cool. Supreme leader against supreme leader. At one point I remember rolling 4 dice, and getting 3 sixes. I yelled with joy. I pumped my fist. Kenneth frowned, not liking the turn the evening had taken. I won the battle. Belisarius was slain, and the game ended in a glorious draw. Ah, to not win, BUT ALSO TO NOT LOSE!! One barely knows what to make of it. I just drank more beer and cackled. Gelimer had denied Justinian his dream. Haha! Take that, Romans who do not, in fact, live in Rome. You'll just have to be happy with ... most of North Africa. Oh well. This mini folio game is for you, Gelimer.
