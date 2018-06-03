russ wrote:

Laurence Gillespie wrote:

For me the deal breaker with Space Empires, as I read the rules, is that all planets are the same! What's the fun of exploring the universe if all the planets are the same?!

Quote:

At a stroke that guts one of the key conflict-inciters in Stellar Conquest, that so often the juiciest planets are just on the other side of the fence, er... crease. You might not be a space aggressor by nature, but when the mother lode of all planets is orbiting enticingly just one hex beyond your traditional territory and you happen to have a whole shipload of colonists right in the area with nothing better to do and you know your foe in that quadrant is not going to mind if you take one measly planet at the extreme outer edge of his known universe when he probably has more than enough of his own.... The terrible thing about Stellar Conquest is that the diversity of planets lures all kinds of otherwise peaceloving players into going that one planet too far.

Deal breaker?! As one who's actually played the game, I can assure you that it's fun.If having different types of planets is important to you thematically, then OK, so be it.But I assure you that different types of planets is definitely not a necessary game element to incite conflict or invasion.It's not as if players think "Well,that planet in my neighbor's area would be of a fundamentally different type,I'd go seize it. But since it's thetype of planet, I guess we'll never go to war, and instead we'll all live peacefully ever after."FWIW I played Stellar Conquest and Reach for the Stars and MOO, and to me Space Empires is definitely not missing the exploration and conflict aspects of those earlier classics. I'm not even conscious of the planets being more generic; for me, that's not the fundamental thing that this sort of game is about, but I understand that YMMV.