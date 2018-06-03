|
Raegan Klintworth
United Kingdom
Nottingham
Alright! This is my first review so sorry if it comes across as a little awkward but I'll try my best to do the game justice!
Early warning! This review will not cover mechanics or rules in depth, this is primarily my thoughts on the review as a newbie to wargames. Alright? Alright! Let's start.
Space Empires is a light wargame inspired by 4x games (presumably ones like Civilization) and involves exploring space as well as doing battle with enemy empires! Right from the get go though I'm hesitant to really consider this a true 4x game, yes there is Exploration, Exploitation, Expansion, and Extermination but somehow the game feels like it falls short. There's a lack of real substance to the 4x elements, this isn't a game where you can win a peaceful victory or use diplomacy, all of the empire building aspects contribute directly to making ships to fight with. Honestly I would say it doesn't even feel like meaningfully building an empire, it feels more like an RTS turned into a board game but that's no bad thing!
The game's rules are simple and easy to grasp, it didn't take much longer than half an hour before my friend and I were ready to play! I won't pretend the rules are perfectly easy to understand, my friend had great difficulty with the idea that researched upgrades aren't immediately applied to all ships in your fleets, but as it goes we didn't have any other issues. I will say whilst playing maybe one game with basic rules is good I think you should move onto advanced rules ASAP, they make the game go from "eh it's ok" to "wow!this is great!" The advanced rules add a lot more flavour and strategy to the game with only a small amount of extra rules. The only system that came close to being complex was the raider ships but they were well worth the added effort!
It's hard to really put a finger on what I specifically like about Space Empires. Is it the simple rules? Is it the RTS style gameplay that rewards fast and aggressive play? The potential for huge battles and sweeping maneuvers? I don't know! The one thing I can say about the game is thanks to variable set-ups, a multitude of scenarios and various viable strategies it has a lot of replay value. This is one of the few multi-hour games I've played were we finished a session only to start a new game right away!
Alright so, I like a lot about this game but... It's not perfect. There's a lot to like don't get me wrong but there's still flaws. A lot of them are personal, like I find the counters too fiddly and the planets/terrain take up space in a hex more than I'd perhaps like? I also don't like the lack of asymmetrical forces, I know for most people this is a pro but the game would be so much more interesting if it had even slight racial differences. I know these issues might be fixed in expansions but I'm not reviewing the expansions, I'm reviewing the base game!
Alright, here's my final statement. The game is good, great even! I recommend it to people who aren't even necessarily into wargames, the rules are simple enough and fast playing that lots of people can enjoy it. I also recommend it to people who like games with a lot of replay value, I was seriously impressed by how much the base game has packed in with it, awesome value for money! So yeah, it's a nice lightweight space strategy battle, well worth your time!
Thanks for reading!
David Debien
United States
Round Rock
Texas
Does your friends car get upgraded every year when the new model comes out? How about his phone?
That said, there is a variant for automatic upgrades to tech and it makes tracking that kind of info much easier. I tend to use that variant for first timers myself.
Civilization is a 4x game to be sure, but SE4X is much more inspired by games like Master of Orion, which it does a pretty good job of emulating.
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
To me it's more a direct descendant of the boardgame Stellar Conquest (which was itself no doubt an inspiration for MOO, by way of Reach for the Stars: The Conquest of the Galaxy).
Raegan Klintworth
United Kingdom
Nottingham
He got the hang of it after a while and we both think the upgrade rules as is are very good.
Also I can see the MOO comparison but I feel that it’s important to note most younger people will associate the title “4x” with more passive play games like Civilization (source: I am a younger person)
Laurence Gillespie
Sarles
North Dakota
For me the deal breaker with Space Empires, as I read the rules, is that all planets are the same! What's the fun of exploring the universe if all the planets are the same?! At a stroke that guts one of the key conflict-inciters in Stellar Conquest, that so often the juiciest planets are just on the other side of the fence, er... crease. You might not be a space aggressor by nature, but when the mother lode of all planets is orbiting enticingly just one hex beyond your traditional territory and you happen to have a whole shipload of colonists right in the area with nothing better to do and you know your foe in that quadrant is not going to mind if you take one measly planet at the extreme outer edge of his known universe when he probably has more than enough of his own.... The terrible thing about Stellar Conquest is that the diversity of planets lures all kinds of otherwise peaceloving players into going that one planet too far.
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
Deal breaker?! As one who's actually played the game, I can assure you that it's fun.
If having different types of planets is important to you thematically, then OK, so be it.
But I assure you that different types of planets is definitely not a necessary game element to incite conflict or invasion.
It's not as if players think "Well, if that planet in my neighbor's area would be of a fundamentally different type, then I'd go seize it. But since it's the same type of planet, I guess we'll never go to war, and instead we'll all live peacefully ever after."
FWIW I played Stellar Conquest and Reach for the Stars and MOO, and to me Space Empires is definitely not missing the exploration and conflict aspects of those earlier classics. I'm not even conscious of the planets being more generic; for me, that's not the fundamental thing that this sort of game is about, but I understand that YMMV.
Oliver Upshaw
United States
North Carolina
I do not know what Jim tried over the years to differentiate the planets, but I do know that until a few months before the publication of the Base Game in 2011 some of the Deep Space Planets were not considered Barren and you could colonize them without having to research Terraforming. This was changed to making them all Barren, because it was unbalancing the game when one player was offered several extra planets to colonize for no extra cost.
Making the planets worth a variable amount of CPs has a good chance to unbalance the game as well. Money is tight in this game and small advantages can lead to big differences later in the game. Even the variable type of NPA Ships can lead to a big advantage to one player or another.
I will also point out that we did make the planets somewhat differentiated in the Close Encounters Expansion with the Alien Tech Cards. Now not only will the Deep Space Planets allow you to grow your economy, but they may grant you technology that will help you win the game. Of course sometimes the cards you draw will not be as helpful as the ones that your opponents draw.
Chuck Tewksbury
United States
Fitchburg
Massachusetts
Deal breaker?! As one who's actually played the game, I can assure you that it's fun.
If having different types of planets is important to you thematically, then OK, so be it.
But I assure you that different types of planets is definitely not a necessary game element to incite conflict or invasion.
FWIW I played Stellar Conquest and Reach for the Stars and MOO, and to me Space Empires is definitely not missing the exploration and conflict aspects of those earlier classics. I'm not even conscious of the planets being more generic; for me, that's not the fundamental thing that this sort of game is about, but I understand that YMMV.
Adding in the Close Encounters expansion makes the Barren planets a lot more interesting. Alien technology! And I think there's a variant to allow Space Wrecks to give you Alien Tech as well. Really enjoy this game even though I seem to always get my butt whooped!
Jim Krohn
United States
New York
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Ahhh....my misspent youth...
Quote:
I do not know what Jim tried over the years to differentiate the planets, but I do know that until a few months before the publication of the Base Game in 2011 some of the Deep Space Planets were not considered Barren and you could colonize them without having to research Terraforming. This was changed to making them all Barren, because it was unbalancing the game when one player was offered several extra planets to colonize for no extra cost.
This.
All of my attempts at randomizing planets just unbalanced the game. As oliver said, I had some non-barren planets in deep space, I had some planets worth 10CP, I had some planets that had a resource on them, there were three different resources, and if you could collect a set of them it would give you extra CP, etc.
All it did was make it so that some games were decided by the random distribution.
